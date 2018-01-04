Trending

Callum Scotson secures U23 time trial three-peat

Jenner second, Lea third

Image 1 of 16

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) riding to the gold medal

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) riding to the gold medal
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 16

Close up with Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)

Close up with Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 16

Cyrus Monk (Drapac EF)

Cyrus Monk (Drapac EF)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 16

It was hot out there

It was hot out there
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 16

Jason Lea (Bennelong SwissWellness)

Jason Lea (Bennelong SwissWellness)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 16

Time trials can be lonely races

Time trials can be lonely races
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 16

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) in the green and gold

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) in the green and gold
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 16

The U23 men's time trial podium (l-r): Samuel Jenner, Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Jason Lea (Bennelong SwissWellness)

The U23 men's time trial podium (l-r): Samuel Jenner, Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Jason Lea (Bennelong SwissWellness)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 16

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) takes centre stage on the podium

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) takes centre stage on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 16

Giving it everything

Giving it everything
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 16

Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) stays low

Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) stays low
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 16

Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)

Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 16

Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)

Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 16

Jason Lea (Bennelong SwissWellness)

Jason Lea (Bennelong SwissWellness)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 16

It was hot out there

It was hot out there
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 16

Callum Scotson on the top step of the U23 time trial podium

Callum Scotson on the top step of the U23 time trial podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) completed a three-peat of U23 Australian time trial tiles with a seven second win over teammate Sam Jenner. The win was also Scotson’s fourth straight at the national titles following a junior win in 2014.

As defending champion, the pressure was on Scotson but the 21-year-old duly stepped up and delivered on his debut for his new team. Removed from the hot seat by Jenner, the time of Jason Lea (Bennelong-Swiss Wellness) held up for third place.

Scotson's winning margin was far closer than his 20-second victory in 2016 and 59-second margin last year. The 45km/h average ride over the 29.3km out and back course though was enough for the win and confirmation of his status as Australia's premier rider against the clock.

"My last year in the U23's and I'd won it the last two years so there was a little bit of pressure. It is really a relief when you get across the line," Scotson said.

"I know what time trials are like and you can’t count anyone out. Two year's ago I wasn't in the favourites at all when I first won it. I knew there would be people pushing me and I would have to get everything out of me to win."

The win also gives Scotson a final shot at completing the U23 time trial and road race achieved by the likes of brother Miles Scotson, Jack Bobridge and Rohan Dennis. With the road race cut in length due to the forecasted 39 degrees on Saturday, Scotson admitted the heat isn't his ‘forte' but believes it will favour the fit riders in the bunch.

Teammate Jenner starts the road race as the defending champion and likewise was not fazed by the high weather forecast or the slight change to the course. The 20-year-old explained he starts in a good position "mentally and physically, adding, "I'll have to play my cards and see how it goes."

With Standard and Harry Sweeney, the quartet will start Saturday's race as favourites for the green and gold jersey.

The hot seat occupiers

The early time had been set by Alastair Hirsch, 18th by the end of the day, before James Whelan (InForm Tineli) better his time to move into the hot seat. Cyrus Monk (Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team) was the next rider to take the provisional lead, posting the first sub-40 minute ride. It was then Lea's turn to post a new fast time, shaving two seconds off Monk's effort and all but securing a medal.

Jenner was the fifth new leader and with the numbers of riders to finish declining by the minute, Scotson emerged as the only rider capable of beating his time. 2017 silver medallist Robert Stannard posted eighth and was then quickly followed by Scotson, slipping to ninth. The win also secured four straight for the Scotson's after Miles' victory in 2015.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:39:21
2Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:00:07
3Jason Lea (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:14
4Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:00:16
5Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:00:36
6James Whelan (Aus) InForm Tineli0:00:45
7Rohan Wight (Aus)0:00:49
8Sam Welsford (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:00:51
9Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:00:52
10Alex Porter (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:18
11Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:19
12Thomas McDonald (Aus)
13Sebastian Berwick (Aus)0:01:42
14Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team0:01:54
15Riley Hart (Aus)
16Angus Lyons (Aus) mobius BridgeLane0:01:56
17Reece Tucknott (Aus)0:01:57
18Alastair Hirsch (Aus)0:02:17
19Jordan Villani (Aus)0:02:19
20Alexander Evans (Aus) mobius BridgeLane0:02:20
21Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:02:33
22Campbell Jones (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:02:41
23Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:02:42
24Jarrad Drizners (Aus) SASI0:03:03
25Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:03:14
26Patrick Kennedy (Aus)0:03:27
27Lachlan Darch (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:03:29
28Jordan Louis (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:03:34
29Tom Gough (Aus)0:03:48
30Brandon Conway (Aus)0:04:22
31Thomas Jones (Aus)0:04:27
32Sebastian Presley (Aus)0:04:33
33David Randall (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:04:37
34Conor Leahy (Aus)0:04:38
35Matthew De Vroet (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:04:39
36Connor Sens (Aus)0:05:37
37Iven Bennett (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:05:44
38Shaun Falzarano (Aus)0:07:00
39Ethan Egglestone (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:07:06
40Kaydon Jeffreys (Aus)0:07:07
41Liam Pino (Aus)0:09:09
42Jake Van Der Vliet (Aus)0:09:19
43Darcy Whittaker (Aus)0:09:34
DNFMacgregor Carter (Aus)
DNSOliver Smith (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
DNSIan Herman (Aus)
DNSKaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team

 

