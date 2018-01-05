Image 1 of 16 Katrin Garfoot on top step of the podium ahead of Shara Gillow and Kate Perry (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 16 Shara Gillow had to settle for the podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 16 Criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak on the course (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 16 Lucy Kennedy riding to second place (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 16 Alex Manley claimed the U23 crown with a sixth place finish (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 6 of 16 Maeve Plouffe out on the course (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 16 Sarah Gillow out on the course (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 8 of 16 Criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 9 of 16 Sarah Gillow out on the course (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 10 of 16 Sarah Gillow passes her minute women (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 11 of 16 Katrin Garfoot gets aero (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 12 of 16 Katrin Garfoot destroyed the competition (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 13 of 16 Lucy Kennedy riding to second place (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 14 of 16 Maeve Plouffe (SASI) finished 9th (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 15 of 16 Nicola Macdonald (Holden Team Gusto) crosses the line (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 16 of 16 Katrin Garfoot tops the podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

For the third year in succession, Katrin Garfoot is the Australian women's national time trial champion. The 36-year-old overtook five riders, covering the 29.5km course in 41:45 minutes.

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) was disposed from the hot-seat by Garfoot and claimed silver, 2:29 minutes in arrears. Former champion Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) was third at 2:35 minutes to Garfoot.

"Elated, a bit tired, rough voice, but happy," Garfoot said. "The start was strong because the wheels felt amazing, the bike felt very fast, and all the way out I had tailwind."

A rider on the Orica squad since 2014, Garfoot has taken the decision to step back from European racing, with a home Commonwealth Games her focus in 2018. With the time trial an important race in securing qualification, Garfoot explained she will celebrate the win but won't be getting carried away with the achievement.

"I'm not really that surprised, just more relieved, I would say. There is always pressure - can I pull it off again? It is very pleasing and it means a lot to get the gold medal," said Garfoot, who was third in the World Championships time trial and second in the road race last September.

"I learnt how to celebrate wins so I will celebrate this one. It still means a lot but I guess you can't beat the first time. And then the double last year. You probably can't beat that unless I do a double again which is probably not so likely. But you never know."

For Gillow, bronze was her eighth medal in the race in as many years. With the form to finish on the podium, the 30-year-old is ready to challenge for the road race on Sunday.

"I am a little bit disappointed. I have had a few medals but I am always going to go for the win," Gillow said. "I gave it my best on the day. After the disappointment of today, I'll be jeed more than ever for Sunday. I am really looking forward to it."

How it unfolded

The first occupier of the hot seat, as the temperature continued to nudge into the high 30s, was Grace Brown of Holden Gusto Women's team, with a time of 44:26 minutes.

Lucy Kennedy, on her Mitchelton-Scott debut, was quick to improve on Brown's time, shaving off 12-seconds having overtaken more than five riders en route.

With Garfoot and Gillow to come, Kennedy's time looked good for the podium but when Garfoot crossed the line in a matter of minutes, it was apparent it was a race for silver.

Garfoot's 41:45 ride was almost two minutes quicker than her previous wins on the course. The dominance of her performance reflected in the 2:29 minute advantage over Kennedy and a further seven seconds over four-time champion Shara Gillow.

With her third title secure, Garfoot's attention turns to Sunday's road race and defending her title and then heading to Adelaide for the Santos Women's Tour.

