Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners
Men's, women's and U23 road, time trial and criterium champions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Miles Scotson (BMC Racing Team)
|2016
|Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)
|2015
|Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2013
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2011
|Jack Bobridge (Team Garmin-Cervélo)
|2010
|Travis Meyer (Team Garmin - Transitions)
|2009
|Peter McDonald (Drapac)
|2008
|Matthew Lloyd (Silence - Lotto)
|2007
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac)
|2006
|Russell van Hout
|2005
|Robbie McEwen
|2004
|Matthew Wilson
|2003
|Stuart O'Grady
|2002
|Robbie McEwen
|2001
|Steve Williams
|2000
|Jamie Drew
|1999
|Henk Vogels
|1998
|David McKenzie
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nick Gates
|1995
|Neil Stephens
|1994
|Allan Iacuone
|1993
|Edward Salas
|1992
|David McFarlane
|1991
|Neil Stephens
|1990
|Dean McDonald
|1989
|Gary Clively
|1988
|Paul Miller
|1987
|Alan Dipple
|1986
|Wayne Hildred
|1985
|Laurie Venn
|1984
|Peter Besanko
|1983
|Terry Hammond
|1982
|Wayne Hildred
|1981
|Clyde Sefton
|1980
|John Trevorrow
|1979
|John Trevorrow
|1978
|John Trevorrow
|1977
|Donald Wilson
|1976
|Peter Besanko
|1975
|Donald Wilson
|1974
|Graham Rowley
|1973
|Kerry Hoole
|1972
|Kevin Spencer
|1971
|Graham McVilly
|1970
|Graham McVilly
|1969
|Robert Whetters
|1968
|Barry Waddell
|1967
|Graeme Gilmore
|1966
|Kerry Hoole
|1965
|Matt Martino
|1964
|Barry Waddell
|1963
|Warwick Dalton
|1962
|John O'Sullivan
|1961
|Neville Veale
|1960
|Fred Roche
|1959
|Fred Roche
|1958
|Russell Mockridge
|1957
|Russell Mockridge
|1956
|Russell Mockridge
|1955
|Eddy Smith
|1954
|Eddy Smith
|1953
|Alby Saunders
|1952
|Neil Peadon
|1951
|Vin Beasley
|1950
|Keith Rowley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
|2016
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|2015
|Peta Mullens
|2014
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|2013
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|2012
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|2011
|Alexis Rhodes
|2010
|Ruth Corset
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Oenone Wood
|2007
|Katie Mactier
|2006
|Katherine Bates
|2005
|Lorian Graham
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Olivia Gollan
|2002
|Margaret Hemsley
|2001
|Katie Mactier
|2000
|Anna Millward
|1999
|Tracey Gaudry
|1998
|Kathy Watt
|1997
|Symenko Jochinke
|1996
|Lynn Nixon
|1995
|Elizabeth Tadich
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Sam Jenner (NSWIS)
|2016
|Chris Hamilton
|2015
|Miles Scotson
|2014
|Caleb Ewan
|2013
|Jordan Kerby
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Ben Dyball
|2010
|Michael Hepburn
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Simon Clarke
|2007
|Wesley Sulzberger
|2006
|William Walker
|2005
|Chris Sutton
|2004
|Rory Sutherland
|2003
|Gene Bates
|2002
|Simon Gerrans
|2001
|Graeme Brown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
|2016
|Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
|2015
|Richie Porte (Team Sky)
|2014
|Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2013
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2012
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2011
|Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervélo)
|2010
|Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions)
|2009
|Michael Rogers
|2008
|Adam Hansen
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill
|2004
|Nathan O'Neill
|2003
|Ben Day
|2002
|Nathan O'Neill
|2001
|Kristjan Snorrason
|2000
|Darren Rolfe
|1999
|Jonathan Hall
|1998
|Nathan O'Neill
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nathan O'Neill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
|2016
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
|2015
|Shara Gillow (Rabo-Liv)
|2014
|Felicity Wardlaw
|2013
|Shara Gillow
|2012
|Shara Gillow
|2011
|Shara Gillow
|2010
|Amber Halliday
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Bridie O'Donnell
|2007
|Carla Ryan
|2006
|Kathy Watt
|2005
|Oenone Wood
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Sara Carrigan
|2002
|Sara Carrigan
|2001
|Anna Millward
|2000
|Tracey Gaudry
|1999
|Kristy Scrymgeour
|1998
|Anna Millward
|1997
|Anna Millward
|1996
|Kathy Watt
|1995
|Tracey Watson
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team)
|2016
|Callum Scotson
|2015
|Miles Scotson
|2014
|Jordan Kerby
|2013
|Damien Howson
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Luke Durbridge
|2010
|Rohan Dennis
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Matt King
|2007
|Zakkari Dempster
|2006
|Shaun Higgerson
|2005
|Mark Jamieson
|2004
|Mark Jamieson
|2003
|Adrian Laidler
|2002
|Jonathan Davis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
|2016
|Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2015
|Steele von Hoff (NFTO)
|2014
|Steele von Hoff (Garmin Sharp)
|2013
|Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2012
|Anthony Giacoppo
|2011
|Jonathan Cantwell
|2010
|Aaron Kemps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Alex Porter (SASI)
|2016
|Jesse Kerrison
|2015
|Chris Hamilton
|2014
|Caleb Ewan
|2013
|Brad Linfield
|2012
|Scott Law
|2011
|Ben Grenda
|2010
|Daniel Braunsteins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)
|2016
|Sophie Mackay
|2015
|Kimberley Wells
|2014
|Sarah Roy
|2013
|Kimberley Wells
|2012
|Alexis Rhodes
|2011
|Lauren Kitchen
|2010
|Carly Light
