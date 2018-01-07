Alex Edmondson wins thrilling Australian road race title
Break holds off peloton with silver for McCarthy, bronze to Chris Harper
Elite men's road race: Buninyong -
Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) held off a charging chase group to claim the Australian national road race title in thrilling fashion. Edmondson and Chris Harper (Bennelong SwissWellness) had attacked with 30km to race and proved the strongest riders of the last break of the day.
Holding a narrow lead over of a small and select bunch that contained the likes of Richie Porte (BMC), Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) into the last kilometre, it was a nervous finale.
With the finish line in sight, Edmondson opened up his sprint to gain a small gap over Harper as a slight hesitation in the chase played into his hands. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) had the best sprint from the chase but the move was left too late as Edmondson has time to sit up and celebrate the biggest win of his road career by a meagre second.
How it unfolded
The early morning overcast conditions that welcomed the women's peloton cleared for the men's 12:15pm start time. As before the women’s race, a minute of silence was also observed in memory of Jason Lowndes.
There was no ease in the first breakaway of the day forming with the peloton crossing over for two of the 16 laps before a group could take shape. On the fourth lap, Dylan Newbery (mobius BridgeLane), William Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale), Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott), Troy Herfoss, and Sean Lake (Bennelong SwissWellness) were two and a half minutes to the good. Dangling behind was David Edwards (Brisbane Continental Cycling Team).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:54:27
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:01
|3
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) InForm Tineli
|13
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|16
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:31
|17
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan
|18
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|22
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:34
|23
|Troy Herfoss (Aus)
|0:01:25
|24
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|25
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|26
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|27
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:30
|28
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Rhys Gillett (Aus)
|30
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:59
|31
|Joshua Wilson (Aus)
|32
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:03:39
|33
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:24
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:29
|36
|Rylee Field (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|37
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|0:08:12
|38
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|0:13:12
|39
|Peter Milostic (Aus)
|0:13:41
|DNF
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|DNF
|Ben Marshall (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|David Edwards (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Memil - CCN Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nicholas Norden (Aus)
|DNF
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Aaron Watts (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Tristan Ward (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|DNF
|Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Sean Vintin (Aus)
|DNF
|Ben Van Dam (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
|DNF
|Mathew Upton (Aus)
|DNF
|Kyle Thompson (Aus)
|DNF
|Daniel Taylor (Aus)
|DNF
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Timothy Storer (Aus)
|DNF
|Toby Stewart (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|DNF
|William Barker (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|DNF
|Todd Satchell (Aus)
|DNF
|Allan Satchell (Aus)
|DNF
|Paul Salisbury (Aus)
|DNF
|Patrick Saccani-Williams (Aus)
|DNF
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Robertson (Aus)
|DNF
|Cameron Roberts (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Steven Robb (Aus)
|DNF
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|DNF
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Clint Perrett (Aus)
|DNF
|Freddy Ovett (Aus)
|DNF
|Mitchell Neumann (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|DNF
|Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus)
|DNF
|Daniel McNamara (Aus)
|DNF
|Sam McCallum (Aus)
|DNF
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) InForm Tineli
|DNF
|Jackson Mawby (Aus)
|DNF
|Nick Locandro (Aus)
|DNF
|Adam Lloyd (Aus)
|DNF
|Dylan Lindsey (Aus)
|DNF
|Nicholas Leonard (Aus)
|DNF
|Sean Lake (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|DNF
|Andrew Lake (Aus)
|DNF
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus)
|DNF
|Ollie Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Allan Iacuone (Aus)
|DNF
|Craig Hutton (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|James Henry (Aus)
|DNF
|Joshua Harrison (Aus) SASI
|DNF
|Maximillian Hardy (Aus)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Justin Gassner (Aus)
|DNF
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Rylan Dowdell (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Tim Cutler (Aus)
|DNF
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|DNF
|Joel Coxon (Aus)
|DNF
|Kelly Carter (Aus)
|DNF
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Dylan Benson (Aus)
|DNF
|Darryn Benn (Aus)
|DNF
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Kevin Berwick (Aus)
|DNS
|Angus Wilson (Aus)
|DNS
|Jason Mitchell (Aus)
|DNS
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor - Ajram Capital
|DNS
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|DNS
|Nathan Booth (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
