Alex Edmondson wins thrilling Australian road race title

Break holds off peloton with silver for McCarthy, bronze to Chris Harper

Image 1 of 10

Alex Edmondson celebrates his win

Alex Edmondson celebrates his win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 10

Thumbs up from new Australian men's road race champion Alex Edmondson

Thumbs up from new Australian men's road race champion Alex Edmondson
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 10

A fan cheers on the riders as they pass

A fan cheers on the riders as they pass
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 10

It was a hot day out for the riders

It was a hot day out for the riders
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 5 of 10

Robert Power at the head of the breakaway

Robert Power at the head of the breakaway
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 6 of 10

The peloton crosses the line for lap two

The peloton crosses the line for lap two
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 7 of 10

The medalists in the men's road race

The medalists in the men's road race
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 8 of 10

Alex Edmondson took the gold and green jersey for the first time

Alex Edmondson took the gold and green jersey for the first time
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 9 of 10

Alex Edmondson celebrates his victory

Alex Edmondson celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)
Image 10 of 10

Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) grimaces up the climb on his way to the green and gold jersey

Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) grimaces up the climb on his way to the green and gold jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) held off a charging chase group to claim the Australian national road race title in thrilling fashion. Edmondson and Chris Harper (Bennelong SwissWellness) had attacked with 30km to race and proved the strongest riders of the last break of the day.

Holding a narrow lead over of a small and select bunch that contained the likes of Richie Porte (BMC), Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) into the last kilometre, it was a nervous finale.

With the finish line in sight, Edmondson opened up his sprint to gain a small gap over Harper as a slight hesitation in the chase played into his hands. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) had the best sprint from the chase but the move was left too late as Edmondson has time to sit up and celebrate the biggest win of his road career by a meagre second.

How it unfolded

The early morning overcast conditions that welcomed the women's peloton cleared for the men's 12:15pm start time. As before the women’s race, a minute of silence was also observed in memory of Jason Lowndes.

There was no ease in the first breakaway of the day forming with the peloton crossing over for two of the 16 laps before a group could take shape. On the fourth lap, Dylan Newbery (mobius BridgeLane), William Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale), Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott), Troy Herfoss, and Sean Lake (Bennelong SwissWellness) were two and a half minutes to the good. Dangling behind was David Edwards (Brisbane Continental Cycling Team).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:54:27
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:01
3Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
12Patrick Lane (Aus) InForm Tineli
13Mark O'Brien (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
14Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
16Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:31
17Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan
18Alistair Donohoe (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
22Timothy Roe (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:34
23Troy Herfoss (Aus)0:01:25
24Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:29
25Scott Bowden (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
26Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:30
28Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Rhys Gillett (Aus)
30Michael Freiberg (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:59
31Joshua Wilson (Aus)
32Ayden Toovey (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:03:39
33William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:24
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:29
36Rylee Field (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:07:44
37Brendan Johnston (Aus)0:08:12
38Dylan Newbery (Aus) mobius BridgeLane0:13:12
39Peter Milostic (Aus)0:13:41
DNFLachlan Glasspool (Aus)
DNFBen Marshall (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFDavid Edwards (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
DNFSamuel Volkers (Aus) Memil - CCN Pro Cycling
DNFAdam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNFNicholas Norden (Aus)
DNFTheodore Yates (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFLiam White (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFAaron Watts (Aus) GPM
DNFTristan Ward (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
DNFJoel Walsh (Aus) GPM
DNFSean Vintin (Aus)
DNFBen Van Dam (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
DNFMathew Upton (Aus)
DNFKyle Thompson (Aus)
DNFDaniel Taylor (Aus)
DNFJack Sutton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFTimothy Storer (Aus)
DNFToby Stewart (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
DNFWilliam Barker (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
DNFTodd Satchell (Aus)
DNFAllan Satchell (Aus)
DNFPaul Salisbury (Aus)
DNFPatrick Saccani-Williams (Aus)
DNFThomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Robertson (Aus)
DNFCameron Roberts (Aus) GPM
DNFSteven Robb (Aus)
DNFAden Reynolds (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
DNFRobert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFClint Perrett (Aus)
DNFFreddy Ovett (Aus)
DNFMitchell Neumann (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
DNFConor Murtagh (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
DNFChristopher Miller (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (Aus)
DNFDaniel McNamara (Aus)
DNFSam McCallum (Aus)
DNFLionel Mawditt (Aus) InForm Tineli
DNFJackson Mawby (Aus)
DNFNick Locandro (Aus)
DNFAdam Lloyd (Aus)
DNFDylan Lindsey (Aus)
DNFNicholas Leonard (Aus)
DNFSean Lake (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
DNFAndrew Lake (Aus)
DNFJake Klajnblat (Aus)
DNFOllie Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFThomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAllan Iacuone (Aus)
DNFCraig Hutton (Aus) GPM
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJames Henry (Aus)
DNFJoshua Harrison (Aus) SASI
DNFMaximillian Hardy (Aus)
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFJustin Gassner (Aus)
DNFNathan Elliott (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRylan Dowdell (Aus) Van D'am Racing
DNFRowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFTim Cutler (Aus)
DNFJesse Coyle (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
DNFJoel Coxon (Aus)
DNFKelly Carter (Aus)
DNFTimothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Bonello (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
DNFSascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFDylan Benson (Aus)
DNFDarryn Benn (Aus)
DNFCameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNSKevin Berwick (Aus)
DNSAngus Wilson (Aus)
DNSJason Mitchell (Aus)
DNSDaniel McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor - Ajram Capital
DNSRobbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
DNSNathan Booth (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective

 

