Cyrus Monk solos to U23 Australian road race title
Whelan and Potter complete podium
Under 23 men's road race: Buninyong -
Cyrus Monk (Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team) has added his name to the list of Australian U23 road race champions with solo victory in Buninyong. Monk rode across the two-man breakaway of Reece Tucknott and Mcgregor Carter on the penultimate lap, dropping both and taking out the green and gold jersey.
Taking his time in the long finishing straight, Monk duly celebrated the biggest win of his young career. Behind, James Whelan (InForm Tineli), led-out early and narrowly held off Michael Potter (Australian Cycling Academy) for the silver medal 26 seconds later. Potter's teammate Dylan Sunderland was the third rider in the first group to claim fourth. Tucknott capped off a successful day with fifth place.
"It is pretty hard to believe at the moment. You try and picture that every training ride for the past four months so it is pretty hard to believe it has actually happened," Monk said after his win.
The race was shortened due to extreme heat on Victoria's hottest day in two years and Monk explained that initially he was "furious" with the decision and urged his team to complain to the national body. "Even this morning I was asking if they could change it. I really wanted the long distance to wear the riders down," he said.
Praising teammates Liam Magennis and Paddy Burt for making the race hard, Monk added that using both his head and legs was crucial in securing the win.
Chasing from behind, Whelan explained the group believed they could catch Monk before the line. However, games of "cat and mouse" in the final 5km scuttled their chances. Lacking a sprint the former middle-distance runner took a late flier and just held off Potter for silver.
"It was a race for second coming in with two or three kilometres to go and then I went with about a key and half to go because I am not a sprinter and that is my best card to play," said Whelan, adding "this is the biggest result I have ever had."
While bronze is often a maligned medal, Potter was "elated" with the result and was quick to praise Monk for the win and his team for the opportunity. Defending champion Samuel Jenner (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) rolled over in a group 39 seconds down on Monk in 12th place.
How it unfolded
Due to the dry conditions and temperatures predicted to be into the high 30s, the road race had been cut in length and moved into the earlier time slot of 9am. A change in the course for 2018, lengthening the lap to 11.6km was further departure from the norm. An aggressive opening on the early laps led to a trio of Ashley Mackay (Australian Cycling Academy, Reece Tucknott and Mcgregor Carter forming the breakaway.
The three riders’ lead hovered around the 90-second mark while aggressive racing in the peloton saw a number of riders drop of the contention. The 11 abandons after just three laps were an indication of how hard and hot the race was. For Alex Porter, a bee sting rather than the pace of the race ended his day early.
As the race entered its denouement, the trio had become two with Tucknott and Carter pressing on alone 49 seconds to the good. Coming around for the third last lap, the lead was down to 30 seconds with Cyrus Monk chasing hard in the attempt to bridge the gap. On the climb, Michael Potter (Australian Cycling Academy) led the first round of attacks but it would be Monk who succeeded in getting clear.
Catching and then dropping Tucknott, Monk steadily built his advantage and ensured behind it was a fight for silver with his green and gold jersey waiting for him on the line finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|2:24:48
|2
|James Whelan (Aus) InForm Tineli
|0:00:26
|3
|Michael Potter (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|5
|Reece Tucknott (Aus)
|0:00:31
|6
|Mathew Ross (Aus)
|0:00:39
|7
|Jason Lea (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|8
|Angus Lyons (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|9
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|10
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus)
|12
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|13
|Alexander Evans (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|14
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:03:00
|15
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|0:03:18
|16
|Nicholas White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:03:31
|17
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) SASI
|18
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|19
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|20
|Connor Reardon (Aus)
|21
|Ethan Berends (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|22
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus)
|23
|Macgregor Carter (Aus)
|0:05:52
|24
|Sebastian Presley (Aus)
|0:06:41
|25
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:08:39
|26
|Thomas Green (Aus) GPM
|0:12:07
|27
|Angus Calder (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
|0:12:26
|28
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|29
|Shaun Falzarano (Aus)
|0:12:36
|30
|Dylan McKenna (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
|31
|Jordan Villani (Aus)
|0:13:26
|32
|Thomas Allford (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|0:13:45
|33
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|34
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM
|35
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|36
|Callum Dolby (Aus)
|37
|Ethan Egglestone (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|38
|Lachlan Holliday (Aus) PMR
|39
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|40
|Alex Lack (Aus)
|41
|Daniel Luke (Aus)
|42
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|43
|Richard Maher (Aus)
|44
|Thomas McDonald (Aus)
|45
|Henry Pennell (Aus)
|46
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|47
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|48
|Rohan Wight (Aus) Tirol
|49
|Riley Terrens (Aus)
|0:15:15
|50
|Hamish Webber (Aus)
|51
|Jake Brooker (Aus)
|0:15:17
|52
|Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|53
|Matthew Gassner (Aus)
|54
|Campbell Jones (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|55
|Patrick Kennedy (Aus)
|56
|Tom McCracken (Aus)
|57
|Bradley Soden (Aus)
|58
|Alexander Holden (Aus)
|59
|Jordan Louis (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:44
|60
|Iven Bennett (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|0:18:18
|61
|Brandon Conway (Aus)
|62
|Curtis Dowdell (Aus)
|63
|Thomas Jones (Aus)
|64
|Bryce Lanigan (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|65
|Liam Lawlor (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|66
|Tim Lennon (Aus)
|67
|Jonathan Lewis (Aus) VMR
|68
|Liam Nolan (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|69
|Callum Pearce (Aus)
|70
|Leigh Phillips (Aus) Nero KOM Racing
|71
|Timothy Sellar (Aus)
|72
|Daniel Simpson (Aus)
|DNF
|Scott Reynolds (Aus)
|DNF
|Chris Powell (Aus)
|DNF
|Braden O'Shea (Aus) SASI
|DNF
|Cooper Sayers (Aus) SASI
|DNF
|Andrew Gynes (Aus)
|DNF
|Harrison Scott (Aus)
|DNF
|Joshua Beikoff (Aus)
|DNF
|Oliver Parsons (Aus)
|DNF
|Bailey Walters (Aus)
|DNF
|Nicholas Villiers (Aus)
|DNF
|Julian Thomson (Aus)
|DNF
|Leighton Taylor (Aus)
|DNF
|Keegan Sutton-Baker (Aus)
|DNF
|Zak Sunderland (Aus)
|DNF
|Daniel Siwek (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas Simpson (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
|DNF
|Frahn Sequoia (Aus)
|DNF
|Lachlan Scott (Aus)
|DNF
|Mark Sampson (Aus)
|DNF
|David Randall (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|DNF
|Alex Porter (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|DNF
|Liam Pino (Aus)
|DNF
|Jack Patzel (Aus)
|DNF
|Kallum Parlevliet (Aus) InForm Tineli
|DNF
|Robert Parker (Aus)
|DNF
|James Pane (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Toby Orchard (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus)
|DNF
|Daniel Newman (Aus) MTR
|DNF
|Samuel Munday (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Indiana Michel (Aus)
|DNF
|Harrison Mclean (Aus)
|DNF
|Thomas McFarlane (Aus)
|DNF
|John Maguire (Aus)
|DNF
|Jade Maddern (Aus)
|DNF
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Kian Lerch-Mackinnon (Aus)
|DNF
|Samuel Lane (Aus)
|DNF
|Nicholas Kirwan (Aus) MTR
|DNF
|Kaydon Jeffreys (Aus)
|DNF
|Sam Horan (Aus)
|DNF
|Thomas Hooper (Aus)
|DNF
|Thomas Hodge (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
|DNF
|Alastair Hirsch (Aus)
|DNF
|Mackenzie Hastings (Aus)
|DNF
|Oliver Hartung (Aus)
|DNF
|Lachlan Harrigan (Aus)
|DNF
|Ross Gordon (Aus) InForm Tineli
|DNF
|Riley Fleming (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Jacob Emmerton (Aus)
|DNF
|Liam Edwards (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
|DNF
|Flynn Eady-Jennings (Aus)
|DNF
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Tony Doherty (Aus)
|DNF
|Matthew De Vroet (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas Darling (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
|DNF
|Lachlan Darch (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas Costello (Aus)
|DNF
|Joshua Corcoran (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Xavier Cooper (Aus)
|DNF
|Fintan Conway (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Harry Cleary (Aus)
|DNF
|Alex Clairs (Aus)
|DNF
|Tom Chester (Aus)
|DNF
|Nathan Burrell (Aus)
|DNF
|Patrick Brett (Aus)
|DNF
|Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Adam Blazevic (Aus)
|DNF
|Nathan Aver (Aus)
|DNF
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
|DNS
|Tom Gough (Aus)
|DNS
|Myles Stewart (Aus)
|DNS
|Oliver Smith (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|DNS
|William Hodges (Aus) GPM
|DNS
|Tearloch Carr (Aus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy