Image 1 of 6 Stage winner Erik Dekker in-between Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) and Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 6 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) in the bunch (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 6 Race leader Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) enjoying the stage (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 6 The Crocodile Trophy field in the Outback (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 6 Australians on the chase (l-r): Ben May, Peter Lister, Daniel Beresford, Alex Malone and Grant Webster (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 6 Erik Dekker going solo during stage 5 of the Croc Trophy (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)

Tour de France stage winner Erik Dekker pulled off an upset win on stage 5 of the Crocodile Trophy as he beat race leader Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) to the win. Dekker's victory is the first for an amateur rider at the event and also broke the record for the oldest stage winner at 47.

"It was hard. A hard day. I attacked in the beginning and the two [Bouchard and L'Esperance] came with me," Dekker said. "They were looking at each other as I attacked again and then they tried to get away, but after ten kilometres they sort of fell back to me and we worked really well together. You know, looked out for each other."

Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) was one second off Bouchard and remains second on the general classification. With the two Canadians focused on extending their GC advantage, Dekker explained he made his stage-winning move.

"I knew that they [Bouchard and L'Esperance] had to sort of really worry about their overall standing, because they are so close in first and second, so I thought, maybe today is the day and I went for it and it worked out," Dekker added. "You know, in the General Classification I'm so far behind and in my own master category quite far ahead, so this was a real goal for me and I'm really happy about the big stage win boomerang trophy!"

Hayley Smith continues to lead the elite women's classification as the sole entrant and sits in 12th place overall outright.

Stage 6 of the Crocodile takes the riders north from Skybury Coffee to Wetherby Station over 102 kilometers.

Full Elite Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 4:30:46 2 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 0:00:01 3 Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition 0:18:36 4 Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse 0:35:03 5 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 0:35:11

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team 5:06:05

Elite men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 20:02:10 2 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 2:10:07 3 Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition 2:10:23 4 Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse 3:52:51