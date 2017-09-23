Leandre Bouchard wins 2017 Crocodile Trophy
Final day stage win for Andrew L'Esperance
Stage 8: Wetherby - Port Douglas
Canadian Leandre Bouchard sealed his first Crocodile Trophy victory while Andrew L'Esperance won his third straight stage win to close out the Australian stage race.
"I'm really happy that I was able to take most of my lead across the finish line," said Bouchard who was 15 seconds slower than L'Esperance in the 30km time trial.
"Andrew [L'Esperance] got really strong over the last few days and I really wanted to claim today's stage myself, but am content with the overall victory, of course. It's been a real adventure and I really enjoyed this week."
Bouchard claimed the overall title by 1:16 minutes over L'Esperance with third place going to Ben May who was 2:28:05 in arrears.
Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) successfully completed the race and sealed the elite women's title as the sole rider in the classification.
The race will move back to its traditional latter spot on the calendar in 2018, taking place 13-20 October 2018.
Full Elite Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:54:49
|2
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|0:00:15
|3
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|0:07:54
|4
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|0:08:17
|5
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse
|0:57:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|12
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|1:07:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|27:16:00
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:01:16
|3
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|2:48:05
|4
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse
|3:27:42
|5
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|4:56:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|32:13:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy