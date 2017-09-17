Crocodile Trophy: Bouchard retains lead on marathon stage
Canadian finishes with L'Esperance and Sintsov
Stage 2: Cairns - Lake Tinaroo
Stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy was won by Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team) with Leandre Bouchard and Andrew L'Esperance rounding out the podium in Atherton. Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:29 minutes after the opening stages.
Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) is the only elite women in the Croc Trophy peloton and sits 14th overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
|4:09:37
|2
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|3
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|5:47:45
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:01:29
|3
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
|0:04:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|4:32:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|6:26:09
