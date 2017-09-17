Image 1 of 5 Anton Sintsov, left and Leandre Bouchard, right, in Croc leader's jersey (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 5 Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 5 Erik Dekker is racing the Croc Trophy (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 5 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 5 Ondrej Slezak grins for the camera (Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)

Stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy was won by Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team) with Leandre Bouchard and Andrew L'Esperance rounding out the podium in Atherton. Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:29 minutes after the opening stages.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) is the only elite women in the Croc Trophy peloton and sits 14th overall.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team 4:09:37 2 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 3 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 5:47:45 2 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 0:01:29 3 Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team 0:04:38

Women Elite # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team 4:32:06