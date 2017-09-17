Trending

Crocodile Trophy: Bouchard retains lead on marathon stage

Canadian finishes with L'Esperance and Sintsov

Anton Sintsov, left and Leandre Bouchard, right, in Croc leader's jersey

(Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)
Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco)

(Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)
Erik Dekker is racing the Croc Trophy

(Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)
Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)

(Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)
Ondrej Slezak grins for the camera

(Image credit: Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)

Stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy was won by Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team) with Leandre Bouchard and Andrew L'Esperance rounding out the podium in Atherton. Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:29 minutes after the opening stages.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) is the only elite women in the Croc Trophy peloton and sits 14th overall.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team4:09:37
2Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
3Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC5:47:45
2Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco0:01:29
3Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team0:04:38

Women Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team4:32:06

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team6:26:09

