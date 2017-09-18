Crocodile Trophy: Second stage win for Bouchard
Canadian continues to lead overall
Stage 3: Lake Tinaroo - Tepon Equestrian Park
On stage 3 of the Crocodile Trophy, it was Canadian Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) getting the better of compatriot Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) at the Tepon Equestrian Park. The duo finished almost an hour ahead of Hiroyuki Okamoto (Inpulse).
In the battle for the general classification, Bouchard holds a 1:29 minute lead over L'Esperance with Russian Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team) third at 1:11:41.
"Today was a very challenging course – anyone who finishes today without any injury and still pedalling... power to them, it's awesome!" L'Esperance said of the stage. "I just rode steady and I figured Leandre would make it back up to me and he did together with Erik Dekker. It's a beautiful place! Even though we're racing, we definitely took some time to look around today. Once we got on top of those mountain tops we were like, wow, this is beautiful! Yesterday, actually, we saw some kangaroos, or maybe big wallabies, they were following us in the woods, that was cool."
Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) finished the stage and continued to be the only elite woman in the race. Smith has never previously ridden a marathon stage race and explained her motivation for racing the Crocodile Trophy.
"Well, I love Disneyworld. It's somewhere I've gone since I was a little girl. And we made a deal that if we win enough prize money we would go to Disneyworld in Florida. It's totally illogical, but it's been a fun motivation for us," said Smith, who is a training parter with L'Esperance.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|4:50:58
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|3
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse
|0:55:39
|4
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|1:01:39
|5
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
|1:07:03
|6
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|1:15:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|6:05:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|10:38:43
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:01:29
|3
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
|1:11:41
|4
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse
|1:21:02
|5
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|1:31:40
|6
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|1:54:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|12:32:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy