Crocodile Trophy: L'Esperance wins stage 6

Leandre Bouchard retains race lead

The Crocodile Trophy bunch racing out of Skybury

(Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

Canadian Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) won his first stage of the Crocodile Trophy as he outsprinted race leader Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) in Wetherby.

The duo finished over 11 minutes clear of third-place finisher Ben May (Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition). Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) was 12th on the day and continues to lead the elite women's classification as the sole entrant.

With two stages to come, Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:31 minutes with Hiroyuki Okamoto (Inpulse) a distant third at 2:30:49.

Elite Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco3:26:08
2Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
3Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition0:11:28
4Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse0:13:39
5Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com0:32:21

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team3:48:06

Elite men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC26:20:55
2Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco0:01:31
3Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse2:30:49
4Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition2:40:26
5Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com4:48:01

Elite women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team31:05:32

