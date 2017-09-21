Crocodile Trophy: L'Esperance wins stage 6
Leandre Bouchard retains race lead
Stage 6: Skybury Coffee - Wetherby Station
Canadian Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) won his first stage of the Crocodile Trophy as he outsprinted race leader Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) in Wetherby.
The duo finished over 11 minutes clear of third-place finisher Ben May (Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition). Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) was 12th on the day and continues to lead the elite women's classification as the sole entrant.
With two stages to come, Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:31 minutes with Hiroyuki Okamoto (Inpulse) a distant third at 2:30:49.
Elite Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|3:26:08
|2
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|3
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|0:11:28
|4
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse
|0:13:39
|5
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|0:32:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|3:48:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|26:20:55
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:01:31
|3
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse
|2:30:49
|4
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|2:40:26
|5
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|4:48:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|31:05:32
