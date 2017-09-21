The Crocodile Trophy bunch racing out of Skybury (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

Canadian Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) won his first stage of the Crocodile Trophy as he outsprinted race leader Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) in Wetherby.

The duo finished over 11 minutes clear of third-place finisher Ben May (Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition). Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) was 12th on the day and continues to lead the elite women's classification as the sole entrant.

With two stages to come, Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:31 minutes with Hiroyuki Okamoto (Inpulse) a distant third at 2:30:49.

Elite Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 3:26:08 2 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 3 Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition 0:11:28 4 Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse 0:13:39 5 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 0:32:21

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team 3:48:06

Elite men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 26:20:55 2 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 0:01:31 3 Hiroyuki Okamoto (Jpn) Inpulse 2:30:49 4 Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition 2:40:26 5 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 4:48:01