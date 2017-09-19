Croc Trophy: Bouchard wins stage 4
BH SR Suntour KMC rider retains race lead
Stage 4: Kalunga - Skybury Coffee
In wet conditions, it was Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) enjoying his third win from four stages at the Crocodile Trophy. Canadian Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) was second again as the elite men's field was trimmed to five with the abandon of Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team).
At the half-way mark of the race, Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:32 minutes with Okamoto a distant third at over an hour and a half on GC. Haley Smith continues as the sole elite women in the race and is fifth in the overall standings.
"Doing it full-gas all the time would be tough. I just want to keep it safe, that helped a little bit to stay fresh and of course the mileage in my legs and the training over the years," a cautious Bouchard said ahead of the longest stage in the race, 125 km from Skybutry to Skybury.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|4:51:08
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:00:02
|3
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) Inpulse
|0:15:50
|4
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|0:21:23
|5
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|1:24:20
|DNF
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|5:30:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|24:29:51
|2
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|0:01:32
|3
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) Inpulse
|1:36:52
|4
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|1:53:03
|5
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|3:19:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|27:02:57
