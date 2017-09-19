Trending

Croc Trophy: Bouchard wins stage 4

BH SR Suntour KMC rider retains race lead

Image 1 of 4

Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) added to his stage wins

Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) added to his stage wins
(Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 4

Erik Dekker pushes through the creek

Erik Dekker pushes through the creek
(Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 4

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
(Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 4

Ondrej Slezak riding through the rain

Ondrej Slezak riding through the rain
(Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

In wet conditions, it was Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) enjoying his third win from four stages at the Crocodile Trophy. Canadian Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) was second again as the elite men's field was trimmed to five with the abandon of Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team).

At the half-way mark of the race, Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:32 minutes with Okamoto a distant third at over an hour and a half on GC. Haley Smith continues as the sole elite women in the race and is fifth in the overall standings.

"Doing it full-gas all the time would be tough. I just want to keep it safe, that helped a little bit to stay fresh and of course the mileage in my legs and the training over the years," a cautious Bouchard said ahead of the longest stage in the race, 125 km from Skybutry to Skybury.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC4:51:08
2Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco0:00:02
3Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) Inpulse0:15:50
4Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition0:21:23
5Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com1:24:20
DNFAnton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team5:30:51

Elite men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC24:29:51
2Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco0:01:32
3Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) Inpulse1:36:52
4Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition1:53:03
5Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com3:19:13

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team27:02:57

