Image 1 of 4 Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) added to his stage wins (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 4 Erik Dekker pushes through the creek (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 4 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 4 Ondrej Slezak riding through the rain (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

In wet conditions, it was Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) enjoying his third win from four stages at the Crocodile Trophy. Canadian Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing-Norco) was second again as the elite men's field was trimmed to five with the abandon of Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Team).

At the half-way mark of the race, Bouchard leads L'Esperance by 1:32 minutes with Okamoto a distant third at over an hour and a half on GC. Haley Smith continues as the sole elite women in the race and is fifth in the overall standings.

"Doing it full-gas all the time would be tough. I just want to keep it safe, that helped a little bit to stay fresh and of course the mileage in my legs and the training over the years," a cautious Bouchard said ahead of the longest stage in the race, 125 km from Skybutry to Skybury.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 4:51:08 2 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 0:00:02 3 Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) Inpulse 0:15:50 4 Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition 0:21:23 5 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 1:24:20 DNF Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team 5:30:51

Elite men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC 24:29:51 2 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco 0:01:32 3 Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) Inpulse 1:36:52 4 Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition 1:53:03 5 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 3:19:13