Frendo wins Crocodile Trophy

Hessens victorious in women's overall

Winners are grinners (L-R): Paul Mashford, David Stellan, Isaac Tonello, Jiri Krivanek, Mark Frendo, Cory Wallace, Mario Färberböck, Liesbeth Hessens.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Second overall, Cory Wallace arriving on Grassy Hill.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Jiri Krivanek, third overall, arriving on Grassy Hill.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Officials from Cooktown Shire with the race winners (L-R back): Mayor of Cooktown Peter Scott, Paul Mashford, Cory Wallace, Mark Frendo, Jiri Krivanek, Mario Färberböck and Alan Wilson -Cooktown Shire Councillor- with Liesbeth Hessens.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
M1 age classification winner and best Austrian in the race, Mario Färberböck from Salzburg.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

For the first time in eight years, an Australian won the Crocodile Trophy. Mark Frendo conquered the oldest and hardest mountain bike stage race in the world and after nine days, 900km and more than 15,000m of elevation. He finished the epic affair in 30:40:17, 12:26 ahead of the Canadian Cory Wallace and 50:41 ahead of Jiri Krivanek from the Czech Republic. Fellow Australian Paul Mashford was fourth and today's stage winner Josef Benetseder finished the 19th Crocodile Trophy in fifth place. Liesbeth Hessens – the fastest woman - finished 21st in the overall classification and took the women's victory ahead of the Italian racers Giordana Sordi and Maria Cristina Prati.

The 19th Crocodile Trophy finished on Sunday on Cooktown's Grassy Hill. The oldest mountain bike stage race in the world had started last Saturday in Cairns and took riders across the Atherton Tablelands to historic mining towns deep in the Australian Outback. The race tracks throughout the nine-day event included singletrack in Smithfield, marathon races through race forests, across Outback Highways and rough mining trails as well as a time trial stage on day seven. Sandy terrain, corrugated roads, narrow and flowy singletrack, gruelling climbs and fast descends – the Crocodile Trophy showcased the best mountain bike trails that Far North Queensland has to offer.

"I'm so happy, it hasn't set in really yet. But it's a big achievement for me, and I'm proud to have claimed a win for Australia after such a long time," said a relieved Frendo at the finish line.  He is the first Australian Crocodile Trophy winner since Adam Hansen in 2004 and 2005.

The 28-year old had to defend his early race lead over the past few days against none other that the Canadian marathon national champion and Mongolia Challenge winner Cory Wallace, who finished with a gap of more than 12 minutes. He was motivated now to keep racing more, but it was still too early to say if he would be at the start next year.

"I'll be back for sure," Wallace promised instead. "This race is just too much fun. Next year, I'll bring more Canadians – they will love this versatile race track!"

Krivanek finished in third in the overall classification and was happy with his performance. "I'll be back 100% next year as well," the Czech rider agreed with Wallace.

The final stage was won in a finish sprint on the 30% gradient climb to the top of Grassy Hill, again by the Austrian Benetseder. "Today was a tough one – I could almost not get away from Frendo. He still attacked on the last 200m before the finish, but I managed to get ahead again," said Benetseder who had won the Cooktown stage last year and had been keen to repeat his result.

Elite men stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl1:44:55
2Mark Frendo (Aus)0:00:17
3Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige0:00:29
4Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC0:00:48
5Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:01:04
6Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation0:01:15
7Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:01:27
8Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:01:55
9Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot0:02:02
10Bevan Spratt (NZl)0:02:12
11Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva0:03:47
12Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint0:22:02
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut) Zwillingscraft Stevens - SC Knauf Liezen
DNFJan Fojtik (Cze) Symbio+ Giant
DNSSander Cordeel (Bel)

Elite women stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)1:51:46
2Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run0:14:35
3Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW0:14:58
4Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy0:17:34

M1 stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Färberböck (Aut) Bikepalast.com1:45:51
2Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:01:21
3Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing0:02:08
4Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg0:02:35
5Matthew Moroney (Aus)0:06:20
6Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:11:29
7Kurt Hannes (Bel)0:16:04
8Jürgen Hofer (Aut)0:19:04
9Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:20:49
10Bart Couckuyt (Bel)0:23:42
11Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it!0:24:19
12David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:36:53

M2 stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Mühl (Aut)1:46:40
2Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:00:32
3Hamish Morrin (NZl)0:00:45
4Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty0:07:09
5Robert Waters (GBr)0:07:42
6Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be0:10:41
7Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs0:13:04
8Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:21:33
9Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy0:22:39
10Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)0:22:45
11Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it!0:23:30
12Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast0:23:55
13Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol0:28:34
14Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr0:37:25
15Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard0:45:55

M3 stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW1:47:20
2Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:00:30
3Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz0:09:51
4Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige0:15:50
5Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation0:18:43
6Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation0:20:28
7Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation
8Chris Wessels (Aus)0:43:22

Men pairs stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation2:14:21
1David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation
2Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA

Masters pairs stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 22:04:36
1Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 22:04:40
2Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia
Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1
DNSGuy Palinckx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Frendo (Aus)30:40:17
2Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC0:12:26
3Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige0:50:41
4Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans1:42:08
5Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl2:02:30
6Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot2:09:18
7Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans2:40:49
8Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans3:25:04
9Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva3:25:52
10Bevan Spratt (NZl)3:53:08
11Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation4:07:48
12Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint15:07:01

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)36:56:23
2Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW8:32:45
3Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy8:53:16
4Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run14:09:15

M1 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Färberböck (Aut) Bikepalast.com31:44:45
2Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?2:45:23
3Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?3:03:08
4Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing4:27:34
5Jürgen Hofer (Aut)6:00:46
6Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing6:18:27
7Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg7:02:59
8Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it!8:23:34
9Matthew Moroney (Aus)9:32:29
10Bart Couckuyt (Bel)11:18:23
11Kurt Hannes (Bel)15:09:24
12David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?20:08:58

M2 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team33:14:48
2Hamish Morrin (NZl)1:13:33
3Peter Mühl (Aut)2:41:43
4Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard3:40:00
5Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing3:47:42
6Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it!4:36:15
7Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be5:36:00
8Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs6:12:41
9Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty7:55:47
10Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast8:59:27
11Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr9:27:15
12Robert Waters (GBr)9:34:56
13Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy10:19:01
14Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)10:52:01
15Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol12:57:33

M3 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing34:33:40
2Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW3:06:23
3Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation9:51:21
4Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige10:16:24
5Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz12:03:54
6Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation15:20:25
7Chris Wessels (Aus)16:59:00
8Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation17:55:09

Men pairs final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation46:07:11
1Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation46:07:16
2Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA0:28:41
2Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA

Masters pairs final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 240:31:13
1Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 240:32:19
2Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia0:47:44
2Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia0:00:06

 

