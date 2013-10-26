Image 1 of 6 Benetseder wins stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy at the Aboriginal town of Hope Vale on the Cape York Peninsula (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 6 The deciding moment of stage 8 at the Crocodile Trophy – Benetseder attacks with Frendo and Wallace dropping back. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 6 Josef Benetseder conquering the Outback highways in stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 6 Cory Wallace and Mark Frendo on the chase behind solo leaderJosef Benetseder (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 6 Mark Frendo is just one stage away from an overall Crocodile Trophy race win for Australia (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 6 Crocodile Trophy peloton after the start of stage 8 in Laura (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Austrian Josef Benetseder won his second Crocodile Trophy stage on Saturday into Hope Vale. The wide and open Outback Highways suited the European road pro, and he crossed the line in 3:59:50 with a gap of almost six minutes to the main field, which arrived in big bunches and several finishing sprints to decide the final placings.

Second place in the elite men's division for stage 8 went to last year's fastest Australian Steve Rankine from Cape York ahead of Czech Jiri Krivanek by just two seconds.

Mark Frendo from Australia still leads the race overall by almost 12 minutes ahead of Cory Wallace and Jiri Krivanek.

Liesbeth Hessens won the women's category by 26:41 over runner-up Maria Cristina and holds a likely insurmountable overall lead with just one stage remaining.

The penultimate stage of the 19th Crocodile Trophy had riders head out from the sleepy town of Laura onto Battle Camp Road into the Lakefield National Park and the scenery was dominated by the iconic Australian Outback landscape – wide and deep-red gravel highways under bright-blue skies.

Kangaroos, lizards and all kinds of birds accompanied the riders as they were racing in the heat towards the coast and the Aboriginal town of Hope Vale. Several river crossings provided a welcome cool spray of water and the terrain kept changing from rough and corrugated gravel roads to recently upgraded asphalt highways.

Ideal conditions for road pro Benetseder

"I have to admit that I had my eyes on this stage right from the start in Cairns," said stage winner Benetseder. "I knew that after the second feed zone there would be some steep climbs and I used my chance to attack."

The Austrian won his second stage of the race on his home country's National Day. "Today is a special day in Austria, we celebrate our National Day," said am emotional Benetseder. "That was a big motivation for me – two years ago, I lost a stage win in the finish corner on that day. I had some unfinished business at the Croc, but now I've got the stage win back."

Cory Wallace, one of the main favourites and currently second overall in the elite category behind the Australian Mark Frendo, was disappointed with his race. "I tried to chase Josef, but no one would work with me. Mark was obviously just keeping me at bay, but with today's head wind I didn't stand a chance keeping up with a road pro on my own."

He explained that a breakaway group of four had formed, which saw Benetseder escape – Wallace, Frendo and the Czech rider Krivanek couldn't keep up with the fast pace and eventually let themselves fall back to the next bigger chase group.

Frendo cautiously optimistic about tomorrow's arrival in Cooktown

With a gap of almost 12 minutes to Wallace, Frendo for the first time showed some excitement. "My main fear now is a mechanical, I'll be very careful tomorrow to keep it all together until Grassy Hill," the humble former U19 and U23 mountain bike national champion said at the finish.

The now 28-year-old had just gotten back into racing and plans to compete in more stage races in future. "I raced with Cory at the Mongolia Challenge earlier in the year and got a good idea of what level of endurance it takes to have a chance to beat Cory. I trained hard and went into this race with confidence that I could do it."

Frendo's victory tomorrow would be the first Crocodile Trophy win since fellow Australian Adam Hansen's double-victories in 2004 and 2005.

Sunday's final stage features a 50km leg with sandy terrain and river crossings from Hope Vale through Endeabour River National Park. The final challenge will be the 30% climb up to Grassy Hill, which mark's Captain Cook's landing spot in Australia almost 250 years ago.

Elite men stage 8 1 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 3:59:50 2 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:05:53 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:05:55 4 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:05:56 5 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 6 Mark Frendo (Aus) 0:05:59 7 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:08:11 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 9 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 0:08:18 10 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 0:13:35 11 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 0:15:53 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 1:19:38 DNF Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Zwillingscraft Stevens - SC Knauf Liezen DNF Jan Fojtik (Cze) Symbio+ Giant DNS Sander Cordeel (Bel)

Elite women stage 8 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 4:30:02 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:26:41 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 0:52:18 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 1:52:02

M1 stage 8 1 Mario Färberböck (Aut) Bikepalast.com 4:07:34 2 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 0:07:42 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:19:32 4 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 0:20:20 5 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 0:20:30 6 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:20:31 7 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:28:43 8 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 0:44:37 9 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 0:53:08 10 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 0:53:09 11 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 1:00:44 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:25:58

M2 stage 8 1 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 4:05:44 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Peter Mühl (Aut) 0:02:20 4 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 0:09:30 5 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 0:24:16 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:35:13 7 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 0:41:49 9 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 0:42:16 10 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 0:55:16 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 0:57:14 12 Robert Waters (GBr) 1:01:22 13 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 1:12:09 14 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 1:16:36 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 1:22:36

M3 stage 8 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 4:08:03 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:06:15 3 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 0:34:31 4 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 0:41:45 5 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 1:20:07 6 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 1:45:44 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 1:45:46 8 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 2:03:26

Men stage 8 1 Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 4:15:14 1 David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 2 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 2 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 0:00:01

Elite men general classification after stage 8 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 28:55:05 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:11:55 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:50:29 4 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 1:40:58 5 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 2:02:47 6 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 2:07:33 7 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 2:40:02 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 3:22:22 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 3:23:26 10 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 3:51:13 11 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 4:06:50 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 14:45:16

Elite women general classification after stage 8 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 35:04:37 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 8:17:47 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 8:35:42 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 13:54:40

M1 general classification after stage 8 1 Mario Färberböck (Aut) Bikepalast.com 29:58:54 2 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:42:19 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:44:02 4 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 4:25:26 5 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 5:41:42 6 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 6:06:58 7 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 7:00:24 8 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 7:59:15 9 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 9:26:09 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 10:54:41 11 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 14:53:20 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 19:32:05

M2 general classification after stage 8 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 31:27:36 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 1:13:20 3 Peter Mühl (Aut) 2:42:15 4 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 2:54:37 5 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 3:26:41 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 4:13:17 7 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 5:25:51 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 6:00:09 9 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 7:49:10 10 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 8:36:04 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 8:50:22 12 Robert Waters (GBr) 9:27:46 13 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 9:56:54 14 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 10:29:48 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 12:29:31

M3 general classification after stage 8 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 32:45:50 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 3:06:53 3 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 9:33:08 4 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 10:01:04 5 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 11:54:33 6 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 15:00:27 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 16:16:08 8 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 17:35:11