Australian Mark Frendo won his third Crocodile Trophy stage at this year's event in Laura on Thursday. Cory Wallace came in second in a sprint finish, unable to shake off the race leader who still firmly holds onto an 11-minute advantage in the GC. Jiri Krivanek was third, completing the podium of the elite general classification. Liesbeth Hessens was again the fastest women of the day, coming in as the incredible 26th place finisher overall and increasing her lead in the women's classification to more than seven hours.

Today's stage 6 from Granite Creek Dam to Laura took the riders via the historic Old Coach Trail, an old mining travel route. Laura lies on the entrance to the Cape York Peninsula about 120km inland from the coast in Far North Queensland and is a small township of 80 residents, which is more than tripled tonight by its Crocodile Trophy visitors.

The day started with an attack by the Austrian Patrick Schörkmayer, who was caught by the race leaders at the first rough climb about a third into the race. Falling back, he was later joined by yesterday's stage winner and fellow road racing team mate Josef Benetseder.

Wallace had planned to attack the overall race leader Frendo today, but didn't succeed as the Australian kept his pace.

"I sort of thought that ahead of the rather flat stages into Cooktown that are coming, today was going to be my last chance to attack," said Wallace after the finish. "I tried to crack him, but he just rode too well, and I'm not sure if and how I can get the 11 minutes back."

The top two men know each other well after having raced together at the Mongolia Challenge.

"I'm not looking forward to tomorrow's stage, because I don't think that Cory is going to back off," said Frendo as they both enjoyed a paddle pop in the 40+ degree heat at Laura.

Krivanek came in third with a 5:35 minute gap, which increased Frendo's overall lead on the technically strong Czech rider to 44 minutes.

Master 1 racer Mario Färberböck and elite rider Matthew Page came in fourth and fifth

The most unlucky fellow of the Crocodile Trophy would have to be last year's fastest Australian finisher, Steven Rankine. Riddled by mechanicals over the last few stages, his racing shoes practically disintegrated today and were held together only by cable ties and duct tape until the finish. After three flat tires, he lost his leader's jersey to teammate Paul Mashford from Cairns, who is currently fourth in the overall elite classification. Page sits in fifth overall.

Women

With an incredible lead of more than seven hours in her women's category, Hessens now has her eyes on a top-20 position in the overall male field.

"Two days ago I was in 18th position, but the last two days were so hot that it was really tough for me," said the Belgian, who lives, works and trains in the Swiss canton of Wallis.

"I don't mind climbing and some of those descents yesterday and today were just awesome, but I suffered in the heat and lost some time," said the 2013 Alpentour Trophy winner.

Friday's stage seven will be a 38km time trial at Laura with riders starting at 30-second gaps. It will be almost a rest day for the support crews and an adrenaline rush for the racers at the Crocodile Trophy.

Full results

Elite men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 4:35:00 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:00:01 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:05:35 4 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:08:50 5 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 6 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 0:31:13 7 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:35:41 8 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:35:42 9 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 0:49:02 10 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 0:51:11 11 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 2:05:04

Elite women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 5:47:16 2 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 1:04:28 3 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 1:30:45 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 2:28:08

M1 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 4:40:56 2 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 0:37:12 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:47:01 4 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 5 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 0:57:29 6 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 1:18:32 7 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:23:27 8 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 1:50:49 9 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 1:51:00 10 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 1:57:17 11 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 1:57:22 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 4:39:16

M2 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 5:08:05 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 0:09:14 3 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 0:12:47 4 Peter Mühl (Aut) 5 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:20:24 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:39:11 7 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 0:56:18 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 1:09:50 9 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 1:15:08 10 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 1:30:08 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 1:35:41 12 Robert Waters (GBr) 1:51:31 13 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 2:04:13 14 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 2:04:46 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 2:27:02

M3 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 4:51:55 2 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:23:41 3 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 1:57:25 4 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 2:20:56 5 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 3:34:59 6 Chris Wessels (Aus) 3:49:44 7 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 8 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation

Masters' teams stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 6:49:47 1 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 2 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:28:14 2 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 2 Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1

Men's teams stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 5:24:02 1 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 2 Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 0:40:21 2 David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 1 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 5:24:02 1 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA

Elite men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 23:38:45 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:11:01 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:44:02 4 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 1:38:19 5 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 2:01:21 6 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 2:08:22 7 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 2:37:04 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 3:11:03 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 3:14:42 10 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 3:31:50 11 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 3:55:34 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 13:04:57

Elite women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 29:13:17 2 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 7:24:44 3 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 7:36:27 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 11:32:57

M1 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 24:38:30 2 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:14:43 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:19:18 4 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 4:12:13 5 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 5:08:49 6 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 5:33:01 7 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 6:35:56 8 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 6:46:29 9 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 8:20:40 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 9:47:31 11 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 13:47:24 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 16:18:36

M2 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 26:04:02 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 1:11:11 3 Peter Mühl (Aut) 2:41:07 4 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 2:42:20 5 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 2:44:14 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 3:30:18 7 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 4:34:32 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 5:14:15 9 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 7:19:17 10 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 7:34:54 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 7:44:38 12 Robert Waters (GBr) 8:19:25 13 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 8:20:23 14 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 9:02:51 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 10:50:08

M3 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 27:23:02 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 2:57:19 3 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 7:47:50 4 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 8:46:29 5 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 10:26:31 6 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 12:45:57 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 14:05:23 8 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 14:52:25

Masters general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 37:29:49 1 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 37:29:50 2 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 0:16:15 2 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia

Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 32:37:30 1 Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 32:37:59 2 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 0:59:31 2 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA

