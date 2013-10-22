Trending

Wallace wins stage 3 of Crocodile Trophy

Hessens continues winning ways in the women's race

Image 1 of 5

Ideal race track for Cory Wallace at stage three – stage win for the Canadian at Irvinebank

Ideal race track for Cory Wallace at stage three – stage win for the Canadian at Irvinebank
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 5

Mark Frendo makes all the right moves today, securing the leader jersey for another day

Mark Frendo makes all the right moves today, securing the leader jersey for another day
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 5

Pro-road racer Sander Cordeel suffers shoulder injury at Crocodile Trophy during stage 3

Pro-road racer Sander Cordeel suffers shoulder injury at Crocodile Trophy during stage 3
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 5

Jiri Krivanek’s mountain bike skills get him a podium position at Irvinebank

Jiri Krivanek’s mountain bike skills get him a podium position at Irvinebank
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 5

Adventurer Liesbeth Hessens crossing the third stage finish line victorious in the Australian Outback.

Adventurer Liesbeth Hessens crossing the third stage finish line victorious in the Australian Outback.
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)

Canadian marathon national champion Cory Wallace claimed his first Crocodile Trophy stage win Monday in Irvinebank after dominating the elite field together with the overall race leader Mark Frendo, who came in second on the 80km stage. Czech rider Jiri Krivanek was third ahead of M1 racer Mario Färberböck and Matthew Page from Great Britain. After three days of racing, Liesbeth Hessens seems in her element in the Australian Outback and with another stage win, increased her lead in the overall women's classification.

Day three of the Crocodile Trophy started on the new Atherton mountain bike trail network. More than 30km of singletrack, steep punchy climbs and flowy, technical descents had the racers' adrenaline levels pumping until the first feed zone in the rainforest of Hasties Swamp National Park.

What started as a drizzly day soon turned into a steaming hot day as the riders made their way towards the Great Dividing Range on wide fire trails and the lead duo of Wallace and the overall race leader Frendo was unreachable for chasers Krenn, Krivanek, Färberböck and Page.

While the stage win was decided in a finish sprint in Irvinebank, the Belgian rider Sander Cordeel unfortunately crashed badly on a steep descend and had to be transported to Cairns with a suspected shoulder injury. Teammate and supporter Maarten Neyens confirmed that the brave Cordeel was diagnosed with some ligament damage at the Cairns District Hospital this afternoon and that he suffered no fractures or any further serious injury. He was in good spirits and will actually continue to travel with the Crocodile Trophy, joining his fellow riders again at Mount Mulligan in one of the support vehicles,

"This is just too much fun, I don't want to miss one day of it," he had said.

The Austrian Wolfgang Krenn, meanwhile, was forced to retire from the race as well with severe lower back pain and is most likely to accompany the race until Cooktown as well, pain management permitting.

At feed zone two, Wallace and Frendo were still working together well and had increased their lead to nine minutes over the young Czech rider Jiri Krivanek.

"Today was one of the best marathon races I've ever done. The trails are awesome up here - such a good mix of singletrack, fireroad through the rainforest and bushland!" said Frendo.

Wallace agreed. "The Crocodile Trophy has the best mix of trails of any stage race that I've done. This stage win is big for me - I've been coming for three years to get that boomerang and today I did it!"

Hessens is one of the strongest riders, racing in the top master field every day. "The Crocodile Trophy has been on my list of things to do - I don't enjoy the standard kind of marathons or cross country races, but I like the journey this stage race takes us on," said the "real-life" nurse who lives and trains in Switzerland.

"The mountains there were ideal to prepare me for the conditions here, I feel strong," she the 30-year old rider from Belgium.

On tomorrow's stage 4, the Crocodile Trophy riders will race for 118km to Mount Mulligan, with rough terrain at the start of the stage out of Irvinebank and then undulating country towards the large Outback cattle station, where camp will be set up near a lush billabong.

Full Results

Elite men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC3:35:28
2Mark Frendo (Aus)0:00:01
3Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:09:32
4Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige0:09:40
5Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot0:16:37
6Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:22:51
7Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva0:28:09
8Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl0:39:37
9Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:39:38
10Bevan Spratt (NZl)0:39:42
11Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation0:45:57
12Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint2:02:43
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut) Zwillingscraft Stevens - SC Knauf Liezen
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel)

Elite women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)4:32:57
2Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW1:00:36
3Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy1:14:18
4Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run1:47:18

M1 stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com3:45:17
2Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:18:11
3Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing0:18:12
4Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:30:40
5Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it!0:54:10
6Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:55:51
7Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg0:58:36
8Jürgen Hofer (Aut)1:06:38
9Bart Couckuyt (Bel)1:14:48
10Matthew Moroney (Aus)1:29:15
11David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?2:29:52
12Kurt Hannes (Bel)2:34:58

M2 stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team4:03:37
2Hamish Morrin (NZl)0:11:33
3Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard0:13:29
4Peter Mühl (Aut)0:16:20
5Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:29:16
6Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it!
7Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be0:48:18
8Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs1:00:06
9Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast
10Robert Waters (GBr)
11Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr1:04:40
12Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty1:09:48
13Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy1:09:50
14Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)1:29:56
15Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol1:30:17

M3 stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing4:29:20
2Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation0:52:56
3Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz1:02:35
4Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW1:04:13
5Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation1:35:06
6Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation1:35:07
7Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige1:50:55
8Chris Wessels (Aus)

Masters men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia5:40:46
1Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia
2Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2
2Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2
3Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1
DNFGuy Palinckx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation5:04:14
1Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation5:04:43
2Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA0:28:50
2Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Frendo (Aus)8:35:39
2Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC0:11:01
3Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige0:30:56
4Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot0:42:38
5Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:49:52
6Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl0:50:18
7Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:50:30
8Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva1:18:34
9Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans1:23:54
10Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation1:42:48
11Bevan Spratt (NZl)1:55:46
12Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint4:31:59

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)10:57:59
2Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW2:28:38
3Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy3:14:32
4Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run3:45:51

M1 general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com9:15:23
2Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:36:04
3Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:36:56
4Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing1:19:21
5Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing2:09:37
6Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it!2:13:12
7Jürgen Hofer (Aut)2:21:24
8Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg2:29:43
9Bart Couckuyt (Bel)2:55:20
10Matthew Moroney (Aus)3:13:01
11David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?5:34:56
12Kurt Hannes (Bel)5:47:53

M2 general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team9:42:04
2Hamish Morrin (NZl)0:31:09
3Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing1:21:20
4Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it!1:24:25
5Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be1:27:10
6Peter Mühl (Aut)1:33:54
7Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard1:33:59
8Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs2:08:54
9Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast2:39:34
10Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr2:46:26
11Robert Waters (GBr)2:47:26
12Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty2:48:09
13Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)2:58:55
14Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy3:02:01
15Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol3:28:22

M3 general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing10:38:02
2Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation1:52:14
3Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz2:27:34
4Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW2:29:03
5Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation3:25:16
6Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige3:55:28
7Chris Wessels (Aus)4:44:41
8Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation4:47:30

Masters men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia13:16:27
1Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia
2Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 21:17:31
2Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 20:00:04
3Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 10:00:27

Teams general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA11:57:11
1Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA
2Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation0:05:32

Latest on Cyclingnews