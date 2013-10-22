Image 1 of 5 Ideal race track for Cory Wallace at stage three – stage win for the Canadian at Irvinebank (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 5 Mark Frendo makes all the right moves today, securing the leader jersey for another day (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 5 Pro-road racer Sander Cordeel suffers shoulder injury at Crocodile Trophy during stage 3 (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 5 Jiri Krivanek’s mountain bike skills get him a podium position at Irvinebank (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 5 Adventurer Liesbeth Hessens crossing the third stage finish line victorious in the Australian Outback. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)

Canadian marathon national champion Cory Wallace claimed his first Crocodile Trophy stage win Monday in Irvinebank after dominating the elite field together with the overall race leader Mark Frendo, who came in second on the 80km stage. Czech rider Jiri Krivanek was third ahead of M1 racer Mario Färberböck and Matthew Page from Great Britain. After three days of racing, Liesbeth Hessens seems in her element in the Australian Outback and with another stage win, increased her lead in the overall women's classification.

Day three of the Crocodile Trophy started on the new Atherton mountain bike trail network. More than 30km of singletrack, steep punchy climbs and flowy, technical descents had the racers' adrenaline levels pumping until the first feed zone in the rainforest of Hasties Swamp National Park.

What started as a drizzly day soon turned into a steaming hot day as the riders made their way towards the Great Dividing Range on wide fire trails and the lead duo of Wallace and the overall race leader Frendo was unreachable for chasers Krenn, Krivanek, Färberböck and Page.

While the stage win was decided in a finish sprint in Irvinebank, the Belgian rider Sander Cordeel unfortunately crashed badly on a steep descend and had to be transported to Cairns with a suspected shoulder injury. Teammate and supporter Maarten Neyens confirmed that the brave Cordeel was diagnosed with some ligament damage at the Cairns District Hospital this afternoon and that he suffered no fractures or any further serious injury. He was in good spirits and will actually continue to travel with the Crocodile Trophy, joining his fellow riders again at Mount Mulligan in one of the support vehicles,

"This is just too much fun, I don't want to miss one day of it," he had said.

The Austrian Wolfgang Krenn, meanwhile, was forced to retire from the race as well with severe lower back pain and is most likely to accompany the race until Cooktown as well, pain management permitting.

At feed zone two, Wallace and Frendo were still working together well and had increased their lead to nine minutes over the young Czech rider Jiri Krivanek.

"Today was one of the best marathon races I've ever done. The trails are awesome up here - such a good mix of singletrack, fireroad through the rainforest and bushland!" said Frendo.

Wallace agreed. "The Crocodile Trophy has the best mix of trails of any stage race that I've done. This stage win is big for me - I've been coming for three years to get that boomerang and today I did it!"

Hessens is one of the strongest riders, racing in the top master field every day. "The Crocodile Trophy has been on my list of things to do - I don't enjoy the standard kind of marathons or cross country races, but I like the journey this stage race takes us on," said the "real-life" nurse who lives and trains in Switzerland.

"The mountains there were ideal to prepare me for the conditions here, I feel strong," she the 30-year old rider from Belgium.

On tomorrow's stage 4, the Crocodile Trophy riders will race for 118km to Mount Mulligan, with rough terrain at the start of the stage out of Irvinebank and then undulating country towards the large Outback cattle station, where camp will be set up near a lush billabong.

Full Results

Elite men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 3:35:28 2 Mark Frendo (Aus) 0:00:01 3 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:09:32 4 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:09:40 5 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 0:16:37 6 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:22:51 7 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 0:28:09 8 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 0:39:37 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:39:38 10 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 0:39:42 11 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 0:45:57 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 2:02:43 DNF Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Zwillingscraft Stevens - SC Knauf Liezen DNF Sander Cordeel (Bel)

Elite women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 4:32:57 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 1:00:36 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 1:14:18 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 1:47:18

M1 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 3:45:17 2 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:18:11 3 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 0:18:12 4 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:30:40 5 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:54:10 6 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:55:51 7 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 0:58:36 8 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 1:06:38 9 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 1:14:48 10 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 1:29:15 11 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:29:52 12 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 2:34:58

M2 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 4:03:37 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 0:11:33 3 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 0:13:29 4 Peter Mühl (Aut) 0:16:20 5 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:29:16 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 7 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 0:48:18 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 1:00:06 9 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 10 Robert Waters (GBr) 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 1:04:40 12 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 1:09:48 13 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 1:09:50 14 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 1:29:56 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 1:30:17

M3 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 4:29:20 2 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:52:56 3 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 1:02:35 4 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 1:04:13 5 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 1:35:06 6 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 1:35:07 7 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 1:50:55 8 Chris Wessels (Aus)

Masters men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 5:40:46 1 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 2 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 2 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 3 Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1 DNF Guy Palinckx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 5:04:14 1 Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 5:04:43 2 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 0:28:50 2 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 8:35:39 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:11:01 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:30:56 4 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 0:42:38 5 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:49:52 6 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 0:50:18 7 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:50:30 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 1:18:34 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 1:23:54 10 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 1:42:48 11 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 1:55:46 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 4:31:59

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 10:57:59 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 2:28:38 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 3:14:32 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 3:45:51

M1 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 9:15:23 2 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:36:04 3 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:36:56 4 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 1:19:21 5 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 2:09:37 6 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 2:13:12 7 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 2:21:24 8 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 2:29:43 9 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 2:55:20 10 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 3:13:01 11 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 5:34:56 12 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 5:47:53

M2 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 9:42:04 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 0:31:09 3 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:21:20 4 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 1:24:25 5 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 1:27:10 6 Peter Mühl (Aut) 1:33:54 7 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 1:33:59 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 2:08:54 9 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 2:39:34 10 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 2:46:26 11 Robert Waters (GBr) 2:47:26 12 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 2:48:09 13 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 2:58:55 14 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 3:02:01 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 3:28:22

M3 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 10:38:02 2 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 1:52:14 3 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 2:27:34 4 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 2:29:03 5 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 3:25:16 6 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 3:55:28 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 4:44:41 8 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 4:47:30

Masters men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 13:16:27 1 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 2 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 1:17:31 2 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:00:04 3 Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1 0:00:27