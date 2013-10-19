Image 1 of 5 Stage winner today, Mark Frendo, in his element at the Smithfield singeltrails. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 5 Croc Trophy stage 1 winner Mark Frendo, in his element at the Smithfield singletrack. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 5 Lisbeth Hessens, fastest women on track at the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 5 Wolfgang Krenn, feeling the heat in Cairns. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 5 Elite podium stage 1 Croc Trophy men (l-r): Jan Fojtik, Mark Frendo, Wolfgang Krenn (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

The 19th annual Crocodile Trophy started with a multi-lap race in Smithfield near Cairns on Saturday. More than 80 riders from 15 countries kicked off the race, and with an overall race time of 1:30:14, the Australian Mark Frendo took the stage win and elite leader's jersey with a 1:06 gap overJan Fojtik and Wolfgang Krenn. The women's lead was claimed by Liesbeth Hessens from Belgium.

Frendo had been called the "dark horse" among riders of this year's Crocodile Trophy stage race after the first training rides at the Smithfield World Cup trails over the past few days in Cairns. And the 28-year-old rider from Brisbane didn't disappoint - straight from the start at the James Cook University event centre in Smithfield, he set a high pace, creating himself a 30-second lead right way, which increased to over a minute within five laps of the 6.2km course that was dominated by tight singletrail sections, set out by the hosting Cairns MTB Club.

"I prepared as best as I could for this race, today really suited me because I have a bit of a cross country background, and I just gave it a go and it all went to plan", said the U19 and U23 national mountain bike champion, who plans to keep challenging his fellow elite racers over the coming eight stages.

Czech rider Jan Fojtik, whose older brother Ondrej won the Crocodile Trophy in 2008, also proved to be in top form and said he enjoyed the course layout. "I like such technical trails and today's race was great fun. But my brother warned me that anything can happen at the Crocodile Trophy, we still have eight days ahead of us."

Like so many others, today's third place, the Austrian Wolfgang Krenn, agreed. "I think the real race starts tomorrow. The steep climbs towards Copperlode Dam will be the first endurance test for the field."

Canadian Marathon National Champion Cory Wallace was content with his fourth place today and said that his goal was to race consistent until the long and hot Outback stages on day five and six, which will take them over 163km Mt Mulligan to Granite Creek Dam and then to Laura on a 116km stage where a 50km time trial will be held for stage seven.

Fastest Australian leader jersey goes to Rankine

With Frendo wearing the overall race leader's jersey at tomorrow's stage 2 start at the Cairns Esplande, Steven Rankine, currently fifth in the general classification, was awarded the leader's jersey for the best Australian in the race, a title he claimed in last year's event as well.

The master leader's jersey went to Johan Schrauwen from Belgium, and in the women's field, Liesbeth Hessens won ahead of Maria Cristina Prati and Giordana Sordi. Hessens will start tomorrow's stage with a whopping 15:34 lead.

In the Adventure Team classification, the Cairns local team with Jon Standage and Brendon Skerke is took the lead.

Stage 2 preview

Stage 2 will take the Crocodile Trophy peloton out of Cairns in a neutral ride to the official race start at a look-out high above the town towards Copperlode Dam. Riders will assemble at the Cairns Esplanade from 8:30 am with the inofficial stage two start at 9:30 am. The first finishers are expected to arrive at Lake Tinaroo near Atherton at 1:30 pm.

Full Results for stage 1 and GC after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 1:30:14 2 Jan Fojtik (Cze) Symbio+ Giant 0:01:06 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Zwillingscraft Stevens - SC Knauf Liezen 0:01:39 4 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:03:50 5 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:04:57 6 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:07:13 7 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:07:29 8 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 0:08:57 9 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 0:09:13 10 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 0:09:39 11 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:10:30 12 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 0:11:25 13 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 0:15:34 14 Sander Cordeel (Bel) 0:21:44 15 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 0:28:29

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 1:53:54 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:15:35 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 0:18:11 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 0:22:54

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 1:37:26 2 Mario Färberböck (Aut) Bikepalast.com 0:00:38 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:03:57 4 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:10:33 5 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 0:14:29 6 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 0:15:25 7 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 0:18:26 8 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:22:22 9 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 0:23:00 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 0:24:14 11 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 0:38:08 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:59:34

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 1:45:06 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:01:32 3 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 0:02:03 4 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:03:32 5 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 0:09:41 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:10:26 7 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 0:11:55 8 Robert Waters (GBr) 0:13:55 9 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 0:14:22 10 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:17:22 11 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 0:19:02 12 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 0:21:24 13 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 0:22:17 -4laps Peter Mühl (Aut) 0:51:54 -4laps Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:47:30 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:02:26 3 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:16:51 4 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 0:19:55 5 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:24:02 6 Chris Wessels (Aus) 0:43:11 7 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:47:26 8 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 0:49:30

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 2:07:46 2 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 0:00:00 3 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:04:18 4 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:04:21 5 Guy Palinckx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1 0:04:44 6 Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1 0:04:45