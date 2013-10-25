Trending

Frendo wins Crocodile Trophy time trial stage

Battle between Sordi and Prati emerging in women's category

Image 1 of 6

Mark Frendo at the finish in Laura, winning the time trial by 24 seconds over Josef Benetseder.

Mark Frendo at the finish in Laura, winning the time trial by 24 seconds over Josef Benetseder.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 2 of 6

Sander Cordeel assisting team mate Maarten Neyens at today’s time trial start.

Sander Cordeel assisting team mate Maarten Neyens at today’s time trial start.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 3 of 6

Fantastic race by Hans Planckaert, finishing as 8th overall and leading the M2 category GC.

Fantastic race by Hans Planckaert, finishing as 8th overall and leading the M2 category GC.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 4 of 6

Mark Frendo on the chase to catch Cory Wallace who had started one minute earlier.

Mark Frendo on the chase to catch Cory Wallace who had started one minute earlier.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 5 of 6

Cory Wallace trying to get away from Mark Frendo.

Cory Wallace trying to get away from Mark Frendo.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 6 of 6

Strong race also by Mario Färberböck, the M1 racer from Austria – 4th-fastest time today.

Strong race also by Mario Färberböck, the M1 racer from Austria – 4th-fastest time today.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Australian Mark Frendo won Friday's time trial stage at Laura and was able to increase his general race lead by almost a minute. Race favourite Cory Wallace has not been able to race away from his strongest rival this year and he finished in third behind Josef Benetseder from Austria.

Women's leader Liesbeth Hessens again impressed the entire Crocodile Trophy rider field and crew by clocking in the 25th-fastest time, but behind her, a race for second and third places is unfolding between Giordana Sordi and Maria Cristina Prati from Italy. Not even eight minutes separate the two in the women's general classification ahead of Saturday's marathon stage into the Aboriginal coastal community of Hopevale.

Under blue skies and in sweltering 40+ degree (Celsius) heat, the Crocodile Trophy riders lined up for a 38-minute time-trial stage in Laura. Starting in reverse order of the general classification with one-minute gaps, the race course took them onto a corrugated main road out of Laura and then onto a smoother, yet partly sandy dirt track in the Lakefield National Park.

"I'll try to catch Jiri, but don't really want to see Mark," said overall runner-up Wallace, whose plan was not to be caught by race leader Frendo. Frendo started one minute behind Wallace.

However, that wasn't what would happen.

"I came up to Cory at about the half-way point and stayed a few hundred metres back just to catch my breath and recover a bit," said Frendo, who then attacked with about 5km to go.

But Wallace wasn't going to give up easily. He caught Frendo just before the finish line, however, but was still 57 seconds slower, due to the time trial starting grid.

Benetseder squeezed in between the two with a 24-second gap off Frendo.

"I'm happy that today went so well. All I really wanted to do was contain any losses, because I knew that Cory would go hard," said Frendo, admitting that he was slowly starting to dream of Cooktown and taking out the Crocodile Trophy victory for Australia for the first time since Adam Hansen's win in 2005.

For supporters, it was a welcome change to stay another night at a stage destination. No tents were to be packed up, the catering crew didn't have to dismantle their entire Outback kitchen set up. One of them, Maarten Neyens had been accompanying the event as a supporter for his Lotto Belisol racing teammate Sander Cordeel. However, since Cordeel's crash and race pullout, the two likable Belgians have been helping out in camp: Cordeel in the kitchen with one hand in a sling and Neyens building tents for the riders. Today Neeyen couldn't help but get a taste for Outback racing and was one of the starters at the time trial, which he completed in 1:18:05.

"Next year we'll come again and race the entire Crocodile Trophy - what an adventure", beamed Neyens after his race today. Former Croc-winner Adam Hansen, who races for the same pro-cycling team in Europe, had told them so much about his home country and the Crocodile Trophy that Sander had decided to participate this year.

"Being part of this event, travelling through the Outback and seeing the wide variety of terrain and tracks that you get to race makes me want to come back as a rider," Neyens said.

Saturday's second-last stage will take the riders towards the coast again, and camp will be set up in the Aboriginal community of Hopevale. Wide Outback highways and river crossings await the riders on the 113km and 1100m stage.

Full Results

Elite men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Frendo (Aus)1:10:31
2Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl0:00:24
3Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC0:00:57
4Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:02:42
5Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:03:04
6Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation0:03:40
7Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot0:03:53
8Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige0:06:31
9Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans0:06:32
10Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva0:09:07
11Bevan Spratt (NZl)0:09:29
12Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint0:26:40

Elite women stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)1:21:18
2Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW0:14:39
3Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy0:18:40
4Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run0:29:41

M1 stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com1:12:50
2Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg0:03:58
3Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:05:12
4Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:05:14
5Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing0:05:31
6Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:07:05
7Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it!0:12:02
8Jürgen Hofer (Aut)0:12:33
9Kurt Hannes (Bel)0:12:47
10Bart Couckuyt (Bel)0:14:02
11Matthew Moroney (Aus)0:20:52
12David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?0:47:31

M2 stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Mühl (Aut)1:16:38
2Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:01:09
3Hamish Morrin (NZl)0:03:21
4Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard0:03:59
5Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs0:05:17
6Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty0:06:49
7Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast0:07:06
8Robert Waters (GBr)0:08:11
9Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing0:08:26
10Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it!0:08:58
11Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr0:09:42
12Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be0:10:15
13Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)0:16:00
14Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol0:17:59
15Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy0:21:07

M3 stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing1:14:45
2Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW0:03:19
3Chris Wessels (Aus)0:24:59
4Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation0:25:11
5Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation0:28:46
6Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige0:32:50
7Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation0:39:20
8Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz0:53:31

Teams stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 21:25:50
1Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2
2Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia0:09:17
2Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia

Men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA1:21:52
1Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA1:21:57
2David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation0:02:11
2Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation0:00:37

Elite men general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Frendo (Aus)24:49:16
2Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC0:11:58
3Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige0:50:33
4Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans1:41:01
5Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot2:05:14
6Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl2:08:46
7Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans2:40:08
8Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva3:20:10
9Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans3:21:14
10Bevan Spratt (NZl)3:41:19
11Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation3:59:14
12Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint13:31:37

Elite women general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)30:34:35
2Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy7:43:24
3Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW7:51:06
4Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run12:02:38

M1 general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com25:51:20
2Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?2:21:48
3Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?2:24:30
4Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing4:17:44
5Jürgen Hofer (Aut)5:21:22
6Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing5:38:15
7Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg6:39:54
8Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it!6:58:31
9Matthew Moroney (Aus)8:41:32
10Bart Couckuyt (Bel)10:01:33
11Kurt Hannes (Bel)14:00:11
12David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe?17:06:07

M2 general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team27:21:49
2Hamish Morrin (NZl)1:13:23
3Peter Mühl (Aut)2:39:58
4Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard2:45:10
5Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing2:51:31
6Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it!3:38:07
7Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be4:43:38
8Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs5:18:23
9Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty7:24:57
10Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast7:40:51
11Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr7:53:11
12Robert Waters (GBr)8:26:27
13Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy8:40:21
14Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)9:17:42
15Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol11:06:58

M3 general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing28:37:47
2Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW3:00:38
3Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation8:13:01
4Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige9:19:19
5Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz11:20:02
6Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation13:14:43
7Chris Wessels (Aus)14:30:22
8Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation15:31:45

Teams general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 238:55:39
1Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 238:55:40
2Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia0:25:32
2Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia

Men general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation34:01:38
1Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation34:02:44
2Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA0:56:38
2Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA0:00:05

