Image 1 of 6 Mark Frendo at the finish in Laura, winning the time trial by 24 seconds over Josef Benetseder. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 6 Sander Cordeel assisting team mate Maarten Neyens at today’s time trial start. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 6 Fantastic race by Hans Planckaert, finishing as 8th overall and leading the M2 category GC. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 6 Mark Frendo on the chase to catch Cory Wallace who had started one minute earlier. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 6 Cory Wallace trying to get away from Mark Frendo. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 6 Strong race also by Mario Färberböck, the M1 racer from Austria – 4th-fastest time today. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Australian Mark Frendo won Friday's time trial stage at Laura and was able to increase his general race lead by almost a minute. Race favourite Cory Wallace has not been able to race away from his strongest rival this year and he finished in third behind Josef Benetseder from Austria.

Women's leader Liesbeth Hessens again impressed the entire Crocodile Trophy rider field and crew by clocking in the 25th-fastest time, but behind her, a race for second and third places is unfolding between Giordana Sordi and Maria Cristina Prati from Italy. Not even eight minutes separate the two in the women's general classification ahead of Saturday's marathon stage into the Aboriginal coastal community of Hopevale.

Under blue skies and in sweltering 40+ degree (Celsius) heat, the Crocodile Trophy riders lined up for a 38-minute time-trial stage in Laura. Starting in reverse order of the general classification with one-minute gaps, the race course took them onto a corrugated main road out of Laura and then onto a smoother, yet partly sandy dirt track in the Lakefield National Park.

"I'll try to catch Jiri, but don't really want to see Mark," said overall runner-up Wallace, whose plan was not to be caught by race leader Frendo. Frendo started one minute behind Wallace.

However, that wasn't what would happen.

"I came up to Cory at about the half-way point and stayed a few hundred metres back just to catch my breath and recover a bit," said Frendo, who then attacked with about 5km to go.

But Wallace wasn't going to give up easily. He caught Frendo just before the finish line, however, but was still 57 seconds slower, due to the time trial starting grid.

Benetseder squeezed in between the two with a 24-second gap off Frendo.

"I'm happy that today went so well. All I really wanted to do was contain any losses, because I knew that Cory would go hard," said Frendo, admitting that he was slowly starting to dream of Cooktown and taking out the Crocodile Trophy victory for Australia for the first time since Adam Hansen's win in 2005.

For supporters, it was a welcome change to stay another night at a stage destination. No tents were to be packed up, the catering crew didn't have to dismantle their entire Outback kitchen set up. One of them, Maarten Neyens had been accompanying the event as a supporter for his Lotto Belisol racing teammate Sander Cordeel. However, since Cordeel's crash and race pullout, the two likable Belgians have been helping out in camp: Cordeel in the kitchen with one hand in a sling and Neyens building tents for the riders. Today Neeyen couldn't help but get a taste for Outback racing and was one of the starters at the time trial, which he completed in 1:18:05.

"Next year we'll come again and race the entire Crocodile Trophy - what an adventure", beamed Neyens after his race today. Former Croc-winner Adam Hansen, who races for the same pro-cycling team in Europe, had told them so much about his home country and the Crocodile Trophy that Sander had decided to participate this year.

"Being part of this event, travelling through the Outback and seeing the wide variety of terrain and tracks that you get to race makes me want to come back as a rider," Neyens said.

Saturday's second-last stage will take the riders towards the coast again, and camp will be set up in the Aboriginal community of Hopevale. Wide Outback highways and river crossings await the riders on the 113km and 1100m stage.

Full Results

Elite men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 1:10:31 2 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 0:00:24 3 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:00:57 4 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:02:42 5 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:03:04 6 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 0:03:40 7 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 0:03:53 8 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:06:31 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:06:32 10 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 0:09:07 11 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 0:09:29 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 0:26:40

Elite women stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 1:21:18 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:14:39 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 0:18:40 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 0:29:41

M1 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 1:12:50 2 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 0:03:58 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:05:12 4 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:05:14 5 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 0:05:31 6 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:07:05 7 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:12:02 8 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 0:12:33 9 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 0:12:47 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 0:14:02 11 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 0:20:52 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:47:31

M2 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Mühl (Aut) 1:16:38 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:01:09 3 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 0:03:21 4 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 0:03:59 5 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 0:05:17 6 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 0:06:49 7 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 0:07:06 8 Robert Waters (GBr) 0:08:11 9 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:08:26 10 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 0:08:58 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 0:09:42 12 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 0:10:15 13 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:16:00 14 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 0:17:59 15 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 0:21:07

M3 stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:14:45 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:03:19 3 Chris Wessels (Aus) 0:24:59 4 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:25:11 5 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:28:46 6 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 0:32:50 7 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 0:39:20 8 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 0:53:31

Teams stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 1:25:50 1 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 2 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 0:09:17 2 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia

Men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 1:21:52 1 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 1:21:57 2 David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 0:02:11 2 Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 0:00:37

Elite men general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 24:49:16 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:11:58 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:50:33 4 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 1:41:01 5 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 2:05:14 6 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 2:08:46 7 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 2:40:08 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 3:20:10 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 3:21:14 10 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 3:41:19 11 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 3:59:14 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 13:31:37

Elite women general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 30:34:35 2 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 7:43:24 3 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 7:51:06 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 12:02:38

M1 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 25:51:20 2 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:21:48 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 2:24:30 4 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 4:17:44 5 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 5:21:22 6 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 5:38:15 7 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 6:39:54 8 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 6:58:31 9 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 8:41:32 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 10:01:33 11 Kurt Hannes (Bel) 14:00:11 12 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 17:06:07

M2 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 27:21:49 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 1:13:23 3 Peter Mühl (Aut) 2:39:58 4 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 2:45:10 5 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 2:51:31 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 3:38:07 7 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 4:43:38 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 5:18:23 9 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 7:24:57 10 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 7:40:51 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 7:53:11 12 Robert Waters (GBr) 8:26:27 13 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 8:40:21 14 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 9:17:42 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 11:06:58

M3 general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 28:37:47 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 3:00:38 3 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 8:13:01 4 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 9:19:19 5 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 11:20:02 6 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 13:14:43 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 14:30:22 8 Andrew Wily (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 15:31:45

Teams general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 38:55:39 1 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 38:55:40 2 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 0:25:32 2 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia