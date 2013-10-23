Image 1 of 4 Austrian Josef Benetseder on his incredible 163km solo ride during stage 5 (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 4 Mark Frendo holds onto the overall race lead and is gearing up for a challenge by Canadian Cory Wallace tomorrow. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 4 Belgian Liesbeth Hessens - strongest women in the field racing well mid-field. Pictured with M3 racer Daniele Bertozzi of Italy (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 4 Josef Benetseder crossing the line at Granite Creek Dam as the stage 5 winner. (Image credit: Rocky Trail Entertainment)

Josef Benetseder won the fifth and longest stage of this year's Crocodile Trophy at Granite Creek Dam in the mining country of Far North Queensland with a massive 12-minute advantage over race leader Australian Mark Frendo and Cory Wallace from Canada. Benetseder took the victory after an impressive solo race over 163km. Liesbeth Hessens won another women's stage and continues to lead the women's overall.

More than half of the more than 900km have been completed thus far. Four stages, including an individual time trial at Laura, still lie ahead before the finish on Cooktown's Grassy Hill this Sunday.

It had been his plan all along, said today's stage winner Benetseder of his monster solo race at the Crocodile Trophy. "During the first big climbs on the second stage, I felt really good and knew that I had a chance on smooth terrain. I took it easy on the technical sections on the last two stages and went right from the start today," said the pro road racer, who had suffered three flat tires during yesterday's stage into Mount Mulligan and admitted worrying about mechanicals all day today.

None of the elite riders was able to catch up to Benetseder and at the Mitchell River Crossing, he had already gained eight minutes on the large field of more than 20 chasers. On the huge climbs through the Mt Windsor ranges west of the Daintree National Park the dry and radiating heat made riders suffer and the three elite race leaders Frendo, Wallace and Jiri Krivanek broke away from the chasing group. But Benetseder was in his element and kept increasing his lead to more than 10 minutes by the last feed zone 18km before the finish.

"I just tried to race consistently today and kept riding a fast but safe pace all the way. All went to plan, really," said the 30-year old Austrian as he arrived at the finish, covered in dust, mud and sweat.

Benetseder is no longer in contention for the general classification; however, he admitted that he still had his eyes on the Cooktown stage, which he won in 2012. "I might just give it another go," he said with a cheeky grin.

"I couldn't believe how strong Benetseder raced today," said Wallace at the finish, admitting that he had his eyes on the race leader Frendo all day and thought that they would catch Benetseder eventually.

"I tried to push the chase group really hard and kept attacking. But Frendo was there right away every time, and we wore each other out eventually."

Wallace finished third behind Frendo in a sprint finish at the end.

The Australian Frendo still has an 11-minute overall lead and will have to keep watching the Canadian on tomorrow's 118km stage to Laura.

During stage 6, racers will ride to Laura via the Old Coach Trail, an historic mining road. Rough and sandy terrain is in the cards as well as river crossings, and the riders are looking forward to re-entering civilisation in the little town of 80 residents near the Lakefield National Park.

Full Results

Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 6:09:28 2 Mark Frendo (Aus) 0:13:42 3 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:13:43 4 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:21:09 5 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 0:30:18 6 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 0:31:43 7 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 0:46:16 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 0:59:40 9 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 1:04:13 10 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 11 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 1:08:09 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 4:50:32

Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 7:50:18 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 1:05:04 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 1:47:28 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 3:05:40

M1 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 6:36:53 2 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 0:32:15 3 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 0:35:48 4 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 5 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 1:17:28 6 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:23:54 7 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 1:30:58 8 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 1:41:42 9 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 1:48:41 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 2:26:08 11 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 3:17:06

M2 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 6:53:37 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 0:19:04 3 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 0:38:15 4 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:41:25 5 Peter Mühl (Aut) 0:49:54 6 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 1:05:26 7 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 1:09:24 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 1:25:56 9 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 1:56:23 10 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 1:58:06 11 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 2:03:04 12 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 2:11:49 13 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 2:44:27 14 Robert Waters (GBr) 15 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)

M3 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 7:09:08 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 0:46:14 3 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 2:03:51 4 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 2:28:56 5 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 2:49:57 6 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 3:46:59 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 3:47:00

Masters men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 29:56:18 2 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 3 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:15:30 4 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:15:31 5 Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1 0:15:54

Teams stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Jon Standage (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 25:01:39 1 David Stallan (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 26:33:07 1 Isaac Tonello (Aus) AMDF - Australian Mitochondrial Disease Federation 26:33:36 2 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans CA 1:39:52

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Frendo (Aus) 19:03:45 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona-MBC 0:11:00 3 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige 0:38:27 4 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl 1:17:11 5 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 1:29:29 6 Matthew Page (GBr) A Cycling/Pivot 1:52:31 7 Steve Rankine (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 2:01:22 8 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Team-Beniva 2:19:52 9 Bart Duraj (Aus) Tenni's - Cairns Home Loans 2:39:01 10 Bevan Spratt (NZl) 3:00:37 11 Adam Cobain (Aus) Amy Gillet Foundation 3:06:32 12 Alessandro Bianchi Perugini (Ita) asd s.martino emmedue bikepoint 10:59:53

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 23:26:01 2 Maria Cristina (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 6:05:42 3 Giordana Sordi (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 6:20:16 4 Anne-Mette Mortensen (Den) Team Fit 4 Run 9:04:49

M1 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Farberbock (Aut) Bikepalast.com 19:57:34 2 Johan Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 1:27:42 3 Kristof Schrauwen (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 1:32:17 4 Huub Tankink (Ned) GT-YellowWings Racing 3:35:01 5 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 4:09:34 6 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) 4:11:20 7 Andreas Ueberrhein (Ger) Mountainbike-Freiburg 4:44:56 8 Vincent Baert (Bel) One life. Live it! 5:27:57 9 Matthew Moroney (Aus) 6:29:51 10 Bart Couckuyt (Bel) 7:50:09 11 David Vermander (Bel) Houtambacht - Who killed Joe? 11:39:20

M2 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 20:55:57 2 Hamish Morrin (NZl) 1:01:57 3 Phil Welch (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 2:23:50 4 Peter Mühl (Aut) 2:28:20 5 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) Wertykal bikeBoard 2:29:33 6 Kristof Roelandts (Bel) One life. Live it! 2:51:07 7 Dennis Valerius (Ned) Jobkitchen.be 3:38:14 8 Andy Tubbs (USA) andy tubbs 4:04:25 9 Steve Bunton (NZl) Cervo Rosso / Flat Out Forty 6:04:09 10 Christian Wenger (Aut) bikepalast 6:04:46 11 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 6:08:57 12 Giovanni Montini (Ita) SKYsport-Italy 6:15:37 13 Robert Waters (GBr) 6:27:54 14 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 6:58:38 15 Wolfgang Mader (Aut) Dreamteam Tirol 8:23:06

M3 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 22:07:26 2 Daniele Bertozzi (Ita) GS Cicli Matteoni FRW 3:21:00 3 Simon Gillett (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 5:50:35 4 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige 7:12:45 5 Gerhard Grassmugg (Aut) Rofa-Sport Graz 7:15:13 6 Robert Topfer (Aus) Amy Gillett Foundation 9:19:54 7 Chris Wessels (Aus) 10:39:20

Masters men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franz Schmidhofer (Aut) race4two - carinthia 29:56:18 2 Mario Slabe (Aut) race4two - carinthia 3 Drik Oostvogels (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:15:30 4 Marc Coninx (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 2 0:15:31 5 Luc Peeters (Bel) One Eight Five Vets 1 0:15:54