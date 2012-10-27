Image 1 of 3 Ivan Rybarik on stage 8 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 3 Ondrej Fojtik on stage 8 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 3 Ondrej Slezac tackles stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

Ivan Rybarik was again the fastest Crocodile Trophy racer across the finish line today at Laura after an impressive ride and solo finish. Rybarik secured his lead by more than five minutes over second in the elite men's GC, fellow Czech rider Ondrej Fojtik. Fojtik finished third today, only seconds behind Mike Mulkens of Belgium.

With one more stage into Cooktown and Rybarik holding a comfortable lead, him and all podium contenders agree that the fickle Crocodile Trophy isn’t over yet so the camp is trying to recover in glistening heat at Laura and gearing up for the arrival on Grassy Hill tomorrow.

The first 54 km to the Little Laura River crossing were deemed too rough for 4WD cars so the race quad crew was again leading and following the riders on track across an old gold mining trail that had been built in 1873 during the gold rush era in the Palmer river region.

Yesterday’s stage winner Mulkens attacked right away but was soon caught by Rybarik who said that he didn’t want to risk anything and his goal for today was to secure his overall lead gap.

"Today was an awesome stage, I loved those drop-offs and downhills!" said Rybarik. "I pushed really hard until the end; I put the hammer down all the way. I kept getting really hungry after the two and three hour marks, but was lucky to have enough food with me to keep going." He was hoping that tomorrow’s final stage would be a relaxed ride towards Cooktown and that his biggest competitor Ondrej Fojtik wouldn’t attack to hard to still challenge his title.

It wasn’t such a smooth race today for Mulkens, who suffered yet another flat tire at the 10km mark, just as he was racing well together with Rybarik. "Ivan did hesitate and stopped for a few seconds but I understand that he couldn’t wait for me – it took me ages to fix the flat and I dropped back to at least 50th position," said the Belgian rider who managed to catch back up with the main chaser group. "On those technical downhills I risked a lot today," said Mulkens. "My legs felt strong and I thought it’s either going to be another flat or catching the lead groups."

In an impressive chase, Mulkens settled into the chasing group with Cory Wallace, Wolfgang Krenn and Werner van der Merwe. Just before the last feed zone and with 15km to go, they were six minutes behind the leader Rybarik and his solo chaser Fojtik on whom he had 4:30 minutes at that point.

Fojtik said later, "Today was the most beautiful stage that I’ve ever experienced at a Crocodile Trophy. It was really difficult and technical, but really awesome and it suited me perfectly. Ivan was very strong again today and at the last feed zone I decided to preserve some energy for tomorrow, backed off and the chasing group caught me." In the strong headwind of the open fireroads towards the finish, they worked together well and in a sprint finish, Mulkens crossed the line just seconds ahead of Fojtik, about five minutes behind the stage winner Rybarik.

Wallace's legs felt heavy in the morning following his efforts of the previous two stages. "I still pushed hard from the start, because I wanted to keep Ondrej Slezak in my sight, who has been trying to challenge my fourth position overall in the elite category. When you stay with Ivan Rybarik, you get second."

"Today was a perfect track, I wish it would be like this every day," said Wallace. "A few sections were really sandy, and we tried going off into the woods, but you get sticks in your spokes and I'm scared of the snakes - so I stayed on the track and walked some of it."

Like many riders, also Wolfgang Krenn is hesitant to look at the current standings and predict any possible final results. "Today I wanted to secure the third overall place, and I think I managed that well. I didn't want to risk anything on the technical downhill sections, Ivan's racing a crazy pace, however, anything can happen at the Croc. There's one more long stage ahead of us."

Werner van der Merwe agreed, "Today you really needed to be switched on - it was pure mountain biking. I did come down twice, but I still loved today, because the track was so interesting and a real mountain biker's stage," said the Subaru/Marathon-MTB team rider today. The British M1 category leader, who would be placing fourth-fastest overall, added that he was hopeful for a successful finish at Cooktown. "It's only over when the fat lady has sung, isn't it? So hopefully tomorrow it's not going to be too hot and the head wind into Cooktown won't be as strong as promised."

One of the unlucky fellows of the day was Slezak who had suffered a flat tire and realised that he had forgotten the inflating tool to fix it. Luckily, his Rubena Rocky Trail teammate Mark Griffin caught up to him. "I waited for a few minutes and Mark helped me and gave me some spare parts, however, I still lost more than 10 minutes." Griffin's adventure category team rider Aaron Lakeman suffered a similar fate. "Three flat tires in a row today, I can't believe it. It was a fun track, I much preferred it to just sitting on a fire road, but it takes its toll on the equipment."

Elite women

Kate Major, the leading female at the Crocodile Trophy, enjoyed today's technical challenges and rode admittedly carefully. "I know I have a good lead, but at the end of the day, it's about arriving in Cooktown and finishing the race," she said, noting that tomorrow's stage isn't just a formality.

When asked if she'd do the Crocodile Trophy again, she said, "Never say never, I might do it again. For now I'll just try to ride a good pace into Cooktown tomorrow."

Stage 9: The final day

After a 140km stage with 1150m of elevation, riders are expected to start arriving at Cooktown's Grassy Hill beginning at 2:00 pm local time.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 3:27:36 2 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:05:27 3 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:05:28 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:05:38 5 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:05:45 6 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:15:25 7 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:19:31 8 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:20:02 9 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 10 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:21:59 11 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:26:21 12 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:31:51 13 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 0:32:54 14 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:33:19 15 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:33:20 16 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:52:17 17 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 1:04:09 18 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 1:05:56 19 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:18:49 20 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 1:22:11 21 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 1:29:41 22 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 1:29:42 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 1:38:48 24 Lukas Babor (Cze) 1:51:55 25 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 2:33:29 26 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 3:19:01 DNF Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing DNF Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 4:34:09 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:23:08 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 1:27:41 4 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 2:04:44 5 Annie van der linde (Ned) 2:27:50 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 3:05:01

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 3:33:20 2 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:18:33 3 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:20:36 4 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:22:55 5 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:24:23 6 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:24:46 7 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:26:46 8 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 9 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:26:47 10 Christof Marien (Bel) 0:38:48 11 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 12 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 0:46:14 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:46:41 14 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 0:54:59 15 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:06:15 16 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:11:43 17 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 1:13:23 18 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:27:36 19 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:27:38 20 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:33:42 21 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 1:35:53 22 David Carrillo (Spa) 2:02:17 23 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 2:41:27 24 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 3:05:51 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 3:13:17 DNS Chalker Jason AUS Crocodile Tears T16 DNS Humble Ian GBR M1

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 3:59:41 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:01:31 3 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:07:03 4 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 0:11:55 5 Marc Baechli (Swi) 0:12:31 6 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:16:54 7 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:21:54 8 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:28:16 9 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:33:43 10 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:40:31 11 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:55:36 12 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:56:52 13 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 1:06:56 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:12:30 15 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 1:15:39 16 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:15:42 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 1:19:51 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 1:22:43 19 Allen Liversage (RSA) 1:38:26 20 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 1:41:51 21 Stefan Plas (Bel) 1:43:39 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:01:57 23 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 3:01:43 24 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 3:11:18 25 Chris Neal (Aus) 3:16:16 26 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:26:53 27 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:26:54 28 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:26:53 DNF Boswell John AUS M2 DNF Rafeiner Günter AUT M2 DNF Reding Camille LUX CT Toproad Roeserbann DNF van Rooyen Pieter USA M2

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 4:10:29 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 0:10:10 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:23:03 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:23:39 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:33:14 6 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:47:25 7 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 0:56:08 8 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 1:05:56 9 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 10 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:07:44 11 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:07:45 12 Rudy Motke (Ned) 1:38:18 13 Luc Janssens (Bel) 1:50:59 14 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 15 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 2:36:08 16 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 3:17:28 DNS Snelders Eddy BEL Fitopia Bikers T14 DNS Verlinde Luc BEL Luc Verlinde M3 DNS Van Aelbroeck Luc BEL M3 DNS Spidalieri Antonio SUI GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft M3

CA M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 6:26:33 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 1 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 3:56:14 1 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 3:56:26 2 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 0:11:29 2 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 0:00:01 DNF Gerhardt Thomas AUT o_E-Bike DNF DNF Gielen Luc/Saelen Jan BEL TAN DNF

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 25 pts 2 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 20 4 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 15 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 10 7 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5

Elite men general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 28:56:30 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:17:52 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:49:17 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:14:38 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 1:29:57 6 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:37:35 7 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:58:38 8 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 2:10:58 9 Matthew Page (GBr) 2:35:10 10 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 3:01:20 11 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 3:18:38 12 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 3:47:11 13 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 3:52:38 14 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 4:06:28 15 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 4:46:04 16 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4:56:41 17 Luke Haines (Aus) 5:03:39 18 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 6:26:53 19 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 6:52:32 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 7:07:47 21 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 12:16:24 22 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 12:39:28 23 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 13:43:49 24 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 13:47:03 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 14:05:29 26 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 14:15:39

Elite women general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 36:20:06 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 2:33:14 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 10:12:11 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 15:29:18 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 16:06:36 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 21:39:02

M1 general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 30:06:27 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 1:16:40 3 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 1:44:04 4 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 2:41:14 5 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 3:06:05 6 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 3:09:41 7 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 3:17:48 8 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 3:55:50 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 4:33:05 10 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 4:33:07 11 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 4:50:25 12 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 4:58:43 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 5:24:17 14 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 6:05:14 15 David Carrillo (Spa) 7:07:15 16 Christof Marien (Bel) 7:18:42 17 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 8:15:09 18 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 8:27:44 19 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 9:04:48 20 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 9:04:59 21 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 10:10:42 22 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 11:10:23 23 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 11:48:50 24 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 12:20:56 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 19:55:54 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 21:53:30

M2 general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 32:07:52 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 1:13:16 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:28:27 4 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 2:06:37 5 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 2:28:55 6 Peter Urdl (Aut) 2:34:20 7 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 3:05:18 8 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 3:41:45 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 4:16:34 10 Peter Roelands (Bel) 4:39:36 11 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 4:55:25 12 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 5:42:47 13 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 6:31:47 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 8:53:28 15 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 9:13:12 16 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 9:59:10 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 11:48:14 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 12:49:03 19 Allen Liversage (RSA) 14:06:18 20 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 14:46:29 21 Stefan Plas (Bel) 14:46:55 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 14:56:21 23 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 20:19:43 24 Chris Neal (Aus) 21:31:17 25 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 22:36:52 26 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 22:39:57 27 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 23:13:32 28 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 26:05:08

M3 general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 34:23:53 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 2:11:29 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 2:22:53 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 2:44:16 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 3:43:12 6 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 4:32:00 7 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 6:04:50 8 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 6:57:29 9 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 7:19:47 10 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 8:07:00 11 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 8:18:48 12 Rudy Motke (Ned) 8:24:20 13 Luc Janssens (Bel) 12:20:30 14 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 13:17:05 15 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 16:32:37 16 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 18:56:46

CA general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 21:18:51 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 21:18:58 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 32:43:09 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 32:43:19 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 1:11:29 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 160 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 115 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 67 4 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 65 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 60 6 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 40 7 Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing 15 7 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 15 7 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15 7 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 15 7 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 15 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 5