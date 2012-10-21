Image 1 of 7 Ondrej Fojtik and Wolfgang Krenn ride together during the demanding stage (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 7 Ivan Rybarik lost his lead to Ondrej Fojtik at the end of the day (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 7 Josef Benetseder during stage 2 at Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 7 Jason English and Cory Wallace take turns at setting the pace (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 7 Jason English looked to be a serious contender for the overall classification until he collided with a car in the closing kilometres of the stage (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 7 Wolfgang Krenn finished fourth on stage 2 at Lake Tinaroo (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 7 Ivan Rybarik rides in the leader's jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Elite men

Ondrej Fojtik won stage 2 at the Crocodile Trophy, crossing the line with a 7:58-minute gap to second-place Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE). Canadian Cory Wallace finished in third. Cory Wallace was third at 8:30.

The Australian favorite and 24-hour racer Jason English (RUOK Rocky Trail Racing) unfortunately had his race end too early due to a fractured collarbone from an accident in the last kilometres to the finish line.

Yesterday's stage winner Rybarik said that after the prologue race at Smithfield, today was the "real start of the Crocodile Trophy". Riders gathered at the Cairns Lagoon ahead of the second stage which covered 92km with 2,500m of elevation change.

After a neutral ride out of the city, the official start was high above Cairns and the pace was quick right away. Austrian road racing talent Patrick Konrad sprinted ahead on the sealed road towards Copperlode Dam and had an immediate lead of about half a minute on a chasing group of 20 riders. The chasing pack included the opening stage's top finishers in the elite and masters categories as well as a group of about 15 local riders from the Cairns MTB Club who participated in the new open classification.

After crossing the massive Copperlode Dam wall, riders entered the rough gravel roads of Dinden National Park and the beginning of the climbs, which had been dreaded by some. Konrad dropped back on the technical sections and a lead group of three riders formed with Rybarik, Wolfgang Krenn and Fojtik taking the front positions.

"My friend Ivan Rybarik attacked straight after the dam crossing and Krenn, and I stayed with him until the first depot when Ivan suffered a flat tyre", said Fojtik later of how he and Krenn raced onward. After 35km, they had about a two-minute lead on the chase groups - the closest was a trio with Wallace, English and Mike Mulkens, because Rybarik had suffered another flat tire and had fallen back to a

group of five riders, which included his teammate Ondrej Slezak. The group then worked together on the flat sections to make up ground.

At the 50km mark, it was still Fojtik and Krenn about two minutes ahead of English and Wallace, who had dropped a suffering Mulkens on the gruelling climbs in the midday heat, ahead of Rybarik who came closer with every kilometre. As Rybarik picked up his pace, Krenn said his energy levels dropped. "I ran out of water with about 15km to go until the second feed zone and the temperatures were relentless."

So it happened that as Fojtik sprinted away from the feed zone, Krenn, English and Wallace with Rybarik in pursuit arrived together and started the final section of the race with a 3:30-minute gap to Fojtik, who increased his pace and crossed the finish line at Lake Tinaroo as today's stage winner. "I had actually planned to save some energy today, but on the last climb I felt good and the thought of the leader's jersey was really motivating and kept me going," said the new Croc leader Fotjik at the finish.

English crashes out of race

Of the chasers, English was thought to be the strongest and as Fojtik crossed the finish line, all eyes were on the tree line, looking for

English and his Australian leader's jersey. Instead, Rybarik charged into the event centre and across the line with a 7:58 gap and reported an accident on the last kilometres involving English and Wallace.

Apparently in a narrow section of the already sealed road as they came towards the Lake Tinaroo campsite, a car coming towards Kauri Creek struck English and also Wallace, who narrowly escaped being hit by the car by riding off the road.

English was conscious and able to stand up, and Wallace raced towards the finish to alarm the Croc Trophy medical crew, who brought English and his bike with its cracked top tube back into the event centre.

"We are happy to report that Jason English is in good spirits and was sent to the nearby Atherton Hospital to get his shoulder X-rayed. Initial diagnosis is a fractured left collarbone, and Jason won’t be starting at stage 3 tomorrow. The whole Croc camp wishes him well and a speedy recovery."

Elite women

Australian endurance athlete Kate Major said that today's stage was tough, however, that she really enjoyed it. Living for the past years in the US, it had been her dream to participate in the Crocodile Trophy and see here home country’s remote Outback - on her bike.

"I've never done anything like this," she said at Lake Tinaroo today. "I take every day as it comes, I've done so much racing, so this is my holiday. I'm here to have fun and to ride through those rainforests was just magnificent today. You won't get that on a tourist bus, that's for sure!"

Stage 3

Tomorrow's stage after the official start in Atherton at 9:00 am will take the riders on a very rough route through some spectacular river crossings, more steep climbs and descents into Herberton. The road into Irvinebank is said to be good but hilly, where the 111km and 2,700m of climbing will test the endurance of all the riders.

The following videos include post-race interviews with top finishers and race footage.

Men 1 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 3:32:25 2 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:07:58 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:08:38 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:12:04 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:15:52 6 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:20:57 7 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 0:20:58 8 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:24:54 9 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:26:03 10 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:31:10 11 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:31:36 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 0:31:38 13 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:34:16 14 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:38:59 15 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:41:56 16 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:43:12 17 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:43:13 18 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:46:35 19 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 1:01:07 20 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 1:32:40 21 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 1:46:58 22 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 1:52:48 23 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:53:06 24 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 1:56:02 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 1:57:09 26 Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 3:45:21 DNF Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing

Women 1 Kate Major (Aus) 4:33:51 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:31:13 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 1:01:31 4 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 1:52:49 5 Annie van der linde (Ned) 2:13:12 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 2:33:32

M1 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 3:50:25 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:03:23 3 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:06:54 4 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:09:50 5 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:21:50 6 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:22:44 7 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:22:50 8 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:37:46 9 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 10 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 11 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:40:51 12 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 0:41:26 13 David Carrillo (Spa) 0:42:02 14 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:46:38 15 Christof Marien (Bel) 0:55:04 16 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 0:59:31 17 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:59:34 18 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:05:13 19 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:10:08 20 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:10:09 21 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:16:26 22 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 1:33:12 23 Ian Humble (GBr) 1:57:48 24 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 2:01:47 25 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 2:52:25 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 3:16:55

M2 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 3:50:25 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:13:09 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:25:28 4 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:31:47 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:37:47 6 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:43:18 7 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 0:44:09 8 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 0:46:28 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:51:34 10 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:57:10 11 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:58:33 12 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:59:32 13 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:06:15 14 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 1:19:21 15 Pieter van Rooyen (USA) 1:33:57 16 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:34:56 17 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 1:44:59 18 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 1:46:19 19 Stefan Plas (Bel) 1:49:13 20 Chris Neal (Aus) 1:49:41 21 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 1:59:09 22 Allen Liversage (RSA) 2:15:03 23 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:17:46 24 John Boswell (Aus) 2:27:17 25 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 2:29:31 26 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 2:29:51 27 Günter Rafeiner (Aut) 2:39:16 28 Camille Reding (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 2:42:43 29 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 3:25:10 30 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:32:27 31 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:32:29 32 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:32:31

M3 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 4:15:46 2 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:22:23 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:23:58 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:28:13 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:48:39 6 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 0:52:23 7 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 1:02:00 8 Luc Janssens (Bel) 1:03:04 9 Rudy Motke (Ned) 1:07:54 10 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 1:09:27 11 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 1:11:07 12 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:17:09 13 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:17:33 14 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 15 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:21:42 16 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 1:28:59 17 Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:56:46 18 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 2:42:52 19 Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 2:47:10 DNF Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)

CA M1 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 6:50:30 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 6:50:32

CA Men 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 4:16:02 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:19:59 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:01 3 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 1:52:07 3 Mathias Deleu (Bel)

E-Bike 1 Thomas Gerhardt (Aut) 7:47:57

Tandem 1 Jan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel) 7:47:48

Men general classification after stage 2 1 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 5:06:53 2 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:04:26 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:10:53 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:11:44 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:15:47 6 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:24:34 7 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:28:22 8 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:34:12 9 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 0:35:17 10 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:38:19 11 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:40:31 12 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:40:33 13 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:44:24 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 0:46:05 15 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:49:30 16 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:53:42 17 Luke Haines (Aus) 1:02:50 18 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 1:15:25 19 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 1:44:28 20 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 1:49:54 21 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 2:12:02 22 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 2:14:06 23 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 2:15:32 24 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 2:35:02 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 2:38:12 26 Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 4:15:06

Women general classification after stage 2 1 Kate Major (Aus) 6:32:41 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:31:15 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 1:41:09 4 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 2:07:00 5 Annie van der linde (Ned) 2:43:03 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 3:00:24

M1 general classiication after stage 2 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5:28:57 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:00:47 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:09:22 4 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:15:55 5 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:20:41 6 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:28:18 7 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:42:51 8 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:43:56 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:43:57 10 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:46:01 11 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:49:05 12 David Carrillo (Spa) 0:52:32 13 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 0:55:06 14 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:57:31 15 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 1:03:41 16 Christof Marien (Bel) 1:11:01 17 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:19:49 18 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:22:47 19 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:29:45 20 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:34:46 21 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:42:13 22 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 1:48:58 23 Ian Humble (GBr) 2:26:41 24 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 2:27:38 25 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 3:16:45 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 4:04:04

M2 general classiication after stage 2 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 5:31:48 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:21:10 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:28:38 4 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:43:26 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:47:01 6 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:49:11 7 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 0:51:08 8 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 1:00:54 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:01:04 10 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 1:03:27 11 Peter Roelands (Bel) 1:06:10 12 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:09:55 13 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:20:54 14 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 1:31:33 15 Pieter van Rooyen (USA) 1:38:32 16 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:57:15 17 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 2:03:31 18 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 2:11:13 19 Stefan Plas (Bel) 2:19:53 20 Chris Neal (Aus) 2:24:31 21 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 2:25:10 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:34:11 23 Allen Liversage (RSA) 2:46:15 24 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 2:51:20 25 John Boswell (Aus) 2:59:28 26 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 3:07:25 27 Camille Reding (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 3:15:27 28 Günter Rafeiner (Aut) 3:21:08 29 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 4:12:05 30 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 4:15:07 31 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 4:21:00 32 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 4:35:24

M3 general classification after stage 2 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 6:05:28 2 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:25:52 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:30:15 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:34:36 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:59:57 6 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 1:05:38 7 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 1:11:42 8 Luc Janssens (Bel) 1:12:45 9 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 1:19:03 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 1:20:29 11 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 1:20:50 12 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:29:10 13 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 1:31:19 14 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:33:42 15 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:40:59 16 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:51:57 17 Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 2:13:15 18 Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 2:55:04 19 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 3:13:25 20 Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)

CA M1 general classification after stage 2 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 9:33:04 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 9:33:06

CA Men general classification after stage 2 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 6:01:11 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 6:01:13 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:20:53 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:01 2 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 2:23:48 2 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 0:00:02

E-Bike general classification after stage 2 1 Thomas Gerhardt (Aut) 10:23:41