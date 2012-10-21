Trending

Fojtik wins in Lake Tinaroo and takes overall lead in Croc Trophy

Major prevails in women's field and extends GC advantage

Image 1 of 7

Ondrej Fojtik and Wolfgang Krenn ride together during the demanding stage

Ondrej Fojtik and Wolfgang Krenn ride together during the demanding stage
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 2 of 7

Ivan Rybarik lost his lead to Ondrej Fojtik at the end of the day

Ivan Rybarik lost his lead to Ondrej Fojtik at the end of the day
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 3 of 7

Josef Benetseder during stage 2 at Crocodile Trophy

Josef Benetseder during stage 2 at Crocodile Trophy
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 4 of 7

Jason English and Cory Wallace take turns at setting the pace

Jason English and Cory Wallace take turns at setting the pace
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 5 of 7

Jason English looked to be a serious contender for the overall classification until he collided with a car in the closing kilometres of the stage

Jason English looked to be a serious contender for the overall classification until he collided with a car in the closing kilometres of the stage
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 6 of 7

Wolfgang Krenn finished fourth on stage 2 at Lake Tinaroo

Wolfgang Krenn finished fourth on stage 2 at Lake Tinaroo
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 7 of 7

Ivan Rybarik rides in the leader's jersey on stage 2

Ivan Rybarik rides in the leader's jersey on stage 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Elite men

Ondrej Fojtik won stage 2 at the Crocodile Trophy, crossing the line with a 7:58-minute gap to second-place Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE). Canadian Cory Wallace finished in third.  Cory Wallace was third at 8:30.

The Australian favorite and 24-hour racer Jason English (RUOK Rocky Trail Racing) unfortunately had his race end too early due to a fractured collarbone from an accident in the last kilometres to the finish line.

Yesterday's stage winner Rybarik said that after the prologue race at Smithfield, today was the "real start of the Crocodile Trophy". Riders gathered at the Cairns Lagoon ahead of the second stage which covered 92km with 2,500m of elevation change.

After a neutral ride out of the city, the official start was high above Cairns and the pace was quick right away. Austrian road racing talent Patrick Konrad sprinted ahead on the sealed road towards Copperlode Dam and had an immediate lead of about half a minute on a chasing group of 20 riders. The chasing pack included the opening stage's top finishers in the elite and masters categories as well as a group of about 15 local riders from the Cairns MTB Club who participated in the new open classification.

After crossing the massive Copperlode Dam wall, riders entered the rough gravel roads of Dinden National Park and the beginning of the climbs, which had been dreaded by some. Konrad dropped back on the technical sections and a lead group of three riders formed with Rybarik, Wolfgang Krenn and Fojtik taking the front positions.

"My friend Ivan Rybarik attacked straight after the dam crossing and Krenn, and I stayed with him until the first depot when Ivan suffered a flat tyre", said Fojtik later of how he and Krenn raced onward. After 35km, they had about a two-minute lead on the chase groups - the closest was a trio with Wallace, English and Mike Mulkens, because Rybarik had suffered another flat tire and had fallen back to a
group of five riders, which included his teammate Ondrej Slezak. The group then worked together on the flat sections to make up ground.

At the 50km mark, it was still Fojtik and Krenn about two minutes ahead of English and Wallace, who had dropped a suffering Mulkens on the gruelling climbs in the midday heat, ahead of Rybarik who came closer with every kilometre. As Rybarik picked up his pace, Krenn said his energy levels dropped. "I ran out of water with about 15km to go until the second feed zone and the temperatures were relentless."

So it happened that as Fojtik sprinted away from the feed zone, Krenn, English and Wallace with Rybarik in pursuit arrived together and started the final section of the race with a 3:30-minute gap to Fojtik, who increased his pace and crossed the finish line at Lake Tinaroo as today's stage winner. "I had actually planned to save some energy today, but on the last climb I felt good and the thought of the leader's jersey was really motivating and kept me going," said the new Croc leader Fotjik at the finish.

English crashes out of race

Of the chasers, English was thought to be the strongest and as Fojtik crossed the finish line, all eyes were on the tree line, looking for
English and his Australian leader's jersey. Instead, Rybarik charged into the event centre and across the line with a 7:58 gap and reported an accident on the last kilometres involving English and Wallace.

Apparently in a narrow section of the already sealed road as they came towards the Lake Tinaroo campsite, a car coming towards Kauri Creek struck English and also Wallace, who narrowly escaped being hit by the car by riding off the road.

English was conscious and able to stand up, and Wallace raced towards the finish to alarm the Croc Trophy medical crew, who brought English and his bike with its cracked top tube back into the event centre.

"We are happy to report that Jason English is in good spirits and was sent to the nearby Atherton Hospital to get his shoulder X-rayed. Initial diagnosis is a fractured left collarbone, and Jason won’t be starting at stage 3 tomorrow. The whole Croc camp wishes him well and a speedy recovery."

Elite women

Australian endurance athlete Kate Major said that today's stage was tough, however, that she really enjoyed it. Living for the past years in the US, it had been her dream to participate in the Crocodile Trophy and see here home country’s remote Outback - on her bike.

"I've never done anything like this," she said at Lake Tinaroo today. "I take every day as it comes, I've done so much racing, so this is my holiday. I'm here to have fun and to ride through those rainforests was just magnificent today. You won't get that on a tourist bus, that's for sure!"

Stage 3

Tomorrow's stage after the official start in Atherton at 9:00 am will take the riders on a very rough route through some spectacular river crossings, more steep climbs and descents into Herberton. The road into Irvinebank is said to be good but hilly, where the 111km and 2,700m of climbing will test the endurance of all the riders.

 

The following videos include post-race interviews with top finishers and race footage.

Men
1Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)3:32:25
2Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:07:58
3Cory Wallace (Can)0:08:38
4Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:12:04
5Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:15:52
6Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)0:20:57
7Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at0:20:58
8Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:24:54
9Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:26:03
10Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:31:10
11Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:31:36
12Patrick Konrad (Aut)0:31:38
13Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:34:16
14Matthew Page (GBr)0:38:59
15Ritchie Motke (Ned)0:41:56
16Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:43:12
17Luke Haines (Aus)0:43:13
18Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:46:35
19Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)1:01:07
20Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk1:32:40
21Stefan Hackl (Aut)1:46:58
22Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 011:52:48
23Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 21:53:06
24Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 021:56:02
25Lukas Babor (Cze)1:57:09
26Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 013:45:21
DNFJason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing

Women
1Kate Major (Aus)4:33:51
2Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:31:13
3Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)1:01:31
4Jade Forsyth (Aus)1:52:49
5Annie van der linde (Ned)2:13:12
6Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)2:33:32

M1
1Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com3:50:25
2Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:03:23
3Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY0:06:54
4Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:09:50
5Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:21:50
6Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:22:44
7David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:22:50
8Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:37:46
9Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
10Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
11Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:40:51
12Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers0:41:26
13David Carrillo (Spa)0:42:02
14Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 20:46:38
15Christof Marien (Bel)0:55:04
16Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY0:59:31
17Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:59:34
18Kris Van De Putte (Bel)1:05:13
19Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 21:10:08
20Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 11:10:09
21Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team1:16:26
22Wim Verheyen (Bel)1:33:12
23Ian Humble (GBr)1:57:48
24Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)2:01:47
25Lukas Mraz (Cze)2:52:25
26Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)3:16:55

M2
1Marc Baechli (Swi)3:50:25
2Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:13:09
3Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:25:28
4Bart Heirewegh (Bel)0:31:47
5Peter Urdl (Aut)0:37:47
6Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:43:18
7Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens0:44:09
8Bart De Boeck (Bel)0:46:28
9Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:51:34
10Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens0:57:10
11Peter Roelands (Bel)0:58:33
12James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:59:32
13Rik Rohart (Bel)1:06:15
14Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen1:19:21
15Pieter van Rooyen (USA)1:33:57
16Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing1:34:56
17Johny Thielemans (Bel)1:44:59
18Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM1:46:19
19Stefan Plas (Bel)1:49:13
20Chris Neal (Aus)1:49:41
21Bohuslav Babor (Cze)1:59:09
22Allen Liversage (RSA)2:15:03
23Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team2:17:46
24John Boswell (Aus)2:27:17
25Kelly Duhig (Aus)2:29:31
26Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)2:29:51
27Günter Rafeiner (Aut)2:39:16
28Camille Reding (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 012:42:43
29Barto Du Plessis (Aus)3:25:10
30Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team3:32:27
31Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team3:32:29
32Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team3:32:31

M3
1Milan Spolc (Cze)4:15:46
2Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers0:22:23
3Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch0:23:58
4Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:28:13
5Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders0:48:39
6Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)0:52:23
7Freddy Vekens (Bel)1:02:00
8Luc Janssens (Bel)1:03:04
9Rudy Motke (Ned)1:07:54
10Guy Vandijck (Bel)1:09:27
11Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft1:11:07
12Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers1:17:09
13Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders1:17:33
14Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders
15Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team1:21:42
16Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde1:28:59
17Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers1:56:46
18Robert de la Motte (Aus)2:42:52
19Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft2:47:10
DNFLuc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)

CA M1
1Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay6:50:30
1Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay6:50:32

CA Men
1Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing4:16:02
1Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing
2Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:19:59
2Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:00:01
3Evert Desmidt (Bel)1:52:07
3Mathias Deleu (Bel)

E-Bike
1Thomas Gerhardt (Aut)7:47:57

Tandem
1Jan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel)7:47:48

Men general classification after stage 2
1Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)5:06:53
2Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:04:26
3Cory Wallace (Can)0:10:53
4Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:11:44
5Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:15:47
6Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:24:34
7Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:28:22
8Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)0:34:12
9Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at0:35:17
10Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:38:19
11Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:40:31
12Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:40:33
13Matthew Page (GBr)0:44:24
14Patrick Konrad (Aut)0:46:05
15Ritchie Motke (Ned)0:49:30
16Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:53:42
17Luke Haines (Aus)1:02:50
18Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)1:15:25
19Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com1:44:28
20Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk1:49:54
21Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 022:12:02
22Stefan Hackl (Aut)2:14:06
23Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 22:15:32
24Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 012:35:02
25Lukas Babor (Cze)2:38:12
26Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 014:15:06

Women general classification after stage 2
1Kate Major (Aus)6:32:41
2Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:31:15
3Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)1:41:09
4Jade Forsyth (Aus)2:07:00
5Annie van der linde (Ned)2:43:03
6Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)3:00:24

M1 general classiication after stage 2
1Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com5:28:57
2Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:00:47
3Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:09:22
4Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY0:15:55
5Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:20:41
6Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:28:18
7David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:42:51
8Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:43:56
9Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:43:57
10Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:46:01
11Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:49:05
12David Carrillo (Spa)0:52:32
13Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers0:55:06
14Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 20:57:31
15Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY1:03:41
16Christof Marien (Bel)1:11:01
17Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master1:19:49
18Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 11:22:47
19Kris Van De Putte (Bel)1:29:45
20Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team1:34:46
21Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 21:42:13
22Wim Verheyen (Bel)1:48:58
23Ian Humble (GBr)2:26:41
24Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)2:27:38
25Lukas Mraz (Cze)3:16:45
26Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)4:04:04

M2 general classiication after stage 2
1Marc Baechli (Swi)5:31:48
2Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:21:10
3Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:28:38
4Bart Heirewegh (Bel)0:43:26
5Peter Urdl (Aut)0:47:01
6Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:49:11
7Bart De Boeck (Bel)0:51:08
8Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens1:00:54
9Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM1:01:04
10Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens1:03:27
11Peter Roelands (Bel)1:06:10
12James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master1:09:55
13Rik Rohart (Bel)1:20:54
14Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen1:31:33
15Pieter van Rooyen (USA)1:38:32
16Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing1:57:15
17Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM2:03:31
18Johny Thielemans (Bel)2:11:13
19Stefan Plas (Bel)2:19:53
20Chris Neal (Aus)2:24:31
21Bohuslav Babor (Cze)2:25:10
22Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team2:34:11
23Allen Liversage (RSA)2:46:15
24Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)2:51:20
25John Boswell (Aus)2:59:28
26Kelly Duhig (Aus)3:07:25
27Camille Reding (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 013:15:27
28Günter Rafeiner (Aut)3:21:08
29Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team4:12:05
30Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team4:15:07
31Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team4:21:00
32Barto Du Plessis (Aus)4:35:24

M3 general classification after stage 2
1Milan Spolc (Cze)6:05:28
2Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers0:25:52
3Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch0:30:15
4Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:34:36
5Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders0:59:57
6Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)1:05:38
7Freddy Vekens (Bel)1:11:42
8Luc Janssens (Bel)1:12:45
9Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft1:19:03
10Rudy Motke (Ned)1:20:29
11Guy Vandijck (Bel)1:20:50
12Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders1:29:10
13Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde1:31:19
14Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team1:33:42
15Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders1:40:59
16Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers1:51:57
17Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers2:13:15
18Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft2:55:04
19Robert de la Motte (Aus)3:13:25
20Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)

CA M1 general classification after stage 2
1Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay9:33:04
1Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay9:33:06

CA Men general classification after stage 2
1Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing6:01:11
1Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing6:01:13
2Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:20:53
2Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:00:01
2Evert Desmidt (Bel)2:23:48
2Mathias Deleu (Bel)0:00:02

E-Bike general classification after stage 2
1Thomas Gerhardt (Aut)10:23:41

Tandem general classification after stage 2
1Jan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel)10:39:19

 

Latest on Cyclingnews