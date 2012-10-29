Trending

Rybarik wins 2012 Crocodile Trophy title in Cooktown

Major clinches women's overall victory

Image 1 of 18

Wolfgang Krenn

Wolfgang Krenn
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 2 of 18

Race leader Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)

Race leader Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 3 of 18

Wolfgang Krenn

Wolfgang Krenn
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 4 of 18

Kate Major dominated the women's contest

Kate Major dominated the women's contest
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 5 of 18

Cory Wallace

Cory Wallace
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 6 of 18

Josef Benetseder

Josef Benetseder
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 7 of 18

Josef Benetseder

Josef Benetseder
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 8 of 18

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 9 of 18

Werner Van der Merve

Werner Van der Merve
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 10 of 18

Wolfgang Krenn carries his bike across a river

Wolfgang Krenn carries his bike across a river
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 11 of 18

Cory Wallace leads Ondrej Fojtik and Michiel Van Aelbroeck

Cory Wallace leads Ondrej Fojtik and Michiel Van Aelbroeck
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 12 of 18

Women's race leader Kate Major

Women's race leader Kate Major
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 13 of 18

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) leads the Croc Trophy peloton

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) leads the Croc Trophy peloton
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 14 of 18

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) leads Ondrej Fojtik

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) leads Ondrej Fojtik
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 15 of 18

Points leader Ondrej Fojtik

Points leader Ondrej Fojtik
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 16 of 18

Ondrej Slezak

Ondrej Slezak
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 17 of 18

Josef Benetseder on the podium after winning the final stage

Josef Benetseder on the podium after winning the final stage
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 18 of 18

Top three: Ondrej Fojtik, Ivan Rybarik and Wolfgang Krenn

Top three: Ondrej Fojtik, Ivan Rybarik and Wolfgang Krenn
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

A crowd welcomed the 2012 Crocodile Trophy winners Ivan Rybarik and Kate Major on Grassy Hill in Cooktown on Sunday. Josef Benetseder took the final stage win for Austria ahead of Mike Mulkens of Belgium and Australian Luke Haines. Ondrej Fojtik claimed the overall second place behind his fellow Czech rider Rybarik while Wolfgang Krenn finished third.

Cooktown was Captain Cook's first landing place and a meeting place for the Aboriginal people of today's Far North Queensland. So it was only fitting that the Crocodile Trophy racers arrived at the historic Grassy Hill after days of immense efforts racing their bikes and experiencing adventures in the Outback together with likeminded cyclists from all over the world. Together they endured more than 900 kilometers and 16,000m of climbing and many will return home having found new friends for life.

Benetseder was the fastest rider of the day and claimed his first Crocodile Trophy stage win. "Last year I got second three times, so I came back to win a stage," said the beaming Austrian road racer. "It was much harder this year, and those technical mountain bike stages were challenging, but today I knew it was a stage for me."

The field had been started in staggered starts with the leaders in the GC riding out of Laura onto the wide and undulating gravel roads last. That way most of the riders arrived together on Grassy Hill and celebrated their achievements of the past nine days.

Czech rider dominates

With an impressive performance and four stage wins, Rybarik was crowned the 2012 Crocodile Trophy champion. He arrived together with second and third on the podium and after congratulating Fojtik and Krenn, he said, "I just had such a good time racing the Crocodile Trophy this year."

He added that he wanted to thank his wife Yana and daughter Elena who had supported him in preparation for the adventure stage race on the other side of the world and his Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Team. "My business partner Ondrej [Slezak] and his Hana were great and looked after me these past weeks and motivated me each day. We just had such a great time, in our team camp the atmosphere was always positive, we were chatting and talking about biking all the time. It was really the best environment for me to do well this year."

Race organiser Gerhard Schönbacher was content on Grassy Hill too. "This year we implemented a lot of new elements in the Crocodile Trophy. More mountain bike tracks, new stage destinations and even though the increased participant number meant a much greater logistical challenge in the Australian Outback, it definitely encourages us to keep improving our event."

Major wins women's contest

Australian Kate Major dominated the women's race, winning most stages and the overall title.

The Crocodile Trophy will be back in tropical far north Queensland in 2013 on October 19-26.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at4:48:45
2Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:02:36
3Luke Haines (Aus)0:13:04
4Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:16:38
5Ritchie Motke (Ned)0:17:27
6Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:17:30
7Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:17:50
8Cory Wallace (Can)0:20:12
9Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:21:09
10Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:21:14
11Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)0:21:23
12Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:22:12
13Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:23:44
14Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:23:45
15Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)0:23:47
16Patrick Konrad (Aut)0:32:54
17Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk0:47:13
18Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)0:55:02
19Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 010:55:14
20Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:58:56
21Matthew Page (GBr)1:07:56
22Evert Desmidt (Bel)1:23:13
23Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 21:32:44
24Stefan Hackl (Aut)1:33:09
25Lukas Babor (Cze)1:36:48
26Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 021:53:58

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Major (Aus)6:03:11
2Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)0:38:16
3Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:41:58
4Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)1:05:43
5Annie van der linde (Ned)1:31:58
6Jade Forsyth (Aus)1:39:30

M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team5:03:25
2Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:00:18
3Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY0:00:37
4Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:02:49
5Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY0:03:39
6Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:06:02
7Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:06:40
8Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:07:27
9Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:15:29
10Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:17:37
11David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:19:06
12Christof Marien (Bel)0:32:44
13Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 20:38:15
14Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)0:40:37
15Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)0:47:04
16Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers0:48:38
17Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team0:48:54
18Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 20:50:24
19David Carrillo (Spa)
20Lukas Mraz (Cze)1:10:26
21Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 11:27:12
22Wim Verheyen (Bel)1:40:34
23Kris Van De Putte (Bel)1:40:37
24Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master1:43:19
25Mathias Deleu (Bel)2:28:01
DNFJason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears

M2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Heirewegh (Bel)5:00:41
2Marc Baechli (Swi)0:06:12
3Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens0:16:20
4Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:18:26
5Bart De Boeck (Bel)0:29:03
6Peter Roelands (Bel)0:34:21
7Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens0:34:39
8Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:41:38
9Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:42:13
10Peter Urdl (Aut)0:59:04
11Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM1:03:43
12Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team1:14:33
13Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing1:19:50
14Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen1:24:03
15Bohuslav Babor (Cze)1:27:06
16James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master1:28:33
17Johny Thielemans (Bel)1:41:55
18Rik Rohart (Bel)1:42:47
19Allen Liversage (RSA)1:43:32
20Stefan Plas (Bel)1:52:03
21Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)1:58:35
22Chris Neal (Aus)2:00:53
23Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team2:25:32
24Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team2:34:02
25Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team3:08:53
26Barto Du Plessis (Aus)3:16:27
27Kelly Duhig (Aus)3:16:58
28Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team3:17:36

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze)5:04:22
2Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft0:17:24
3Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch0:30:46
4Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers0:38:59
5Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:47:50
6Guy Vandijck (Bel)0:50:46
7Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders0:51:00
8Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders1:04:32
9Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders1:04:34
10Rudy Motke (Ned)1:24:01
11Robert de la Motte (Aus)1:26:18
12Luc Janssens (Bel)1:34:49
13Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers1:43:40
14Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)1:56:43
15Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team3:25:38
DNFFreddy Vekens (Bel)

CA M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay7:38:04
1Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay7:38:10
1Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing5:05:41
1Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing5:07:15
2Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:35:20
2Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:00:04

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at25pts
6Mike Mulkens (Bel)20
8Bart Heirewegh (Bel)15
13Luke Haines (Aus)10
14Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team5

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE34:08:59
2Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)0:17:55
3Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:49:18
4Cory Wallace (Can)1:11:06
5Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE1:28:25
6Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe1:35:00
7Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM1:56:08
8Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)2:08:37
9Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com2:55:06
10Ritchie Motke (Ned)3:12:21
11Matthew Page (GBr)3:19:22
12Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 13:41:17
13Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at3:42:29
14Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM3:45:32
15Mike Mulkens (Bel)4:35:23
16Luke Haines (Aus)4:52:54
17Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com5:21:16
18Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk6:50:22
19Patrick Konrad (Aut)7:16:57
20Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)7:23:50
21Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 0113:10:58
22Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 0213:46:38
23Stefan Hackl (Aut)14:53:14
24Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 214:56:03
25Evert Desmidt (Bel)15:15:08
26Lukas Babor (Cze)15:18:33

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Major (Aus)42:23:17
2Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe3:15:12
3Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)10:50:27
4Annie van der linde (Ned)17:01:16
5Jade Forsyth (Aus)17:46:06
6Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)22:44:45

M1 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com35:15:54
2Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears1:18:05
3Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY1:41:41
4Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team2:41:52
5Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 13:17:40
6David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears3:22:45
7Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE3:27:15
8Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team3:49:48
9Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team4:27:21
10Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team4:29:54
11Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY4:53:18
12Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears5:36:52
13Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 25:56:30
14Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers6:47:50
15Christof Marien (Bel)7:45:24
16David Carrillo (Spa)7:51:37
17Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team8:58:01
18Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 29:12:06
19Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 110:25:58
20Kris Van De Putte (Bel)10:39:34
21Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master11:47:59
22Wim Verheyen (Bel)12:44:55
23Lukas Mraz (Cze)12:53:14
24Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)12:55:31
25Mathias Deleu (Bel)22:17:53
26Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)22:34:32

M2 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Baechli (Swi)37:14:45
2Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team1:25:30
3Bart Heirewegh (Bel)2:00:25
4Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master2:04:28
5Bart De Boeck (Bel)2:51:46
6Peter Urdl (Aut)3:27:12
7Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens3:51:53
8Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team4:13:39
9Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM4:52:00
10Peter Roelands (Bel)5:07:45
11Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM5:52:56
12Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens7:00:14
13James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master7:05:08
14Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing10:26:50
15Rik Rohart (Bel)10:30:03
16Johny Thielemans (Bel)11:34:53
17Bohuslav Babor (Cze)13:09:08
18Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen14:06:54
19Allen Liversage (RSA)15:43:38
20Stefan Plas (Bel)16:32:46
21Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)16:38:52
22Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team17:59:02
23Chris Neal (Aus)23:25:58
24Kelly Duhig (Aus)23:30:29
25Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team24:56:12
26Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team25:07:47
27Barto Du Plessis (Aus)26:23:47
28Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team29:16:32

M3 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze)39:28:15
2Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft2:28:53
3Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch2:53:39
4Freddy Cassiers (Bel)3:32:06
5Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders4:34:12
6Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers6:15:40
7Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers7:58:46
8Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)8:54:12
9Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders9:11:34
10Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders9:23:20
11Rudy Motke (Ned)9:48:21
12Luc Janssens (Bel)13:55:19
13Guy Vandijck (Bel)14:07:51
14Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team19:58:15
15Robert de la Motte (Aus)20:23:04

CA M1 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay57:53:25
1Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay57:53:38

CA Man final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing37:48:50
1Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing37:50:34
2Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco1:46:38
2Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:00:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE160pts
2Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)115
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)85
4Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)67
5Cory Wallace (Can)60
6Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe40
6Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at40
8Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing15
8Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE15
8Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)15
8Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com15
8Bart Heirewegh (Bel)15
13Luke Haines (Aus)10
14Patrick Konrad (Aut)5
14Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE108:29:32
2Subaru/marathonMTB.com3:20:42
3Tenni\'s / SKM7:36:51
4Belgium F-16 Ridley Team10:05:13
5RUOK? Corry Cycles 113:36:10
6Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master22:13:27
7X-sports.cz23:34:02
8RUOK? Corry Cycles 226:15:54
9W acky Zilvertoren Team27:55:45
10Belgian Connections MTB TE T0930:23:08
11GER bavarian-riders33:04:19

