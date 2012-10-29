Rybarik wins 2012 Crocodile Trophy title in Cooktown
Major clinches women's overall victory
Stage 9: Laura - Cooktown
A crowd welcomed the 2012 Crocodile Trophy winners Ivan Rybarik and Kate Major on Grassy Hill in Cooktown on Sunday. Josef Benetseder took the final stage win for Austria ahead of Mike Mulkens of Belgium and Australian Luke Haines. Ondrej Fojtik claimed the overall second place behind his fellow Czech rider Rybarik while Wolfgang Krenn finished third.
Cooktown was Captain Cook's first landing place and a meeting place for the Aboriginal people of today's Far North Queensland. So it was only fitting that the Crocodile Trophy racers arrived at the historic Grassy Hill after days of immense efforts racing their bikes and experiencing adventures in the Outback together with likeminded cyclists from all over the world. Together they endured more than 900 kilometers and 16,000m of climbing and many will return home having found new friends for life.
Benetseder was the fastest rider of the day and claimed his first Crocodile Trophy stage win. "Last year I got second three times, so I came back to win a stage," said the beaming Austrian road racer. "It was much harder this year, and those technical mountain bike stages were challenging, but today I knew it was a stage for me."
The field had been started in staggered starts with the leaders in the GC riding out of Laura onto the wide and undulating gravel roads last. That way most of the riders arrived together on Grassy Hill and celebrated their achievements of the past nine days.
Czech rider dominates
With an impressive performance and four stage wins, Rybarik was crowned the 2012 Crocodile Trophy champion. He arrived together with second and third on the podium and after congratulating Fojtik and Krenn, he said, "I just had such a good time racing the Crocodile Trophy this year."
He added that he wanted to thank his wife Yana and daughter Elena who had supported him in preparation for the adventure stage race on the other side of the world and his Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Team. "My business partner Ondrej [Slezak] and his Hana were great and looked after me these past weeks and motivated me each day. We just had such a great time, in our team camp the atmosphere was always positive, we were chatting and talking about biking all the time. It was really the best environment for me to do well this year."
Race organiser Gerhard Schönbacher was content on Grassy Hill too. "This year we implemented a lot of new elements in the Crocodile Trophy. More mountain bike tracks, new stage destinations and even though the increased participant number meant a much greater logistical challenge in the Australian Outback, it definitely encourages us to keep improving our event."
Major wins women's contest
Australian Kate Major dominated the women's race, winning most stages and the overall title.
The Crocodile Trophy will be back in tropical far north Queensland in 2013 on October 19-26.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at
|4:48:45
|2
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:02:36
|3
|Luke Haines (Aus)
|0:13:04
|4
|Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM
|0:16:38
|5
|Ritchie Motke (Ned)
|0:17:27
|6
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|0:17:30
|7
|Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1
|0:17:50
|8
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:20:12
|9
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe
|0:21:09
|10
|Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM
|0:21:14
|11
|Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)
|0:21:23
|12
|Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|0:22:12
|13
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|0:23:44
|14
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|0:23:45
|15
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)
|0:23:47
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|0:32:54
|17
|Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk
|0:47:13
|18
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)
|0:55:02
|19
|Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01
|0:55:14
|20
|Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|0:58:56
|21
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|1:07:56
|22
|Evert Desmidt (Bel)
|1:23:13
|23
|Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2
|1:32:44
|24
|Stefan Hackl (Aut)
|1:33:09
|25
|Lukas Babor (Cze)
|1:36:48
|26
|Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02
|1:53:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Major (Aus)
|6:03:11
|2
|Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)
|0:38:16
|3
|Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe
|0:41:58
|4
|Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)
|1:05:43
|5
|Annie van der linde (Ned)
|1:31:58
|6
|Jade Forsyth (Aus)
|1:39:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|5:03:25
|2
|Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY
|0:00:37
|4
|Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|0:02:49
|5
|Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY
|0:03:39
|6
|Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|0:06:02
|7
|Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team
|0:06:40
|8
|Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears
|0:07:27
|9
|Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|0:15:29
|10
|Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1
|0:17:37
|11
|David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears
|0:19:06
|12
|Christof Marien (Bel)
|0:32:44
|13
|Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2
|0:38:15
|14
|Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)
|0:40:37
|15
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)
|0:47:04
|16
|Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers
|0:48:38
|17
|Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team
|0:48:54
|18
|Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2
|0:50:24
|19
|David Carrillo (Spa)
|20
|Lukas Mraz (Cze)
|1:10:26
|21
|Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1
|1:27:12
|22
|Wim Verheyen (Bel)
|1:40:34
|23
|Kris Van De Putte (Bel)
|1:40:37
|24
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|1:43:19
|25
|Mathias Deleu (Bel)
|2:28:01
|DNF
|Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Heirewegh (Bel)
|5:00:41
|2
|Marc Baechli (Swi)
|0:06:12
|3
|Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens
|0:16:20
|4
|Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team
|0:18:26
|5
|Bart De Boeck (Bel)
|0:29:03
|6
|Peter Roelands (Bel)
|0:34:21
|7
|Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens
|0:34:39
|8
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM
|0:41:38
|9
|Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|0:42:13
|10
|Peter Urdl (Aut)
|0:59:04
|11
|Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM
|1:03:43
|12
|Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team
|1:14:33
|13
|Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing
|1:19:50
|14
|Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen
|1:24:03
|15
|Bohuslav Babor (Cze)
|1:27:06
|16
|James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|1:28:33
|17
|Johny Thielemans (Bel)
|1:41:55
|18
|Rik Rohart (Bel)
|1:42:47
|19
|Allen Liversage (RSA)
|1:43:32
|20
|Stefan Plas (Bel)
|1:52:03
|21
|Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)
|1:58:35
|22
|Chris Neal (Aus)
|2:00:53
|23
|Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team
|2:25:32
|24
|Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team
|2:34:02
|25
|Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team
|3:08:53
|26
|Barto Du Plessis (Aus)
|3:16:27
|27
|Kelly Duhig (Aus)
|3:16:58
|28
|Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team
|3:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Spolc (Cze)
|5:04:22
|2
|Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft
|0:17:24
|3
|Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch
|0:30:46
|4
|Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers
|0:38:59
|5
|Freddy Cassiers (Bel)
|0:47:50
|6
|Guy Vandijck (Bel)
|0:50:46
|7
|Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders
|0:51:00
|8
|Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders
|1:04:32
|9
|Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders
|1:04:34
|10
|Rudy Motke (Ned)
|1:24:01
|11
|Robert de la Motte (Aus)
|1:26:18
|12
|Luc Janssens (Bel)
|1:34:49
|13
|Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers
|1:43:40
|14
|Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)
|1:56:43
|15
|Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team
|3:25:38
|DNF
|Freddy Vekens (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay
|7:38:04
|1
|Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay
|7:38:10
|1
|Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing
|5:05:41
|1
|Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing
|5:07:15
|2
|Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco
|0:35:20
|2
|Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco
|0:00:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at
|25
|pts
|6
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|20
|8
|Bart Heirewegh (Bel)
|15
|13
|Luke Haines (Aus)
|10
|14
|Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|34:08:59
|2
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)
|0:17:55
|3
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|0:49:18
|4
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|1:11:06
|5
|Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|1:28:25
|6
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe
|1:35:00
|7
|Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM
|1:56:08
|8
|Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)
|2:08:37
|9
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|2:55:06
|10
|Ritchie Motke (Ned)
|3:12:21
|11
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|3:19:22
|12
|Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1
|3:41:17
|13
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at
|3:42:29
|14
|Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM
|3:45:32
|15
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|4:35:23
|16
|Luke Haines (Aus)
|4:52:54
|17
|Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|5:21:16
|18
|Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk
|6:50:22
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|7:16:57
|20
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)
|7:23:50
|21
|Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01
|13:10:58
|22
|Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02
|13:46:38
|23
|Stefan Hackl (Aut)
|14:53:14
|24
|Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2
|14:56:03
|25
|Evert Desmidt (Bel)
|15:15:08
|26
|Lukas Babor (Cze)
|15:18:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Major (Aus)
|42:23:17
|2
|Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe
|3:15:12
|3
|Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)
|10:50:27
|4
|Annie van der linde (Ned)
|17:01:16
|5
|Jade Forsyth (Aus)
|17:46:06
|6
|Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)
|22:44:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|35:15:54
|2
|Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears
|1:18:05
|3
|Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY
|1:41:41
|4
|Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team
|2:41:52
|5
|Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1
|3:17:40
|6
|David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears
|3:22:45
|7
|Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|3:27:15
|8
|Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|3:49:48
|9
|Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|4:27:21
|10
|Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|4:29:54
|11
|Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY
|4:53:18
|12
|Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears
|5:36:52
|13
|Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2
|5:56:30
|14
|Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers
|6:47:50
|15
|Christof Marien (Bel)
|7:45:24
|16
|David Carrillo (Spa)
|7:51:37
|17
|Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team
|8:58:01
|18
|Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2
|9:12:06
|19
|Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1
|10:25:58
|20
|Kris Van De Putte (Bel)
|10:39:34
|21
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|11:47:59
|22
|Wim Verheyen (Bel)
|12:44:55
|23
|Lukas Mraz (Cze)
|12:53:14
|24
|Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)
|12:55:31
|25
|Mathias Deleu (Bel)
|22:17:53
|26
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)
|22:34:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Baechli (Swi)
|37:14:45
|2
|Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team
|1:25:30
|3
|Bart Heirewegh (Bel)
|2:00:25
|4
|Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|2:04:28
|5
|Bart De Boeck (Bel)
|2:51:46
|6
|Peter Urdl (Aut)
|3:27:12
|7
|Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens
|3:51:53
|8
|Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team
|4:13:39
|9
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM
|4:52:00
|10
|Peter Roelands (Bel)
|5:07:45
|11
|Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM
|5:52:56
|12
|Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens
|7:00:14
|13
|James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|7:05:08
|14
|Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing
|10:26:50
|15
|Rik Rohart (Bel)
|10:30:03
|16
|Johny Thielemans (Bel)
|11:34:53
|17
|Bohuslav Babor (Cze)
|13:09:08
|18
|Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen
|14:06:54
|19
|Allen Liversage (RSA)
|15:43:38
|20
|Stefan Plas (Bel)
|16:32:46
|21
|Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)
|16:38:52
|22
|Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team
|17:59:02
|23
|Chris Neal (Aus)
|23:25:58
|24
|Kelly Duhig (Aus)
|23:30:29
|25
|Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team
|24:56:12
|26
|Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team
|25:07:47
|27
|Barto Du Plessis (Aus)
|26:23:47
|28
|Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team
|29:16:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Spolc (Cze)
|39:28:15
|2
|Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft
|2:28:53
|3
|Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch
|2:53:39
|4
|Freddy Cassiers (Bel)
|3:32:06
|5
|Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders
|4:34:12
|6
|Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers
|6:15:40
|7
|Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers
|7:58:46
|8
|Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)
|8:54:12
|9
|Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders
|9:11:34
|10
|Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders
|9:23:20
|11
|Rudy Motke (Ned)
|9:48:21
|12
|Luc Janssens (Bel)
|13:55:19
|13
|Guy Vandijck (Bel)
|14:07:51
|14
|Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team
|19:58:15
|15
|Robert de la Motte (Aus)
|20:23:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay
|57:53:25
|1
|Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay
|57:53:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing
|37:48:50
|1
|Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing
|37:50:34
|2
|Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco
|1:46:38
|2
|Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco
|0:00:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|160
|pts
|2
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)
|115
|3
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|85
|4
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|67
|5
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|60
|6
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe
|40
|6
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at
|40
|8
|Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing
|15
|8
|Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|15
|8
|Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)
|15
|8
|Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|15
|8
|Bart Heirewegh (Bel)
|15
|13
|Luke Haines (Aus)
|10
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|5
|14
|Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE
|108:29:32
|2
|Subaru/marathonMTB.com
|3:20:42
|3
|Tenni\'s / SKM
|7:36:51
|4
|Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
|10:05:13
|5
|RUOK? Corry Cycles 1
|13:36:10
|6
|Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master
|22:13:27
|7
|X-sports.cz
|23:34:02
|8
|RUOK? Corry Cycles 2
|26:15:54
|9
|W acky Zilvertoren Team
|27:55:45
|10
|Belgian Connections MTB TE T09
|30:23:08
|11
|GER bavarian-riders
|33:04:19
