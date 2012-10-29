Image 1 of 18 Wolfgang Krenn (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 18 Race leader Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 18 Wolfgang Krenn (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 18 Kate Major dominated the women's contest (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 18 Cory Wallace (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 18 Josef Benetseder (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 18 Josef Benetseder (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 8 of 18 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 9 of 18 Werner Van der Merve (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 10 of 18 Wolfgang Krenn carries his bike across a river (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 11 of 18 Cory Wallace leads Ondrej Fojtik and Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 12 of 18 Women's race leader Kate Major (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 13 of 18 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) leads the Croc Trophy peloton (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 14 of 18 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) leads Ondrej Fojtik (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 15 of 18 Points leader Ondrej Fojtik (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 16 of 18 Ondrej Slezak (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 17 of 18 Josef Benetseder on the podium after winning the final stage (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 18 of 18 Top three: Ondrej Fojtik, Ivan Rybarik and Wolfgang Krenn (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

A crowd welcomed the 2012 Crocodile Trophy winners Ivan Rybarik and Kate Major on Grassy Hill in Cooktown on Sunday. Josef Benetseder took the final stage win for Austria ahead of Mike Mulkens of Belgium and Australian Luke Haines. Ondrej Fojtik claimed the overall second place behind his fellow Czech rider Rybarik while Wolfgang Krenn finished third.

Cooktown was Captain Cook's first landing place and a meeting place for the Aboriginal people of today's Far North Queensland. So it was only fitting that the Crocodile Trophy racers arrived at the historic Grassy Hill after days of immense efforts racing their bikes and experiencing adventures in the Outback together with likeminded cyclists from all over the world. Together they endured more than 900 kilometers and 16,000m of climbing and many will return home having found new friends for life.

Benetseder was the fastest rider of the day and claimed his first Crocodile Trophy stage win. "Last year I got second three times, so I came back to win a stage," said the beaming Austrian road racer. "It was much harder this year, and those technical mountain bike stages were challenging, but today I knew it was a stage for me."

The field had been started in staggered starts with the leaders in the GC riding out of Laura onto the wide and undulating gravel roads last. That way most of the riders arrived together on Grassy Hill and celebrated their achievements of the past nine days.

Czech rider dominates

With an impressive performance and four stage wins, Rybarik was crowned the 2012 Crocodile Trophy champion. He arrived together with second and third on the podium and after congratulating Fojtik and Krenn, he said, "I just had such a good time racing the Crocodile Trophy this year."

He added that he wanted to thank his wife Yana and daughter Elena who had supported him in preparation for the adventure stage race on the other side of the world and his Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Team. "My business partner Ondrej [Slezak] and his Hana were great and looked after me these past weeks and motivated me each day. We just had such a great time, in our team camp the atmosphere was always positive, we were chatting and talking about biking all the time. It was really the best environment for me to do well this year."

Race organiser Gerhard Schönbacher was content on Grassy Hill too. "This year we implemented a lot of new elements in the Crocodile Trophy. More mountain bike tracks, new stage destinations and even though the increased participant number meant a much greater logistical challenge in the Australian Outback, it definitely encourages us to keep improving our event."

Major wins women's contest

Australian Kate Major dominated the women's race, winning most stages and the overall title.

The Crocodile Trophy will be back in tropical far north Queensland in 2013 on October 19-26.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 4:48:45 2 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:02:36 3 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:13:04 4 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:16:38 5 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:17:27 6 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:17:30 7 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:17:50 8 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:20:12 9 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:21:09 10 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:21:14 11 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:21:23 12 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:22:12 13 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:23:44 14 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:23:45 15 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:23:47 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 0:32:54 17 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 0:47:13 18 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 0:55:02 19 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 0:55:14 20 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:58:56 21 Matthew Page (GBr) 1:07:56 22 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 1:23:13 23 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:32:44 24 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 1:33:09 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 1:36:48 26 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 1:53:58

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 6:03:11 2 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 0:38:16 3 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:41:58 4 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 1:05:43 5 Annie van der linde (Ned) 1:31:58 6 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 1:39:30

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 5:03:25 2 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:00:18 3 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 0:00:37 4 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:02:49 5 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:03:39 6 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:06:02 7 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:06:40 8 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:07:27 9 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:15:29 10 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:17:37 11 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:19:06 12 Christof Marien (Bel) 0:32:44 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:38:15 14 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 0:40:37 15 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 0:47:04 16 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 0:48:38 17 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 0:48:54 18 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:50:24 19 David Carrillo (Spa) 20 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 1:10:26 21 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:27:12 22 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 1:40:34 23 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:40:37 24 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:43:19 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 2:28:01 DNF Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 5:00:41 2 Marc Baechli (Swi) 0:06:12 3 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:16:20 4 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:18:26 5 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 0:29:03 6 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:34:21 7 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 0:34:39 8 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:41:38 9 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:42:13 10 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:59:04 11 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 1:03:43 12 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:14:33 13 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:19:50 14 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 1:24:03 15 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 1:27:06 16 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:28:33 17 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 1:41:55 18 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:42:47 19 Allen Liversage (RSA) 1:43:32 20 Stefan Plas (Bel) 1:52:03 21 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 1:58:35 22 Chris Neal (Aus) 2:00:53 23 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 2:25:32 24 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 2:34:02 25 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 3:08:53 26 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 3:16:27 27 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 3:16:58 28 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:17:36

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 5:04:22 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 0:17:24 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:30:46 4 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:38:59 5 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:47:50 6 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 0:50:46 7 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:51:00 8 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:04:32 9 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:04:34 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 1:24:01 11 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 1:26:18 12 Luc Janssens (Bel) 1:34:49 13 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:43:40 14 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 1:56:43 15 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 3:25:38 DNF Freddy Vekens (Bel)

CA M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:38:04 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:38:10 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 5:05:41 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 5:07:15 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:35:20 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:04

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 25 pts 6 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 20 8 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 15 13 Luke Haines (Aus) 10 14 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 5

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 34:08:59 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:17:55 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:49:18 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:11:06 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 1:28:25 6 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:35:00 7 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:56:08 8 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 2:08:37 9 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 2:55:06 10 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 3:12:21 11 Matthew Page (GBr) 3:19:22 12 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 3:41:17 13 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 3:42:29 14 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 3:45:32 15 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4:35:23 16 Luke Haines (Aus) 4:52:54 17 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5:21:16 18 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 6:50:22 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 7:16:57 20 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 7:23:50 21 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 13:10:58 22 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 13:46:38 23 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 14:53:14 24 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 14:56:03 25 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 15:15:08 26 Lukas Babor (Cze) 15:18:33

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 42:23:17 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 3:15:12 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 10:50:27 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 17:01:16 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 17:46:06 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 22:44:45

M1 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 35:15:54 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 1:18:05 3 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 1:41:41 4 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 2:41:52 5 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 3:17:40 6 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 3:22:45 7 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 3:27:15 8 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 3:49:48 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 4:27:21 10 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 4:29:54 11 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 4:53:18 12 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 5:36:52 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 5:56:30 14 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 6:47:50 15 Christof Marien (Bel) 7:45:24 16 David Carrillo (Spa) 7:51:37 17 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 8:58:01 18 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 9:12:06 19 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 10:25:58 20 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 10:39:34 21 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 11:47:59 22 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 12:44:55 23 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 12:53:14 24 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 12:55:31 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 22:17:53 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 22:34:32

M2 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 37:14:45 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 1:25:30 3 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 2:00:25 4 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 2:04:28 5 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 2:51:46 6 Peter Urdl (Aut) 3:27:12 7 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 3:51:53 8 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 4:13:39 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 4:52:00 10 Peter Roelands (Bel) 5:07:45 11 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 5:52:56 12 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 7:00:14 13 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 7:05:08 14 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 10:26:50 15 Rik Rohart (Bel) 10:30:03 16 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 11:34:53 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 13:09:08 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 14:06:54 19 Allen Liversage (RSA) 15:43:38 20 Stefan Plas (Bel) 16:32:46 21 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 16:38:52 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 17:59:02 23 Chris Neal (Aus) 23:25:58 24 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 23:30:29 25 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 24:56:12 26 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 25:07:47 27 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 26:23:47 28 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 29:16:32

M3 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 39:28:15 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 2:28:53 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 2:53:39 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 3:32:06 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 4:34:12 6 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 6:15:40 7 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 7:58:46 8 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 8:54:12 9 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 9:11:34 10 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 9:23:20 11 Rudy Motke (Ned) 9:48:21 12 Luc Janssens (Bel) 13:55:19 13 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 14:07:51 14 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 19:58:15 15 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 20:23:04

CA M1 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 57:53:25 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 57:53:38

CA Man final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 37:48:50 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 37:50:34 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 1:46:38 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 160 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 115 3 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 85 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 67 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 60 6 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 40 6 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 40 8 Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing 15 8 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 15 8 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15 8 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 15 8 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 15 13 Luke Haines (Aus) 10 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 5 14 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 5