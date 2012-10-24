Image 1 of 8 Alice Pirard (O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe) on her way to winning stage 5 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 8 The Crocodile Podium (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 8 Dominick Hrinkow has a mechanical. Ivan Rybarik and Wolfgang Krenn catch up. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 8 Wolfgang Krenn crosses a river in stage 5 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 8 Cory Wallace (Kona) leads Ondrej Fojtik and Michiel Van Aelbroeck (O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 8 Ondrej Fotjik carries his bike across a river (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 8 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 8 of 8 Women's overall leader Kate Major (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Two new faces topped the men's and women's podiums at the Crocodile Trophy on Wednesday. Wolfgang Krenn from Austria won among the men ahead of Ivan Rybarik and Ondrej Fojtik in a thrilling finish sprint into the Mt Mulligan. Belgian mountain bike marathon racer Alice Pirard finished as the fastest woman of the day.

"The track until Mutchilba is very rough," was the first sentence of today's rider briefing. During the last rainy season, the direct road between Irvinebank and Mutchilba had been heavily damaged and some sections have been unpassable for vehicles ever since. So this morning, the Croc riders were sent off into the wilderness with a leading quad bike who accompanied them throughout the first part of today's stage. A large crowd of supporters, a police escort and the official lead and media vehicles then awaited them eagerly at Mutchilba and from then on the mid-section of the stage meant a few kilometres to recover on wide open roads.

Elite men

"It was business as usual this morning," said stage winner Wolfgang Krenn at the finish at Mt Mulligan. "Ivan Rybarik attacked right away, and I knew I had to stay with him. Soon he saw that I was able to keep up and when three more riders caught up to us on the open roads, we all worked together really well."

Ondrej Fojtik, Cory Wallace and yesterday's second place finisher Michiel Van Aelbroeck were the ones who entered the last 25km rolling hill section with them, forming the breakaway group, which achieved a significant lead on the chasers.

Rybarik and Fojtik had tried to push away on the rough road through Pinnacle Station, but both admitted that at the last 50m sprint towards the Crocodile Trophy finish arch, Krenn was the stronger rider and deserved the stage win.

Van Albroeck from Belgium displayed again a solid performance on the day, riding and pulling his weight in the lead group. He said that he was a bit disappointed that he couldn't finish in first today. "When you're in such a small lead group, each rider has the chance to take out the win. The Czech riders were very strong today and they certainly don't hand out any presents. But I'm happy with my second and fourth place for now and there's still four days to go," he said.

Wallace finished as fifth in the stage and said that he was really enjoying the technical sections. "In the beginning, I was actually in the lead for a while - I loved those technical descents, I'm good at that. But Ivan soon got me, attacked and then Wolfgang went as well. It was good that I could catch them again with the other two riders."

The Canadian is an experienced stage racer and said that he didn't mind coming to the Crocodile Trophy by himself. "You have enough time in the afternoon to relax, recover and look after yourself; however, out on track a teammate would come in real handy." And of the race tactics he added with a cheeky grin, "The guys were talking in German and Czech today, and I had no idea what they were up to - but hey, I held on."

Elite women

The Belgian cross country amateur champion Alice Pirard was the fastest female rider across the finish line. The girlfriend of Michiel Van Aelbroeck was welcomed at the finish line by their family, who travel with the sporty couple to support them at the Crocodile Trophy.

"I am just so happy to win the boomerang and not only because I got one before Michiel did," laughed the 24-year-old Pirard at the finish today. Of her race, she said that she won the stage on the last 50km and had a bit of luck also, being able to ride with a strong peloton.

Amongst her fellow riders were none other than fellow Belgians Mike Mulkens, Christof Marien and the Austrian Dominick Hrinkow. The trio had tried a break right at the start, but were struck with flat tires one by one and overtaken by the Krenn-Rybarik-train. "I was able to get some rest from the headwind in between stints at the front and was able to overtake Kate Major because I still had enough water and didn't have to stop at the last depot. But tomorrow I think my legs are going to be heavy." The plan for the rest of the week is to hang on to second place overall in the female classification and to enjoy the time in Australia with her family.

Behind the scenes in the supporter Croc camp

As Pirard came across the finish, Charlotte van Aelbroeck and her parents were cheering the loudest today at the finish line. "We try to see them at least once a day out on the track at a feeding zone to encourage them and cheer them on," said Aelbroeck-team chef Charlotte today. "I'm responsible for driving the car and it's great because we can see so much of this beautiful country while travelling from one stage camp to the next. We've arrived a week before the event and plan a holiday after the event, but to see Alice and Michiel in action and all those other riders, who give everything every day, is really special. And they really appreciate it when you clap and cheer!"

The Crocodile Trophy is a massive logistical undertaking with 11 trucks and 15 4WD cars transporting staff, luggage and supplies. Whilst the more than 120 riders brought 45 supporters who travel in 15 4WD support cars, the organisational team includes 85 crew, including organisers, race director, tent builders, mechanics, physiotherapists and two doctors, a paramedic, four media crew, quad riders and most importantly twelve kitchen staff headed up by the cook, Thorsten. "We go through about 60kg of raw pasta, 20 litres of milk and 25 dozen eggs every day", said the busy head chef.

Hana Kosikova, mother of eight

One of the busiest supporters is Hana Kosikova, partner of Ondrej Slezak, cook, massage therapist, motivator and angel of the Rubena Rocky Trail racing teams. Eight riders race under her wings, including Ivan Rybarik, the current race leader. Hana said today that after five days, she and her two helpers who look after all the equipment and help with building up the team's camp every day, she was really exhausted. "I get up at 5:15 am, make the boys their breakfast so that they have a lot of energy for their race. They asked me to come and cook for them, because I know how to prepare their favourite foods. Then I pack up all the stuff and go to the next stop, cook lunch, massage them, clean the dishes, cook dinner, go to sleep and wake up again at 5:15 am", the massage therapist, living in Sydney with Slezak, describes a typical Crocodile Trophy day. "I know Ondrej and Michal, who is my brother-in-law, really well. Ivan has been my friend for years, so I can see in their faces what they need and every day I get to know the other team riders from Australia and Austria better." About the days which sometimes get long she added, "You get tired, but I love it, because I can see that the boys are doing well and I hope that it's also a little bit because of me."

Tomorrow will be another day for the riders and crews at the 18th Crocodile Trophy. Stage 6 six will take the entire event circus from Mt Mulligan to Maitland Downs via 127km and 2600m of elevation and the race book promises "breathtaking scenery".

Video coming!

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 4:00:23 2 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:00:02 3 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:00:04 4 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:00:09 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:00:32 6 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 0:06:58 7 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:07:42 8 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:07:43 9 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:08:31 10 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:08:32 11 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:08:46 12 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:08:48 13 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:10:21 14 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:13:52 15 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:23:09 16 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:23:14 17 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 0:41:52 18 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:44:55 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 0:44:57 20 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:50:30 21 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 0:55:25 22 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 1:12:43 23 Lukas Babor (Cze) 1:29:09 24 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 1:30:20 25 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 1:30:21 26 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 1:46:42 27 Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 2:50:45

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 4:44:55 2 Kate Major (Aus) 0:05:17 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 0:50:49 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 1:08:33 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 2:05:43 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 3:16:53

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 4:07:25 2 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:01:26 3 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 4 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:01:39 5 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:01:55 6 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:06:07 7 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:10:59 8 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:11:00 9 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:21:28 10 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 11 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:21:29 12 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:23:43 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:26:46 14 David Carrillo (Spa) 0:36:38 15 Christof Marien (Bel) 0:37:53 16 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 0:41:23 17 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:42:15 18 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:42:47 19 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 0:43:17 20 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 0:47:41 21 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 1:00:16 22 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:05:44 23 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:10:01 24 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 1:21:07 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 1:55:25 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 2:31:59

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 4:20:16 2 Marc Baechli (Swi) 0:00:15 3 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 0:02:31 4 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:06:09 5 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:07:21 6 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:08:38 7 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:11:52 8 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:18:31 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:18:40 10 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:20:43 11 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:26:20 12 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:44:24 13 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 0:46:23 14 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 0:48:57 15 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 0:54:26 16 Stefan Plas (Bel) 1:11:57 17 Allen Liversage (RSA) 1:13:39 18 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:13:56 19 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:15:29 20 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 1:24:21 21 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 1:27:42 22 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 23 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 2:00:27 24 Chris Neal (Aus) 2:02:27 25 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 2:17:29 26 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 27 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 28 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 2:36:30

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 4:28:56 2 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:12:43 3 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:12:58 4 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:21:57 5 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 0:25:01 6 Rudy Motke (Ned) 0:25:09 7 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 0:27:17 8 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:27:38 9 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:36:31 10 Milan Spolc (Cze) 0:44:19 11 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:52:30 12 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 13 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 1:01:55 14 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 1:15:38 15 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:15:39 16 Luc Janssens (Bel) 1:51:47 17 Robert de la Motte (Aus) DNF Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft DNF Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers DNF Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)

CA M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 6:18:10 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay

CA Man # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 4:17:44 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 4:17:48 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:36 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 20 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 15 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 25 4 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 10 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 5

Elite men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 17:12:53 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:15:31 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:39:49 4 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:52:43 5 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:08:57 6 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:17:37 7 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:18:55 8 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 1:32:22 9 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 1:40:25 10 Matthew Page (GBr) 1:41:00 11 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 1:58:23 12 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 2:08:02 13 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 2:16:51 14 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 2:21:33 15 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 2:28:20 16 Luke Haines (Aus) 3:15:36 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 4:25:28 18 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 4:30:27 19 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 4:53:01 20 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 7:19:14 21 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 7:41:08 22 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 7:54:22 23 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 8:17:24 24 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 8:31:20 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 9:07:41 26 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 9:10:17 27 Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 15:13:48

Elite women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 22:05:42 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:29:16 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 5:28:10 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 7:46:57 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 9:33:17 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 12:07:20

M1 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 18:13:15 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:14:25 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:32:24 4 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:43:05 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:14:32 6 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 1:46:38 7 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:59:14 8 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 2:03:36 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 2:18:52 10 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 11 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 2:24:01 12 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 3:02:00 13 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 3:07:30 14 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 3:07:32 15 David Carrillo (Spa) 3:37:52 16 Christof Marien (Bel) 4:24:26 17 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 4:46:40 18 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 4:50:05 19 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 5:02:34 20 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 5:09:17 21 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 5:31:21 22 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 6:38:29 23 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 7:47:06 24 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 7:52:42 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 11:11:49 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 14:37:13

M2 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 18:58:25 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:53:18 3 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 1:09:40 4 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:10:18 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 1:34:30 6 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:58:00 7 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 2:08:18 8 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 2:38:39 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 2:50:11 10 Peter Roelands (Bel) 3:01:48 11 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 3:05:26 12 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 3:36:42 13 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 3:53:55 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 5:35:48 15 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 5:38:26 16 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 5:49:03 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 7:41:46 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 8:09:41 19 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 8:36:28 20 Allen Liversage (RSA) 9:01:59 21 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 9:21:26 22 Stefan Plas (Bel) 10:09:33 23 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 11:42:28 24 Chris Neal (Aus) 12:02:32 25 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 13:27:07 26 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 13:30:12 27 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 14:37:48 28 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 15:37:59

M3 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 20:46:04 2 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 1:15:49 3 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 1:34:31 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 1:44:42 5 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 2:09:01 6 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 2:25:19 7 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 2:29:33 8 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 2:55:42 9 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 3:08:50 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 3:24:40 11 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 3:55:42 12 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 4:43:40 13 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 4:55:31 14 Luc Janssens (Bel) 7:06:02 15 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 7:53:23 16 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 8:57:23 17 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 12:13:12

CA M1 general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 30:38:07 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 30:38:12

CA Man general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 19:46:03 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 19:46:10 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:43:37 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 115 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 75 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 65 4 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 30 5 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 20 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 20 7 Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing 15 7 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 15 7 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15 10 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5