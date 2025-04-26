Petr Vakoč uses Belgian Waffle Ride California as springboard to defend Traka 200 title

Czechia rider leads Life Time Grand Prix wildcard selection with fourth at Sea Otter but would have tough decision with top result in Unbound

Petr Vakoč finished fourth at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel and was first men's rider to finish in the Life Time Grand Prix wildcard competition (Image credit: Les Morales)

Petr Vakoč (Canyon) completes a trifecta of US races this weekend at Belgian Waffle Ride California, and he is in top form headed to defend his Traka 200 title on May 3. 

Vakoč decided to re-create himself after years on the WorldTour and struck gold in 2023, winning twice in the UCI Gravel World Series at Gravel Adventure in Poland and La Monsterrato in Italy. On his debut at Unbound Gravel that year, he finished second. Last year, he made his first appearance at BWR California and placed third, and then went on to win The Traka. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

