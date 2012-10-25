Image 1 of 10 Ondrej Fojtik wins stage 6 of the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 10 The podium following stage 5 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 10 The Crocodile Trophy takes its toll on bikes (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 10 Cory Wallace flies through a river crossing (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 10 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 10 Steven Rankine (Tenni's / SKM) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 10 The Rubena Rocky Trail Team forms a train (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 8 of 10 Ivan Rybarik and Ondrej Fojtik work together (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 9 of 10 Ondrej Fojtik on his way to a stage win (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 10 of 10 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) defends his lead in stage 6 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

The Czech Republic collected another boomerang on Thursday as its Ondrej Fojtik claimed his second stage win of this year's race, ahead of race leader Ivan Rybarik and Cory Wallace after a gruelling stage. In the general classification, the two Czech riders still dominate the field, with Rybarik leading ahead of Fojtik and Austrian Wolfgang Krenn. The gap was increased to fourth placed Werner van der Merwe of the UK and Ondrej Slezak of Czech remains in fifth overall. Australian Kate Major is still leading the women's classification while Steven Rankine took over the Australian leader's jersey.

Under cloudy skies, the sixth stage of the 2012 Crocodile Trophy started with an immediate attack by M1 racer Christof Marien. The first 60km of the race were on undulating gravel roads and with the Austro-Australian duo Dominick Hrinkow and Justin Morris trying to chase Marien down, the peloton with most of the leaders' jerseys was cruising along. The Rubena Rocky Trail Racing team with Rybarik, Slezak and Michal Kafka controlled the pace of the main peloton, often called the "Croc train" among racers, leading the group towards the dreaded climb that was going to take them up more than 450m of elevation across only about 20km.

"The first 60km were not so difficult," said the beaming stage winner, Fojtik, at the finish. "We rode in the group and there were some attacks from riders, but we were not worried. However, the second part of the stage caught all of us by surprise - it was considerably more difficult than what the elevation profile in the road book had promised."

He had noticed that Rybarik had started to suffer already after the first feed zone. "I tried to stay consistent throughout the day, and I think Ivan went too hard in the beginning of the race and then wasted valuable energy coming into the first few climbs and his energy was dropping."

From the mid-stage point after the second feeding zone, Rybarik had taken initiative and attacked the hill furiously. Fojtik didn't stay far behind, but as they caught the breakaway riders, the entire chasing peloton exploded around them, as today's third place finisher Wallace described it. "That was the hardest stage this year so far. Long, hot, dry, sandy and steep climbs that wouldn't end. After the second depot we hit the first big climb and basically, the bunch blew into pieces. I wasn't feeling so good at the start, but started to bounce back by just riding a consistent pace on the climbs. I tried not to use all my energy and made a mistake to let the two get away after the third depot. They raced off and had a bout a 30 second lead on me - I kept seeing them ahead of me for more than an hour!"

Fojtik added that he was particularly happy to claim today's stage win Boomerang. "I am really happy about my victory. We saw today that Ivan is not superhuman and that he also suffers on such a tough stage. But to win after almost five hours in that heat and after such a difficult race with all those technical climbs, river crossings and rocky descents, makes me really proud."

"I think all riders are a little bit tired and slowly the stages are taking their toll. I think this year is much tougher - the stages seem shorter on paper, but they really challenge your riding skills and endurance," said fifth place finisher Krenn. He rode together with M1 race leadervan der Merwe for most of the day, who crossed the finish line only seconds ahead of him. "Everyone needed to really dig deep now and look after themselves and their equipment to get through the next three days of racing," Krenn said.

Women's race leader Kate Major said, "I knew that the Australian Outback would be tough and wasn't too surprised that the climbs today were never-ending." When asked if she had seen any crocodiles yet, she said, "No, and honestly, the only crocodile I want to see is the one that doesn't move on my trophy in Cooktown."

Keeping the Croc train running

Throughout the nine race days, the Croc riders are accompanied by almost 100 staff, including two bike mechanics, two doctors and six physio therapists.

"You do notice that people are starting to fatigue now," said Dr. Andreas Nemeth. "The most common injuries we see are bruises, scratches, sore bottoms, but we are also prepared for serious incidents. We are in contact with all major hospitals and ambulance services." He added that either of them travelled with the lead and finish vehicles and that way they follow the entire race track. "We are on call 24/7, basically. Riders come to us in the morning to get fresh bandages, we look after them during the race and then of course as they come into the camp, where we have set up our tent that functions as a small clinic," said the general practitioner and trained paramedic from Austria today.

Head physio therapist Maria Schöffmann said today that sometimes they also had to provide some moral support to riders. "By now riders seem to get really tired and their bodies are suffering. We massage riders and can also do basic osteopathic adjustments, stretching and tape treatments, but sometimes a friendly smile and listening to their day's adventure makes the feel better after a long stage in the saddle," she said.

Bike doctors on call

Micha Salden can't remember how often he has been helping out as a bike mechanic at the Crocodile Trophy anymore, only that sometimes only improvising is what keeps a bike rolling. "I am a bike mechanic by trade and with all those modern bikes these days you really need to know what you are doing," he said. The most common problems are faults with gear shifting and buckled wheels. His "second-in-command" this year, Niels added that the stage into Mt Mulligan had been the toughest on equipment so far. "The riders experienced heavy rain in the morning, crossed through knee-deep rivers, rode across mud and sand, that takes its toll."

Stage 7

Tomorrow's stage 7 will head to Maytown on 120km with 1400m elevation. The former main settlement on the Palmer River goldfields in Far North Queensland is the venue for the best views of a Solar Eclipse in November this year.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 4:51:38 2 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:03:28 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:04:21 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:07:11 5 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:19:53 6 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:19:54 7 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:20:02 8 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:20:08 9 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:24:39 10 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:26:12 11 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 0:34:00 12 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:41:51 13 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:47:44 14 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 15 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:53:46 16 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:55:36 17 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 1:00:40 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 1:15:12 19 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 1:15:13 20 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 1:38:12 21 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:45:53 22 Lukas Babor (Cze) 1:58:50 23 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 2:00:35 24 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 25 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 2:30:20 26 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 2:57:39 DNF Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 6:02:41 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:21:09 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 1:41:47 4 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 2:15:53 5 Annie van der linde (Ned) 3:33:49 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 4:13:58

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 4:58:23 2 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:19:28 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 4 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:25:17 5 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:29:26 6 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:41:17 7 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:44:12 8 Christof Marien (Bel) 0:46:51 9 David Carrillo (Spa) 0:47:02 10 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:53:04 11 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:53:55 12 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 0:55:35 13 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:02:19 14 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 15 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:02:20 16 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 17 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 1:04:17 18 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:12:05 19 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:17:18 20 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 1:34:28 21 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 1:35:36 22 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:42:45 23 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 1:53:19 24 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 2:46:39 25 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 3:10:42 26 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 3:34:42

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 5:21:27 2 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 0:06:32 3 Marc Baechli (Swi) 0:06:57 4 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:12:03 5 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:21:16 6 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:35:20 7 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:39:01 8 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 0:48:38 9 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:51:54 10 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:52:45 11 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:57:44 12 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:06:14 13 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 1:13:14 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:34:24 15 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:41:40 16 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 2:03:30 17 Stefan Plas (Bel) 2:04:28 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 2:05:03 19 Allen Liversage (RSA) 2:17:43 20 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 2:19:23 21 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 2:26:03 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:45:10 23 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 3:10:30 24 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 3:18:34 25 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:42:34 26 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:43:26 27 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:43:27 28 Chris Neal (Aus) 3:57:01

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 5:56:50 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 0:03:34 3 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:12:58 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:13:37 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:15:44 6 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:36:53 7 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:49:11 8 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 0:59:03 9 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:10:30 10 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:10:32 11 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 1:44:05 12 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:52:27 13 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 1:52:29 14 Luc Janssens (Bel) 1:58:20 15 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 2:17:04 16 Rudy Motke (Ned) 2:27:31

CA M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:55:10 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:55:11

CA Man # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 5:24:58 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 5:25:01 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:17:31 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 25 pts 2 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 20 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 10 4 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5 10 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 2

Elite men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 22:07:39 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:12:13 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:43:20 4 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 1:09:43 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:20:03 6 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:32:01 7 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:34:31 8 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 1:53:53 9 Matthew Page (GBr) 2:19:43 10 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 2:25:01 11 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 2:33:36 12 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 2:45:06 13 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 3:10:28 14 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 3:12:11 15 Luke Haines (Aus) 4:08:04 16 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 5:02:33 17 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 5:23:53 18 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 5:27:59 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 5:37:32 20 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 8:03:50 21 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 9:23:53 22 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 9:51:49 23 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 10:06:24 24 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 10:14:51 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 11:03:23 26 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 11:37:29

Elite women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 28:08:23 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:50:25 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 7:09:57 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 11:20:46 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 11:49:10 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 16:21:18

M1 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 23:11:38 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:43:51 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:51:52 4 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 1:02:33 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:58:44 6 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 2:28:53 7 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 2:39:42 8 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 2:40:31 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 3:21:11 10 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 3:21:12 11 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 3:26:20 12 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 3:57:35 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 4:01:27 14 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 4:11:47 15 David Carrillo (Spa) 4:24:54 16 Christof Marien (Bel) 5:11:17 17 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 6:14:39 18 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 6:26:35 19 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 6:29:25 20 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 6:33:41 21 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 8:00:47 22 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 8:31:48 23 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 9:22:42 24 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 9:27:10 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 14:46:31 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 17:23:52

M2 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 24:26:49 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:46:21 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:15:24 4 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 1:23:59 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 2:06:34 6 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 2:36:41 7 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 2:38:14 8 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 2:48:47 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 3:35:59 10 Peter Roelands (Bel) 3:46:45 11 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 4:04:43 12 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 4:18:23 13 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 5:00:12 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 7:03:15 15 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 7:13:09 16 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 8:01:29 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 9:38:19 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 10:07:47 19 Allen Liversage (RSA) 11:12:45 20 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 11:14:41 21 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 11:40:32 22 Stefan Plas (Bel) 12:07:04 23 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 14:46:01 24 Chris Neal (Aus) 15:52:36 25 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 17:03:36 26 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 17:06:42 27 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 17:49:25 28 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 19:13:36

M3 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 26:42:54 2 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 1:28:47 3 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 1:38:05 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 1:58:19 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 2:41:03 6 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 2:45:54 7 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 3:58:01 8 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 4:39:47 9 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 4:54:45 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 5:52:11 11 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 5:54:12 12 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 6:06:01 13 Luc Janssens (Bel) 9:04:22 14 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 9:45:52 15 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 10:49:50 16 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 14:30:16

CA M1 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 38:33:17 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 38:33:23

CA Man general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 25:11:01 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 25:11:11 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 1:01:09 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 135 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 100 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 67 4 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 30 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 30 6 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 20 7 Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing 15 7 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 15 7 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15 10 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 10