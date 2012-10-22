Image 1 of 6 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) regained the lead on stage 3 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 6 The start of stage in the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 6 Czech racer and race leader Ondrej Fojtik (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 6 Kate Major was the fastest woman in the Crocodile Trophy for the third day in a row. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 6 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) in the lead (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 6 Austrian Dominick Hrinkow finishes up (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

The Australian media has called it the "Czech domination" at the Crocodile Trophy and also their fellow riders admit that Ivan Rybarik and Ondrej Fojtik's performances of the last three stages are to be admired. After today's wild ride across the rough terrain of the Hasties Swamp National Park, Rybarik kept pushing hard and left Fojtik and the Austrian chaser trio with Dominick Hrinkow, Josef Benetseder and Wolfgang Krenn behind.

Whilst after almost four hours, Fojtik finished second and Hrinkow ended up securing the third place, Kate Major was again the fastest female racer of the day and the Crocodile Trophy adventure was still in full swing with Mark Griffin and Aaron Lakeman increasing their lead in the new two-man team category.

Elite men

Ivan Rybarik arrived at the finish with a big smile, but you could see the sheer exhaustion from racing at high pace for almost four hours in the Australian Outback heat on his face. "This was one of the hardest days in my life," said the new race leader today. "My plan had been to get back the leaders jersey, but it wasn't easy."

Belgian rider Mike Mulkens and the Austrian Josef Benetseder tried to break away early, however, Rybarik and Fojtik led up a chaser group including Hrinkow, Krenn and the Canadian Cory Wallace to catch up. As the pace then slowed and the riders tried to frantically preserve their energy, the two Czech riders, who know each other well, decided to pick it back up. They dropped the group and on the first long descent towards the first feedzone, Rybarik had gained a minute on Fojtik.

"We are really good friends and ride together a lot back home in the Czech Republic, but this is racing after all and we need to be competitive," said the Rubena Rocky Trail Team CZE racer Rybarik at the finish. "I noticed that Ondrej wasn't riding at a 100 percent today, so I grabbed my chance and thought, 'This is it, maybe I can get the jersey back,' and I just tried it. I am happy that I could do it, but you never know, there are still six days to go."

"No water, no power, no legs." That's how Ondrej Fojtik described today's stage as he arrived at the finish with a gap of almost 10 minutes on Rybarik. He looked disappointed and added that it had been a typical Croc stage, that's long, steep and hot. "This was a hard day. Ivan was just so strong today, I couldn't keep up."

First-time Croc racer, young road talent Hrinkow placed third today. "Benetseder, Krenn and I rode well together today and when we were dropped by the two Czech riders, we just tried to keep our pace up. About 20km before the finish, I felt strong and was able to ride away and decided to sprint solo to the finish." Hrinkow's goal for the remaining week is set high and he has his eyes on a stage win: "After all, I promised my girlfriend a boomerang," he said with a cheeky grin.

Elite women

Kate Major has increased her lead in the female category with another stage win today.

Other categories

Marc Baechli, winner of today's M2 category, rolled across the finish line outside the Irvinebank pub particularly relieved. "Last year my cassette broke and I had to run the last 30km into town. Today was a special stage for me and coming into Irvinebank on my bike was my main goal. To win my age group on top of it makes me really happy." A strong Werner van der Merwe from the Subaru/MarathonMTB team claimed the fastest time in the M1 classification with his second consecutive stage win today.

Whilst the top riders are in for a daily battle for positions in the front, the Crocodile Trophy adventures unfold in the midfield and back. Riders from all over the world have come to Far North Queensland to challenge themselves, to experience nine days on their bikes in the Outback and it's often groups of friends that are in it together.

"Strike hard, strike home." This slogan of their Squadron Nr. 349 of the Belgian army keeps the four F16 pilots and their Ridley Team going each day. "This is just an awesome adventure," said team leader Kris "Jimmy" Hendrickx today. "It's exactly what we imagined and hoped for - hard, rough and the experience of a lifetime." The four F16 fighter pilots have also entered a team classification and are content that they manage to ride together every day. "That's what we planned, we wanted to do this race together and we tried to be on the same endurance level, so we would be able to be out on track, the four of us together." I had not always been easy to prepare and train for this race, that's known as the "hottest, longest and most adventurous MTB race in the world", Hendrickx admitted. "Combining training, racing and preparing for this journey with family, kids and a full-time job requires full commitment," he said.

That he was a lucky guy admitted also Aaron Lakeman from Sydney, who is leading the two-man "Adventure" classification with Mark Griffin and their Rubena Rocky Trail Racing team after finishing as the fastest team for the third day in a row. "My wife Annie deserves to get one of my stage win-boomerangs, because she let me go on this indulgent tour with my riding buddies." The two-man team category had been added to the Crocodile Trophy classifications this year and team riders need to cross the finish line within two minutes of each other. "Yesterday, Aaron suffered on the long climbs, but today we both found a good pace and really enjoyed riding and racing together. It's good, because you get to encourage each other and now that we have a comfortable lead in the team classification, I think, we'll just make sure we'll keep looking after ourselves out there and take every stage as it comes," added Griffin, who said that he is looking forward to bring one of his stage win boomerangs back to Sydney for his godson Josh and tell him all about his mountain bike adventure in the Australian Outback.

Stage 4

Tomorrow's stage 4 will be another multi-lap race with start and finish in Irvinebank, an old mining town set on a lake in the mountains of the Great Dividing Range. A 26km loop has been marked out and riders will have to ride it four times, covering 600m of elevation per lap with race start at 8:00 am.



A video, including interviews with top finishers, is below.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 3:44:09 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:10:42 3 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:15:23 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:19:59 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:20:08 6 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 0:21:16 7 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:21:44 8 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:25:23 9 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:26:52 10 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:27:00 11 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:28:27 12 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:31:06 13 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:31:07 14 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 0:36:46 15 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:39:24 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 0:49:01 17 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:51:48 18 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:56:16 19 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 0:56:29 20 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:58:42 21 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 1:45:39 22 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 2:01:10 23 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 2:01:11 24 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 2:03:40 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 2:29:08 26 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 2:40:18 DNF Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 DNF Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 4:50:49 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:37:46 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 1:39:32 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 2:09:15 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 2:38:06 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 2:57:31

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 4:05:34 2 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:05:05 3 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 4 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:16:21 5 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:21:12 6 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:26:16 7 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:35:04 8 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 0:36:10 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:40:33 10 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:40:34 11 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 12 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 13 Christof Marien (Bel) 0:45:02 14 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:47:01 15 David Carrillo (Spa) 0:56:08 16 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:02:40 17 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 1:06:56 18 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:21:30 19 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:22:56 20 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:23:56 21 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:25:13 22 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 1:45:31 23 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 1:54:46 24 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 2:00:56 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 3:04:41 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 3:42:44 DNF Ian Humble (GBr)

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 4:11:25 2 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:16:56 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:19:42 4 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:20:05 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:26:09 6 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 0:30:33 7 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:32:43 8 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:35:21 9 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:36:16 10 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:48:47 11 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:50:10 12 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 1:08:13 13 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 1:09:35 14 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 1:16:50 15 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:23:28 16 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 1:25:15 17 Pieter van Rooyen (USA) 1:38:38 18 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:40:54 19 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 2:04:38 20 Chris Neal (Aus) 2:08:30 21 Stefan Plas (Bel) 2:22:29 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:40:51 23 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 2:47:14 24 Allen Liversage (RSA) 2:55:24 25 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 2:59:43 26 John Boswell (Aus) 3:19:35 27 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:32:21 28 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:32:22 29 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:32:26 30 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 3:41:51 DNF Camille Reding (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 DNF Günter Rafeiner (Aut)

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 4:36:17 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 0:27:37 3 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 0:27:47 4 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:28:41 5 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 0:42:43 6 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:44:27 7 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:45:04 8 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 0:54:53 9 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:56:29 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 0:58:10 11 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:10:45 12 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:11:02 13 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:11:25 14 Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:23:13 15 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 1:30:13 16 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 2:21:21 17 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 2:21:23 18 Luc Janssens (Bel) 2:34:30 DNF Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel) DNF Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft

CA M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:10:11 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:10:12

CA Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 4:23:30 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 4:23:32 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco

E-bike # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Thomas Gerhardt (Aut)

Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel) 8:17:49

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 25 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 20 3 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 10 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 3:44:09 2 Tenni's / SKM 0:21:44 3 SubarumarathonMTB.com 0:28:27 4 Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:46:58 5 RUOK? Corry Cycles 1 0:56:29 6 Belgian Connections MTB Team T05 0:59:59 7 Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:01:59 8 Crocodile Tears 9 RUOK? Corry Cycles 2 1:24:05 10 W acky Zilvertoren Team 1:44:21 11 CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 2:01:10 12 bavarian-riders 2:03:10 13 Fitopia Bikers 2:15:21 14 X-sports.cz 2:29:08 15 Wacky 2XL-team 3:59:37

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 8:55:15 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:06:19 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:27:30 4 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:31:42 5 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:45:17 6 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:45:53 7 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:47:21 8 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 0:52:20 9 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 1:02:33 10 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:03:12 11 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:05:22 12 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:07:25 13 Matthew Page (GBr) 1:11:17 14 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:28:53 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 1:30:53 16 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 1:37:05 17 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 1:47:58 18 Luke Haines (Aus) 1:54:53 19 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 2:05:38 20 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 2:42:10 21 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 4:08:59 22 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 4:13:33 23 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 4:32:00 24 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 4:51:37 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 5:03:07 26 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 5:20:28

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 11:23:30

M1 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:39:16 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:05:52 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:14:27 4 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:37:07 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:44:39 6 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:46:57 7 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:21:05 8 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 1:23:25 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:24:30 10 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 11 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:29:39 12 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 1:31:16 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:44:32 14 David Carrillo (Spa) 1:48:40 15 Christof Marien (Bel) 1:56:03 16 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 2:10:37 17 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 2:41:19 18 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 2:44:53 19 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 2:48:00 20 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 2:53:41 21 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:57:42 22 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 3:49:54 23 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 4:22:24 24 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 5:02:16 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 6:21:41 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 7:46:48

M2 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 0:47:58 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:41:15 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:48:20 4 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 1:00:22 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 1:13:10 6 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 1:21:41 7 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:21:54 8 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 1:38:48 9 Peter Roelands (Bel) 1:42:26 10 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:49:51 11 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 2:00:05 12 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 2:10:29 13 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 2:56:48 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 3:01:48 15 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 3:11:44 16 Pieter van Rooyen (USA) 3:17:10 17 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 3:20:43 18 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 3:28:03 19 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 4:29:48 20 Chris Neal (Aus) 4:33:01 21 Stefan Plas (Bel) 4:42:22 22 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 5:15:02 23 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 5:38:34 24 Allen Liversage (RSA) 5:41:39 25 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 6:07:08 26 John Boswell (Aus) 6:19:03 27 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 7:44:26 28 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 7:47:29 29 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 7:53:26 30 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 8:17:15

M3 General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 1:46:30 2 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:58:56 3 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 1:31:05 4 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:36:37 5 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:44:24 6 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 1:46:40 7 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 1:54:25 8 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 1:59:06 9 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 2:00:31 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 2:18:39 11 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 2:37:01 12 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 2:40:35 13 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 2:51:03 14 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 2:52:01 15 Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 3:36:28 16 Luc Janssens (Bel) 3:47:15 17 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 3:55:03 18 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 5:34:48

CA M1 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:48:00 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:48:03

CA Man general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 1:29:26 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 1:29:30 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:38:53 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:02

Tandem general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel) 10:01:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 70 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 45 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 30 4 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 20 5 Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing 15 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 15 5 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 15 5 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15