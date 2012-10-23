Trending

Unstoppable Rybarik wins stage 4 of Crocodile Trophy

Major defends lead in women's race

Image 1 of 8

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) wins the stage

Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) wins the stage
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 2 of 8

Michiel Van Aelbroeck (O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe)

Michiel Van Aelbroeck (O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 3 of 8

Ondrej Fojtik on his way to second place

Ondrej Fojtik on his way to second place
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 4 of 8

Werner van der Merwe (Subaru/marathonMTB.com)

Werner van der Merwe (Subaru/marathonMTB.com)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 5 of 8

Wolfgang Krenn hikes with his bike

Wolfgang Krenn hikes with his bike
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 6 of 8

Ondrej Slezak (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)

Ondrej Slezak (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 7 of 8

Women's leader Kate Major

Women's leader Kate Major
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 8 of 8

Race leader Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)

Race leader Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Elite men

Czech rider Ivan Rybarik won the fourth stage of the 2012 Crocodile Trophy at Irvinebank on Tuesday. With a solid performance in the day's stage, the Belgian rider Michiel Van Aelbroeck was second at Irvinebank, and fellow Czech rider Ondrej Fojtik crossed the line in third.

The overall race standings stayed the same with Czech and Austrian riders dominating the top five positions: Rybarik leads ahead of Fojtik in second and the Austrian Wolfgang Krenn is third. Ondrej Slezak is fourth and Dominick Hrinkow claims the fifth overall place.

On day 4, Crocodile Trophy riders lined up for a multi-lap race around Irvinebank. It was a stage with plenty of variety on a 26km course around the old mining town. Rybarik lived up to his promise and defended his leader's jersey.

"I didn't want to take any risks today and kept pushing hard. I still feel very strong and that I have some reserves left for the coming stages," said Rybarik, a retired pro road cyclist and current geography and PE high school teacher. Together with his wife, a doctor, he operates a naturopathy clinic in the Bohemia region of the Czech Republic and when he is not riding his bike, Rybarik is studying to become a nutritionist.

"We have a 16-month-old daughter, Elena, and I am very lucky that my wife is so supportive of my cycling passion, so I could train all last year for the Crocodile Trophy." He said he is in his best physical shape ever and is hoping that his bike will hold up for the remaining demanding stages.

Today's second fastest racer at Irvinebank was the Belgian rider Van Aelbroek. "I came to this race with no particular interest in the general classification, but I wanted to do really well in at least one stage. So today, I tried to attack early on and had Mike Mulkens with me, but Rybarik doesn't hand out any presents - his counterattack came fast and we didn't get away," said Van Aelbroek of his experience out on course. He understands that as the race leader, one would want to have a comfortable advantage and said, "As long as Rybarik rides that strong, all we can do is watch, so I'm actually quite happy with my second placing today."

"It's like Ivan is racing his own race this year," said today's third placed finisher Fojtik, who said that his main goal over the next few days was now to hang on to second place overall. "The technical sections were very challenging today - a lot of steep and rough dry creek crossings and I'm just happy that I'm at the finish in one piece."

Elite women

Women's leader Kate Major of Australia was surprised at the singletrack sections and dry creek crossings today. "After about half the lap, we left the wide offroad section and entered a technical singletrack - one of the creek crossings caught me out and I crashed, but with every lap, I enjoyed it more."

In the overall female rankings, Alice Pirard is second while her fellow Belgian Tinneke Van de Voorde currently is third.

Riders raced through undulating terrain and thick bush on narrow trails, crossing countless dry creek beds with big boulders that challenged their mountain biking skills. After another climb that seemed tame, but "still hurt", as some of the finishers admitted, it was a wild descent into Irvinebank again. Most riders took more than an hour to complete each lap and the midday heat was punishing.

Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE fastest team after four stages

With his Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE teammates, Ondrej Slezak and Michal Kafka, overall leader Rybarik is also ahead the Crocodile Trophy team classification with the Australian Crocodile Tears team from Canberra coming in second. Third after four stages is the local Cairns team Tenni's/SKM.

The accidental team

After lunch, it was reported that last year's M1 winner, Christof Marien had crashed due to a handlebar issue with his bike and was slowly making his way into the finish. Earlier in the day, he had been riding in a breakaway group with fellow Belgian rider Mulkens. While Marien was looked after by the medical team on stand-by, his bike was fixed by the two mechanics, who also travel with the event. Just as Marien was heading out for his next lap, Eddy Snelders, the Belgian national football trainer, was walking towards the finish with a flat tire. At the same time, more Belgian racers arrived in the event centre: Philippe Maertens, commentator and press officer of the Radioshak Nissan Trek cycling team, Guy Vandijck, two-time winner of the GVA Cyclo Cross Trophy as well Alex Moonen.

They all encouraged Snelders to have his tube changed and to keep riding and with Marien providing the spare parts, soon they were on their way again. They kept riding together for most of the day and are proof of the racing spirit among Crocodile Trophy participants, which is to stick together when it gets tough and to help and motivate each other to finish each stage - hopefully with a smile.

The following video features race footage from stage 4.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE4:17:27
2Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:05:34
3Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)0:08:56
4Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:12:05
5Cory Wallace (Can)0:12:49
6Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:13:07
7Matthew Page (GBr)0:15:39
8Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:22:44
9Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)0:23:39
10Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:29:57
11Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:35:34
12Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:39:15
13Ritchie Motke (Ned)0:42:31
14Luke Haines (Aus)0:57:22
15Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at0:58:53
16Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 11:03:35
17Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk1:06:13
18Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 21:58:49
19Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)2:09:26
20Patrick Konrad (Aut)
21Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 012:14:51
22Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02
23Stefan Hackl (Aut)2:30:53
24Lukas Babor (Cze)2:35:13
25Evert Desmidt (Bel)2:36:54
26Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 013:38:18
DNFJustin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Major (Aus)5:52:00
2Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe0:25:32
3Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)1:21:57
4Annie van der linde (Ned)1:51:23
5Jade Forsyth (Aus)2:47:45
6Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)2:57:49

M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com4:29:53
2Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY0:05:58
3Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:08:04
4Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:17:44
5Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:20:20
6David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:30:37
7Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 10:33:28
8Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:34:19
9Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team0:34:20
10Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team
11Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:37:24
12Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY0:52:49
13Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers0:56:17
14Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 20:57:40
15David Carrillo (Spa)1:14:00
16Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 21:15:49
17Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 11:17:19
18Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team1:23:01
19Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master1:27:57
20Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)1:29:50
21Kris Van De Putte (Bel)1:33:22
22Lukas Mraz (Cze)1:46:00
23Christof Marien (Bel)1:51:56
24Wim Verheyen (Bel)2:43:07
25Mathias Deleu (Bel)2:56:09
26Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)4:19:52

M2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Baechli (Swi)4:54:41
2Bart Heirewegh (Bel)0:00:55
3Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:03:42
4Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:04:57
5Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens0:09:02
6Peter Urdl (Aut)0:09:43
7Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM0:25:13
8Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team0:30:12
9Peter Roelands (Bel)0:35:13
10James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:39:16
11Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM0:41:55
12Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens0:57:18
13Bart De Boeck (Bel)1:14:42
14Rik Rohart (Bel)1:18:46
15Johny Thielemans (Bel)1:26:49
16Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing1:29:01
17Bohuslav Babor (Cze)1:44:31
18Allen Liversage (RSA)2:06:56
19Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team2:07:45
20Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)2:15:25
21Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team3:25:27
22Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team3:25:29
23Kelly Duhig (Aus)3:35:08
24Barto Du Plessis (Aus)3:44:18
25Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen3:48:47
DNFStefan Plas (Bel)
DNFJohn Boswell (Aus)
DNFChris Neal (Aus)
DNFPieter van Rooyen (USA)

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze)4:51:04
2Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft0:32:10
3Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers0:39:37
4Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:44:58
5Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch0:48:29
6Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde0:49:45
7Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers0:54:46
8Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders0:57:36
9Freddy Vekens (Bel)1:18:19
10Rudy Motke (Ned)1:25:11
11Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers1:28:32
12Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)1:37:35
13Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders1:55:17
14Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders1:55:19
15Luc Janssens (Bel)2:11:19
16Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team4:31:00
17Guy Vandijck (Bel)4:31:01
DNFRobert de la Motte (Aus)
DNFLuc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)
DNFAntonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft

CA M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay7:36:42
1Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay7:36:44

CA Man
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing5:03:37
1Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing5:03:38
2Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:04:06
2Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:00:01

Tandem
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFJan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE25pts
2Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe20
3Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)15
4Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)10
10Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com5

Elite men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE13:12:28
2Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)0:15:24
3Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:39:49
4Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE0:45:03
5Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe1:08:50
6Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM1:08:51
7Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)1:09:10
8Cory Wallace (Can)1:18:25
9Mike Mulkens (Bel)1:23:09
10Matthew Page (GBr)1:27:10
11Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com1:32:44
12Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at1:51:27
13Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM2:08:22
14Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 12:11:14
15Ritchie Motke (Ned)2:19:50
16Luke Haines (Aus)2:52:29
17Patrick Konrad (Aut)3:40:33
18Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk3:48:37
19Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)3:57:38
20Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 026:24:04
21Stefan Hackl (Aut)6:44:40
22Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 016:47:05
23Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 26:50:40
24Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com7:10:30
25Lukas Babor (Cze)7:38:34
26Evert Desmidt (Bel)7:57:36
27Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 0112:23:05

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Major (Aus)4:03:02
2Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe1:34:33
3Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)4:42:38
4Annie van der linde (Ned)6:43:41
5Jade Forsyth (Aus)7:32:51
6Kirsten De Keyser (Bel)8:55:44

M1 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com0:51:56
2Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:13:56
3Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears0:32:11
4Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY0:43:05
5Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team1:04:59
6Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE1:24:21
7David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears1:54:02
8Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 11:54:33
9Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team1:58:49
10Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team1:58:50
11Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team2:03:59
12Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers2:27:33
13Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 22:42:12
14David Carrillo (Spa)3:02:40
15Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY3:03:26
16Christof Marien (Bel)3:47:59
17Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 24:00:42
18Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 14:05:19
19Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master4:09:16
20Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team4:20:43
21Kris Van De Putte (Bel)4:27:03
22Pieter van der Eijk (Ned)5:52:14
23Wim Verheyen (Bel)6:33:01
24Lukas Mraz (Cze)6:48:16
25Mathias Deleu (Bel)9:17:50
26Gunter Selleslagh (Bel)12:06:40

M2 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Baechli (Swi)1:25:26
2Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team0:46:12
3Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master0:52:02
4Bart Heirewegh (Bel)1:01:17
5Peter Urdl (Aut)1:22:53
6Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens1:47:50
7Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team1:52:06
8Peter Roelands (Bel)2:17:39
9Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM2:31:46
10Bart De Boeck (Bel)2:36:23
11James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master2:39:21
12Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens3:07:47
13Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM3:36:57
14Rik Rohart (Bel)4:20:34
15Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing4:49:44
16Johny Thielemans (Bel)4:54:52
17Bohuslav Babor (Cze)6:14:19
18Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen6:45:35
19Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team7:22:47
20Pieter van Rooyen (USA)7:32:39
21Allen Liversage (RSA)7:48:35
22Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze)7:53:59
23Stefan Plas (Bel)8:57:51
24Kelly Duhig (Aus)9:42:16
25John Boswell (Aus)10:34:32
26Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team11:09:53
27Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team11:12:58
28Barto Du Plessis (Aus)12:01:33
29Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team12:08:55

M3 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze)2:20:21
2Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch1:47:25
3Freddy Cassiers (Bel)2:16:03
4Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft2:18:50
5Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers2:31:23
6Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders2:42:00
7Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde2:48:51
8Freddy Vekens (Bel)3:12:44
9Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers3:16:38
10Andrew Radcliffe (Aus)3:38:06
11Rudy Motke (Ned)3:43:50
12Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders4:35:29
13Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders4:47:20
14Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers5:05:00
15Luc Janssens (Bel)5:58:34
16Guy Vandijck (Bel)7:22:04
17Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team8:26:03
18Robert de la Motte (Aus)
19Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel)
20Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft

CA M1 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay11:07:29
1Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay11:07:34

CA Man general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing2:15:51
1Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing2:15:54
2Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:43:00
2Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco0:00:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE95pts
2Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)60
3Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)40
4Mike Mulkens (Bel)20
4Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe20
6Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing15
6Cory Wallace (Can)15
6Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE15
6Dominick Hrinkow (Aut)15
10Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE42:39:11
2Crocodile Tears2:14:10
3Tenni'S / Skm4:12:38
4Belgium F-16 Ridley Team5:35:39
5Subaru/Marathonmtb.Com6:21:28
6Ruok? Corry Cycles 16:53:11
7Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master8:21:40
8Ruok? Corry Cycles 212:15:39
9X-Sports.Cz12:32:38
10W Acky Zilvertoren Team12:34:06
11Belgian Connections MTB Team T0512:59:04
12Fitopia Bikers14:52:17
13Bavarian-Riders16:04:05
14W Acky 2Xl-Team35:46:17

