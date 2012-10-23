Image 1 of 8 Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) wins the stage (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 8 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 8 Ondrej Fojtik on his way to second place (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 8 Werner van der Merwe (Subaru/marathonMTB.com) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 8 Wolfgang Krenn hikes with his bike (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 8 Ondrej Slezak (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 8 Women's leader Kate Major (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 8 of 8 Race leader Ivan Rybarik (Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Elite men

Czech rider Ivan Rybarik won the fourth stage of the 2012 Crocodile Trophy at Irvinebank on Tuesday. With a solid performance in the day's stage, the Belgian rider Michiel Van Aelbroeck was second at Irvinebank, and fellow Czech rider Ondrej Fojtik crossed the line in third.

The overall race standings stayed the same with Czech and Austrian riders dominating the top five positions: Rybarik leads ahead of Fojtik in second and the Austrian Wolfgang Krenn is third. Ondrej Slezak is fourth and Dominick Hrinkow claims the fifth overall place.

On day 4, Crocodile Trophy riders lined up for a multi-lap race around Irvinebank. It was a stage with plenty of variety on a 26km course around the old mining town. Rybarik lived up to his promise and defended his leader's jersey.

"I didn't want to take any risks today and kept pushing hard. I still feel very strong and that I have some reserves left for the coming stages," said Rybarik, a retired pro road cyclist and current geography and PE high school teacher. Together with his wife, a doctor, he operates a naturopathy clinic in the Bohemia region of the Czech Republic and when he is not riding his bike, Rybarik is studying to become a nutritionist.

"We have a 16-month-old daughter, Elena, and I am very lucky that my wife is so supportive of my cycling passion, so I could train all last year for the Crocodile Trophy." He said he is in his best physical shape ever and is hoping that his bike will hold up for the remaining demanding stages.

Today's second fastest racer at Irvinebank was the Belgian rider Van Aelbroek. "I came to this race with no particular interest in the general classification, but I wanted to do really well in at least one stage. So today, I tried to attack early on and had Mike Mulkens with me, but Rybarik doesn't hand out any presents - his counterattack came fast and we didn't get away," said Van Aelbroek of his experience out on course. He understands that as the race leader, one would want to have a comfortable advantage and said, "As long as Rybarik rides that strong, all we can do is watch, so I'm actually quite happy with my second placing today."

"It's like Ivan is racing his own race this year," said today's third placed finisher Fojtik, who said that his main goal over the next few days was now to hang on to second place overall. "The technical sections were very challenging today - a lot of steep and rough dry creek crossings and I'm just happy that I'm at the finish in one piece."

Elite women

Women's leader Kate Major of Australia was surprised at the singletrack sections and dry creek crossings today. "After about half the lap, we left the wide offroad section and entered a technical singletrack - one of the creek crossings caught me out and I crashed, but with every lap, I enjoyed it more."

In the overall female rankings, Alice Pirard is second while her fellow Belgian Tinneke Van de Voorde currently is third.

Riders raced through undulating terrain and thick bush on narrow trails, crossing countless dry creek beds with big boulders that challenged their mountain biking skills. After another climb that seemed tame, but "still hurt", as some of the finishers admitted, it was a wild descent into Irvinebank again. Most riders took more than an hour to complete each lap and the midday heat was punishing.

Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE fastest team after four stages

With his Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE teammates, Ondrej Slezak and Michal Kafka, overall leader Rybarik is also ahead the Crocodile Trophy team classification with the Australian Crocodile Tears team from Canberra coming in second. Third after four stages is the local Cairns team Tenni's/SKM.

The accidental team

After lunch, it was reported that last year's M1 winner, Christof Marien had crashed due to a handlebar issue with his bike and was slowly making his way into the finish. Earlier in the day, he had been riding in a breakaway group with fellow Belgian rider Mulkens. While Marien was looked after by the medical team on stand-by, his bike was fixed by the two mechanics, who also travel with the event. Just as Marien was heading out for his next lap, Eddy Snelders, the Belgian national football trainer, was walking towards the finish with a flat tire. At the same time, more Belgian racers arrived in the event centre: Philippe Maertens, commentator and press officer of the Radioshak Nissan Trek cycling team, Guy Vandijck, two-time winner of the GVA Cyclo Cross Trophy as well Alex Moonen.

They all encouraged Snelders to have his tube changed and to keep riding and with Marien providing the spare parts, soon they were on their way again. They kept riding together for most of the day and are proof of the racing spirit among Crocodile Trophy participants, which is to stick together when it gets tough and to help and motivate each other to finish each stage - hopefully with a smile.

The following video features race footage from stage 4.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 4:17:27 2 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:05:34 3 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:08:56 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:12:05 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:12:49 6 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:13:07 7 Matthew Page (GBr) 0:15:39 8 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:22:44 9 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 0:23:39 10 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:29:57 11 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:35:34 12 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:39:15 13 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 0:42:31 14 Luke Haines (Aus) 0:57:22 15 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 0:58:53 16 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:03:35 17 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 1:06:13 18 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:58:49 19 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 2:09:26 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 21 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 2:14:51 22 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 23 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 2:30:53 24 Lukas Babor (Cze) 2:35:13 25 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 2:36:54 26 Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 3:38:18 DNF Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 5:52:00 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 0:25:32 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 1:21:57 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 1:51:23 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 2:47:45 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 2:57:49

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 4:29:53 2 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:05:58 3 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:08:04 4 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:17:44 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:20:20 6 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:30:37 7 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 0:33:28 8 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:34:19 9 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 0:34:20 10 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 11 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:37:24 12 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 0:52:49 13 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 0:56:17 14 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 0:57:40 15 David Carrillo (Spa) 1:14:00 16 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 1:15:49 17 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:17:19 18 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 1:23:01 19 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 1:27:57 20 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 1:29:50 21 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 1:33:22 22 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 1:46:00 23 Christof Marien (Bel) 1:51:56 24 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 2:43:07 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 2:56:09 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 4:19:52

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 4:54:41 2 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 0:00:55 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:03:42 4 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:04:57 5 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 0:09:02 6 Peter Urdl (Aut) 0:09:43 7 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 0:25:13 8 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 0:30:12 9 Peter Roelands (Bel) 0:35:13 10 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:39:16 11 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 0:41:55 12 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 0:57:18 13 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 1:14:42 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 1:18:46 15 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 1:26:49 16 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 1:29:01 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 1:44:31 18 Allen Liversage (RSA) 2:06:56 19 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 2:07:45 20 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 2:15:25 21 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:25:27 22 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 3:25:29 23 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 3:35:08 24 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 3:44:18 25 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 3:48:47 DNF Stefan Plas (Bel) DNF John Boswell (Aus) DNF Chris Neal (Aus) DNF Pieter van Rooyen (USA)

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 4:51:04 2 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 0:32:10 3 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:39:37 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:44:58 5 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 0:48:29 6 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 0:49:45 7 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 0:54:46 8 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 0:57:36 9 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 1:18:19 10 Rudy Motke (Ned) 1:25:11 11 Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 1:28:32 12 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 1:37:35 13 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:55:17 14 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 1:55:19 15 Luc Janssens (Bel) 2:11:19 16 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 4:31:00 17 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 4:31:01 DNF Robert de la Motte (Aus) DNF Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel) DNF Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft

CA M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:36:42 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 7:36:44

CA Man # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 5:03:37 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 5:03:38 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:04:06 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:01

Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Jan Saelen (Bel) / Luc Gielen (Bel)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 25 pts 2 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 20 3 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 15 4 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 10 10 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5

Elite men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 13:12:28 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 0:15:24 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 0:39:49 4 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 0:45:03 5 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:08:50 6 Steven Rankine (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 1:08:51 7 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 1:09:10 8 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:18:25 9 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 1:23:09 10 Matthew Page (GBr) 1:27:10 11 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 1:32:44 12 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Eybl-Gastrogas.at 1:51:27 13 Paul Mashford (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 2:08:22 14 Evan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 2:11:14 15 Ritchie Motke (Ned) 2:19:50 16 Luke Haines (Aus) 2:52:29 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 3:40:33 18 Peter Fröhlich (Aut) Rams Cycling Black tusk 3:48:37 19 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) 3:57:38 20 Tommy Arnoldy (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 02 6:24:04 21 Stefan Hackl (Aut) 6:44:40 22 Sebastian Einsle (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 6:47:05 23 Francis Ransley (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 6:50:40 24 Justin Morris (Aus) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 7:10:30 25 Lukas Babor (Cze) 7:38:34 26 Evert Desmidt (Bel) 7:57:36 27 Den Hutmacher (Lux) CT Toproad Roeserbann 01 12:23:05

Elite women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Major (Aus) 4:03:02 2 Alice Pirard (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 1:34:33 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 4:42:38 4 Annie van der linde (Ned) 6:43:41 5 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 7:32:51 6 Kirsten De Keyser (Bel) 8:55:44

M1 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 0:51:56 2 Jeremy Ross (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:13:56 3 Jason Chalker (Aus) Crocodile Tears 0:32:11 4 Henri Delheye (Bel) WACKY 0:43:05 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:04:59 6 Michal Kafka (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 1:24:21 7 David Osmond (Aus) Crocodile Tears 1:54:02 8 Wesley Reibel (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 1:54:33 9 Ken De Trogh (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:58:49 10 Kris Hendrickx (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 1:58:50 11 Davy Blancquaert (Bel) Belgium F-16 Ridley Team 2:03:59 12 Christophe Heinix (Bel) Team Lingier-Versluys-Beachbikers 2:27:33 13 Peter Lister (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 2:42:12 14 David Carrillo (Spa) 3:02:40 15 Bjorn De Baets (Bel) WACKY 3:03:26 16 Christof Marien (Bel) 3:47:59 17 Stephen Jackson (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 2 4:00:42 18 Ryan Corry (Aus) RUOK Corry Cycles 1 4:05:19 19 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 4:09:16 20 Barry Sey (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 4:20:43 21 Kris Van De Putte (Bel) 4:27:03 22 Pieter van der Eijk (Ned) 5:52:14 23 Wim Verheyen (Bel) 6:33:01 24 Lukas Mraz (Cze) 6:48:16 25 Mathias Deleu (Bel) 9:17:50 26 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) 12:06:40

M2 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Baechli (Swi) 1:25:26 2 Hans Planckaert (Bel) Smart Cycling Team 0:46:12 3 Stephen Billington (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 0:52:02 4 Bart Heirewegh (Bel) 1:01:17 5 Peter Urdl (Aut) 1:22:53 6 Alain De Munter (Bel) Fietsen Mertens 1:47:50 7 Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 1:52:06 8 Peter Roelands (Bel) 2:17:39 9 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Tenni's / SKM 2:31:46 10 Bart De Boeck (Bel) 2:36:23 11 James Heron (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing Master 2:39:21 12 Guy Sorensen (Aus) Superior Screens 3:07:47 13 Jakob Steen-Petersen (Den) HMTBK SRAM 3:36:57 14 Rik Rohart (Bel) 4:20:34 15 Nicholas Westwood (Aus) Koiled imports /cleanskin coffee racing 4:49:44 16 Johny Thielemans (Bel) 4:54:52 17 Bohuslav Babor (Cze) 6:14:19 18 Alex Moonen (Bel) ATB kempen 6:45:35 19 Peter Stubbe (Bel) Wacky Immobilia Team 7:22:47 20 Pieter van Rooyen (USA) 7:32:39 21 Allen Liversage (RSA) 7:48:35 22 Jaroslav Hrdlicka (Cze) 7:53:59 23 Stefan Plas (Bel) 8:57:51 24 Kelly Duhig (Aus) 9:42:16 25 John Boswell (Aus) 10:34:32 26 Thierry Ide (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 11:09:53 27 Sven Demunter (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 11:12:58 28 Barto Du Plessis (Aus) 12:01:33 29 Paul Fitzgerald (Bel) Wacky 2XL-team 12:08:55

M3 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) 2:20:21 2 Ruedi Senn (Swi) Top Müller.ch 1:47:25 3 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 2:16:03 4 Sam Sprunger (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft 2:18:50 5 Robrecht De Meyer (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 2:31:23 6 Johannes Sewald (Ger) bavarian-riders 2:42:00 7 Luc Verlinde (Bel) Luc Verlinde 2:48:51 8 Freddy Vekens (Bel) 3:12:44 9 Erik Defillet (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 3:16:38 10 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) 3:38:06 11 Rudy Motke (Ned) 3:43:50 12 Manfred Ertl (Ger) bavarian-riders 4:35:29 13 Georg Schollerer (Ger) bavarian-riders 4:47:20 14 Eddy Snelders (Bel) Fitopia Bikers 5:05:00 15 Luc Janssens (Bel) 5:58:34 16 Guy Vandijck (Bel) 7:22:04 17 Philippe Maertens (Bel) Belgian Connections MTB Team 8:26:03 18 Robert de la Motte (Aus) 19 Luc Van Aelbroeck (Bel) 20 Antonio Spidalieri (Swi) GVFI Fleisch gibt Kraft

CA M1 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Paligot (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 11:07:29 1 Dirk Abeloos (Bel) CROCO RR Team Habay 11:07:34

CA Man general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Griffin (Aus) Rubena RockyTrail Racing 2:15:51 1 Aaron Lakeman (Aus) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing 2:15:54 2 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:43:00 2 Szymon Wojciech Zacharski (Pol) Team KUBIS Gomola Trans Airco 0:00:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 95 pts 2 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 60 3 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) 40 4 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 20 4 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) O2 Bikers - WMTB.be - Schwalbe 20 6 Jason English (Aus) RUOK Rocky Tail Racing 15 6 Cory Wallace (Can) 15 6 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Rubena Rocky Trail Racing CZE 15 6 Dominick Hrinkow (Aut) 15 10 Werner van der Merwe (GBr) Subaru/marathonMTB.com 5