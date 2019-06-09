Image 1 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was third in the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski on stage with Team Ineos at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) interviewed ahead of the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Richie Porte stands on stage with his Trek-Segafredo teammates at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the start of the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) ahead of the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 The peloton at the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Team Ineos at the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Chris Froome (team Ineos) racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton during the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 The peloton racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took victory on the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a reduced bunch sprint.

Thanks to the bonus seconds he earned for his win, Boasson Hagen now leads the overall classification by four seconds over Gilbert.

"I'm really happy I could manage to take this victory, I was really suffering on these last few climbs. I managed to make it to the sprint and I had a good sprint. I got the victory and I'm happy. It's a long time since I had a victory," said Boasson Hagen. "I hope there is more to come, but it's good for me and it's good for Dimension Data to get this win."

Boasson Hagen didn't have any team around to help him in the final kilometres of the hilly stage, but he was able to rely on plenty of other teams being interested in catching the remnants of the day's breakaway that remained out front until the final kilometre. Both Mitchelton-Scott and Deceuninck-QuickStep kept the pace high, dragging back the leaders with just a few hundred metres to the line.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe led what remained of the pack, which had broken up over the final climb of the day, around the last few corners, hoping to build on their success at the Hammer Series and deliver Gilbert to the win. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Van Aert fought it out to get onto Gilbert's wheel while Boasson Hagen had to come from a long way back with 300 metres remaining.

Boasson Hagen used the wheel of fellow Classics rider Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) to move up the bunch as the German decided to chance his hand in a long sprint, going around the outside on the final bend. As the bunch rounded the final corner, Alaphilippe pulled off to let Gilbert take his chance at the line.

Unleashed, Gilbert did to Politt what he did in the Roubaix velodrome just two months ago. But he was no match for Boasson Hagen, who had navigated his way around the back of Gilbert to take the sprinting line up the centre of the road and easily overhaul the Belgian for a clear victory. Van Aert held on admirably to take third, while Politt faded to fourth.

How it happened

Summer might be on its way, but it didn't look like it with cloudy skies, cool temperatures and rain threatening to fall as the riders lined up in Aurillac on Sunday morning. There would be no easy start for the peloton with the opening 142-kilometre stage providing five classified climbs, including one category 1 and two category 2.

With mountains points on offer and a chance that the breakaway might be able to stick it, there was plenty of competition to make it into the break. After 10 kilometres and a lot of attacking, a six-man move went clear of the peloton. The breakaway consisted of: Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data).

After 20 kilometres of racing, the gap had grown to almost three minutes, but that was soon cut down with Bora-Hansgrohe managing the pace in the bunch behind. The German team was hoping to set up their sprinter Sam Bennett, but it would be a difficult day out for the fast men.

The early story thread of the day was Casper Pedersen taking the points at the top of all the climbs, doing more than enough to secure himself the polka-dot jersey for day two. Though the gap would go back up to 3:15 with 90 kilometres to go, it would spend most of the day between the two and three-minute mark. Bora-Hansgrohe were ever present at the head of the peloton with the occasional help from a select few teams.

There was little real movement until the riders entered the finishing circuit and began climbing the Cote de Roquenatou for the first time. Vermote was the first of the breakaway riders to relent his place in the front group, dropping back to the peloton – and subsequently off the back of the peloton – with just over 40 kilometres remaining.

With the peloton ramping up the pace behind, the breakaway could not worry too much about losing a rider and had to forge on. They were not going to give up without a fight and they were flat out as they tried to hold off the baying pack. The speed would have casualties up front and behind, as riders continued to get dropped.

By the time the leaders hit the final climb it was just four riders left out front and they had just 20 seconds to play with. In the kilometres leading into the climb, Deceuninck-QuickStep had posted Tim Declercq to the front and Zdenek Stybar then moved to the fore as they took on the ascent. The Czech rider's surge of pace blew the peloton apart, shattering the hopes of most of the sprinters that remained. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) then slowed the pace, but it was too late for many.

Meanwhile, Bjorg Lambrecht took advantage of the lull and jumped clear, before joining the remaining two leaders, Cort and Naesen, with just over a kilometre to the top of the final climb. At times it looked like the catch might be imminent, but the trio were able to hold their slim advantage over the top and down the descent, extending it closer to 40 seconds at times. Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to bridge the gap, but he could not make it across.

It wasn't going to be an easy catch for the peloton either as several teams, namely Mitchelton-Scott, really put the hammer down and strung the peloton out. At times it looked like the breakaway might just be able to hold the pack off, but in the end, it wasn't to be as they eventually got reeled in with 600 metres to go.

Deceuninck-QuickStep wasted no time in working to line up the sprint for Gilbert, but Boasson Hagen held his nerve to out-kick him and take the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:24:33 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 18 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 21 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 26 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 31 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 51 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 54 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 57 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 58 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 64 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27 65 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:34 66 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:45 67 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:03:50 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 69 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 76 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 83 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 86 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 89 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 93 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 95 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:54 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:06:16 101 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 107 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:46 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 112 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 116 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 117 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 120 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 122 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 125 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 128 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 129 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 131 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 133 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 135 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 137 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:14:59 138 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 139 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 141 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 142 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 143 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 145 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 146 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 147 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 148 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 150 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 151 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 152 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 153 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 154 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Salers, 55.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4

Finish - Jussac, 142km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6

Mountain 1 - Puy Mary, 34km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Besse, 68km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Cernin, 81km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 pts 2 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Roquenatou, 97km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 5 pts 2 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Roquenatou, 124km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:24:33 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 7 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 15 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:34 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:50 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 19 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:16 26 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 28 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:10:46 29 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 30 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:59 34 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 36 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:24:23 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 18 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 21 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 26 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 31 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 51 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 54 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 57 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 58 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:34 64 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:37 65 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:44 66 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:53 67 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:04:00 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 69 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 76 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 83 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 86 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 89 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 93 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 95 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:04 100 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:25 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:06:26 102 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 108 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:56 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 112 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 116 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 117 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 120 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 122 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 125 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 128 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 129 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 131 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 133 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 135 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 137 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:15:06 138 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:15:09 139 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 140 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 142 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 147 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 148 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 149 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 150 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 151 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 152 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 153 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 154 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 10 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 12 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 10 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:24:29 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 7 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 15 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:38 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:54 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 19 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:19 26 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:20 27 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:10:50 29 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 30 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:03 34 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 36 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First