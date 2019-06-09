Trending

Boasson Hagen wins opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine

Norwegian takes victory from reduced bunch

Image 1 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was third in the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Michal Kwiatkowski on stage with Team Ineos at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) interviewed ahead of the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

Richie Porte stands on stage with his Trek-Segafredo teammates at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the start of the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) ahead of the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

The peloton at the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Team Ineos at the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

Chris Froome (team Ineos) racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton during the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

The peloton racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took victory on the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a reduced bunch sprint.

Thanks to the bonus seconds he earned for his win, Boasson Hagen now leads the overall classification by four seconds over Gilbert.

"I'm really happy I could manage to take this victory, I was really suffering on these last few climbs. I managed to make it to the sprint and I had a good sprint. I got the victory and I'm happy. It's a long time since I had a victory," said Boasson Hagen. "I hope there is more to come, but it's good for me and it's good for Dimension Data to get this win."

Boasson Hagen didn't have any team around to help him in the final kilometres of the hilly stage, but he was able to rely on plenty of other teams being interested in catching the remnants of the day's breakaway that remained out front until the final kilometre. Both Mitchelton-Scott and Deceuninck-QuickStep kept the pace high, dragging back the leaders with just a few hundred metres to the line.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe led what remained of the pack, which had broken up over the final climb of the day, around the last few corners, hoping to build on their success at the Hammer Series and deliver Gilbert to the win. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Van Aert fought it out to get onto Gilbert's wheel while Boasson Hagen had to come from a long way back with 300 metres remaining.

Boasson Hagen used the wheel of fellow Classics rider Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) to move up the bunch as the German decided to chance his hand in a long sprint, going around the outside on the final bend. As the bunch rounded the final corner, Alaphilippe pulled off to let Gilbert take his chance at the line.

Unleashed, Gilbert did to Politt what he did in the Roubaix velodrome just two months ago. But he was no match for Boasson Hagen, who had navigated his way around the back of Gilbert to take the sprinting line up the centre of the road and easily overhaul the Belgian for a clear victory. Van Aert held on admirably to take third, while Politt faded to fourth.

How it happened

Summer might be on its way, but it didn't look like it with cloudy skies, cool temperatures and rain threatening to fall as the riders lined up in Aurillac on Sunday morning. There would be no easy start for the peloton with the opening 142-kilometre stage providing five classified climbs, including one category 1 and two category 2.

With mountains points on offer and a chance that the breakaway might be able to stick it, there was plenty of competition to make it into the break. After 10 kilometres and a lot of attacking, a six-man move went clear of the peloton. The breakaway consisted of: Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data).

After 20 kilometres of racing, the gap had grown to almost three minutes, but that was soon cut down with Bora-Hansgrohe managing the pace in the bunch behind. The German team was hoping to set up their sprinter Sam Bennett, but it would be a difficult day out for the fast men.

The early story thread of the day was Casper Pedersen taking the points at the top of all the climbs, doing more than enough to secure himself the polka-dot jersey for day two. Though the gap would go back up to 3:15 with 90 kilometres to go, it would spend most of the day between the two and three-minute mark. Bora-Hansgrohe were ever present at the head of the peloton with the occasional help from a select few teams.

There was little real movement until the riders entered the finishing circuit and began climbing the Cote de Roquenatou for the first time. Vermote was the first of the breakaway riders to relent his place in the front group, dropping back to the peloton – and subsequently off the back of the peloton – with just over 40 kilometres remaining.

With the peloton ramping up the pace behind, the breakaway could not worry too much about losing a rider and had to forge on. They were not going to give up without a fight and they were flat out as they tried to hold off the baying pack. The speed would have casualties up front and behind, as riders continued to get dropped.

By the time the leaders hit the final climb it was just four riders left out front and they had just 20 seconds to play with. In the kilometres leading into the climb, Deceuninck-QuickStep had posted Tim Declercq to the front and Zdenek Stybar then moved to the fore as they took on the ascent. The Czech rider's surge of pace blew the peloton apart, shattering the hopes of most of the sprinters that remained. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) then slowed the pace, but it was too late for many.

Meanwhile, Bjorg Lambrecht took advantage of the lull and jumped clear, before joining the remaining two leaders, Cort and Naesen, with just over a kilometre to the top of the final climb. At times it looked like the catch might be imminent, but the trio were able to hold their slim advantage over the top and down the descent, extending it closer to 40 seconds at times. Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to bridge the gap, but he could not make it across.

It wasn't going to be an easy catch for the peloton either as several teams, namely Mitchelton-Scott, really put the hammer down and strung the peloton out. At times it looked like the breakaway might just be able to hold the pack off, but in the end, it wasn't to be as they eventually got reeled in with 600 metres to go.

Deceuninck-QuickStep wasted no time in working to line up the sprint for Gilbert, but Boasson Hagen held his nerve to out-kick him and take the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:24:33
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
18Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
21Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
26Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
27Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
31Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
37Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
43Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
44Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
54Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
56Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
57Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
58Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:24
64Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
65Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:34
66Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:45
67Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:50
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
69Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
72Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
76Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
83Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
86Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
89José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
90Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
93Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
95Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
96Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:54
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:06:16
101Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
102Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
104Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
106Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
107Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:10:46
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
111Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
112Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
116Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
117Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
120James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
122Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
125Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
128Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
129Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
131William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
133Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
134Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
135Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
137Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:14:59
138Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
139Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
140Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
141Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
142André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
143Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
145Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
146Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
147Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
148Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
150Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
151Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
152Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
153Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
154Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Salers, 55.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10pts
2Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4

Finish - Jussac, 142km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data25pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
9Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6

Mountain 1 - Puy Mary, 34km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb10pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Besse, 68km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Cernin, 81km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb2pts
2Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Roquenatou, 97km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb5pts
2Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert3
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Roquenatou, 124km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3:24:33
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
7Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:24
15Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:34
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:50
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
19Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
21Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
25Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:16
26Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
28James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:10:46
29Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
30Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
31Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:59
34Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
36Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:24:23
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:04
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:06
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
18Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
21Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
26Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
27Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
31Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
37Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
43Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
44Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
54Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
56Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
57Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
58Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:34
64Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:37
65Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
66Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:53
67Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:04:00
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
69Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
72Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
76Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
83Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
86Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
89José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
90Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
93Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
95Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
96Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:04
100Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:06:25
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:06:26
102Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
105Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
107Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
108Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:10:56
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
111Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
112Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
116Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
117Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
120James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
122Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
125Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
128Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
129Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
131William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
133Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
134Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
135Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:15:06
138Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:15:09
139Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
140Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
141Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
142Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
144Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
147Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
148Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
149Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
150Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
151Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
152Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
153Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
154Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data25pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
10Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
12Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb18pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert10
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
7Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3:24:29
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
7Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:28
15Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:38
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:54
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
19Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
21Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
25Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:06:19
26Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:20
27Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:10:50
29Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
30Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
31Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:03
34Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
36Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team10:13:39
2Team Ineos
3Lotto Soudal
4Astana Pro Team
5Movistar Team
6EF Education First
7Mitchelton-Scott
8AG2R La Mondiale
9CCC Team
10Groupama-FDJ
11Bahrain-Merida
12Team Jumbo-Visma
13UAE Team Emirates
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:50
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Team Sunweb
17Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:40
18Trek-Segafredo
19Team Arkea-Samsic
20Dimension Data0:10:06
21Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:46
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:25:22

