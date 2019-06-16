Image 1 of 44 Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Jakob Fuglsag in yellow during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 44 Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Wout van Aert in green at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 The day's breakaway on stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 bahrain-Merida's Hermann Pernsteiner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang in the 'blue limousine' of his Astana team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 Emanuel Buchmann was third overall at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang congratulates runner up Tejay van Garderen on the Dauphine podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 Two Dauphine wins for Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Movistar's Ruben Fernandez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe secured the polka dot jersey with a final attack at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Astana celebrate Jakob Figlsang's overall win at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 44 Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 44 Bjorg Lambrecht in the final white jersey at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 44 Warren Barguil and Sepp Kuss finish stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang and Emanuel Buchmann on the Dauphine podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang relied on the strength of his Astana team on the final day at the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Wout van Aert in the final green jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe in the Dauphine's polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Alessandro De Marchi on the attack at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Dylan van Baarle on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Dauphine overall win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang on the final Dauphine podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 44 Van Garderen, Fuglsang and Buchmann on the final Dauphine podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 44 Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 44 Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 44 Dylan van Baarle and Jack Haig ride to the finish of stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 44 Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 44 Applause for the Dauphine peloton during stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 44 The breakaway in action during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 44 Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 Adam Yates before abandoning Dauphine on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 Gregor Muhlberger at the Bora-Hansgrohe team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Sepp Kuss in the breakaway during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 44 Adam Yates before abandoning Dauphine on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 44 Warren Barguil on the attack during stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang secured overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphine after his Astana team controlled his GC rivals and efficiently dissuaded any attacks on the final mountain stage to Champery across the French border into Switzerland in the heart of the Alps.

Fuglsang started the stage with an eight-second lead on Adam Yates, but the Mitchelton-Scott rider surprisingly abandoned with 50km left to race, his team revealing he was suffering with a fever. Fuglsang’s other rivals lacked the terrain and courage to try to crack him, and so the Astana blue train gave the Dane an armchair ride to the finish.

Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) won the 113km stage after being part of the 13-rider move of the day. He and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) were the strongest on the final climbs and rode to the finish together, with van Baarle using his better speed and sprint skills to win. Astana brought the GC group home some 1:59 down on van Baarle to begin the celebrations and give Fuglsang his second overall victory in the French stage race, two years after his first.

Yates abandonment meant that Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) finished second overall, 20 seconds down on Fuglsang, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirming his stage race credentials with third overall at 21 seconds. Wout Poels (Team Ineos) was fourth at 28 seconds.

"I jumped in the blue limousine and they rode me to the finish," Fuglsang joked about the strength of his Astana team during the final stage.

"I expect the day to be even harder than it turned out to be, but my teammates did a great job and controlled it so perfect. We got a nice group up front; the best guy was five minutes down or something in the GC. Yates stopped for some reason and Kruijswijk had problems too; maybe yesterday was hard for some due to the cold and today then the team did the rest for me.”

Fuglsang won the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine but savoured this one more after riding the final stage in the leader’s yellow jersey. In 2017 he snatched victory from Richie Porte on the final stage.

"This one is special because I got to ride in the yellow jersey. In 2017 I won 2 stages but this one is different, I’m super happy to bring the jersey to finish and win,” he said.

Next up is a certain Grand Tour in July.

"I think my next race is another one in France.... I’m looking forward to it," Fuglsang joked with confidence. "I think I’m in the right way and that this year can be a good year for me. This has been a fantastic season and I hope it can get even better.

"This year everything seems to come really easy and perfectly. It makes it so much easier, there’s no stress and everything comes automatically. Also the whole Astana team is super strong and everybody is lifting everyone else, there’s a good atmosphere, it’s really good."

A short, controlled but intense final stage

The 113km stage was short but intense, but the lack of a steep mountain finish and the strength of the Astana squad were a blow to the hopes of Fuglsang’s overall rivals.

Team Ineos tried to set a fast pace and Thibaut Pinot made one acceleration, but Fuglsang never looked in trouble. He carefully let the break of 13 riders go away and then enjoyed the sky blue limo ride to the finish.

In the attack where van Baarle, Haig, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Felix Grosshartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic).

Some were there for a GC teammate, others chasing the stage victory, but they worked well together over the rolling roads towards the Swiss border. Alaphilippe was there to sweep up the final mountain points and so win the blue polka-dot jersey. He did that with ease but then faltered when he turned his attention to winning the stage.

The 8.5km Côte des Rives with 20km to race proved fatal for Alaphilippe and saw Haig distance all his rivals. Van Baarle joined him at the right moment and everyone faded out of contention.

Hagen went close as Alaphilippe eased up, but Haig and van Baarle showed their form and talent by holding off the chase. Haig perhaps made a mistake in the sprint, and van Baarle made sure he hit out from the front close to the line, punching the air in celebration and giving Team Ineos a second consecutive stage victory after the emotions of Chris Froome's crash.

"The plan was that me and Gianni Moscon would go in the breakaway to try and help Wout (Poel), but it turned out a bit differently. I’m so happy," van Baarle said.

"This week had its ups and downs and everyone knows what happen with Chris. I’m happy the team did really great with that. I’m just really happy. In the past I really struggled in this race but I trained and worked so hard to be good here, I’m happy this came out of it all."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 3:05:48 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:12 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:16 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 21 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:38 23 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:44 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:39 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:03:45 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:08 34 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:34 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:05:17 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 37 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:09 41 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 46 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 48 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 49 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 55 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 60 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 66 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 67 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 69 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 70 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:29 72 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:43 75 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:19 78 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 79 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:14:12 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:15:31 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 82 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 83 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:16:01 84 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 85 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 87 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 90 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 91 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 92 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 94 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 96 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 101 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 102 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 103 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:03 105 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 106 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:27 DNF Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First DNS Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First DNF Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First DNF Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data DNS Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNS Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNS Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert DNS Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - La Chapelle-D'Abondance km. 65.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 6 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4

Sprint 2 - ChampÃ©ry km. 113.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 15 pts 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 5 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 - CÃ´te De ChÃ¢tillon-Sur-Cluses km. 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Mountain 2 - CÃ´te De Rond km. 14.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - MontÃ©e Des Gets km. 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 - Col Du Corbier km. 49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 5 - Pas De Morgins (1369M) km. 76.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 6 - CÃ´te Des Rives km. 101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 8 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 7 - MontÃ©e De ChampÃ©ry km. 112.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:07:00 2 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:26 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32 5 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:22 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:05 7 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:57 8 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 14 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:10:07 15 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:40 16 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:14:49 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 21 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:51 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 9:23:08 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 4 Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:10 6 Movistar Team 0:06:20 7 CCC Team 0:06:25 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:59 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:03 10 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:07:54 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:34 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:41 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:50 14 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:10:33 15 Uae Team Emirates 16 Team Sunweb 0:13:08 17 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:07 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:17 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:43 20 EF Education First 0:23:35 21 Dimension Data 0:34:29

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30:44:27 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:20 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:28 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:11 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:24 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:44 12 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:17 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:28 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:29 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:26 16 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:46 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:23 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:49 19 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:24 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:03 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:47 22 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:10 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:34 24 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:59 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:15:09 26 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:19 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:11 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:22 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:22:34 30 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:13 31 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:26:14 32 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:26:20 33 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:48 34 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:27:59 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:48 36 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:37 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:29:54 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:33:30 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:01 40 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:12 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:51 42 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:55 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:38:57 44 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:39:03 45 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:59 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:25 47 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:09 48 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:23 49 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:47:46 50 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:36 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:48:58 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:46 53 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:03 54 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:50:18 55 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:50:34 56 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:51:09 57 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:04 58 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:55 59 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:56 60 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:07 61 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:53:34 62 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:54:25 63 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:07 64 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:24 65 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:56:37 66 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:57:16 67 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:58:51 68 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:58:56 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:59:38 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:51 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:01:08 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:07 73 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:04:02 74 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:19 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:00 76 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:05:34 77 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:08:12 78 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:29 79 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:09:22 80 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:51 81 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:47 82 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:51 83 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:12:03 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:30 85 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:14:21 86 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 1:14:24 87 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:16:30 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:54 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:50 90 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:19 91 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:20:31 92 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:08 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:45 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:23:40 95 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:23 96 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:25:50 97 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:27:50 98 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:29:19 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:29:30 100 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 1:30:27 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:32:25 102 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:32:57 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:34:55 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:35:14 105 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:36:30 106 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 1:37:10

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 53 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 39 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 31 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 31 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 28 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 14 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 21 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 21 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 23 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 25 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 10 26 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 9 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 34 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 38 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2 39 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 15 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 14 6 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 14 7 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 13 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 8 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 16 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 5 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 27 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 28 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 29 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 3 31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1 40 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 41 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30:47:44 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:42 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:02 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:31 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:24:42 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:55 7 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:33:34 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:41:52 9 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:47:17 10 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:38 11 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:39 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:50 13 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:50:17 14 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:53:07 15 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:00:45 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:01:02 17 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:04:55 18 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 1:05:12 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:34 20 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:34 21 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:17:14 22 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 1:27:10 23 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 1:33:53