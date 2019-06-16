Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Fuglsang takes overall victory

Van Baarle wins final stage in Champery

Image 1 of 44

Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine

Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Jakob Fuglsag in yellow during stage 8 at Dauphine

Jakob Fuglsag in yellow during stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 44

Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil

Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Wout van Aert in green at Criterium du Dauphine

Wout van Aert in green at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

The day's breakaway on stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

The day's breakaway on stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

bahrain-Merida's Hermann Pernsteiner

bahrain-Merida's Hermann Pernsteiner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang in the 'blue limousine' of his Astana team

Jakob Fuglsang in the 'blue limousine' of his Astana team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

Emanuel Buchmann was third overall at Dauphine

Emanuel Buchmann was third overall at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang congratulates runner up Tejay van Garderen on the Dauphine podium

Jakob Fuglsang congratulates runner up Tejay van Garderen on the Dauphine podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

Two Dauphine wins for Jakob Fuglsang

Two Dauphine wins for Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Movistar's Ruben Fernandez

Movistar's Ruben Fernandez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe secured the polka dot jersey with a final attack at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe secured the polka dot jersey with a final attack at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Astana celebrate Jakob Figlsang's overall win at Dauphine

Astana celebrate Jakob Figlsang's overall win at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 44

Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang

Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 44

Bjorg Lambrecht in the final white jersey at Criterium du Dauphine

Bjorg Lambrecht in the final white jersey at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 44

Warren Barguil and Sepp Kuss finish stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

Warren Barguil and Sepp Kuss finish stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang and Emanuel Buchmann on the Dauphine podium

Jakob Fuglsang and Emanuel Buchmann on the Dauphine podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang relied on the strength of his Astana team on the final day at the Dauphine

Jakob Fuglsang relied on the strength of his Astana team on the final day at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Wout van Aert in the final green jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine

Wout van Aert in the final green jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe in the Dauphine's polka dot jersey

Julian Alaphilippe in the Dauphine's polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Alessandro De Marchi on the attack at Dauphine

Alessandro De Marchi on the attack at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Dylan van Baarle on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 8

Dylan van Baarle on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 8
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Dauphine overall win

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Dauphine overall win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang on the final Dauphine podium

Jakob Fuglsang on the final Dauphine podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 44

Van Garderen, Fuglsang and Buchmann on the final Dauphine podium

Van Garderen, Fuglsang and Buchmann on the final Dauphine podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 44

Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at Criterium du Dauphine

Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 44

Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at Criterium du Dauphine

Dylan van Baarle wins the final stage at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 44

Dylan van Baarle and Jack Haig ride to the finish of stage 8 at Dauphine

Dylan van Baarle and Jack Haig ride to the finish of stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 44

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 44

Applause for the Dauphine peloton during stage 8

Applause for the Dauphine peloton during stage 8
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 44

The breakaway in action during stage 8 at Dauphine

The breakaway in action during stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 44

Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil

Arkea-Samsic's Warren Barguil
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots during stage 8 at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots during stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine

Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

Adam Yates before abandoning Dauphine on stage 8

Adam Yates before abandoning Dauphine on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

Gregor Muhlberger at the Bora-Hansgrohe team car

Gregor Muhlberger at the Bora-Hansgrohe team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Sepp Kuss in the breakaway during stage 8 at Dauphine

Sepp Kuss in the breakaway during stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine

Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Adam Yates before abandoning Dauphine on stage 8

Adam Yates before abandoning Dauphine on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Warren Barguil on the attack during stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine

Warren Barguil on the attack during stage 8 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang secured overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphine after his Astana team controlled his GC rivals and efficiently dissuaded any attacks on the final mountain stage to Champery across the French border into Switzerland in the heart of the Alps.

Fuglsang started the stage with an eight-second lead on Adam Yates, but the Mitchelton-Scott rider surprisingly abandoned with 50km left to race, his team revealing he was suffering with a fever. Fuglsang’s other rivals lacked the terrain and courage to try to crack him, and so the Astana blue train gave the Dane an armchair ride to the finish.

Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) won the 113km stage after being part of the 13-rider move of the day. He and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) were the strongest on the final climbs and rode to the finish together, with van Baarle using his better speed and sprint skills to win. Astana brought the GC group home some 1:59 down on van Baarle to begin the celebrations and give Fuglsang his second overall victory in the French stage race, two years after his first.

Yates abandonment meant that Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) finished second overall, 20 seconds down on Fuglsang, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirming his stage race credentials with third overall at 21 seconds. Wout Poels (Team Ineos) was fourth at 28 seconds.

"I jumped in the blue limousine and they rode me to the finish," Fuglsang joked about the strength of his Astana team during the final stage.

"I expect the day to be even harder than it turned out to be, but my teammates did a great job and controlled it so perfect. We got a nice group up front; the best guy was five minutes down or something in the GC. Yates stopped for some reason and Kruijswijk had problems too; maybe yesterday was hard for some due to the cold and today then the team did the rest for me.”

Fuglsang won the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine but savoured this one more after riding the final stage in the leader’s yellow jersey. In 2017 he snatched victory from Richie Porte on the final stage.

"This one is special because I got to ride in the yellow jersey. In 2017 I won 2 stages but this one is different, I’m super happy to bring the jersey to finish and win,” he said.

Next up is a certain Grand Tour in July.

"I think my next race is another one in France.... I’m looking forward to it," Fuglsang joked with confidence. "I think I’m in the right way and that this year can be a good year for me. This has been a fantastic season and I hope it can get even better.

"This year everything seems to come really easy and perfectly. It makes it so much easier, there’s no stress and everything comes automatically. Also the whole Astana team is super strong and everybody is lifting everyone else, there’s a good atmosphere, it’s really good."

A short, controlled but intense final stage

The 113km stage was short but intense, but the lack of a steep mountain finish and the strength of the Astana squad were a blow to the hopes of Fuglsang’s overall rivals.

Team Ineos tried to set a fast pace and Thibaut Pinot made one acceleration, but Fuglsang never looked in trouble. He carefully let the break of 13 riders go away and then enjoyed the sky blue limo ride to the finish.

In the attack where van Baarle, Haig, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Felix Grosshartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic).

Some were there for a GC teammate, others chasing the stage victory, but they worked well together over the rolling roads towards the Swiss border. Alaphilippe was there to sweep up the final mountain points and so win the blue polka-dot jersey. He did that with ease but then faltered when he turned his attention to winning the stage.

The 8.5km Côte des Rives with 20km to race proved fatal for Alaphilippe and saw Haig distance all his rivals. Van Baarle joined him at the right moment and everyone faded out of contention.

Hagen went close as Alaphilippe eased up, but Haig and van Baarle showed their form and talent by holding off the chase. Haig perhaps made a mistake in the sprint, and van Baarle made sure he hit out from the front close to the line, punching the air in celebration and giving Team Ineos a second consecutive stage victory after the emotions of Chris Froome's crash.

"The plan was that me and Gianni Moscon would go in the breakaway to try and help Wout (Poel), but it turned out a bit differently. I’m so happy," van Baarle said.

"This week had its ups and downs and everyone knows what happen with Chris. I’m happy the team did really great with that. I’m just really happy. In the past I really struggled in this race but I trained and worked so hard to be good here, I’m happy this came out of it all."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos3:05:48
2Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:12
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:16
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
20Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
21Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:02:38
23Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
24David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
28Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
29Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:39
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:03:45
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:04:08
34Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:34
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:05:17
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
37Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:09
41Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
46Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
48Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
49Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
53Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
55Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
59Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
60Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
66Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
67Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
69Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
70Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:29
72Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
73Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:09:43
75Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:19
78Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
79Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:14:12
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:15:31
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
82Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:52
83James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:16:01
84Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
85Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
87Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
91Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
94Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
96William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
97Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
98Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
100Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
101Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
102Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:03
105Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
106Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:27
DNFAdam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFClement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSDarwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSMichael Woods (Can) EF Education First
DNSAlberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
DNSPierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNSCyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNSThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
DNSCasper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - La Chapelle-D'Abondance km. 65.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin10pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos6
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4

Sprint 2 - ChampÃ©ry km. 113.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos15pts
2Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal10
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma6
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ5
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 - CÃ´te De ChÃ¢tillon-Sur-Cluses km. 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Mountain 2 - CÃ´te De Rond km. 14.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5pts
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 3 - MontÃ©e Des Gets km. 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 4 - Col Du Corbier km. 49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo8
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida6
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 5 - Pas De Morgins (1369M) km. 76.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 6 - CÃ´te Des Rives km. 101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos8
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal6
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 7 - MontÃ©e De ChampÃ©ry km. 112.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3:07:00
2Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
3Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:26
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:32
5Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:22
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:05
7Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:57
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
12Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
14Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:10:07
15Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:40
16James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:14:49
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
21Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:51
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos9:23:08
2Groupama-FDJ0:00:11
3Astana Pro Team0:00:18
4Lotto Soudal0:04:14
5Trek-Segafredo0:05:10
6Movistar Team0:06:20
7CCC Team0:06:25
8Bahrain-Merida0:06:59
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:03
10Team Arkea - Samsic0:07:54
11Mitchelton-Scott0:08:34
12AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:50
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:10:33
15Uae Team Emirates
16Team Sunweb0:13:08
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:07
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:17
19Katusha-Alpecin0:22:43
20EF Education First0:23:35
21Dimension Data0:34:29

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team30:44:27
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:20
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:00:28
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:24
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:44
12Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:17
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:28
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:29
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:26
16Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:06:46
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:08:23
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:08:49
19Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:24
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:03
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:47
22Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:10
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:34
24Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:59
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:15:09
26Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:19
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:11
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:22
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:22:34
30Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:13
31Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:26:14
32Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:26:20
33Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:48
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:27:59
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:48
36Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:37
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:29:54
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:33:30
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:01
40David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:12
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:36:51
42Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:37:55
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:38:57
44Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:39:03
45Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:59
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:43:25
47Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:09
48Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:23
49Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:47:46
50Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:36
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:48:58
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:49:46
53Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:03
54Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:50:18
55Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:50:34
56Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:51:09
57José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:04
58Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:52:55
59Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:52:56
60Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:53:07
61Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:53:34
62Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:54:25
63Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:56:07
64Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:56:24
65Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:56:37
66Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:57:16
67Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:58:51
68Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:58:56
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:59:38
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:59:51
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:01:08
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:07
73Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First1:04:02
74Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:04:19
75Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:05:00
76Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:34
77Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb1:08:12
78Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data1:08:29
79Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:09:22
80Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:51
81Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:47
82Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:51
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb1:12:03
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:13:30
85Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:14:21
86Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team1:14:24
87Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:16:30
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:54
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:50
90Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:20:19
91Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:20:31
92Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:21:08
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb1:21:45
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:23:40
95Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:25:23
96Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos1:25:50
97Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:27:50
98Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:29:19
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:29:30
100James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First1:30:27
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos1:32:25
102Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:32:57
103Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:34:55
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:35:14
105William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:36:30
106Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First1:37:10

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma82pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data53
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep49
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team48
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe47
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team39
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos31
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida31
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin31
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert28
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
14Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos21
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team20
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
17Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First15
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
21Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
25Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal10
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ9
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
28Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
29Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
30Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
32Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma6
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
34Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb4
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2
39Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep75pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team25
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos15
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team14
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos14
7Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
11Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo10
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
13Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida8
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
17Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal6
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida5
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma4
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
27Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
28Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
29Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First3
31Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos2
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2
36Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
37David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1
40Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1
41Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
42José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal30:47:44
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:42
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:02
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:31
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:24:42
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:55
7Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:33:34
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:41:52
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:47:17
10Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:49:38
11Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:49:39
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:49:50
13Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:50:17
14Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:53:07
15Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First1:00:45
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:01:02
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb1:04:55
18Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data1:05:12
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:34
20Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:08:34
21Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:17:14
22James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First1:27:10
23Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First1:33:53

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team92:19:24
2Team Ineos0:12:58
3Groupama-FDJ0:13:22
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:38
5Mitchelton-Scott0:27:21
6EF Education First0:34:30
7Movistar Team0:37:47
8Bahrain-Merida0:38:05
9Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:40:17
10Uae Team Emirates0:49:52
11AG2R La Mondiale0:50:29
12CCC Team1:00:43
13Lotto Soudal1:05:25
14Trek-Segafredo1:06:50
15Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:40
16Deceuninck-QuickStep1:16:11
17Team Arkea - Samsic1:19:34
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:21
19Katusha-Alpecin1:47:44
20Team Sunweb2:00:34
21Dimension Data3:03:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews