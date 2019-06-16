Criterium du Dauphine: Fuglsang takes overall victory
Van Baarle wins final stage in Champery
Stage 8: Cluses - Champéry
Jakob Fuglsang secured overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphine after his Astana team controlled his GC rivals and efficiently dissuaded any attacks on the final mountain stage to Champery across the French border into Switzerland in the heart of the Alps.
Fuglsang started the stage with an eight-second lead on Adam Yates, but the Mitchelton-Scott rider surprisingly abandoned with 50km left to race, his team revealing he was suffering with a fever. Fuglsang’s other rivals lacked the terrain and courage to try to crack him, and so the Astana blue train gave the Dane an armchair ride to the finish.
Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) won the 113km stage after being part of the 13-rider move of the day. He and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) were the strongest on the final climbs and rode to the finish together, with van Baarle using his better speed and sprint skills to win. Astana brought the GC group home some 1:59 down on van Baarle to begin the celebrations and give Fuglsang his second overall victory in the French stage race, two years after his first.
Yates abandonment meant that Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) finished second overall, 20 seconds down on Fuglsang, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirming his stage race credentials with third overall at 21 seconds. Wout Poels (Team Ineos) was fourth at 28 seconds.
"I jumped in the blue limousine and they rode me to the finish," Fuglsang joked about the strength of his Astana team during the final stage.
"I expect the day to be even harder than it turned out to be, but my teammates did a great job and controlled it so perfect. We got a nice group up front; the best guy was five minutes down or something in the GC. Yates stopped for some reason and Kruijswijk had problems too; maybe yesterday was hard for some due to the cold and today then the team did the rest for me.”
Fuglsang won the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine but savoured this one more after riding the final stage in the leader’s yellow jersey. In 2017 he snatched victory from Richie Porte on the final stage.
"This one is special because I got to ride in the yellow jersey. In 2017 I won 2 stages but this one is different, I’m super happy to bring the jersey to finish and win,” he said.
Next up is a certain Grand Tour in July.
"I think my next race is another one in France.... I’m looking forward to it," Fuglsang joked with confidence. "I think I’m in the right way and that this year can be a good year for me. This has been a fantastic season and I hope it can get even better.
"This year everything seems to come really easy and perfectly. It makes it so much easier, there’s no stress and everything comes automatically. Also the whole Astana team is super strong and everybody is lifting everyone else, there’s a good atmosphere, it’s really good."
A short, controlled but intense final stage
The 113km stage was short but intense, but the lack of a steep mountain finish and the strength of the Astana squad were a blow to the hopes of Fuglsang’s overall rivals.
Team Ineos tried to set a fast pace and Thibaut Pinot made one acceleration, but Fuglsang never looked in trouble. He carefully let the break of 13 riders go away and then enjoyed the sky blue limo ride to the finish.
In the attack where van Baarle, Haig, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Felix Grosshartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic).
Some were there for a GC teammate, others chasing the stage victory, but they worked well together over the rolling roads towards the Swiss border. Alaphilippe was there to sweep up the final mountain points and so win the blue polka-dot jersey. He did that with ease but then faltered when he turned his attention to winning the stage.
The 8.5km Côte des Rives with 20km to race proved fatal for Alaphilippe and saw Haig distance all his rivals. Van Baarle joined him at the right moment and everyone faded out of contention.
Hagen went close as Alaphilippe eased up, but Haig and van Baarle showed their form and talent by holding off the chase. Haig perhaps made a mistake in the sprint, and van Baarle made sure he hit out from the front close to the line, punching the air in celebration and giving Team Ineos a second consecutive stage victory after the emotions of Chris Froome's crash.
"The plan was that me and Gianni Moscon would go in the breakaway to try and help Wout (Poel), but it turned out a bit differently. I’m so happy," van Baarle said.
"This week had its ups and downs and everyone knows what happen with Chris. I’m happy the team did really great with that. I’m just really happy. In the past I really struggled in this race but I trained and worked so hard to be good here, I’m happy this came out of it all."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|3:05:48
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:12
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:16
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|21
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:38
|23
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:03:45
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:04:08
|34
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:34
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:05:17
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|37
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:09
|41
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|48
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|49
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|55
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|60
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|70
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:29
|72
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:43
|75
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:19
|78
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|79
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:14:12
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:15:31
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|82
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|83
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:16:01
|84
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|85
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|91
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:03
|105
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:27
|DNF
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|DNS
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNS
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNS
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|DNS
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|6
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|15
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:07:00
|2
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:26
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|5
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:22
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:05
|7
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:57
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:10:07
|15
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:40
|16
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:14:49
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|21
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:51
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|9:23:08
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:11
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:10
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:06:20
|7
|CCC Team
|0:06:25
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:59
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:03
|10
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:07:54
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:34
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:50
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|15
|Uae Team Emirates
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:08
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:07
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:17
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:43
|20
|EF Education First
|0:23:35
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:34:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30:44:27
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:20
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:11
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:44
|12
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:28
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:29
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:26
|16
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:46
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:23
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:49
|19
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:24
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:03
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:47
|22
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:10
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:34
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:59
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:15:09
|26
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:19
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:11
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:22
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:22:34
|30
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:13
|31
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:14
|32
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:26:20
|33
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:48
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:27:59
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:48
|36
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:37
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:29:54
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:33:30
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:01
|40
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:12
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:36:51
|42
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:55
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:38:57
|44
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:39:03
|45
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:59
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:25
|47
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:09
|48
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:23
|49
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:47:46
|50
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:36
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:48:58
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:46
|53
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:03
|54
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:50:18
|55
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50:34
|56
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:51:09
|57
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:04
|58
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:55
|59
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:56
|60
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:07
|61
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:53:34
|62
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:54:25
|63
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:07
|64
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:24
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:37
|66
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:57:16
|67
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:51
|68
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:58:56
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:59:38
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:51
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:08
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:07
|73
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:04:02
|74
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:04:19
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:05:00
|76
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:05:34
|77
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:08:12
|78
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:08:29
|79
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:09:22
|80
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:51
|81
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:47
|82
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:51
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:12:03
|84
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:30
|85
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:21
|86
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|1:14:24
|87
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:30
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:54
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:50
|90
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:19
|91
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20:31
|92
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:08
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:21:45
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:23:40
|95
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:23
|96
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:25:50
|97
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:50
|98
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:29:19
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:29:30
|100
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|1:30:27
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1:32:25
|102
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:32:57
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:34:55
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:35:14
|105
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:36:30
|106
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|1:37:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|53
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|31
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|14
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|21
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|23
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|25
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|10
|26
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|28
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|29
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|34
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|39
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|15
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|14
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|14
|7
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|11
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|13
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|27
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|28
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|29
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|3
|31
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|33
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|2
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|2
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|36
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|38
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|41
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30:47:44
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:42
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:02
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:31
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:24:42
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:55
|7
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:33:34
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:41:52
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47:17
|10
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:38
|11
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49:39
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:50
|13
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:50:17
|14
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:53:07
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:00:45
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:01:02
|17
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:04:55
|18
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:05:12
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:34
|20
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:34
|21
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:14
|22
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|1:27:10
|23
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|1:33:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|92:19:24
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:12:58
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:22
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:38
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:21
|6
|EF Education First
|0:34:30
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:37:47
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:05
|9
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:40:17
|10
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:49:52
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:29
|12
|CCC Team
|1:00:43
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:25
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:50
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:40
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:11
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|1:19:34
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:21
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:47:44
|20
|Team Sunweb
|2:00:34
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:03:03
