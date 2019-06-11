Criterium du Dauphine: Sam Bennett wins stage 3
Teuns maintains race lead
Stage 3: Le Puy-en-Velay - Riom
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a dominant sprint victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Riom. The Irishman was led out expertly by Shane Archbold and then delivered a powerful acceleration to claim the honours ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Davie Ballerini (Astana). Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead.
Bennett has been among the season's outstanding sprinters and his assured finish here was a further indication of his form. After Archbold swung off with 200 metres to go, Bennett showed no hesitation in unleashing his sprint from distance and the result was never in doubt from the moment he hit the front.
Van Aert showcased his strength to place a distant second, but a number of more established sprinters failed to make any discernible impact in the finale. Deceuninck-QuickStep fast man Alvaro Hodeg had to settle for 7th place, while André Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) was never in contention.
"It was a pretty chaotic final. I was a little worried about how my legs were after the last two days, and then it was so cold during the stage. You're always going to feel bad when it's that cold," Bennett said afterwards.
Bennett owed a particular debt to the efforts of Archbold, who only rejoined Bora-Hansgrohe in April after beginning the season at Irish Continental outfit EvoPro Racing. The New Zealander hit the front in the final kilometre to tee up Bennett's finishing effort.
"At the last moment Shane said 'I'm still good, are you still on my wheel?' and he hit it and took me to 200m to go," Bennett said. "I felt really good in the final. I have to thank the full team again, they rode really hard all day and then the guys did a great job in the final putting me in a good position."
The win was Bennett's seventh win of the year to date after previous triumphs at the Vuelta a San Juan, UAE Tour, Paris-Nice and Tour of Turkey. Despite that remarkable haul, however, Bennett missed out on selection for the Giro d'Italia to eventual maglia ciclamino Pascal Ackermann, while Peter Sagan is expected to be Bora-Hansgrohe's sprinter at next month's Tour de France.
"I'm trying to get a win in each stage race I go to," Bennett said. "It's sometimes hard to keep that consistency all year. I've been doing pretty good in the stage races and just want to keep it going."
Bora-Hansgrohe were among the several teams who controlled Tuesday's stage and helped to ensure it finished in a bunch sprint, though there was a shortage of squads willing to take up the reins in the final kilometre and the pace dropped briefly after Dimension Data led through the flamme rouge.
With 800 metres to go, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) surged to the front and upped the speed once again at the head of the peloton, but it was Archbold who took over in the finishing straight, paving the way for Bennett’s winning effort.
Dylan Teuns enjoyed a quiet outing in the yellow jersey and the Belgian finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead, 3 seconds ahead of Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and 20 clear of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team). The general classification should take on a different complexion following Wednesday’s 26.1km individual time trial in Roanne.
"I would have also liked to have more sun on this beautiful yellow jersey. It is what it is. I enjoyed it a bit except it was really cold," Teuns said. "I'm looking forward now to a second day in the jersey. Tomorrow is a really important day for the GC. I will try to defend the jersey. I did already some good time trials and I have a little advantage, so I hope it is possible to keep it after tomorrow."
How it unfolded
After the previous afternoon's attritional fare, there was a détente of sorts in the Dauphiné peloton in the opening kilometres of stage 3. The early break forged clear with precious little resistance, with Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept) breaking away almost as soon as the race left Le Puy-en-Velay.
On a day of spitting rain, the duo quickly established their advantage over the peloton, cresting the summit of the category 4 Côte d'Allegre with a buffer of 3:35. The escapees covered 37km in the opening hour of racing, while Bahrain-Merida and Arkea-Samsic set the tempo at the head of the bunch.
Berhane and Pacher's lead began to dissolve slowly inside the final 80km and it dropped inside two minutes as they tackled the trio of category 4 climbs – Côte d’Augerolles, Côte de Courpière and Côte de Coulaud – that punctuated the third quarter of the stage. By that point, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep had joined the pace-making effort at the front of the peloton, and it was clear that the sprinters would not be denied their opportunity in Riom.
With 25km remaining, Berhane and Pacher still had 50 seconds of their advantage but they were eventually swept up by the peloton with a little over 12km remaining. Team Ineos were prominent towards the head of the race on the run-in as they looked to keep Chris Froome out of harm’s way in a finale that saw Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) come down, though without lasting consequence.
The sprinters' teams took over once again in the frantic closing kilometres. Sprint opportunities are, as ever, at a premium on the Dauphiné, but Bennett has been snapping up every available opportunity this season, and the Irishman continued his sequence with a powerful effort here.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:15:25
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|38
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|45
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|46
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|48
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|49
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|51
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|63
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|64
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|66
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|73
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|74
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|75
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|79
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|87
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|89
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|91
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|98
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|102
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|106
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|108
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|111
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|112
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|115
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|117
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|120
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|122
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|123
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|126
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|128
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|129
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:44
|131
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:49
|132
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:56
|133
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|134
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|135
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|137
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:02
|138
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:27
|140
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|142
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|143
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:13:10
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:15:25
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|15
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|32
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:56
|34
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:46:15
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Team Ineos
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|EF Education First
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Dimension Data
|18
|CCC Team
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|21
|Uae Team Emirates
|22
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|11:52:28
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:03
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:55
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:50
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:59
|23
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:00
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|31
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|34
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:27
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:34
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:03:24
|41
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|42
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:03
|43
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:10
|44
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:05:45
|45
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:11
|49
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:29
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:01
|51
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:28
|53
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:35
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|59
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:10:24
|60
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:37
|62
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:51
|64
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:14:20
|65
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:14:56
|66
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:59
|67
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|70
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|71
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:04
|72
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:27
|73
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:29
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:31
|80
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|81
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:16:34
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:55
|83
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:05
|84
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:07
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:18:49
|86
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:33
|87
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:19:45
|88
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:09
|89
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:19
|90
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:21:10
|100
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:45
|101
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:43
|103
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:23:44
|104
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:24:39
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:40
|106
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:45
|107
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:25:55
|108
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:26:59
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:05
|110
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:15
|111
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:41
|113
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:27:59
|114
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:11
|115
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:20
|116
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:28:21
|117
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:17
|119
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:42
|120
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:54
|121
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:40
|122
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:51
|123
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|125
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|126
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|128
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|129
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|130
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|131
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:33:36
|132
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:53
|133
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:36:53
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:37:01
|135
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:04
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|137
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|138
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|140
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|142
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|39
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|9
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|18
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|19
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|28
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|31
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|21
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:54:18
|2
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:44
|8
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:13
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:55
|10
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:45
|12
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:01
|14
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:09
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:37
|16
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:39
|17
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:15
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:17
|21
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:17:55
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:29
|23
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:55
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:55
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:24:05
|28
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:25
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:30
|30
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:31:46
|31
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:14
|32
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|33
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|35:40:12
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:31
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:22
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:36
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:03:45
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:46
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:01
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:06
|12
|CCC Team
|0:08:21
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:15:06
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:40
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:13
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:21:24
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:06
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:32:17
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:09
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:40:24
|22
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1:06:53
