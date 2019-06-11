Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Sam Bennett wins stage 3

Teuns maintains race lead

Image 1 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

Dylan Teuns in the bunch during stage 3 at Dauphine

Dylan Teuns in the bunch during stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 26

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

Chris Froome interatcs with fans at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome interatcs with fans at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

Julian Alaphilippe before stage 3 at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe before stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Chris Froome in the bunch during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome in the bunch during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3

Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3

Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Dylan Teuns retained the overall lead at Dauphine after stage 3

Dylan Teuns retained the overall lead at Dauphine after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Chris Froome during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 26

Team Arkea-Samsic rider France's Jeremy Maison (front) rides at the head of the pack during the third stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine

Team Arkea-Samsic rider France's Jeremy Maison (front) rides at the head of the pack during the third stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

AG2R La Mondiale rider France's Alexandre Geniez (R) rides with the pack towards the end of the third stage at Dauphine

AG2R La Mondiale rider France's Alexandre Geniez (R) rides with the pack towards the end of the third stage at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

Thibaur Pinot in the Dauphine peloton during stage 3

Thibaur Pinot in the Dauphine peloton during stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

Stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine

A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

Dylan Teuns at the finish of stage 3

Dylan Teuns at the finish of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

Sam Bennett reacts after winning stage 3 at Dauphine

Sam Bennett reacts after winning stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

Nairo Quintana at the Movistar team car

Nairo Quintana at the Movistar team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Stage 3 at Dauphine

Stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Bahrain-Merida rider for Dylan Teuns at Dauphine

Bahrain-Merida rider for Dylan Teuns at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Dylan Teuns before the start of stage 3 at Dauphine

Dylan Teuns before the start of stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a dominant sprint victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Riom. The Irishman was led out expertly by Shane Archbold and then delivered a powerful acceleration to claim the honours ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Davie Ballerini (Astana). Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead.

Bennett has been among the season's outstanding sprinters and his assured finish here was a further indication of his form. After Archbold swung off with 200 metres to go, Bennett showed no hesitation in unleashing his sprint from distance and the result was never in doubt from the moment he hit the front.

Van Aert showcased his strength to place a distant second, but a number of more established sprinters failed to make any discernible impact in the finale. Deceuninck-QuickStep fast man Alvaro Hodeg had to settle for 7th place, while André Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) was never in contention.

"It was a pretty chaotic final. I was a little worried about how my legs were after the last two days, and then it was so cold during the stage. You're always going to feel bad when it's that cold," Bennett said afterwards.

Bennett owed a particular debt to the efforts of Archbold, who only rejoined Bora-Hansgrohe in April after beginning the season at Irish Continental outfit EvoPro Racing. The New Zealander hit the front in the final kilometre to tee up Bennett's finishing effort.

"At the last moment Shane said 'I'm still good, are you still on my wheel?' and he hit it and took me to 200m to go," Bennett said. "I felt really good in the final. I have to thank the full team again, they rode really hard all day and then the guys did a great job in the final putting me in a good position."

The win was Bennett's seventh win of the year to date after previous triumphs at the Vuelta a San Juan, UAE Tour, Paris-Nice and Tour of Turkey. Despite that remarkable haul, however, Bennett missed out on selection for the Giro d'Italia to eventual maglia ciclamino Pascal Ackermann, while Peter Sagan is expected to be Bora-Hansgrohe's sprinter at next month's Tour de France.

"I'm trying to get a win in each stage race I go to," Bennett said. "It's sometimes hard to keep that consistency all year. I've been doing pretty good in the stage races and just want to keep it going."

Bora-Hansgrohe were among the several teams who controlled Tuesday's stage and helped to ensure it finished in a bunch sprint, though there was a shortage of squads willing to take up the reins in the final kilometre and the pace dropped briefly after Dimension Data led through the flamme rouge.

With 800 metres to go, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) surged to the front and upped the speed once again at the head of the peloton, but it was Archbold who took over in the finishing straight, paving the way for Bennett’s winning effort.

Dylan Teuns enjoyed a quiet outing in the yellow jersey and the Belgian finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead, 3 seconds ahead of Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and 20 clear of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team). The general classification should take on a different complexion following Wednesday’s 26.1km individual time trial in Roanne.

"I would have also liked to have more sun on this beautiful yellow jersey. It is what it is. I enjoyed it a bit except it was really cold," Teuns said. "I'm looking forward now to a second day in the jersey. Tomorrow is a really important day for the GC. I will try to defend the jersey. I did already some good time trials and I have a little advantage, so I hope it is possible to keep it after tomorrow."

How it unfolded

After the previous afternoon's attritional fare, there was a détente of sorts in the Dauphiné peloton in the opening kilometres of stage 3. The early break forged clear with precious little resistance, with Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept) breaking away almost as soon as the race left Le Puy-en-Velay.

On a day of spitting rain, the duo quickly established their advantage over the peloton, cresting the summit of the category 4 Côte d'Allegre with a buffer of 3:35. The escapees covered 37km in the opening hour of racing, while Bahrain-Merida and Arkea-Samsic set the tempo at the head of the bunch.

Berhane and Pacher's lead began to dissolve slowly inside the final 80km and it dropped inside two minutes as they tackled the trio of category 4 climbs – Côte d’Augerolles, Côte de Courpière and Côte de Coulaud – that punctuated the third quarter of the stage. By that point, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep had joined the pace-making effort at the front of the peloton, and it was clear that the sprinters would not be denied their opportunity in Riom.

With 25km remaining, Berhane and Pacher still had 50 seconds of their advantage but they were eventually swept up by the peloton with a little over 12km remaining. Team Ineos were prominent towards the head of the race on the run-in as they looked to keep Chris Froome out of harm’s way in a finale that saw Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) come down, though without lasting consequence.

The sprinters' teams took over once again in the frantic closing kilometres. Sprint opportunities are, as ever, at a premium on the Dauphiné, but Bennett has been snapping up every available opportunity this season, and the Irishman continued his sequence with a powerful effort here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:15:25
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
7Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
15André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
20Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
34Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
38Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
39Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
40Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
45Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
46Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
48Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
51Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
53Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
54Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
56David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
57Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
60Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
63Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
64Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
65Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
66Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
71Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
74Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
75Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
76Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
77Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
79Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
81Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
82William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
87Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
88Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
89Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
91Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
93Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
94Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
96Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
97Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
98Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
99Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
100Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
101Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
102Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
103Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
106José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
107Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
108Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
111Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
112Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
113Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
117Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
120Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
122Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
123Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
126Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
128Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
129Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
130Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:44
131Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:00:49
132Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
133Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
134Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
135Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
136James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
137Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:02
138Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
139Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:03:27
140Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
142Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
143Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:13:10
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFRuben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - D224 Entraigues km. 161.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4

Sprint 2 - Riom km. 177
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma22
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
7Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin10
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott8
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Mountain 1 - Côte D'Allègre km. 24.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Côte D'Augerolles (D42-D906) km. 105.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Courpière km. 117.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 4 - Côte De Coulaud km. 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:15:25
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
15Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
19Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
20Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
25Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
29Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
32Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
33Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:00:56
34James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:46:15
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Mitchelton-Scott
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Groupama-FDJ
8Lotto Soudal
9Team Sunweb
10Trek-Segafredo
11Team Ineos
12Team Jumbo-Visma
13Team Arkea - Samsic
14Katusha-Alpecin
15EF Education First
16Bahrain-Merida
17Dimension Data
18CCC Team
19Movistar Team
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
21Uae Team Emirates
22Cofidis Solutions Credits

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida11:52:28
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:03
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:24
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:55
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
17Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:50
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:59
23Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:00
27Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
31Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
32Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
35Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
37Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
38Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:27
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:34
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:03:24
41Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
42Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:03
43Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:10
44Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:05:45
45David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:11
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:07:29
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:01
51Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
52Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:09:28
53Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:35
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
58Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
59Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:10:24
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:37
62Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
63Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:51
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:14:20
65Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:14:56
66Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:59
67Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
68Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
69Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:25
70Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
71Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:04
72Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:27
73Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:29
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
76Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
78Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:31
80Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
81Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:16:34
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:55
83Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:05
84Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:17:07
85Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:18:49
86Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:33
87Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:19:45
88Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:09
89Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:19
90Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
95Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:21:10
100Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:45
101Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:43
103Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:23:44
104Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:24:39
105Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:24:40
106Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:45
107Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:25:55
108Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:26:59
109Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:05
110Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:15
111Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
112Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:41
113Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:27:59
114Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:11
115Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:28:20
116Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:28:21
117Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
118Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:17
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:30:42
120Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:54
121William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:40
122Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:51
123Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
125Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
126Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
128Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
129Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
130Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
131James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:33:36
132Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:53
133Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:36:53
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:37:01
135Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:04
136André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
137Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
138Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
139Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
140Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
142Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma42pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data39
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team38
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida29
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert28
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
9Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First16
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
18Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
19Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin10
24Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos8
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott8
27Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
28Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
31Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb18pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1
21Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma11:54:18
2Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
8Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:13
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:55
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:45
12Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:01
14Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:13:09
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:37
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:39
17Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:15
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:15:17
21Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:17:55
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:29
23Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:55
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:55
27Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:24:05
28Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:25
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:26:30
30James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:31:46
31Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:14
32Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
33Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team35:40:12
2EF Education First0:00:31
3Groupama-FDJ
4Bahrain-Merida0:01:22
5Mitchelton-Scott0:01:36
6Movistar Team
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:46
8Team Ineos0:03:45
9Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:46
10Katusha-Alpecin0:07:01
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:06
12CCC Team0:08:21
13AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
14Uae Team Emirates0:15:06
15Lotto Soudal0:17:40
16Trek-Segafredo0:18:13
17Team Arkea - Samsic0:21:24
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:06
19Team Sunweb0:32:17
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:09
21Dimension Data0:40:24
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1:06:53

 

