Image 1 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Dylan Teuns in the bunch during stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Chris Froome interatcs with fans at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Julian Alaphilippe before stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Chris Froome in the bunch during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Sam Bennett on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Dylan Teuns retained the overall lead at Dauphine after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Chris Froome during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Team Arkea-Samsic rider France's Jeremy Maison (front) rides at the head of the pack during the third stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale rider France's Alexandre Geniez (R) rides with the pack towards the end of the third stage at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Thibaur Pinot in the Dauphine peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 A wet day for stage 3 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Dylan Teuns at the finish of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Sam Bennett reacts after winning stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Nairo Quintana at the Movistar team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Bahrain-Merida rider for Dylan Teuns at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Dylan Teuns before the start of stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a dominant sprint victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Riom. The Irishman was led out expertly by Shane Archbold and then delivered a powerful acceleration to claim the honours ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Davie Ballerini (Astana). Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead.

Bennett has been among the season's outstanding sprinters and his assured finish here was a further indication of his form. After Archbold swung off with 200 metres to go, Bennett showed no hesitation in unleashing his sprint from distance and the result was never in doubt from the moment he hit the front.

Van Aert showcased his strength to place a distant second, but a number of more established sprinters failed to make any discernible impact in the finale. Deceuninck-QuickStep fast man Alvaro Hodeg had to settle for 7th place, while André Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) was never in contention.

"It was a pretty chaotic final. I was a little worried about how my legs were after the last two days, and then it was so cold during the stage. You're always going to feel bad when it's that cold," Bennett said afterwards.

Bennett owed a particular debt to the efforts of Archbold, who only rejoined Bora-Hansgrohe in April after beginning the season at Irish Continental outfit EvoPro Racing. The New Zealander hit the front in the final kilometre to tee up Bennett's finishing effort.

"At the last moment Shane said 'I'm still good, are you still on my wheel?' and he hit it and took me to 200m to go," Bennett said. "I felt really good in the final. I have to thank the full team again, they rode really hard all day and then the guys did a great job in the final putting me in a good position."

The win was Bennett's seventh win of the year to date after previous triumphs at the Vuelta a San Juan, UAE Tour, Paris-Nice and Tour of Turkey. Despite that remarkable haul, however, Bennett missed out on selection for the Giro d'Italia to eventual maglia ciclamino Pascal Ackermann, while Peter Sagan is expected to be Bora-Hansgrohe's sprinter at next month's Tour de France.

"I'm trying to get a win in each stage race I go to," Bennett said. "It's sometimes hard to keep that consistency all year. I've been doing pretty good in the stage races and just want to keep it going."

Bora-Hansgrohe were among the several teams who controlled Tuesday's stage and helped to ensure it finished in a bunch sprint, though there was a shortage of squads willing to take up the reins in the final kilometre and the pace dropped briefly after Dimension Data led through the flamme rouge.

With 800 metres to go, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) surged to the front and upped the speed once again at the head of the peloton, but it was Archbold who took over in the finishing straight, paving the way for Bennett’s winning effort.

Dylan Teuns enjoyed a quiet outing in the yellow jersey and the Belgian finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead, 3 seconds ahead of Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and 20 clear of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team). The general classification should take on a different complexion following Wednesday’s 26.1km individual time trial in Roanne.

"I would have also liked to have more sun on this beautiful yellow jersey. It is what it is. I enjoyed it a bit except it was really cold," Teuns said. "I'm looking forward now to a second day in the jersey. Tomorrow is a really important day for the GC. I will try to defend the jersey. I did already some good time trials and I have a little advantage, so I hope it is possible to keep it after tomorrow."

How it unfolded

After the previous afternoon's attritional fare, there was a détente of sorts in the Dauphiné peloton in the opening kilometres of stage 3. The early break forged clear with precious little resistance, with Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept) breaking away almost as soon as the race left Le Puy-en-Velay.

On a day of spitting rain, the duo quickly established their advantage over the peloton, cresting the summit of the category 4 Côte d'Allegre with a buffer of 3:35. The escapees covered 37km in the opening hour of racing, while Bahrain-Merida and Arkea-Samsic set the tempo at the head of the bunch.

Berhane and Pacher's lead began to dissolve slowly inside the final 80km and it dropped inside two minutes as they tackled the trio of category 4 climbs – Côte d’Augerolles, Côte de Courpière and Côte de Coulaud – that punctuated the third quarter of the stage. By that point, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep had joined the pace-making effort at the front of the peloton, and it was clear that the sprinters would not be denied their opportunity in Riom.

With 25km remaining, Berhane and Pacher still had 50 seconds of their advantage but they were eventually swept up by the peloton with a little over 12km remaining. Team Ineos were prominent towards the head of the race on the run-in as they looked to keep Chris Froome out of harm’s way in a finale that saw Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) come down, though without lasting consequence.

The sprinters' teams took over once again in the frantic closing kilometres. Sprint opportunities are, as ever, at a premium on the Dauphiné, but Bennett has been snapping up every available opportunity this season, and the Irishman continued his sequence with a powerful effort here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:15:25 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 20 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 22 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 38 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 39 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 45 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 46 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 48 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 51 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 53 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 56 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 60 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 63 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 64 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 66 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 71 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 73 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 74 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 75 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 77 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 79 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 81 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 87 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 88 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 89 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 91 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 93 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 94 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 96 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 98 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 102 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 103 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 106 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 108 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 110 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 111 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 112 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 113 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 116 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 117 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 120 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 122 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 123 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 126 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 128 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 129 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 130 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:44 131 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:49 132 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 133 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 134 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 136 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 137 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:02 138 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 139 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:27 140 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 142 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 143 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:13:10 DNF Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team DNF Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - D224 Entraigues km. 161.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4

Sprint 2 - Riom km. 177 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 7 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Mountain 1 - Côte D'Allègre km. 24.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Côte D'Augerolles (D42-D906) km. 105.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Courpière km. 117.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De Coulaud km. 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:15:25 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 7 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 15 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 32 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 33 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:56 34 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:46:15 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Mitchelton-Scott 5 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Groupama-FDJ 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Team Sunweb 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Team Ineos 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Team Arkea - Samsic 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 EF Education First 16 Bahrain-Merida 17 Dimension Data 18 CCC Team 19 Movistar Team 20 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 21 Uae Team Emirates 22 Cofidis Solutions Credits

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 11:52:28 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:49 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:50 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:59 23 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:00 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 31 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 37 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:27 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:34 40 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:03:24 41 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 42 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:03 43 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:10 44 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:05:45 45 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:11 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:29 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:01 51 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:28 53 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:35 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 58 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:10:24 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:37 62 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 63 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:51 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:14:20 65 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:14:56 66 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:59 67 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 68 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 69 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25 70 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 71 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:04 72 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:27 73 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:29 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 76 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:31 80 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 81 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:16:34 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:55 83 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:05 84 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:07 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:18:49 86 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:33 87 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:19:45 88 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:09 89 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:19 90 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 95 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:21:10 100 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:45 101 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:43 103 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:23:44 104 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:24:39 105 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:24:40 106 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:45 107 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:25:55 108 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:26:59 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:05 110 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:15 111 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:41 113 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:27:59 114 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:11 115 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:20 116 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:28:21 117 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 118 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:17 119 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:42 120 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:54 121 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:40 122 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:51 123 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 125 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 126 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 128 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 129 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 130 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 131 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:33:36 132 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:53 133 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:36:53 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:37:01 135 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:04 136 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 137 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 138 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 140 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 142 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 39 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 29 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 28 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 9 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 18 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 19 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 28 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 31 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 32 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1 21 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 11:54:18 2 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:44 8 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:13 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:55 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:45 12 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:01 14 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:09 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:37 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:39 17 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:15 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:17 21 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:17:55 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:29 23 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:55 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:55 27 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:24:05 28 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:25 29 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:30 30 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:31:46 31 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:14 32 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 33 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 34 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates