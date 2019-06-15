Criterium du Dauphine: Wout Poels wins stage 7
Fuglsang seizes race lead from Adam Yates
Stage 7: Saint-Genix-les-Villages - Les Sept Laux-Pipay
Wout Poels took an emotional win at the rain-soaked Criterium du Dauphine as the race finally headed into the high mountains, waving his arms in joy and satisfaction before dedicating his victory to Team Ineos and Chris Froome, who crashed dramatically as he and Poels studied the time trial stage on Wednesday.
Poels, like at everyone in the sport, had been shocked by the severity of Froome’s crash and the multiple fractures that needed long hours of surgery. Froome will miss the Tour de France but Poels’ fight back and stage victory showed that Team Ineos have no intentions of abdicating their Grand Tour crown.
"It’s really nice for the team and it’s a gift for Chris [Froome] also," Poels said.
Poels came from behind in the final kilometre of the 133km stage to catch to Les Sept Laux-Pipay and pass Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had gone away earlier in the 19km Montée de Pipay climb to the finish. Poels surged across the gap and cut under the two inside the final five hundred metres. It was his first victory of 2019.
Fuglsang and Buchmann finished one second behind Poels, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in a select GC chase group at ten seconds. Fuglsang was disappointed to miss out on the stage victory but the time bonus for second place helped him take the leader’s yellow jersey from Yates with only Sunday’s final mountain stage to Champery left to race.
Fuglsang now leads Yates by eight seconds, with Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) third overall at 20 seconds after a strong performance by the American. Buchman is fourth overall at 21 seconds, with Poels moving up to fifth at 28 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) both lost contact in the finale, losing 46 seconds and slipping out of the top ten overall.
Riders in the storm
The riders started the stage in the sun of the valley but the clouds turned dark and then the heavens opened, soaking the riders on the final two climbs. Fortunately the worst conditions occurred before the riders reached the 1561m-high finish, meaning they avoided the hailstone and pouring rain.
“When we started, it looked like it was going to be a nice day. We were hoping for a good weather the whole day but in the last climb it was so cold… Half of me was just saying ‘okay let’s get to the finish as fast as possible”, that was the only thing I wanted to do,” Fuglsang explained.
“I’m happy with the jersey and I hope to defend it tomorrow although the last day is going to be a difficult day. The short format will make it a hard and interesting racing with the jersey, it might not be as enjoyable as when I won the Dauphiné two years ago. I took the jersey on the last day.”
The stage was only 133km long but included four major climbs. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made it worse for his rivals by going on the attack from the start in pursuit of points for the blue polka-dot mountains jersey. He was soon joined by others, with a group of 29 eventually going away.
The peloton was over four minutes behind at one point, with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) the virtual race leader. He was only 30 seconds down on Yates and was one of the strongest in the attack. After taking maximum points on the first two climbs, Alaphilippe eased up but the other pressed on.
However the Mitchelton-Scott team did some hard work to lead the chase and Movistar set a fierce tempo on the first part of the final 19km climb to set up leader Nairo Quintana. The Colombian went on the attack halfway up the climb but Michal Kwiatkowski went with him, revealing the Colombian did not have the legs to win the stage. The attack ended the hopes of the break, with Lutsenko and Michael Woods (EF Education First) pulled back with five kilometre to go.
Fuglsang went on the offensive at this point, with Buchmann impressing and riding with him. They ground out a gap as Yates played a waiting game, perhaps knowing he was on the limit. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) tried to close the gap to Fuglsang and Buchmann but the GC riders toyed with each other, allowing Fuglsang to push on and stay away. Only Poels had the courage and late surge to go across the gap, giving him the stage victory and Fuglsang the yellow jersey.
Sunday’s stage from Cluses to Champery in Switzerland is only 113km but includes seven categorised climbs and a final mountain finish. The 2019 Criterium du Dauphine is far from decided.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4:01:34
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:10
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:16
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:45
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|24
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:20
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:49
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:03
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|32
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:31
|33
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:07:31
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:09:01
|35
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:28
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:13
|37
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:56
|38
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:12:57
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:10
|41
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:06
|42
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|45
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|47
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:05
|49
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:07
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:16:08
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:16:10
|53
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:49
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:03
|55
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:44
|56
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:51
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:20:16
|59
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|63
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:20
|65
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|66
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:21:23
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:21:28
|68
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:53
|69
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:01
|75
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:18
|76
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|85
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|86
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|97
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|100
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|101
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|111
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:26:35
|112
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNS
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|DNS
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|3
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|5
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|2
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|pts
|2
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|6
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|3
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:02:08
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:24
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:15
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:57
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:08:27
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:22
|7
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:32
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:31
|9
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:33
|10
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:34
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:15
|12
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:10
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:42
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:19
|16
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:44
|18
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|20
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|21
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:07:14
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:02:33
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:13
|4
|EF Education First
|0:11:27
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:54
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:47
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|8
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:20:45
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:21
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:36
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:53
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:26:26
|13
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:27:25
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:21
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:48
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:41
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:43:31
|18
|CCC Team
|0:45:31
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:47
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1:04:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27:36:40
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:20
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:20
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:38
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:02:24
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:13
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:29
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:49
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:06:15
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:53
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:14
|22
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:00
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:44
|24
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:18
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:16
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:50
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:11:51
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:20
|29
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:14:57
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:12
|31
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:03
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:06
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:20:48
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:22:49
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:16
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:33
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:31
|38
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:02
|39
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:27
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:27:45
|41
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:28:31
|42
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:40
|43
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:31
|44
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:07
|45
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:31:41
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:32:45
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:33:47
|48
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:33:53
|49
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:37
|50
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:34:58
|51
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:27
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:49
|53
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:28
|54
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:32
|55
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:53
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:52
|57
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:05
|58
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:07
|59
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:42:36
|60
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:26
|61
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:47
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:36
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:44:51
|64
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:54
|65
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:03
|66
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:45:08
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:45:40
|68
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:45:59
|69
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:54
|70
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:45
|71
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:57
|72
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:23
|73
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:38
|74
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:49:15
|75
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:50:59
|76
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:14
|77
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:51:32
|78
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:52:06
|79
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:53:25
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:53:57
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:54:28
|82
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:41
|83
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:54:42
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:04
|85
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:55:40
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:58
|87
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:58
|88
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:17
|89
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:49
|90
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:57
|91
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:09
|92
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:28
|93
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|53
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|31
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|26
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|25
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|31
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|32
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|37
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|40
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|42
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|15
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|14
|6
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|11
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|5
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|3
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|30
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|2
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|2
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|36
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|37
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|38
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|40
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27:39:57
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:03
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:49
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:19:32
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:16
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:45
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:50
|8
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:28:24
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:10
|10
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:11
|11
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:15
|12
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:50
|13
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:28
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:40
|15
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:47:42
|16
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:57
|17
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:08
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:51:25
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:41
|20
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:32
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:55:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|82:55:58
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:49
|3
|EF Education First
|0:11:13
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:13:16
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:29
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:05
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:30:02
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:24
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:31:45
|10
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:39:37
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:06
|12
|CCC Team
|0:54:36
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:55
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:29
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:58
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:39
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|1:11:58
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:22
