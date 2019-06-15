Image 1 of 21 Wout Poels wins stage 7 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Jakob Fuglsang finishes stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Wout Poels lets out a shout after winning stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Jakob Fuglsang on the Dauphine podium after stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Bjorg Lambrecht in white after stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Jakob Fuglsang in yellow after stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Wout Poels on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Jakob Fuglsang needed and umbrella to stay dry on the stage 7 podium at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Thibaut Pinot finishes stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Wout Poels wins stage 7 at criterium du dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Wout Poels wins stage 7 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Wout Poels wins stage 7 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Adam Yates surrounded by teammates during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Stage 7 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) leads the break during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) in the breakaway during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Adam Yates in yellow during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) in the bunch during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Philippe Gilbert in the bunch during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Julian Alaphilippe during stage 7 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wout Poels took an emotional win at the rain-soaked Criterium du Dauphine as the race finally headed into the high mountains, waving his arms in joy and satisfaction before dedicating his victory to Team Ineos and Chris Froome, who crashed dramatically as he and Poels studied the time trial stage on Wednesday.

Poels, like at everyone in the sport, had been shocked by the severity of Froome’s crash and the multiple fractures that needed long hours of surgery. Froome will miss the Tour de France but Poels’ fight back and stage victory showed that Team Ineos have no intentions of abdicating their Grand Tour crown.

"It’s really nice for the team and it’s a gift for Chris [Froome] also," Poels said.





Poels came from behind in the final kilometre of the 133km stage to catch to Les Sept Laux-Pipay and pass Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had gone away earlier in the 19km Montée de Pipay climb to the finish. Poels surged across the gap and cut under the two inside the final five hundred metres. It was his first victory of 2019.

Fuglsang and Buchmann finished one second behind Poels, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in a select GC chase group at ten seconds. Fuglsang was disappointed to miss out on the stage victory but the time bonus for second place helped him take the leader’s yellow jersey from Yates with only Sunday’s final mountain stage to Champery left to race.

Fuglsang now leads Yates by eight seconds, with Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) third overall at 20 seconds after a strong performance by the American. Buchman is fourth overall at 21 seconds, with Poels moving up to fifth at 28 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) both lost contact in the finale, losing 46 seconds and slipping out of the top ten overall.

Riders in the storm

The riders started the stage in the sun of the valley but the clouds turned dark and then the heavens opened, soaking the riders on the final two climbs. Fortunately the worst conditions occurred before the riders reached the 1561m-high finish, meaning they avoided the hailstone and pouring rain.

“When we started, it looked like it was going to be a nice day. We were hoping for a good weather the whole day but in the last climb it was so cold… Half of me was just saying ‘okay let’s get to the finish as fast as possible”, that was the only thing I wanted to do,” Fuglsang explained.

“I’m happy with the jersey and I hope to defend it tomorrow although the last day is going to be a difficult day. The short format will make it a hard and interesting racing with the jersey, it might not be as enjoyable as when I won the Dauphiné two years ago. I took the jersey on the last day.”

The stage was only 133km long but included four major climbs. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made it worse for his rivals by going on the attack from the start in pursuit of points for the blue polka-dot mountains jersey. He was soon joined by others, with a group of 29 eventually going away.

The peloton was over four minutes behind at one point, with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) the virtual race leader. He was only 30 seconds down on Yates and was one of the strongest in the attack. After taking maximum points on the first two climbs, Alaphilippe eased up but the other pressed on.

However the Mitchelton-Scott team did some hard work to lead the chase and Movistar set a fierce tempo on the first part of the final 19km climb to set up leader Nairo Quintana. The Colombian went on the attack halfway up the climb but Michal Kwiatkowski went with him, revealing the Colombian did not have the legs to win the stage. The attack ended the hopes of the break, with Lutsenko and Michael Woods (EF Education First) pulled back with five kilometre to go.

Fuglsang went on the offensive at this point, with Buchmann impressing and riding with him. They ground out a gap as Yates played a waiting game, perhaps knowing he was on the limit. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) tried to close the gap to Fuglsang and Buchmann but the GC riders toyed with each other, allowing Fuglsang to push on and stay away. Only Poels had the courage and late surge to go across the gap, giving him the stage victory and Fuglsang the yellow jersey.

Sunday’s stage from Cluses to Champery in Switzerland is only 113km but includes seven categorised climbs and a final mountain finish. The 2019 Criterium du Dauphine is far from decided.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4:01:34 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:16 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:16 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:45 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 24 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:20 25 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:49 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:03 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 32 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:31 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:07:31 34 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:09:01 35 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:09:28 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:13 37 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:56 38 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:12:57 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:10 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:06 42 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 45 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 47 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 48 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:05 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:07 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:16:08 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:16:10 53 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:49 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:18:03 55 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:44 56 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:51 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:20:16 59 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 60 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 61 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 63 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:20 65 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 66 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:21:23 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:21:28 68 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:53 69 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 70 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:01 75 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:18 76 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 80 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 81 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 82 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 83 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 84 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 85 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 86 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 90 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 96 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 97 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 98 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 100 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 101 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 102 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 105 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 109 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:26:35 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert DNS André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic DNS Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - D921 Nances km. 34.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 10 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 4

Sprint 2 - Pipay-Les-7-Laux km. 133.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 15 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 3 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Col De L'Ã‰pine km. 43 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4 5 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1

Mountain 2 - Col Du Granier km. 72.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 pts 2 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2 6 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1

Mountain 3 - Col De Marcieu (1060M) km. 100.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 10 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 6 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - MontÃ©e De Pipay km. 133.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 15 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 3 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:02:08 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:15 4 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:57 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:08:27 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:22 7 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:32 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33 10 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:34 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:15 12 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:10 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:42 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:19 16 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 17 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:44 18 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 20 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 21 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:07:14 2 Team Ineos 0:02:33 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:13 4 EF Education First 0:11:27 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:11:54 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:47 7 Uae Team Emirates 8 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:20:45 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:21 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:21:36 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:53 12 Movistar Team 0:26:26 13 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:27:25 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:21 15 Lotto Soudal 0:31:48 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:35:41 17 Team Sunweb 0:43:31 18 CCC Team 0:45:31 19 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:47 20 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 1:04:29

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27:36:40 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:20 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:28 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:24 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:02:24 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:13 16 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:17 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:29 18 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:49 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:15 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:53 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:14 22 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:00 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:44 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:18 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:16 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:50 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:11:51 28 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:20 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:14:57 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:12 31 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:03 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:06 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:20:48 34 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:22:49 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:16 36 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:33 37 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:31 38 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:02 39 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:27:27 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:27:45 41 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:28:31 42 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:40 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:31 44 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:07 45 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:31:41 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:32:45 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:33:47 48 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:33:53 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:37 50 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:34:58 51 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:27 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:49 53 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:28 54 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:32 55 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:53 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:52 57 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:05 58 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:07 59 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:42:36 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:26 61 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:43:47 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:36 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:44:51 64 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:54 65 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:03 66 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:45:08 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:45:40 68 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:45:59 69 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:54 70 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:45 71 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:57 72 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:23 73 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:38 74 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:49:15 75 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:50:59 76 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:14 77 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:32 78 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:52:06 79 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:53:25 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:53:57 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:54:28 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:41 83 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:54:42 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:55:04 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:55:40 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:58 87 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:58 88 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:17 89 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:49 90 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:57 91 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:09 92 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:28 93 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:00:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 53 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 39 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 31 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 28 13 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 26 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 19 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 20 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 25 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 31 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 32 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 37 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 40 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 42 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 15 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 14 6 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 11 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 10 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 16 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 5 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 5 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 3 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 30 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 2 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2 32 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 36 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 37 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1 38 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1 40 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27:39:57 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:03 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:49 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:19:32 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:16 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:45 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:50 8 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:28:24 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:10 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:11 11 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:15 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:50 13 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:28 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:40 15 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:47:42 16 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:57 17 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:08 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:51:25 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:41 20 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:32 21 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:52