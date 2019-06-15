Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Wout Poels wins stage 7

Fuglsang seizes race lead from Adam Yates

Wout Poels took an emotional win at the rain-soaked Criterium du Dauphine as the race finally headed into the high mountains, waving his arms in joy and satisfaction before dedicating his victory to Team Ineos and Chris Froome, who crashed dramatically as he and Poels studied the time trial stage on Wednesday.

Poels, like at everyone in the sport, had been shocked by the severity of Froome’s crash and the multiple fractures that needed long hours of surgery. Froome will miss the Tour de France but Poels’ fight back and stage victory showed that Team Ineos have no intentions of abdicating their Grand Tour crown.

"It’s really nice for the team and it’s a gift for Chris [Froome] also," Poels said.

Poels came from behind in the final kilometre of the 133km stage to catch to Les Sept Laux-Pipay and pass Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had gone away earlier in the 19km Montée de Pipay climb to the finish. Poels surged across the gap and cut under the two inside the final five hundred metres. It was his first victory of 2019.

Fuglsang and Buchmann finished one second behind Poels, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in a select GC chase group at ten seconds. Fuglsang was disappointed to miss out on the stage victory but the time bonus for second place helped him take the leader’s yellow jersey from Yates with only Sunday’s final mountain stage to Champery left to race.

Fuglsang now leads Yates by eight seconds, with Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) third overall at 20 seconds after a strong performance by the American. Buchman is fourth overall at 21 seconds, with Poels moving up to fifth at 28 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) both lost contact in the finale, losing 46 seconds and slipping out of the top ten overall.

Riders in the storm

The riders started the stage in the sun of the valley but the clouds turned dark and then the heavens opened, soaking the riders on the final two climbs. Fortunately the worst conditions occurred before the riders reached the 1561m-high finish, meaning they avoided the hailstone and pouring rain.

“When we started, it looked like it was going to be a nice day. We were hoping for a good weather the whole day but in the last climb it was so cold… Half of me was just saying ‘okay let’s get to the finish as fast as possible”, that was the only thing I wanted to do,” Fuglsang explained.

“I’m happy with the jersey and I hope to defend it tomorrow although the last day is going to be a difficult day. The short format will make it a hard and interesting racing with the jersey, it might not be as enjoyable as when I won the Dauphiné two years ago. I took the jersey on the last day.”

The stage was only 133km long but included four major climbs. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made it worse for his rivals by going on the attack from the start in pursuit of points for the blue polka-dot mountains jersey. He was soon joined by others, with a group of 29 eventually going away.

The peloton was over four minutes behind at one point, with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) the virtual race leader. He was only 30 seconds down on Yates and was one of the strongest in the attack. After taking maximum points on the first two climbs, Alaphilippe eased up but the other pressed on.

However the Mitchelton-Scott team did some hard work to lead the chase and Movistar set a fierce tempo on the first part of the final 19km climb to set up leader Nairo Quintana. The Colombian went on the attack halfway up the climb but Michal Kwiatkowski went with him, revealing the Colombian did not have the legs to win the stage. The attack ended the hopes of the break, with Lutsenko and Michael Woods (EF Education First) pulled back with five kilometre to go.

Fuglsang went on the offensive at this point, with Buchmann impressing and riding with him. They ground out a gap as Yates played a waiting game, perhaps knowing he was on the limit. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) tried to close the gap to Fuglsang and Buchmann but the GC riders toyed with each other, allowing Fuglsang to push on and stay away. Only Poels had the courage and late surge to go across the gap, giving him the stage victory and Fuglsang the yellow jersey.

Sunday’s stage from Cluses to Champery in Switzerland is only 113km but includes seven categorised climbs and a final mountain finish. The 2019 Criterium du Dauphine is far from decided.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos4:01:34
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:10
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:16
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:16
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:45
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
24Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:20
25Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:49
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:28
32Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:31
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:07:31
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:09:01
35Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:09:28
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:13
37Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:56
38Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:12:57
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:10
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:06
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
45Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
47Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
48David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:05
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:07
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:16:08
51Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:16:10
53Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:49
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:18:03
55Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:44
56Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:51
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:20:16
59Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
60Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
63Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:21:20
65Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
66Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:21:23
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:21:28
68Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:21:53
69Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
70Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
73Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:01
75José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:18
76Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
80Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
81Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
82Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
83Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
84Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
85Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
86Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
90Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
95Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
96Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
97Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
98James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
100Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
101Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
102Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
105Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
108Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
109Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:26:35
112Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSDavide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSteff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSMads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
DNSTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - D921 Nances km. 34.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First10pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb4

Sprint 2 - Pipay-Les-7-Laux km. 133.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos15pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First3
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida2
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 - Col De L'Ã‰pine km. 43
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos4
5Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1

Mountain 2 - Col Du Granier km. 72.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10pts
2Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
4Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2
6Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1

Mountain 3 - Col De Marcieu (1060M) km. 100.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First10pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
6Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 4 - MontÃ©e De Pipay km. 133.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos15pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First3
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida2
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:02:08
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:24
3Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:15
4Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:57
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:08:27
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:22
7Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:32
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:31
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:15:33
10Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:34
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:15
12Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:10
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:42
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:19
16Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
17Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:23:44
18Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
20Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
21Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:07:14
2Team Ineos0:02:33
3Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:13
4EF Education First0:11:27
5Groupama-FDJ0:11:54
6Mitchelton-Scott0:15:47
7Uae Team Emirates
8Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:20:45
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:21
10Bahrain-Merida0:21:36
11AG2R La Mondiale0:22:53
12Movistar Team0:26:26
13Team Arkea - Samsic0:27:25
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:21
15Lotto Soudal0:31:48
16Trek-Segafredo0:35:41
17Team Sunweb0:43:31
18CCC Team0:45:31
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:47
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1:04:29

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team27:36:40
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:20
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:00:28
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:20
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:24
12Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:02:24
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:13
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:17
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:29
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:05:49
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:15
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:53
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:07:14
22Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:00
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:08:44
24Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:18
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:16
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:50
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:11:51
28Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:20
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:14:57
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:12
31Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:03
32Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:06
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:20:48
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:22:49
35Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:16
36Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:33
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:31
38Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:02
39Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:27:27
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:27:45
41Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:28:31
42Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:40
43Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:31
44Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:07
45Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:31:41
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:32:45
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:33:47
48Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:33:53
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:34:37
50Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:34:58
51David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:27
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:49
53Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:28
54Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:36:32
55Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:53
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:41:52
57Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:42:05
58Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:07
59Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:42:36
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:26
61Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:43:47
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:44:36
63Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:44:51
64Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:54
65Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:03
66Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:45:08
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:45:40
68Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:45:59
69José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:54
70Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:47:45
71Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:47:57
72Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:48:23
73Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:38
74Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:49:15
75Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:50:59
76Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:51:14
77Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:51:32
78Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:52:06
79Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:53:25
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:53:57
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:54:28
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:41
83Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:54:42
84Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:55:04
85Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:55:40
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:58
87Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:58
88Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:17
89Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:49
90Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:57
91Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:59:09
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:59:28
93Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:00:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma82pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data53
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe47
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep45
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team45
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team39
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe38
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos31
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida31
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert28
13Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First26
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin21
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team20
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott19
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First15
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
25Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott8
31Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
32Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
37Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
39Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
40Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb4
42Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep52pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team25
3Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb18
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos15
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team14
6Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First11
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
12Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert10
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
17Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
19Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida5
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos5
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First3
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
30Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team2
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos2
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos2
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
37Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1
38José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1
40Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal27:39:57
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:03
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:49
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:19:32
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:16
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:45
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:50
8Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:28:24
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:10
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:11
11Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:15
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:50
13Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:44:28
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:44:40
15Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:47:42
16Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:47:57
17Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:08
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:51:25
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:41
20Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:32
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:55:52

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team82:55:58
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:49
3EF Education First0:11:13
4Team Ineos0:13:16
5Groupama-FDJ0:13:29
6Mitchelton-Scott0:19:05
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:30:02
8Bahrain-Merida0:31:24
9Movistar Team0:31:45
10Uae Team Emirates0:39:37
11AG2R La Mondiale0:42:06
12CCC Team0:54:36
13Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:55
14Lotto Soudal1:01:29
15Trek-Segafredo1:01:58
16Deceuninck-QuickStep1:06:39
17Team Arkea - Samsic1:11:58
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:22

 

