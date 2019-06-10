Criterium du Dauphine podcast: Froome, Porte, Kwiatkowski and York

Image 1 of 4 Michal Kwiatkowski on stage with Team Ineos at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome (team Ineos) racing the opening stage at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast we hear from Chris Froome, Richie Porte and Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

We followed the stage from start to finish and watched Edvald Boasson Hagen take a huge win for the struggling Dimension Data. We pose the question as to whether the team should focus their Tour de France efforts on the Norwegian or if Mark Cavendish and others deserve leadership roles.

Philippa York shares memories on the importance of winning the Dauphiné and where the race stands in terms of the history of the sport and what it means to riders. We discuss form at this point of the season and then hear from three of the stars at this year's race: Chris Froome, Richie Porte and Michal Kwiatkowski.

