Criterium du Dauphine: Alaphilippe wins stage 6
AdamYates stays in the overall lead
Stage 6: Saint-Vulbas - Plaine de l’Ain - Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to beat Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to win stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne after being on the attack for 216km of the 229km stage deep into the Alps.
Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), who was also in the three-rider break, finished third a few seconds behind after the trio attacked each other on the final climb of the day.
The Frenchman was the local favourite to win but Mühlberger made Alaphilippe work for victory. Mühlberger attacked several times on the late Col de Beaune climb and then lead out the sprint with aggression, with only the photo-finish confirming that Alaphilippe had beaten him by a few inches. De Marchi finished a disappointed 22 seconds back after losing contact over the top of the climb after a chase and attack.
The overall contenders let the trio gain over 13 minutes at one point during the six hours of racing, preferring to save their strength for the big mountain stages of the weekend.
Wout Poels (Team Ineos) led the peloton home at 6:10 after the British team upped the pace on the final climb, shaking out double stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who finished 15:06 back. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader's yellow jersey going into the decisive Alpine weekend.
Alaphilippe was keen to celebrate his tenth victory of the 2019 season and the 36th victory for Deceuninck-QuickStep.
"To win in the Dauphiné in my first race (this season) in France is a really special feeling. I'm really happy after a hard day in the break, with only three guys."
"I know my mate from the breakaway, from Bora. He's really strong and I know he's explosive. I had to be careful but it was a headwind and so didn't want to start my sprint early. In the end I passed him in the last moment, so I'm happy."
Six hours in the saddle
The long ride from Saint-Vulbas on the Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne included eight categorised climbs and was made harder a by heavy rain at the start and a stiff headwind once the sun emerged to dry the road and the riders.
Alaphilippe, Mühlberger and De Marchi attacked on the first rise of the stage, with the Frenchman keen to be in the move of the day. They soon opened a gap but Team Sunweb led the chase, only to give up after a fast 60 minutes in the saddle, realizing the mountain's jersey on Casper Pedersen's shoulders was lost. Soon after the trio pushed their lead out to 6:00, after covering 44.5km in the first hour, with Mitchelton-Scott obliged to lead the peloton to defend Yates' yellow jersey.
Alaphilippe led Mühlberger and De Marchi over the day's opening categorised climb after 82km with a lead of 9:15 on the bunch. He was chasing points for the climber's competition soon equalled Casper Pedersen's points total and then took the jersey on the category 4 Col de Frêne after 131km.
He swept up more points on the Côte d'Aiton as the peloton trailed behind at a massive 13:50. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) crashed on the descent of Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières but both riders remounted and rejoined the peloton.
Alaphilippe leads De Marchi and Mühlberger through the finish line in Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne for the first time with 16km to race, everyone ready for the end game on the eight-kilometre Col de Beaune climb and its treacherous descent. The peloton also accelerated in anticipation of the climb, with EF Education First upping the pace and dragging the peloton through the finish some 9:20 back.
Alaphilippe asked for a bidon from his team car with 10km to go but his directeur sportif, mindful of the rules, waved a hand of refusal, forcing the Frenchman to race on with empty bottle cages and a thirst. Fortunately it did not affect his thirst for victory when De Marchi and Mühlberger took turns to attack in the final three kilometres of the climb. Alaphilippe chased down one and then other, dancing on the pedals and trying to stay in control.
There was a rare 2019 sighting of Gianni Moscon on the front of the peloton, as Team Ineos set the tempo on the Col de Beaune. The only effect was to distance Van Aert and then Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who both preferred to save themselves from any extra effort.
De Marchi struggled to respond to all of the change in pace but made a defensive attack when he closed the gap with 500 to the summit. However, Mühlberger was determined not to make it easy for anyone and kicked again. Alaphilippe jumped on his wheel and the break was suddenly down to two.
Even a few mistakes on the technical descent failed to disturb the Frenchman and they rode together to the finish. Alaphilippe was under pressure to win again but managed to force Mühlberger to lead out into the headwind finish. The Austrian accepted the challenge and almost held on, only for Alaphilippe to match his speed.
Neither knew who had won but the photo-finish confirmed it was Alaphilippe and the French crowd let out a partisan cheer.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6:00:54
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:06:10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|30
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:46
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:02
|35
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:07:16
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:52
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:38
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:09:15
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:09:29
|46
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:50
|47
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:52
|48
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:12
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:19
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|54
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:46
|60
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:11:53
|61
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:12:26
|62
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:32
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:31
|64
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|65
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:06
|66
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|67
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|76
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:15:18
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:44
|83
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:16:58
|84
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:11
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:13
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|92
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:26
|94
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|95
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|98
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|102
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:34
|103
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:18:36
|104
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|107
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|110
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:49
|111
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|112
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|114
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|115
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|118
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|120
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:53
|124
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:36
|126
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:12
|127
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:19
|128
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|129
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:39
|130
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:27
|133
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|135
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|136
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:25:47
|137
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|10
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6:00:54
|2
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:10
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:02
|6
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:52
|7
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:52
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:12
|9
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:19
|10
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:11:53
|12
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:32
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:06
|14
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:16:58
|18
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:11
|19
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:26
|21
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:18:36
|24
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|25
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:49
|27
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:53
|29
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:36
|30
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:19
|31
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:27
|32
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:25:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Team
|18:19:21
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|3
|EF Education First
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:58
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:19
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:37
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:05:10
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:29
|11
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:38
|13
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:07:09
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:19
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:47
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:54
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:56
|19
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:19:08
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:20:45
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:29:19
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:31:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|23:35:04
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:06
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:24
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:13
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:39
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:43
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:59
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:02
|18
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:45
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:04
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:13
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:46
|23
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:59
|24
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:06
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:14
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:04:22
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:32
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:59
|30
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:46
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:01
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:07:31
|33
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|34
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:16
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:09:31
|36
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:42
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:33
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:11:19
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:27
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:46
|41
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:13:50
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:54
|43
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:36
|44
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:44
|45
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:08
|46
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:37
|47
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:46
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:49
|49
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:01
|50
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:19:05
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:10
|52
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:15
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:19:49
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:20
|56
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:24
|57
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:26
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:34
|59
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:38
|60
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:47
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:21:24
|62
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:43
|63
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:26
|64
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:38
|65
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:29
|66
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:33
|67
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:22
|68
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:24:54
|69
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:25:13
|70
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:26:13
|71
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:16
|72
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:27:50
|73
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:27:57
|74
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:03
|75
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:28:32
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:28:43
|77
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:09
|78
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:23
|79
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:25
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:25
|81
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:30:26
|82
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:45
|83
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:52
|84
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:02
|85
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:32:37
|86
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:24
|87
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:33
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:41
|89
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:49
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:59
|91
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:18
|92
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:53
|93
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:35:07
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:12
|95
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:29
|96
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:03
|97
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:16
|98
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:37:51
|99
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:34
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:47
|101
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:56
|102
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:57
|103
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:40:50
|104
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:43
|105
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:08
|106
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:42:24
|107
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:50
|108
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:43:45
|109
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:43:48
|110
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:28
|111
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:45:39
|112
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:46:15
|113
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:46:39
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:48
|115
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:04
|116
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:05
|117
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:28
|118
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:04
|119
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:19
|120
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:32
|121
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:42
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:45
|123
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:50:08
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:50:27
|125
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:01
|126
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:51:12
|127
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:52:09
|128
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:56
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:52:58
|130
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:53:17
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:54:33
|132
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:55:13
|133
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:55:16
|134
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:57:44
|135
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:04
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:59:59
|137
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|53
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|18
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|16
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|24
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|27
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|28
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|34
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|36
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|37
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|39
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|41
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|42
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|43
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|44
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|45
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|4
|46
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|pts
|2
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|14
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|6
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|9
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|11
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|2
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|21
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|24
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|25
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23:37:49
|2
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:01
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:31
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:48
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:11:05
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:23
|8
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:01
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:25
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:39
|11
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:41
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:41
|13
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:44
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:23:28
|15
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:18
|16
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:24
|17
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:38
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:27:41
|19
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:00
|20
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:07
|21
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:39
|22
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:48
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:08
|24
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:22
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:31
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:49
|27
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:23
|28
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:39:39
|29
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:49:24
|30
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:50:11
|31
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:52:28
|32
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:19
|33
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:58:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|70:48:30
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:49
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:50
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|7
|CCC Team
|0:09:19
|8
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:02
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:10:57
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:06
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:01
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:27
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:24:04
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:31
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29:55
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:48
|18
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:44:47
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credtis
|0:47:15
|20
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:27
|21
|Dimension Data
|1:15:05
|22
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1:35:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy