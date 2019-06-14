Image 1 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe attacks the breakaway during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Adam Yates in Dauphine's yellow jersey during stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe and Gregor Muhlberger fight for victory during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 46 Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 46 Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauph (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 46 Wout van Aert in green at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) in white after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 6 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 Gregor Muhlberger in the breakaway during Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to beat Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to win stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne after being on the attack for 216km of the 229km stage deep into the Alps.

Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), who was also in the three-rider break, finished third a few seconds behind after the trio attacked each other on the final climb of the day.

The Frenchman was the local favourite to win but Mühlberger made Alaphilippe work for victory. Mühlberger attacked several times on the late Col de Beaune climb and then lead out the sprint with aggression, with only the photo-finish confirming that Alaphilippe had beaten him by a few inches. De Marchi finished a disappointed 22 seconds back after losing contact over the top of the climb after a chase and attack.

The overall contenders let the trio gain over 13 minutes at one point during the six hours of racing, preferring to save their strength for the big mountain stages of the weekend.

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) led the peloton home at 6:10 after the British team upped the pace on the final climb, shaking out double stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who finished 15:06 back. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader's yellow jersey going into the decisive Alpine weekend.

Alaphilippe was keen to celebrate his tenth victory of the 2019 season and the 36th victory for Deceuninck-QuickStep.





"To win in the Dauphiné in my first race (this season) in France is a really special feeling. I'm really happy after a hard day in the break, with only three guys."

"I know my mate from the breakaway, from Bora. He's really strong and I know he's explosive. I had to be careful but it was a headwind and so didn't want to start my sprint early. In the end I passed him in the last moment, so I'm happy."

Six hours in the saddle

The long ride from Saint-Vulbas on the Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne included eight categorised climbs and was made harder a by heavy rain at the start and a stiff headwind once the sun emerged to dry the road and the riders.

Alaphilippe, Mühlberger and De Marchi attacked on the first rise of the stage, with the Frenchman keen to be in the move of the day. They soon opened a gap but Team Sunweb led the chase, only to give up after a fast 60 minutes in the saddle, realizing the mountain's jersey on Casper Pedersen's shoulders was lost. Soon after the trio pushed their lead out to 6:00, after covering 44.5km in the first hour, with Mitchelton-Scott obliged to lead the peloton to defend Yates' yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe led Mühlberger and De Marchi over the day's opening categorised climb after 82km with a lead of 9:15 on the bunch. He was chasing points for the climber's competition soon equalled Casper Pedersen's points total and then took the jersey on the category 4 Col de Frêne after 131km.

He swept up more points on the Côte d'Aiton as the peloton trailed behind at a massive 13:50. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) crashed on the descent of Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières but both riders remounted and rejoined the peloton.





Alaphilippe leads De Marchi and Mühlberger through the finish line in Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne for the first time with 16km to race, everyone ready for the end game on the eight-kilometre Col de Beaune climb and its treacherous descent. The peloton also accelerated in anticipation of the climb, with EF Education First upping the pace and dragging the peloton through the finish some 9:20 back.

Alaphilippe asked for a bidon from his team car with 10km to go but his directeur sportif, mindful of the rules, waved a hand of refusal, forcing the Frenchman to race on with empty bottle cages and a thirst. Fortunately it did not affect his thirst for victory when De Marchi and Mühlberger took turns to attack in the final three kilometres of the climb. Alaphilippe chased down one and then other, dancing on the pedals and trying to stay in control.

There was a rare 2019 sighting of Gianni Moscon on the front of the peloton, as Team Ineos set the tempo on the Col de Beaune. The only effect was to distance Van Aert and then Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who both preferred to save themselves from any extra effort.

De Marchi struggled to respond to all of the change in pace but made a defensive attack when he closed the gap with 500 to the summit. However, Mühlberger was determined not to make it easy for anyone and kicked again. Alaphilippe jumped on his wheel and the break was suddenly down to two.

Even a few mistakes on the technical descent failed to disturb the Frenchman and they rode together to the finish. Alaphilippe was under pressure to win again but managed to force Mühlberger to lead out into the headwind finish. The Austrian accepted the challenge and almost held on, only for Alaphilippe to match his speed.

Neither knew who had won but the photo-finish confirmed it was Alaphilippe and the French crowd let out a partisan cheer.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6:00:54 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:22 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:06:10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 25 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 26 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 30 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 31 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:17 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 33 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:46 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:02 35 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:07:16 40 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 41 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:52 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:38 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:09:15 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 45 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:09:29 46 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:50 47 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:52 48 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:12 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:19 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 57 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:46 60 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:11:53 61 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:12:26 62 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:32 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:31 64 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 65 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:06 66 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 67 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 72 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 76 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:15:18 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:44 83 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:16:58 84 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:11 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:13 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 92 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 93 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:26 94 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 95 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 96 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 98 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 102 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:34 103 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:18:36 104 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 107 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 110 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:49 111 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 112 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 114 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 115 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 116 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 118 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 119 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 120 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 121 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:53 124 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:36 126 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:12 127 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:19 128 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 129 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:39 130 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:27 133 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 135 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 136 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:25:47 137 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Sprint 1 - Le Chatelard - 117km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 4

Finish - 229km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 10 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Chambotte - 82km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Lachat - 100km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Frêne - 131.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Châteauneuf - 144.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 5 - Côte d'Aiton - 154.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières - 165km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 7 - Côte du Bochet - 203.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountian 8 - Col de Beaune - 221.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6:00:54 2 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:10 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:02 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:52 7 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:52 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:12 9 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:19 10 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:11:53 12 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:32 13 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:06 14 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:16:58 18 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:11 19 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:26 21 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 23 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:18:36 24 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 25 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:49 27 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:53 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:36 30 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:19 31 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:27 32 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:25:47

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CCC Team 18:19:21 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 3 EF Education First 4 Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58 6 Movistar Team 0:02:50 7 Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:19 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:37 9 Team Ineos 0:05:10 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:29 11 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:05:31 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:38 13 Uae Team Emirates 0:07:09 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 15 Bahrain-Merida 0:09:19 16 Lotto Soudal 0:10:47 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:54 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:56 19 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:19:08 20 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:20:45 21 Dimension Data 0:29:19 22 Team Sunweb 0:31:25

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 23:35:04 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:06 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:26 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:13 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:39 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:43 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:59 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:02 18 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:45 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:52 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:04 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:13 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:46 23 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:59 24 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:06 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:14 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:04:22 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:32 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:59 30 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:46 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:01 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:31 33 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 34 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:16 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:09:31 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:42 37 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:33 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:11:19 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:27 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:46 41 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:13:50 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:54 43 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:36 44 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:44 45 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:08 46 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:37 47 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:46 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:49 49 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:18:01 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:19:05 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:10 52 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:15 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:19:49 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:20 56 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:24 57 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:26 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:34 59 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:38 60 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:47 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:21:24 62 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:21:43 63 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:26 64 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:38 65 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:29 66 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:23:33 67 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:22 68 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:24:54 69 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:25:13 70 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:13 71 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:16 72 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:27:50 73 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:27:57 74 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:03 75 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:28:32 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:28:43 77 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:09 78 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:23 79 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:25 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:25 81 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:30:26 82 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:45 83 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:52 84 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:02 85 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:32:37 86 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:24 87 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:33 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:41 89 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:49 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:59 91 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:18 92 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:53 93 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:35:07 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:12 95 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:29 96 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:37:03 97 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:16 98 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:37:51 99 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:34 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:47 101 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:56 102 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:57 103 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:40:50 104 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:43 105 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:08 106 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:42:24 107 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:50 108 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:43:45 109 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:43:48 110 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:28 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:45:39 112 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:46:15 113 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:46:39 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:48 115 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:47:04 116 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:05 117 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:28 118 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:04 119 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:19 120 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:32 121 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:42 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:45 123 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:50:08 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:50:27 125 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:01 126 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:51:12 127 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:52:09 128 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:56 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:52:58 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:53:17 131 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:54:33 132 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:55:13 133 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:55:16 134 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:57:44 135 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:04 136 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:59:59 137 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:01:02

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 53 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 29 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 28 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 18 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 16 19 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 20 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 24 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 27 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 28 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 34 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 36 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 37 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 39 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 41 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 42 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 43 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 44 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 45 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 4 46 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 pts 2 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 14 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 10 7 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 9 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 11 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 21 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 24 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 25 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23:37:49 2 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:01 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:31 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:48 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:11:05 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:23 8 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:01 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:25 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:39 11 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:41 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:41 13 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:44 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:28 15 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:18 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:24 17 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:38 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:27:41 19 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:00 20 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:07 21 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:39 22 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:48 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:08 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:22 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:31 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:49 27 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:23 28 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:39:39 29 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:49:24 30 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:11 31 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:52:28 32 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:19 33 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:58:17