Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Alaphilippe wins stage 6

AdamYates stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe attacks the breakaway during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe attacks the breakaway during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Adam Yates in Dauphine's yellow jersey during stage 6

Adam Yates in Dauphine's yellow jersey during stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe and Gregor Muhlberger fight for victory during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe and Gregor Muhlberger fight for victory during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauph

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauph
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Wout van Aert in green at Criterium du Dauphine

Wout van Aert in green at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) in white after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) in white after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 6 at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Gregor Muhlberger in the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine

Gregor Muhlberger in the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

The Dauphine peloton in action during stage 6

The Dauphine peloton in action during stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks his breakaway companions near the end of stage 6 at Dauphine

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks his breakaway companions near the end of stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) attacks the breakaway near the end of stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) attacks the breakaway near the end of stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Adam Yates finishes stage 6 at Dauphine safely in the bunch

Adam Yates finishes stage 6 at Dauphine safely in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Alessandro De Marchi was third on stage 6 at Dauphine

Alessandro De Marchi was third on stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Adam Yates in yellow after stage 6 at Dauphine

Adam Yates in yellow after stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Adam Yates pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 6 at Dauphine

Adam Yates pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

Adam Yates finishes stage 6 at Dauphine

Adam Yates finishes stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe after the stage 6 finish at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe after the stage 6 finish at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Dylan Teuns finishes stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Dylan Teuns finishes stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the stage 6 finish at Dauphine

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the stage 6 finish at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Dan Martin finishes stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Dan Martin finishes stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Gregor Muhlberger and Julian Alaphilippe drop Alessandro de Marchi on the way to the finish of stage 6 at Dauphine

Gregor Muhlberger and Julian Alaphilippe drop Alessandro de Marchi on the way to the finish of stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Dauphine podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) beats Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe in the stage 6 breakaway at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in the stage 6 breakaway at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Team Ineos rides remove clothing after the rain let up during stage 6

Team Ineos rides remove clothing after the rain let up during stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Race leader Adam Yates during stage 6 at Dauphine

Race leader Adam Yates during stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Bora-Hansgrohe's Gregor Muhlberger

Bora-Hansgrohe's Gregor Muhlberger
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

The three-rider breakaway during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

The three-rider breakaway during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

Alessandro De Marchi leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine

Alessandro De Marchi leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

Gregor Muhlberger leads the breakaway during stage 6 at dauphine

Gregor Muhlberger leads the breakaway during stage 6 at dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to beat Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to win stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne after being on the attack for 216km of the 229km stage deep into the Alps.

Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), who was also in the three-rider break, finished third a few seconds behind after the trio attacked each other on the final climb of the day.

The Frenchman was the local favourite to win but Mühlberger made Alaphilippe work for victory. Mühlberger attacked several times on the late Col de Beaune climb and then lead out the sprint with aggression, with only the photo-finish confirming that Alaphilippe had beaten him by a few inches. De Marchi finished a disappointed 22 seconds back after losing contact over the top of the climb after a chase and attack.

The overall contenders let the trio gain over 13 minutes at one point during the six hours of racing, preferring to save their strength for the big mountain stages of the weekend.

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) led the peloton home at 6:10 after the British team upped the pace on the final climb, shaking out double stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who finished 15:06 back. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader's yellow jersey going into the decisive Alpine weekend.

Alaphilippe was keen to celebrate his tenth victory of the 2019 season and the 36th victory for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"To win in the Dauphiné in my first race (this season) in France is a really special feeling. I'm really happy after a hard day in the break, with only three guys."

"I know my mate from the breakaway, from Bora. He's really strong and I know he's explosive. I had to be careful but it was a headwind and so didn't want to start my sprint early. In the end I passed him in the last moment, so I'm happy."

Six hours in the saddle

The long ride from Saint-Vulbas on the Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne included eight categorised climbs and was made harder a by heavy rain at the start and a stiff headwind once the sun emerged to dry the road and the riders.

Alaphilippe, Mühlberger and De Marchi attacked on the first rise of the stage, with the Frenchman keen to be in the move of the day. They soon opened a gap but Team Sunweb led the chase, only to give up after a fast 60 minutes in the saddle, realizing the mountain's jersey on Casper Pedersen's shoulders was lost. Soon after the trio pushed their lead out to 6:00, after covering 44.5km in the first hour, with Mitchelton-Scott obliged to lead the peloton to defend Yates' yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe led Mühlberger and De Marchi over the day's opening categorised climb after 82km with a lead of 9:15 on the bunch. He was chasing points for the climber's competition soon equalled Casper Pedersen's points total and then took the jersey on the category 4 Col de Frêne after 131km.

He swept up more points on the Côte d'Aiton as the peloton trailed behind at a massive 13:50. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) crashed on the descent of Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières but both riders remounted and rejoined the peloton.

Alaphilippe leads De Marchi and Mühlberger through the finish line in Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne for the first time with 16km to race, everyone ready for the end game on the eight-kilometre Col de Beaune climb and its treacherous descent. The peloton also accelerated in anticipation of the climb, with EF Education First upping the pace and dragging the peloton through the finish some 9:20 back.

Alaphilippe asked for a bidon from his team car with 10km to go but his directeur sportif, mindful of the rules, waved a hand of refusal, forcing the Frenchman to race on with empty bottle cages and a thirst. Fortunately it did not affect his thirst for victory when De Marchi and Mühlberger took turns to attack in the final three kilometres of the climb. Alaphilippe chased down one and then other, dancing on the pedals and trying to stay in control.

There was a rare 2019 sighting of Gianni Moscon on the front of the peloton, as Team Ineos set the tempo on the Col de Beaune. The only effect was to distance Van Aert and then Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who both preferred to save themselves from any extra effort.

De Marchi struggled to respond to all of the change in pace but made a defensive attack when he closed the gap with 500 to the summit. However, Mühlberger was determined not to make it easy for anyone and kicked again. Alaphilippe jumped on his wheel and the break was suddenly down to two.

Even a few mistakes on the technical descent failed to disturb the Frenchman and they rode together to the finish. Alaphilippe was under pressure to win again but managed to force Mühlberger to lead out into the headwind finish. The Austrian accepted the challenge and almost held on, only for Alaphilippe to match his speed.

Neither knew who had won but the photo-finish confirmed it was Alaphilippe and the French crowd let out a partisan cheer.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep6:00:54
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:00:22
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:06:10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
23Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
25Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
26Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
30Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:06:17
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
33Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:46
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:02
35Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
36Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:07:16
40Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
41Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:52
42Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:38
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:09:15
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
45Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:09:29
46Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:09:50
47Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:52
48Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:12
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:19
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
54Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
57Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:46
60Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:11:53
61Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:12:26
62Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:12:32
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:14:31
64Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
65Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:06
66Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
67Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
72Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
73Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
76Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:15:18
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:44
83Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:16:58
84Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:11
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:17:13
87Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
93Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:26
94Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
95Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
96Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
98Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
101Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
102Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:34
103James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:18:36
104Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
105Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
106Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
107Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
108Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
110José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:49
111Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
112Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
114Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
115Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
116Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
118Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
119Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
120Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
121Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
122Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:53
124David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:20:36
126Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:22:12
127Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:19
128Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
129Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:39
130Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:27
133Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
135André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
136Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:25:47
137Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Sprint 1 - Le Chatelard - 117km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team4

Finish - 229km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team10
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos8
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
7Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Chambotte - 82km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Lachat - 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountain 3 - Col du Frêne - 131.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Châteauneuf - 144.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountain 5 - Côte d'Aiton - 154.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières - 165km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 7 - Côte du Bochet - 203.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountian 8 - Col de Beaune - 221.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6:00:54
2Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:10
3Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:02
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:52
7Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:52
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:12
9Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:19
10Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:11:53
12Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:12:32
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:06
14Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:16:58
18Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:11
19Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:26
21Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
23James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:18:36
24Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
25Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:49
27Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:53
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:20:36
30Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:19
31Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:27
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:25:47

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Team18:19:21
2Astana Pro Team0:01:51
3EF Education First
4Team Jumbo-Visma
5Groupama-FDJ0:01:58
6Movistar Team0:02:50
7Mitchelton-Scott0:04:19
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:37
9Team Ineos0:05:10
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:29
11Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:05:31
12Trek-Segafredo0:06:38
13Uae Team Emirates0:07:09
14AG2R La Mondiale0:07:45
15Bahrain-Merida0:09:19
16Lotto Soudal0:10:47
17Katusha-Alpecin0:12:54
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:56
19Team Arkea - Samsic0:19:08
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:20:45
21Dimension Data0:29:19
22Team Sunweb0:31:25

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott23:35:04
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:06
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:24
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:26
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
12Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:13
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:39
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:43
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:59
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:02:02
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:45
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:04
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:13
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:46
23Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:59
24Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:06
25Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:14
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:04:22
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:32
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
29Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:59
30Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:46
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:01
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:07:31
33Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
34Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:16
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:31
36Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:42
37Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:33
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:11:19
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:27
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:12:46
41Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:13:50
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:54
43Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:36
44Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:14:44
45Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:08
46Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:37
47Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:46
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:49
49Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:18:01
50Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:19:05
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:10
52Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:15
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:19:49
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:20
56David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:24
57Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:26
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:20:34
59Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:38
60Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:47
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:21:24
62Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:21:43
63Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:22:26
64José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:38
65Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:23:29
66Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:23:33
67Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:22
68Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:24:54
69Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:25:13
70Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:13
71Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:16
72Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:27:50
73Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:27:57
74Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:03
75Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:28:32
76Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:28:43
77Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:09
78Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:29:23
79Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:25
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:25
81Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:30:26
82Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:30:45
83Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:31:52
84Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:02
85Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:32:37
86Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:24
87Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:33
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:41
89Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:49
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:59
91Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:18
92Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:53
93Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:35:07
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:35:12
95Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:29
96Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:37:03
97Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:16
98Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:37:51
99Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:38:34
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:47
101Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:56
102Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:57
103Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:40:50
104Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:43
105Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:08
106Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:42:24
107Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:42:50
108Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:43:45
109Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:43:48
110Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:28
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:45:39
112Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:46:15
113Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:46:39
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:48
115Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:47:04
116Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:47:05
117Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:28
118Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:04
119Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:48:19
120Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:49:32
121Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:42
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:45
123Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:50:08
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:50:27
125Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:51:01
126Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:51:12
127James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:52:09
128Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:56
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:52:58
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:53:17
131William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:54:33
132Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:55:13
133Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:55:16
134Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:57:44
135Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:59:04
136André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:59:59
137Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:01:02

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma82pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data53
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe47
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep45
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team39
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe38
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida29
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert28
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team27
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin21
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team20
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel18
18Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos16
19Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First16
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott14
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
24Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
27Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
28Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb10
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin10
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
34Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott8
36Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
37Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
39Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
41Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
42Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
43Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
44Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
45Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel4
46Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep32pts
2Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb18
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team14
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert10
7Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
11Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos2
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
21Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
24José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
25Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal23:37:49
2Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:01
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:31
5Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:48
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:11:05
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:23
8Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:01
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:25
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:39
11Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:41
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:19:41
13Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:20:44
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:23:28
15Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:18
16Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:24
17Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:26:38
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:27:41
19Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:00
20Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:29:07
21Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:39
22Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:48
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:08
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:22
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:31
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:49
27Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:23
28Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:39:39
29James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:49:24
30Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:50:11
31Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:52:28
32Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:56:19
33Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:58:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First70:48:30
2Astana Pro Team0:00:14
3Groupama-FDJ0:01:49
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:50
5Mitchelton-Scott0:03:32
6Movistar Team0:05:33
7CCC Team0:09:19
8Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:31
9Bahrain-Merida0:10:02
10Team Ineos0:10:57
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:06
12Katusha-Alpecin0:18:01
13AG2R La Mondiale0:19:27
14Uae Team Emirates0:24:04
15Trek-Segafredo0:26:31
16Lotto Soudal0:29:55
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:48
18Team Arkea - Samsic0:44:47
19Cofidis, Solutions Credtis0:47:15
20Team Sunweb1:04:27
21Dimension Data1:15:05
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1:35:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews