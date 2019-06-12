Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Van Aert wins stage 4

Yates takes over race lead

Image 1 of 22

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in green after stage 3 at Dauphine

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in green after stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine and wears the green points jersey

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine and wears the green points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine and wears the white best young rider jersey

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine and wears the white best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) finished third in the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) finished third in the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) was 19th in the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) was 19th in the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) lost the yellow jersey in the time trial

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) lost the yellow jersey in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert)

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team)

Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took a surprise but resounding victory in the 26.1km individual time trial west of Roanne, stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné, confirming yet again that he is far more than a cyclo-cross and Classics rider.

The racing was overshadowed by the news of Chris Froome's high-speed crash during his late-morning recon ride on the course, with riders in shock to hear that the Team Ineos leader suffered a suspected fractured femur and so was out of the Tour de France.

Van Aert rider set a time of 33:38 for the out and back course that included a climb mid-way, beating Tejay van Garderen by 31 seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) third at 47 seconds as the Dutchman continued to recover from the knee injury he suffered on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

Van Aert rode the time trial in the green points jersey after his third place on stage 1 and second place on stage 3.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished sixth, at 53 seconds and took the race leader's yellow jersey from Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida). However, the overall classification remains wide open, with Teuns second at four seconds, with van Garderen third overall at six seconds and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) fourth at seven seconds. Van Aert's victory moved him up 11 places in the general classification to ninth place at 30 seconds.

The 24-year-old Belgian gave Jumbo-Visma their 24th season victory, but it was his first-ever WorldTour victory. Van Aert has won a number of lower-level races and was third at Strade Bianche and the E3 BinckBank Classic but confirmed the depth of talents just three weeks before he makes his Tour de France debut.

"It's a big one. It's a first WorldTour stage win. I can't believe it," Van Aert said with a beaming smile before climbing on the winner's podium.

"We worked on my TT skills the past few weeks, but I didn't know it was possible to win on this level. I'm super happy."

The climb mid-stage hit the chances of the pure time triallist but allowed Van Aert to showcase his power and bike skills.

"This morning we did the recce, and I realised it's a beautiful TT course: a lot of straight roads, a difficult climb in the middle and then it was just full gas coming back to the finish which was mainly downhill. Obviously, it was a good course for me. It's always suffering in a TT, but today it was worth it," he said.

The virtual GC remains close

With a similar individual time trial in the Tour de France in Pau in a few weeks time, the Roanne time trial was considered a vital dress rehearsal for a much bigger stage in July.

Riders were testing new bikes and new time trial positions in the hope of saving few seconds. As ever, technique and aptitude counted as much as training and equipment, with the results indicating who are overall contenders for the yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and perhaps the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) was the best in this weeks virtual GC race, finishing 49 seconds slower than his teammate van Aert. However, he missed out on the race lead after dropping 31 seconds behind many of his rivals on stage 2. That helped Yates pull on the yellow jersey, but the virtual GC is still close, especially considering the days in the Alps that are yet to come.

Considering his superb spring and 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné victory, Fuglsang is arguably now the biggest threat to Yates and is only seven seconds down, Kruijswijk moved up 13 places to fifth at 24 seconds, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fighting his time trial position to stay in contention in sixth place at 25 seconds. Of course, it would be wrong to right-off Teuns too. He won the 2017 Tour de Pologne and was third at last year's Il Lombardia.

Other overall contenders now find themselves on the wrong side of the 30-second divide after struggling in the time trial.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) slipped to tenth and is 40 seconds down, with Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) 12th at 54 seconds, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at a more distant 1:13 and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) at 1:27.

Wout Poels tried to stay focused despite seeing Froome crash hard during their joint recon ride. He was off the pace and slipped to eleventh overall, at 40 seconds.

Yates put up a gutsy ride to finish sixth and appeared ready to fight for every second between now and Sunday's final mountain stage.

"We knew today was going to be a hard day. I knew for sure I was going to lose sometime, but it was a pretty good course for me," the British rider said.

"The long straights aren't my [strengths], but I just put my head down and got to the climb as quickly as possible. Once I got over the top, it was just suffering all the way to the line."

Yates was pragmatic about how he and Mitchelton-Scott will defend his slim lead and yellow jersey.

"We have one sprint stage tomorrow (Thursday), so hopefully the sprint teams will help us control, and then it's straight to the mountains. It's going to be tricky. For sure, in the mountain stages, it will be hard to control. But we're in the jersey now, and hopefully we can hold it all the way to the end," he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:38
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:31
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:47
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:49
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:56
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:59
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:10
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:19
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:21
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:01:22
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:24
15Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:26
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
20Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:38
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:42
24José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:44
25Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:45
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
28Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
29Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:02:01
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:04
31Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
33Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:02:07
34Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:12
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
37Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:14
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:15
39David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:16
40Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:20
42Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
43Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:23
44Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:26
45Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:31
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:35
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
48Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:38
49Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:02:39
50Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:43
52Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:02:45
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:02:49
56Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:51
57Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:52
58Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:02:53
59Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
60Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:55
61Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:56
62Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:57
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:58
64Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:04
65Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:03:05
66Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:08
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
68Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
69Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:03:13
71Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:16
72Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
74Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:27
75Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:28
76Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
77Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:30
78Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:32
80Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:33
81Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:03:34
82Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
85Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:36
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:39
87Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:40
88William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
89Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:43
90Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
91Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:44
92Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:46
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:49
95Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:52
96Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
97Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
98Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:03
99Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:04:06
100Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
101Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:08
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:04:09
103Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:12
104Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
105Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:14
106Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:15
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:16
108Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
109Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:04:19
110Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
111Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:04:20
112Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:04:22
113Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:28
114Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:31
115Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:33
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:39
117Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:40
118Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:41
119Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:43
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:44
121Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:45
122Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:04:46
123Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:54
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:56
125André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:04:58
126Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
127Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:04:59
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
129Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:05:01
130Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
131Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
132Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:12
133Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
134Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:25
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:05:27
136Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:05:34
137Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:36
138Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
139Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:41
140Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:54
141Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:06:04
142Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:06
DNSChris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos

Sprint 1 - D31 Roanne km. 26.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma15pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb10
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:38
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:10
4Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:45
5Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:14
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:16
8Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:20
10Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:23
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
12James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:02:49
13Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:51
14Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:02:53
15Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:03:05
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:08
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
19Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
20Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:28
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:30
23Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:36
24Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:49
25Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:52
26Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:03
27Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:08
28Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:15
29Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:04:19
31Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:04:22
32Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:33
33Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:25
34Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma1:43:28
2Mitchelton-Scott0:01:24
3EF Education First0:01:25
4Katusha-Alpecin0:01:53
5Astana Pro Team0:02:10
6Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:18
7Team Sunweb0:03:04
8Groupama-FDJ0:03:07
9Bahrain-Merida0:03:08
10Team Ineos0:03:17
11CCC Team0:04:12
12AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:25
14Movistar Team0:04:54
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:05:01
16Lotto Soudal0:05:15
17Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:27
18Trek-Segafredo
19Uae Team Emirates0:05:36
20Dimension Data0:06:01
21Team Arkea - Samsic0:08:02
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:11:30

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12:27:26
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:06
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:24
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:26
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
12Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:13
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:39
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:43
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:44
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:59
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:02:02
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:12
21Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:31
22Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:45
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
24Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
25Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:00
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:06
27Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:11
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:03:15
29Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:22
30Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:23
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:03:30
32Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
33Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:46
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:03:53
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
36Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:07
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:09
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:32
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:52
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:05:01
41Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:06:39
42David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:41
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:49
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:01
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:33
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:08
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:28
48Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:08:31
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:09:41
50José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:59
51Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:00
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:00
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:02
54Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:11:04
55Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:43
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:11:55
57Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:12:38
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:51
59Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:54
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:01
61Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:52
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:15:43
63Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:02
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:16:06
65Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:08
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:47
67Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:25
68Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:47
69Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:17:51
70Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:18:01
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:09
73Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:37
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:39
75Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:43
76Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:44
77Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:19:03
78Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:15
79Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
80Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:20
81Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:19:35
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:19:42
83Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:20:02
84Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:03
85Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:09
86Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:47
87Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:51
88Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:14
89Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:21:30
90Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:54
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:03
92Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:33
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:38
94Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:48
95Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:51
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:23:05
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:28
98Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:37
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:24:48
100Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:11
101Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:25:27
102Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:26:44
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:31
104Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:33
105Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:27:38
106Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:15
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:29
108Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:28:54
109Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:29:22
110Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:30:10
111Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:25
112Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:30:34
113Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:36
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:37
115Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:30:53
116Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:32:35
117Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:40
118Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:09
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:34:21
120Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:34:28
121William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:02
122James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:35:05
123Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:35:40
124Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:15
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:25
126Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:36:30
127Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:36:43
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:36:58
129Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:37:34
130Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:37:35
131Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:37:37
132Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:38:37
133Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:08
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
135Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:28
136Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:39:47
137Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:40:17
138Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:40:29
139Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:40:30
140André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:40:42
141Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:41:25
142Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:38

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma57pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data39
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team38
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida29
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert28
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team22
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin21
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First16
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
19Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
20Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb10
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin10
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
28Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos8
29Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott8
31Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
32Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
33Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
35Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
36Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
38Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb18pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma12:27:56
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:15
4Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:37
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:04:31
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:06:09
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:11
10Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:38
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:30
12Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:13
13Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:24
14Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:55
15Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:17
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:07
17Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:09
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
19Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:19:32
20Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:33
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:39
22Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:21:00
23Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:18
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:21
25Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:07
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:03
27Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:45
28Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:28:24
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:29:40
30James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:34:35
31Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:38:07
32Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:39:17
33Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:39:47
34Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:40:55

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First37:25:36
2Astana Pro Team0:00:14
3Mitchelton-Scott0:01:04
4Groupama-FDJ0:01:42
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:50
6Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
7Movistar Team0:04:34
8Team Ineos0:05:06
9Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:05:51
10Katusha-Alpecin0:06:58
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:28
12CCC Team0:10:37
13AG2R La Mondiale0:13:33
14Uae Team Emirates0:18:46
15Lotto Soudal0:20:59
16Trek-Segafredo0:21:44
17Team Arkea - Samsic0:27:30
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:32:37
19Team Sunweb0:33:25
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:38
21Dimension Data0:44:29
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1:16:27

 

