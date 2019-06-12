Image 1 of 22 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in green after stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine and wears the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine and wears the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) finished third in the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Wout Poels (Team Ineos) was 19th in the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) lost the yellow jersey in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moves into the overall lead after the time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took a surprise but resounding victory in the 26.1km individual time trial west of Roanne, stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné, confirming yet again that he is far more than a cyclo-cross and Classics rider.

The racing was overshadowed by the news of Chris Froome's high-speed crash during his late-morning recon ride on the course, with riders in shock to hear that the Team Ineos leader suffered a suspected fractured femur and so was out of the Tour de France.

Van Aert rider set a time of 33:38 for the out and back course that included a climb mid-way, beating Tejay van Garderen by 31 seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) third at 47 seconds as the Dutchman continued to recover from the knee injury he suffered on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

Van Aert rode the time trial in the green points jersey after his third place on stage 1 and second place on stage 3.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished sixth, at 53 seconds and took the race leader's yellow jersey from Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida). However, the overall classification remains wide open, with Teuns second at four seconds, with van Garderen third overall at six seconds and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) fourth at seven seconds. Van Aert's victory moved him up 11 places in the general classification to ninth place at 30 seconds.

The 24-year-old Belgian gave Jumbo-Visma their 24th season victory, but it was his first-ever WorldTour victory. Van Aert has won a number of lower-level races and was third at Strade Bianche and the E3 BinckBank Classic but confirmed the depth of talents just three weeks before he makes his Tour de France debut.

"It's a big one. It's a first WorldTour stage win. I can't believe it," Van Aert said with a beaming smile before climbing on the winner's podium.

"We worked on my TT skills the past few weeks, but I didn't know it was possible to win on this level. I'm super happy."

The climb mid-stage hit the chances of the pure time triallist but allowed Van Aert to showcase his power and bike skills.

"This morning we did the recce, and I realised it's a beautiful TT course: a lot of straight roads, a difficult climb in the middle and then it was just full gas coming back to the finish which was mainly downhill. Obviously, it was a good course for me. It's always suffering in a TT, but today it was worth it," he said.

The virtual GC remains close

With a similar individual time trial in the Tour de France in Pau in a few weeks time, the Roanne time trial was considered a vital dress rehearsal for a much bigger stage in July.

Riders were testing new bikes and new time trial positions in the hope of saving few seconds. As ever, technique and aptitude counted as much as training and equipment, with the results indicating who are overall contenders for the yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and perhaps the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) was the best in this weeks virtual GC race, finishing 49 seconds slower than his teammate van Aert. However, he missed out on the race lead after dropping 31 seconds behind many of his rivals on stage 2. That helped Yates pull on the yellow jersey, but the virtual GC is still close, especially considering the days in the Alps that are yet to come.

Considering his superb spring and 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné victory, Fuglsang is arguably now the biggest threat to Yates and is only seven seconds down, Kruijswijk moved up 13 places to fifth at 24 seconds, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fighting his time trial position to stay in contention in sixth place at 25 seconds. Of course, it would be wrong to right-off Teuns too. He won the 2017 Tour de Pologne and was third at last year's Il Lombardia.

Other overall contenders now find themselves on the wrong side of the 30-second divide after struggling in the time trial.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) slipped to tenth and is 40 seconds down, with Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) 12th at 54 seconds, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at a more distant 1:13 and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) at 1:27.

Wout Poels tried to stay focused despite seeing Froome crash hard during their joint recon ride. He was off the pace and slipped to eleventh overall, at 40 seconds.

Yates put up a gutsy ride to finish sixth and appeared ready to fight for every second between now and Sunday's final mountain stage.

"We knew today was going to be a hard day. I knew for sure I was going to lose sometime, but it was a pretty good course for me," the British rider said.

"The long straights aren't my [strengths], but I just put my head down and got to the climb as quickly as possible. Once I got over the top, it was just suffering all the way to the line."

Yates was pragmatic about how he and Mitchelton-Scott will defend his slim lead and yellow jersey.

"We have one sprint stage tomorrow (Thursday), so hopefully the sprint teams will help us control, and then it's straight to the mountains. It's going to be tricky. For sure, in the mountain stages, it will be hard to control. But we're in the jersey now, and hopefully we can hold it all the way to the end," he said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:38 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:31 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:56 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:59 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:05 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:10 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:19 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:21 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:22 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:24 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:26 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:42 24 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:44 25 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:45 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 28 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 29 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:02:01 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:04 31 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:07 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:12 36 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 37 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:14 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:15 39 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 40 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:20 42 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:23 44 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:26 45 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31 46 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:35 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 48 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:38 49 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:02:39 50 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:43 52 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:02:45 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:49 56 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51 57 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:52 58 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:02:53 59 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:55 61 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:56 62 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:57 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:58 64 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:04 65 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:03:05 66 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:08 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 68 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 69 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:13 71 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:16 72 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 73 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 74 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:27 75 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:28 76 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 77 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:30 78 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:32 80 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:33 81 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:34 82 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 85 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:36 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:39 87 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:40 88 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 89 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:43 90 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 91 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:44 92 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:46 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:49 95 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:52 96 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 98 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:03 99 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:04:06 100 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 101 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:08 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:09 103 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:12 104 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:14 106 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:15 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:16 108 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 109 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:04:19 110 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 111 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:04:20 112 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:22 113 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:28 114 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:31 115 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:33 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:39 117 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:40 118 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:41 119 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:43 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:44 121 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:45 122 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:04:46 123 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:54 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:56 125 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:58 126 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 127 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:04:59 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 129 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:05:01 130 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 131 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:08 132 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:12 133 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 134 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:25 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:05:27 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:05:34 137 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:36 138 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:41 140 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:54 141 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04 142 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:06 DNS Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos

Sprint 1 - D31 Roanne km. 26.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:38 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:05 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:10 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:45 5 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:14 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 8 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:20 10 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:23 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 12 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:49 13 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51 14 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:02:53 15 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:03:05 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:08 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 19 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 20 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:28 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:30 23 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:36 24 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:49 25 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:52 26 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:03 27 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:08 28 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:15 29 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:19 31 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:22 32 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:33 33 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:25 34 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:41

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 1:43:28 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:24 3 EF Education First 0:01:25 4 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:53 5 Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:18 7 Team Sunweb 0:03:04 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:07 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:08 10 Team Ineos 0:03:17 11 CCC Team 0:04:12 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:15 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:25 14 Movistar Team 0:04:54 15 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:05:01 16 Lotto Soudal 0:05:15 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:27 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Uae Team Emirates 0:05:36 20 Dimension Data 0:06:01 21 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:08:02 22 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:11:30

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12:27:26 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:06 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:26 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:13 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:39 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:43 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:44 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:59 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:02 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:12 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:31 22 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:45 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:52 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 25 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:00 26 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:06 27 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:11 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:03:15 29 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:22 30 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:23 31 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:03:30 32 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:31 33 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:46 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:53 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 36 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:07 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:09 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:32 39 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:52 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:01 41 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:06:39 42 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:41 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:49 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:01 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:33 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:08 47 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:28 48 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:08:31 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:41 50 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:59 51 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:00 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:00 53 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:02 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:04 55 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:43 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:55 57 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:12:38 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:51 59 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:54 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:01 61 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:52 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:15:43 63 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:02 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:16:06 65 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:08 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:47 67 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:25 68 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:47 69 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:17:51 70 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:18:01 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:09 73 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:37 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:39 75 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:43 76 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:44 77 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:03 78 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:15 79 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 80 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:20 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:19:35 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:19:42 83 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:02 84 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:03 85 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:09 86 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:47 87 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:51 88 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:14 89 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:21:30 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:54 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:03 92 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:33 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:38 94 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:48 95 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:51 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:05 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:28 98 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:37 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:24:48 100 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:11 101 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:25:27 102 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:26:44 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:31 104 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:33 105 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:27:38 106 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:15 107 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:29 108 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:28:54 109 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:29:22 110 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:10 111 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:25 112 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:34 113 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:36 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:37 115 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:30:53 116 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:32:35 117 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:40 118 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:09 119 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:21 120 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:34:28 121 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:02 122 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:35:05 123 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:40 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:15 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:25 126 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:36:30 127 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:36:43 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:36:58 129 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:34 130 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:37:35 131 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:37:37 132 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:38:37 133 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:08 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 135 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:28 136 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:47 137 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:17 138 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:40:29 139 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:40:30 140 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:40:42 141 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:41:25 142 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:38

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 57 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 39 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 29 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 28 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 19 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 20 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 29 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 31 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 32 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 33 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 35 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 38 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 12:27:56 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 4 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:52 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:37 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:31 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:06:09 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:11 10 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:38 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:30 12 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:13 13 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:24 14 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:55 15 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:17 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:07 17 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:09 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 19 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:32 20 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:33 21 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:39 22 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:21:00 23 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:18 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:21 25 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:07 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:03 27 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:45 28 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:28:24 29 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:40 30 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:34:35 31 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:38:07 32 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:17 33 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:39:47 34 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:40:55