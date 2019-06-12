Criterium du Dauphine: Van Aert wins stage 4
Yates takes over race lead
Stage 4: Roanne - Roanne (ITT)
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took a surprise but resounding victory in the 26.1km individual time trial west of Roanne, stage 4 at the Critérium du Dauphiné, confirming yet again that he is far more than a cyclo-cross and Classics rider.
The racing was overshadowed by the news of Chris Froome's high-speed crash during his late-morning recon ride on the course, with riders in shock to hear that the Team Ineos leader suffered a suspected fractured femur and so was out of the Tour de France.
Van Aert rider set a time of 33:38 for the out and back course that included a climb mid-way, beating Tejay van Garderen by 31 seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) third at 47 seconds as the Dutchman continued to recover from the knee injury he suffered on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.
Van Aert rode the time trial in the green points jersey after his third place on stage 1 and second place on stage 3.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished sixth, at 53 seconds and took the race leader's yellow jersey from Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida). However, the overall classification remains wide open, with Teuns second at four seconds, with van Garderen third overall at six seconds and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) fourth at seven seconds. Van Aert's victory moved him up 11 places in the general classification to ninth place at 30 seconds.
The 24-year-old Belgian gave Jumbo-Visma their 24th season victory, but it was his first-ever WorldTour victory. Van Aert has won a number of lower-level races and was third at Strade Bianche and the E3 BinckBank Classic but confirmed the depth of talents just three weeks before he makes his Tour de France debut.
"It's a big one. It's a first WorldTour stage win. I can't believe it," Van Aert said with a beaming smile before climbing on the winner's podium.
"We worked on my TT skills the past few weeks, but I didn't know it was possible to win on this level. I'm super happy."
The climb mid-stage hit the chances of the pure time triallist but allowed Van Aert to showcase his power and bike skills.
"This morning we did the recce, and I realised it's a beautiful TT course: a lot of straight roads, a difficult climb in the middle and then it was just full gas coming back to the finish which was mainly downhill. Obviously, it was a good course for me. It's always suffering in a TT, but today it was worth it," he said.
The virtual GC remains close
With a similar individual time trial in the Tour de France in Pau in a few weeks time, the Roanne time trial was considered a vital dress rehearsal for a much bigger stage in July.
Riders were testing new bikes and new time trial positions in the hope of saving few seconds. As ever, technique and aptitude counted as much as training and equipment, with the results indicating who are overall contenders for the yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and perhaps the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) was the best in this weeks virtual GC race, finishing 49 seconds slower than his teammate van Aert. However, he missed out on the race lead after dropping 31 seconds behind many of his rivals on stage 2. That helped Yates pull on the yellow jersey, but the virtual GC is still close, especially considering the days in the Alps that are yet to come.
Considering his superb spring and 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné victory, Fuglsang is arguably now the biggest threat to Yates and is only seven seconds down, Kruijswijk moved up 13 places to fifth at 24 seconds, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fighting his time trial position to stay in contention in sixth place at 25 seconds. Of course, it would be wrong to right-off Teuns too. He won the 2017 Tour de Pologne and was third at last year's Il Lombardia.
Other overall contenders now find themselves on the wrong side of the 30-second divide after struggling in the time trial.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) slipped to tenth and is 40 seconds down, with Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) 12th at 54 seconds, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at a more distant 1:13 and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) at 1:27.
Wout Poels tried to stay focused despite seeing Froome crash hard during their joint recon ride. He was off the pace and slipped to eleventh overall, at 40 seconds.
Yates put up a gutsy ride to finish sixth and appeared ready to fight for every second between now and Sunday's final mountain stage.
"We knew today was going to be a hard day. I knew for sure I was going to lose sometime, but it was a pretty good course for me," the British rider said.
"The long straights aren't my [strengths], but I just put my head down and got to the climb as quickly as possible. Once I got over the top, it was just suffering all the way to the line."
Yates was pragmatic about how he and Mitchelton-Scott will defend his slim lead and yellow jersey.
"We have one sprint stage tomorrow (Thursday), so hopefully the sprint teams will help us control, and then it's straight to the mountains. It's going to be tricky. For sure, in the mountain stages, it will be hard to control. But we're in the jersey now, and hopefully we can hold it all the way to the end," he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:38
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:31
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:56
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:59
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:10
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:19
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:21
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:01:22
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:24
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:26
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:42
|24
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:45
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|28
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|29
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:02:01
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:04
|31
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:02:07
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:12
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|37
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:14
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:15
|39
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:16
|40
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:20
|42
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|44
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:26
|45
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|46
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|48
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:38
|49
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:02:39
|50
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:42
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:43
|52
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:02:45
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:49
|56
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
|57
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:52
|58
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:02:53
|59
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:55
|61
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:56
|62
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:57
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:58
|64
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:04
|65
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:05
|66
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:08
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|68
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|69
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:03:13
|71
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:16
|72
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|74
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:27
|75
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:28
|76
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|77
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:30
|78
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:32
|80
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:33
|81
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:34
|82
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|85
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:36
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:39
|87
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:40
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|89
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:43
|90
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|91
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:44
|92
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:46
|93
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:49
|95
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:52
|96
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|98
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:03
|99
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:04:06
|100
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:08
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:09
|103
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:12
|104
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:14
|106
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:15
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:16
|108
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|109
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:04:19
|110
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|111
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:04:20
|112
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:22
|113
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|114
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:31
|115
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:33
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:39
|117
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:40
|118
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:41
|119
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:44
|121
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:45
|122
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:04:46
|123
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:54
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:56
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:58
|126
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|127
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:04:59
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:05:01
|130
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|132
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:12
|133
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|134
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:25
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:05:27
|136
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:05:34
|137
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:36
|138
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:41
|140
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:54
|141
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:04
|142
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:06
|DNS
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:38
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:10
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:45
|5
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:14
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:16
|8
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|10
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:42
|12
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:49
|13
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
|14
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:02:53
|15
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:05
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:08
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|19
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|20
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:28
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:30
|23
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:36
|24
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:49
|25
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:52
|26
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:03
|27
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:08
|28
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:15
|29
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:19
|31
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:22
|32
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:33
|33
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:25
|34
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:28
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:24
|3
|EF Education First
|0:01:25
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:18
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:04
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:07
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:08
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:03:17
|11
|CCC Team
|0:04:12
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:15
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:25
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:15
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:27
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:05:36
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:06:01
|21
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:08:02
|22
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:11:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:27:26
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:06
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:24
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:13
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:39
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:43
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:59
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:02
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:12
|21
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:31
|22
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:45
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|24
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|25
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:00
|26
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:06
|27
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:03:15
|29
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|30
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:23
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:03:30
|32
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|33
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:46
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:03:53
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|36
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:07
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:09
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:32
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:52
|40
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:01
|41
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:06:39
|42
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:41
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:49
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:01
|45
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:33
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:08
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:28
|48
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:08:31
|49
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:41
|50
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:59
|51
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:00
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:00
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:02
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:04
|55
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:43
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:55
|57
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:38
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:51
|59
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:54
|60
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:01
|61
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:52
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:15:43
|63
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:02
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:16:06
|65
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:08
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:47
|67
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:25
|68
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:47
|69
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:51
|70
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:01
|71
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:09
|73
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:37
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:39
|75
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:43
|76
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:44
|77
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:03
|78
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:15
|79
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|80
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:20
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:19:35
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:19:42
|83
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:02
|84
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:03
|85
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:09
|86
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:47
|87
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:51
|88
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:14
|89
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:21:30
|90
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:54
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:03
|92
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:33
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:38
|94
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:48
|95
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:51
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:05
|97
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:28
|98
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:37
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:24:48
|100
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:11
|101
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:27
|102
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:26:44
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:31
|104
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:33
|105
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:27:38
|106
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:15
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:29
|108
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:28:54
|109
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:29:22
|110
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:10
|111
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:25
|112
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:34
|113
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:36
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:37
|115
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:30:53
|116
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:32:35
|117
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:40
|118
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:33:09
|119
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:21
|120
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:34:28
|121
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:02
|122
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:35:05
|123
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:40
|124
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:15
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:25
|126
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:36:30
|127
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:36:43
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:36:58
|129
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:34
|130
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:35
|131
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:37:37
|132
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:38:37
|133
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:08
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|135
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:28
|136
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:47
|137
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:17
|138
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:40:29
|139
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:40:30
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:40:42
|141
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:41:25
|142
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|39
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|19
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|20
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|29
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|31
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|32
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|33
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|35
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|36
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|38
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:27:56
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|4
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|6
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:37
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:31
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:06:09
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:11
|10
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:38
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:30
|12
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:13
|13
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:24
|14
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:55
|15
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:17
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:07
|17
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:09
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|19
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:32
|20
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:33
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:39
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:21:00
|23
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:18
|24
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:21
|25
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:07
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:03
|27
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:45
|28
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:28:24
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:40
|30
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:34:35
|31
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:38:07
|32
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:17
|33
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:39:47
|34
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:40:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|37:25:36
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:04
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:42
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:50
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:05:06
|9
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:58
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:28
|12
|CCC Team
|0:10:37
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:33
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:18:46
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:59
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:44
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:27:30
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:32:37
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:33:25
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:38
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:44:29
|22
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1:16:27
