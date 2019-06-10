Image 1 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 30 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Chris Froome and his Ineos teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Guillaume Martin and Dylan Teuns escape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 30 The attack comes from the mist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) out-sprints Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 30 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 30 Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Chris Froome takea a look at his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Tom Dumonulin makes it into the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Team Ineos work to control the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Chris Froome is well wrapped up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 The riders make their way through the countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Simone Pettili (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Nairo Quintana sits in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Tom Dumoulin works in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Casper Pedersen in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Wout van Aert in the young rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Group Gobert) in a two-up sprint. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the sprint for third place, 13 seconds behind the two leaders, to secure himself some bonus seconds for the overall classification.

Teuns also moved into the race lead after stage 1 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was distanced from the main bunch on the final climb. He holds a three-second lead over Martin in the overall classification going into the third stage.

Martin and Teuns were part of a late move that surged clear with just over 30 kilometres to go after the remnants of the early breakaway were swept up by the peloton. The 12-rider group began to fracture under the pressure of the pace as they approached the final climb of the day. With just under 20 kilometres remaining, on the ascent of the Côte de Saint-Victor-sur-Arlanc, Martin attacked the leading group with only Teuns able to follow his move.

The pair never had a significant gap over the elite group of chasers behind, but it would prove to be enough for them to fight out the win between themselves. Teuns led Martin under the flamme rouge and through much of the final kilometre before Martin made his run for the line after the final corner. It looked like Martin had timed his sprint to perfection, but Teuns still had some gas in the tank and he edged out Martin on the line.

"This is a special one. I had to wait long. Almost 24 months to get the victory again and it's like a really nice victory and I'm super happy with it," a delighted Teuns said. "From the gun, there were some big names in the breakaway. Ineos did a really hard pace to control this breakaway and bring them back. Then, I saw that they were tired and there were some guys going and I just followed. I saw it was a possibility for a new breakaway and in the last climb, it was about making the difference.

"[Martin] was a good companion in the break. We were both the strongest on the steep climb and I was lucky to have him help in the break. Then it was man on man sprint and I'm super happy that I could win. It's a dream come true to win in the Dauphiné and I've won my first lion."

Behind Martin and Teuns, a battle between the overall contenders was unfolding. The final climb would prove just as explosive for the GC group, with riders spread up and down the second category ascent. Fuglsang, Chris Froome (Ineos), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) were among those who surged clear on the steep climb.

Meanwhile, home hero Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was left to chase with the help of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) after getting dropped. They would soon have the help of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and a few others, but they were not able to make contact with the other contenders and gave away 31 seconds to them on the line.

How it happened

After a hilly start to the Critérium du Dauphiné, there would be a whole lot more climbing for the riders on day two. After clinging on over the multiple ascents to win on stage 1, Boasson Hagen started the day in the yellow jersey of race leader. He would face a stern enough test of his lead over the following four-second lead. Summer was still yet to arrive in the south of France and more cold, grey weather greeted the riders.

There was another major fight for a place in the breakaway and it would be some time before a group would finally snap the elastic. The move came in two parts with 14 riders eventually slipping up the road, forming an échappée royale. They were Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Julian Alaphilippe, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

The 14 became 13 when Kwiatkowski sat up following the ascent of the Cote de Moussages, and with that, the gap to the peloton began to grow. With Kwiatkowski back, Team Ineos set to keep the move at close quarters and the gap hovered around the minute mark. By the time the leaders reached the third climb of the day their gap had expanded to almost two minutes.

A king of the mountains at least year's Tour de France, Alaphilippe was eager to collect some mountains points and picked up top marks over the first five ascents, out of eight in total. With the gap heading back down towards the one-minute mark with a little under 90 kilometres remaining, the unity of the breakaway began to fracture with Cavagna attacking at the feed zone.

The group would eventually come back together before Izagirre, Dumoulin, Gaudu and Buchmann moved clear on the Côte de la Baraque with 53km remaining. De Marchi chased along for some time before eventually making contact to bring the leading group up to five, while the rest of the escapees were brought back to the peloton. De Marchi was the first to crack as the vastly reduced peloton kept closing in, but the remaining four would not last much longer. With 35 kilometres to go, it was time to sit up and accept the inevitable.

No sooner had the break been caught, the attacks began again with Serge Pauwels (CCC Team), lighting things up. Initially, 10 riders, including Pauwels, Martin, Teuns and Alexey Lutsenko, broke clear, with Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) joining the party a short while later.

Gilbert was keen to push the pace on, having started the day just four seconds behind Boasson Hagen in the overall standings. However, he could not hold on over the final climb as Martin and Theuns dropped the rest of the group. As the two leaders pushed on, the yellow jersey Boasson Hagen began to suffer. With still a kilometre to the top of the climb, he could not follow the main contenders any longer and began to slip back.

Boasson Hagen was not the only one to find himself in trouble, and as Pinot piled the pressure on with 17 kilometres to go, some of the GC favourites were distanced. Michael Woods (EF Education First) was the only one that could follow Pinot initially, with Froome forced to shut the gap down. In his wheel was Quintana, Fuglsang, and Adam Yates, while further down the road Bardet and Dan Martin were fighting to get back on. Chasing them were Porte, Kruijswijk and Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First).

Mikael Cherel, who had been in the break with Teuns, dropped back to help Bardet and his companions but he was unable to close the gap and soon dropped off. Meanwhile, in the first group of favourites, the attacks kept coming. Pinot and Fuglsang were the main protagonists with a number of others taking advantage. Fortunately for Froome, he had teammate Wout Poels in the group, who worked hard to close down each of the moves.

The disharmony worked well for Guillaume Martin and Teuns and they were able to hold onto their slim lead into the final kilometre. Martin made the first serious bid for the line, but Teuns was able to overhaul him on the slightly uphill run to the line. Fuglsang took the sprint for third and the final selection of bonus seconds, while the Bardet and Porte group gave away some 31 seconds on the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 4:12:41 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:44 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:48 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:49 26 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 31 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 37 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:13 43 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 44 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 45 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:28 46 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:05:34 48 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 51 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 58 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 61 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 63 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 64 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:36 66 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 67 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 69 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:50 70 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 72 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 73 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:24 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:13:42 76 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 77 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:13:43 78 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 79 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 80 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:48 81 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 84 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 85 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 86 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 87 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:18 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 89 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 90 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 103 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 107 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 110 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 113 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 114 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 116 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:21:43 118 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 120 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:54 121 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 123 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 124 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 129 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 132 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 133 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 135 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 136 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 137 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 138 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 139 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 140 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 141 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 142 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 143 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 145 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida DNF Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - D57 La Chaise-Dieu km. 147.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 4

Sprint 2 - D498 Craponne-Sur-Arzon km. 180 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 25 pts 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 22 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6

Mountain 1 - Côte De Moussages km. 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De La Martel km. 38 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Cheylade (D3-D9) km. 46 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De La Tourbière Du Jolan km. 56 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Chavanon km. 68 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

Mountain 6 - Côte De La Baraque km. 128.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 7 - Côte De La Barbatte km. 137.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 8 - Côte De Saint-Victor Sur Arlanc km. 162 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4:14:29 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:40 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:46 11 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:02 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:00 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 19 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:30 21 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:19:55 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:20:06 31 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 32 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 33 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:40:18 2 EF Education First 0:00:31 3 Groupama-FDJ 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:22 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36 6 Movistar Team 7 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:46 8 Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:11 9 Team Ineos 0:03:45 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:46 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:16 12 CCC Team 0:08:21 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:33 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 15 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:13:44 16 Uae Team Emirates 0:15:06 17 Lotto Soudal 0:17:40 18 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:21:26 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:23 20 Team Sunweb 0:28:27 21 Dimension Data 0:30:18 22 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:41:31

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 7:37:03 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:03 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:49 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:50 21 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:56 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 25 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:00 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 29 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 34 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:27 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:34 40 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:24 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 42 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 43 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:03 44 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:14 45 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:05:45 46 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 50 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:50 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:29 52 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:01 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:28 55 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:09:35 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 57 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 63 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:37 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 65 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 66 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:51 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:13:54 69 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 70 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:59 71 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 72 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 73 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 74 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25 75 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:29 76 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 79 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 81 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:31 84 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 86 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:18:49 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 89 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:33 90 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:09 91 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:20:19 92 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 96 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 101 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 102 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:20:44 104 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:45 105 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:24:39 107 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:24:40 108 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:45 109 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:25:55 110 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:26:59 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:15 112 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 117 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 118 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:20 119 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:21 120 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 122 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:28 123 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:32:40 124 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:51 126 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 127 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 128 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 129 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 130 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 131 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 133 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 134 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 135 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:36:53 136 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:37:01 137 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:04 138 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 139 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 141 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 143 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 144 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 145 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 29 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 28 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 25 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 10 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 20 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 6 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 5 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 3 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 13 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 7:38:59 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:03 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:38 8 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:03:49 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:54 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:39 13 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:55 15 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:03 16 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:33 17 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:35 21 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:16:53 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:23 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:49 27 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:49 28 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:59 29 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:19 30 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:24 31 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:30:44 32 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:35:08 33 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel