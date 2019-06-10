Trending

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) wins stage 2

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) in the leader's jersey

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Chris Froome and his Ineos teammates

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Guillaume Martin and Dylan Teuns escape

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

The attack comes from the mist

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) out-sprints Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen at the start

Chris Froome takea a look at his bike

Tom Dumonulin makes it into the breakaway

Team Ineos work to control the breakaway

Chris Froome is well wrapped up

The riders make their way through the countryside

Simone Pettili (UAE Team Emirates)

Nairo Quintana sits in the bunch

Tom Dumoulin works in the breakaway

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Casper Pedersen in the polka dot jersey

Wout van Aert in the young rider jersey

Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Group Gobert) in a two-up sprint. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the sprint for third place, 13 seconds behind the two leaders, to secure himself some bonus seconds for the overall classification.

Teuns also moved into the race lead after stage 1 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was distanced from the main bunch on the final climb. He holds a three-second lead over Martin in the overall classification going into the third stage.

Martin and Teuns were part of a late move that surged clear with just over 30 kilometres to go after the remnants of the early breakaway were swept up by the peloton. The 12-rider group began to fracture under the pressure of the pace as they approached the final climb of the day. With just under 20 kilometres remaining, on the ascent of the Côte de Saint-Victor-sur-Arlanc, Martin attacked the leading group with only Teuns able to follow his move.

The pair never had a significant gap over the elite group of chasers behind, but it would prove to be enough for them to fight out the win between themselves. Teuns led Martin under the flamme rouge and through much of the final kilometre before Martin made his run for the line after the final corner. It looked like Martin had timed his sprint to perfection, but Teuns still had some gas in the tank and he edged out Martin on the line.

"This is a special one. I had to wait long. Almost 24 months to get the victory again and it's like a really nice victory and I'm super happy with it," a delighted Teuns said. "From the gun, there were some big names in the breakaway. Ineos did a really hard pace to control this breakaway and bring them back. Then, I saw that they were tired and there were some guys going and I just followed. I saw it was a possibility for a new breakaway and in the last climb, it was about making the difference.

"[Martin] was a good companion in the break. We were both the strongest on the steep climb and I was lucky to have him help in the break. Then it was man on man sprint and I'm super happy that I could win. It's a dream come true to win in the Dauphiné and I've won my first lion."

Behind Martin and Teuns, a battle between the overall contenders was unfolding. The final climb would prove just as explosive for the GC group, with riders spread up and down the second category ascent. Fuglsang, Chris Froome (Ineos), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) were among those who surged clear on the steep climb.

Meanwhile, home hero Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was left to chase with the help of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) after getting dropped. They would soon have the help of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and a few others, but they were not able to make contact with the other contenders and gave away 31 seconds to them on the line.

How it happened

After a hilly start to the Critérium du Dauphiné, there would be a whole lot more climbing for the riders on day two. After clinging on over the multiple ascents to win on stage 1, Boasson Hagen started the day in the yellow jersey of race leader. He would face a stern enough test of his lead over the following four-second lead. Summer was still yet to arrive in the south of France and more cold, grey weather greeted the riders.

There was another major fight for a place in the breakaway and it would be some time before a group would finally snap the elastic. The move came in two parts with 14 riders eventually slipping up the road, forming an échappée royale. They were Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Julian Alaphilippe, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

The 14 became 13 when Kwiatkowski sat up following the ascent of the Cote de Moussages, and with that, the gap to the peloton began to grow. With Kwiatkowski back, Team Ineos set to keep the move at close quarters and the gap hovered around the minute mark. By the time the leaders reached the third climb of the day their gap had expanded to almost two minutes.

A king of the mountains at least year's Tour de France, Alaphilippe was eager to collect some mountains points and picked up top marks over the first five ascents, out of eight in total. With the gap heading back down towards the one-minute mark with a little under 90 kilometres remaining, the unity of the breakaway began to fracture with Cavagna attacking at the feed zone.

The group would eventually come back together before Izagirre, Dumoulin, Gaudu and Buchmann moved clear on the Côte de la Baraque with 53km remaining. De Marchi chased along for some time before eventually making contact to bring the leading group up to five, while the rest of the escapees were brought back to the peloton. De Marchi was the first to crack as the vastly reduced peloton kept closing in, but the remaining four would not last much longer. With 35 kilometres to go, it was time to sit up and accept the inevitable.

No sooner had the break been caught, the attacks began again with Serge Pauwels (CCC Team), lighting things up. Initially, 10 riders, including Pauwels, Martin, Teuns and Alexey Lutsenko, broke clear, with Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) joining the party a short while later.

Gilbert was keen to push the pace on, having started the day just four seconds behind Boasson Hagen in the overall standings. However, he could not hold on over the final climb as Martin and Theuns dropped the rest of the group. As the two leaders pushed on, the yellow jersey Boasson Hagen began to suffer. With still a kilometre to the top of the climb, he could not follow the main contenders any longer and began to slip back.

Boasson Hagen was not the only one to find himself in trouble, and as Pinot piled the pressure on with 17 kilometres to go, some of the GC favourites were distanced. Michael Woods (EF Education First) was the only one that could follow Pinot initially, with Froome forced to shut the gap down. In his wheel was Quintana, Fuglsang, and Adam Yates, while further down the road Bardet and Dan Martin were fighting to get back on. Chasing them were Porte, Kruijswijk and Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First).

Mikael Cherel, who had been in the break with Teuns, dropped back to help Bardet and his companions but he was unable to close the gap and soon dropped off. Meanwhile, in the first group of favourites, the attacks kept coming. Pinot and Fuglsang were the main protagonists with a number of others taking advantage. Fortunately for Froome, he had teammate Wout Poels in the group, who worked hard to close down each of the moves.

The disharmony worked well for Guillaume Martin and Teuns and they were able to hold onto their slim lead into the final kilometre. Martin made the first serious bid for the line, but Teuns was able to overhaul him on the slightly uphill run to the line. Fuglsang took the sprint for third and the final selection of bonus seconds, while the Bardet and Porte group gave away some 31 seconds on the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida4:12:41
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:44
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
18Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:48
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:01:49
26Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
31Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
37Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
40Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:13
43Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
44Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
45Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:28
46Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
47Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:05:34
48Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
49Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
50Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
51José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
52Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
58David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
61Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
63Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
64Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:08:36
66Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
67Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
69Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:50
70Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
72Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
73Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:24
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
75Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:13:42
76Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
77Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:13:43
78Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
80Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:48
81Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
82Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
83Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
84Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
85Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
86Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
87Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:18
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
89Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
90Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
91Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
103Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
105Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
110Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
113Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
114Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
116Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:21:43
118William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
120Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:21:54
121Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
122Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
123Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
124Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
126Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
127Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
128Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
129Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
130Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
132Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
133Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
134Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
135Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
136Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
137André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
138Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
139Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
140Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
141Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
142Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
143Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
145Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRiccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFNicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - D57 La Chaise-Dieu km. 147.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida4

Sprint 2 - D498 Craponne-Sur-Arzon km. 180
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida25pts
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert22
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First16
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos8
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6

Mountain 1 - Côte De Moussages km. 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5pts
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1

Mountain 2 - Côte De La Martel km. 38
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Cheylade (D3-D9) km. 46
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

Mountain 4 - Côte De La Tourbière Du Jolan km. 56
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Chavanon km. 68
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

Mountain 6 - Côte De La Baraque km. 128.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team2pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 7 - Côte De La Barbatte km. 137.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 8 - Côte De Saint-Victor Sur Arlanc km. 162
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4:14:29
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:01
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:40
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:46
11Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
16Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:02
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:00
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
19Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:30
21Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
25Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:19:55
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:20:06
31Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
33Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:40:18
2EF Education First0:00:31
3Groupama-FDJ
4Bahrain-Merida0:01:22
5Mitchelton-Scott0:01:36
6Movistar Team
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:46
8Katusha-Alpecin0:03:11
9Team Ineos0:03:45
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:46
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:16
12CCC Team0:08:21
13Trek-Segafredo0:10:33
14AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
15Team Arkea - Samsic0:13:44
16Uae Team Emirates0:15:06
17Lotto Soudal0:17:40
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:21:26
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:23
20Team Sunweb0:28:27
21Dimension Data0:30:18
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:41:31

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida7:37:03
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:03
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:24
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
17Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:50
21Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:56
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
25Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:02:00
27Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
29Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
34Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
38Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:27
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:34
40Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:24
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
42Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
43Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:03
44Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:14
45Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:05:45
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
50Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:50
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:07:29
52Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:01
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:09:28
55Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:09:35
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
57Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
61Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
63Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:37
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
65Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
66Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:51
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos0:13:54
69Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
70Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:59
71Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
72Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
73Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
74Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:25
75Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:29
76Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
78Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
79Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
81Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:16:31
84Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
86Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:18:49
88Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
89Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:33
90Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:09
91Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:20:19
92Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
101Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
102Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:20:44
104Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:45
105Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
106Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:24:39
107Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:24:40
108Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:45
109Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:25:55
110Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:26:59
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:15
112Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
115Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
117Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
118Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:28:20
119Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:28:21
120Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
121Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
122Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:28
123James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:32:40
124William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:51
126Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
127Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
128Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
129Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
130Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
131Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
133Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
134Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
135Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:36:53
136Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:37:01
137Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:04
138Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
139Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
141André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
142Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
143Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
144Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
145Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team34pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida29
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert28
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data25
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First16
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team12
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data10
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos8
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
20Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert6
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos6
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb18pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert5
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida3
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos1
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma7:38:59
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:03
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:38
8Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:07
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:03:49
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:54
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:39
13Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:55
15Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:13:03
16Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:33
17Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:14:35
21Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:16:53
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:23
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:49
27Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:49
28Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:23:59
29Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:19
30Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:26:24
31James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:30:44
32Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:35:08
33Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team22:53:57
2EF Education First0:00:31
3Groupama-FDJ
4Bahrain-Merida0:01:22
5Movistar Team0:01:36
6Mitchelton-Scott
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:46
8Team Ineos0:03:45
9Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:46
10Katusha-Alpecin0:07:01
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:06
12CCC Team0:08:21
13AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
14Uae Team Emirates0:15:06
15Lotto Soudal0:17:40
16Trek-Segafredo0:18:13
17Team Arkea - Samsic0:21:24
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:06
19Team Sunweb0:32:17
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:09
21Dimension Data0:40:24
22Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1:06:53

 

