Criterium du Dauphine: Teuns wins stage 2
Bahrain-Merida rider out-paces Martin, takes race lead
Stage 2: Mauriac - Craponne-sur-Arzon
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Group Gobert) in a two-up sprint. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the sprint for third place, 13 seconds behind the two leaders, to secure himself some bonus seconds for the overall classification.
Teuns also moved into the race lead after stage 1 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was distanced from the main bunch on the final climb. He holds a three-second lead over Martin in the overall classification going into the third stage.
Martin and Teuns were part of a late move that surged clear with just over 30 kilometres to go after the remnants of the early breakaway were swept up by the peloton. The 12-rider group began to fracture under the pressure of the pace as they approached the final climb of the day. With just under 20 kilometres remaining, on the ascent of the Côte de Saint-Victor-sur-Arlanc, Martin attacked the leading group with only Teuns able to follow his move.
The pair never had a significant gap over the elite group of chasers behind, but it would prove to be enough for them to fight out the win between themselves. Teuns led Martin under the flamme rouge and through much of the final kilometre before Martin made his run for the line after the final corner. It looked like Martin had timed his sprint to perfection, but Teuns still had some gas in the tank and he edged out Martin on the line.
"This is a special one. I had to wait long. Almost 24 months to get the victory again and it's like a really nice victory and I'm super happy with it," a delighted Teuns said. "From the gun, there were some big names in the breakaway. Ineos did a really hard pace to control this breakaway and bring them back. Then, I saw that they were tired and there were some guys going and I just followed. I saw it was a possibility for a new breakaway and in the last climb, it was about making the difference.
"[Martin] was a good companion in the break. We were both the strongest on the steep climb and I was lucky to have him help in the break. Then it was man on man sprint and I'm super happy that I could win. It's a dream come true to win in the Dauphiné and I've won my first lion."
Behind Martin and Teuns, a battle between the overall contenders was unfolding. The final climb would prove just as explosive for the GC group, with riders spread up and down the second category ascent. Fuglsang, Chris Froome (Ineos), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) were among those who surged clear on the steep climb.
Meanwhile, home hero Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was left to chase with the help of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) after getting dropped. They would soon have the help of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and a few others, but they were not able to make contact with the other contenders and gave away 31 seconds to them on the line.
How it happened
After a hilly start to the Critérium du Dauphiné, there would be a whole lot more climbing for the riders on day two. After clinging on over the multiple ascents to win on stage 1, Boasson Hagen started the day in the yellow jersey of race leader. He would face a stern enough test of his lead over the following four-second lead. Summer was still yet to arrive in the south of France and more cold, grey weather greeted the riders.
There was another major fight for a place in the breakaway and it would be some time before a group would finally snap the elastic. The move came in two parts with 14 riders eventually slipping up the road, forming an échappée royale. They were Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Julian Alaphilippe, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).
The 14 became 13 when Kwiatkowski sat up following the ascent of the Cote de Moussages, and with that, the gap to the peloton began to grow. With Kwiatkowski back, Team Ineos set to keep the move at close quarters and the gap hovered around the minute mark. By the time the leaders reached the third climb of the day their gap had expanded to almost two minutes.
A king of the mountains at least year's Tour de France, Alaphilippe was eager to collect some mountains points and picked up top marks over the first five ascents, out of eight in total. With the gap heading back down towards the one-minute mark with a little under 90 kilometres remaining, the unity of the breakaway began to fracture with Cavagna attacking at the feed zone.
The group would eventually come back together before Izagirre, Dumoulin, Gaudu and Buchmann moved clear on the Côte de la Baraque with 53km remaining. De Marchi chased along for some time before eventually making contact to bring the leading group up to five, while the rest of the escapees were brought back to the peloton. De Marchi was the first to crack as the vastly reduced peloton kept closing in, but the remaining four would not last much longer. With 35 kilometres to go, it was time to sit up and accept the inevitable.
No sooner had the break been caught, the attacks began again with Serge Pauwels (CCC Team), lighting things up. Initially, 10 riders, including Pauwels, Martin, Teuns and Alexey Lutsenko, broke clear, with Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) joining the party a short while later.
Gilbert was keen to push the pace on, having started the day just four seconds behind Boasson Hagen in the overall standings. However, he could not hold on over the final climb as Martin and Theuns dropped the rest of the group. As the two leaders pushed on, the yellow jersey Boasson Hagen began to suffer. With still a kilometre to the top of the climb, he could not follow the main contenders any longer and began to slip back.
Boasson Hagen was not the only one to find himself in trouble, and as Pinot piled the pressure on with 17 kilometres to go, some of the GC favourites were distanced. Michael Woods (EF Education First) was the only one that could follow Pinot initially, with Froome forced to shut the gap down. In his wheel was Quintana, Fuglsang, and Adam Yates, while further down the road Bardet and Dan Martin were fighting to get back on. Chasing them were Porte, Kruijswijk and Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First).
Mikael Cherel, who had been in the break with Teuns, dropped back to help Bardet and his companions but he was unable to close the gap and soon dropped off. Meanwhile, in the first group of favourites, the attacks kept coming. Pinot and Fuglsang were the main protagonists with a number of others taking advantage. Fortunately for Froome, he had teammate Wout Poels in the group, who worked hard to close down each of the moves.
The disharmony worked well for Guillaume Martin and Teuns and they were able to hold onto their slim lead into the final kilometre. Martin made the first serious bid for the line, but Teuns was able to overhaul him on the slightly uphill run to the line. Fuglsang took the sprint for third and the final selection of bonus seconds, while the Bardet and Porte group gave away some 31 seconds on the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|4:12:41
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:44
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|22
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:49
|26
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|31
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|34
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:13
|43
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|44
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|45
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:28
|46
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:05:34
|48
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|58
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|61
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|63
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:36
|66
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|67
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:50
|70
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|72
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|73
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:24
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:13:42
|76
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:43
|78
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|80
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:48
|81
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|84
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|85
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:18
|88
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|89
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|110
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|113
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:21:43
|118
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|120
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:54
|121
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|123
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|124
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|132
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|133
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|138
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|139
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|140
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|142
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|143
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|145
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|22
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:14:29
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:40
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:46
|11
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:02
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:00
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|19
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:30
|21
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:19:55
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:20:06
|31
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:40:18
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:31
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:22
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:36
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:11
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:03:45
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:46
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:16
|12
|CCC Team
|0:08:21
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:33
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|15
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:13:44
|16
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:15:06
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:40
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:21:26
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:23
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:28:27
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:30:18
|22
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:41:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|7:37:03
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:03
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|21
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:56
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:00
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|29
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|34
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:27
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:34
|40
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:24
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|42
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|43
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:03
|44
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:14
|45
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:05:45
|46
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:50
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:29
|52
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:01
|53
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:28
|55
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:09:35
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|57
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|63
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:37
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|66
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:51
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|68
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:13:54
|69
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|70
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:59
|71
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|74
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|75
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:29
|76
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|81
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:31
|84
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:18:49
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|89
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:33
|90
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:09
|91
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:20:19
|92
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|101
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:20:44
|104
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:45
|105
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:24:39
|107
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:40
|108
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:45
|109
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:25:55
|110
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:26:59
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:15
|112
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|118
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:20
|119
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:21
|120
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|122
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:28
|123
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:32:40
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:51
|126
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|128
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|130
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|133
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|134
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|135
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:36:53
|136
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:37:01
|137
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:04
|138
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|139
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|140
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|141
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|142
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|143
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|145
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|25
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|20
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:38:59
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:38
|8
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:07
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:03:49
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:54
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:39
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:55
|15
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:03
|16
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:33
|17
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:35
|21
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:16:53
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:23
|24
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:49
|27
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:49
|28
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:59
|29
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:19
|30
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:24
|31
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:30:44
|32
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:35:08
|33
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|22:53:57
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:31
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:22
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:03:45
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:46
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:01
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:06
|12
|CCC Team
|0:08:21
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:15:06
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:40
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:13
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:21:24
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:06
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:32:17
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:09
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:40:24
|22
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1:06:53
