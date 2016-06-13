Contador takes over WorldTour standings

Alberto Contador on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fifth at Criterium du Dauphine has seen Alberto Contador rise to the top of the UCI WorldTour rankings for the first time in 2016, demoting teammate and world champion Peter Sagan into second place. Tinkoff, the team of Contador and Sagan, retains its place as the top team with Spain continuing to lead the nation standings.

Victory in the Dauphine prologue saw Contador wear the leader's yellow jersey for four days before slipping to third on stage 5. The 33-year-old then dropped to fifth the following day and remained in that position at the conclusion of stage 5 to add 55 points to his tally of WorldTour points in 2016.

With Sagan currently racing at the Tour de Suisse, the Slovakian could move back to top of the standings at the conclusion of the nine-day race in June 19 but for now sits second in 329 points.

BMC's Richie Porte, one of four riders to lead the rankings so far in 2016, moves up from fifth to third after he finished fourth overall as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dropping to fourth and fifth respectively.

With his third career Dauphine win, Chris Froome (Sky) jumps from 73rd to 20th on the rankings with 136 points while third place finisher Dan Martin improves from 20th to tenth on 204 points.

In total, 165 riders have scored points in 2016.

While Tinkoff hold onto first place with 876 points, there was no change to the top four team with Etixx-Quick Step the biggest mover from seventh to fifth. Team Dimension Data remain bottom of the 18 teams with 128 points, just six behind IAM Cycling.

With Contador on top of the standings, Spain's position as the number one ranked nation continues as they continue to lead Colombia by over 100 points having accumulated 874 points so far this season. France jump from third to fifth on 673 points with Australia fourth on 647, and Belgium fifth on 558 points.

Sitting bottom of the 33 nations is Lithuania thanks to Ramūnas Navardauskas' solitary point thus far in 2016.

WorldTour rankings - June 12

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 337 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 329 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 290 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 285 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 231 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 219 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 206 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 205 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 204 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 204 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 168 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 163 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 153 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 152 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 150 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 148 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 136 21 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 131 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 110 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 105 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 104 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 102

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff 876 pts 2 Movistar Team 730 3 Team Sky 713 4 BMC Racing Team 697 5 Etixx - Quick Step 618 6 Orica GreenEdge 517 7 Team Katusha 500 8 FDJ 434 9 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 361 10 Astana Pro Team 328 11 Trek - Segafredo 269 12 Lampre - Merida 253 13 AG2R La Mondiale 215 14 Lotto Soudal 215 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 189 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 167 17 IAM Cycling 134 18 Team Dimension Data 128