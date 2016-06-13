Trending

Contador takes over WorldTour standings

No change to team or nation standings with Tinkoff and Spain remaining top

Alberto Contador on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fifth at Criterium du Dauphine has seen Alberto Contador rise to the top of the UCI WorldTour rankings for the first time in 2016, demoting teammate and world champion Peter Sagan into second place. Tinkoff, the team of Contador and Sagan, retains its place as the top team with Spain continuing to lead the nation standings.

Victory in the Dauphine prologue saw Contador wear the leader's yellow jersey for four days before slipping to third on stage 5. The 33-year-old then dropped to fifth the following day and remained in that position at the conclusion of stage 5 to add 55 points to his tally of WorldTour points in 2016.

With Sagan currently racing at the Tour de Suisse, the Slovakian could move back to top of the standings at the conclusion of the nine-day race in June 19 but for now sits second in 329 points.

BMC's Richie Porte, one of four riders to lead the rankings so far in 2016, moves up from fifth to third after he finished fourth overall as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dropping to fourth and fifth respectively.

With his third career Dauphine win, Chris Froome (Sky) jumps from 73rd to 20th on the rankings with 136 points while third place finisher Dan Martin improves from 20th to tenth on 204 points.

In total, 165 riders have scored points in 2016.

While Tinkoff hold onto first place with 876 points, there was no change to the top four team with Etixx-Quick Step the biggest mover from seventh to fifth. Team Dimension Data remain bottom of the 18 teams with 128 points, just six behind IAM Cycling.

With Contador on top of the standings, Spain's position as the number one ranked nation continues as they continue to lead Colombia by over 100 points having accumulated 874 points so far this season. France jump from third to fifth on 673 points with Australia fourth on 647, and Belgium fifth on 558 points.

Sitting bottom of the 33 nations is Lithuania thanks to Ramūnas Navardauskas' solitary point thus far in 2016.

WorldTour rankings - June 12

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team337pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team329
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team290
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team285
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team231
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha219
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ206
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team205
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step204
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo168
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team163
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ153
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida152
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge150
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step149
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky148
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale138
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky136
21Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team131
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step128
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo118
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha110
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky105
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky104
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge102

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff876pts
2Movistar Team730
3Team Sky713
4BMC Racing Team697
5Etixx - Quick Step618
6Orica GreenEdge517
7Team Katusha500
8FDJ434
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo361
10Astana Pro Team328
11Trek - Segafredo269
12Lampre - Merida253
13AG2R La Mondiale215
14Lotto Soudal215
15Cannondale Pro Cycling Team189
16Team Giant - Alpecin167
17IAM Cycling134
18Team Dimension Data128

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain874pts
2Colombia762
3France673
4Australia647
5Belgium558
6Great Britain503
7Netherlands424
8Italy399
9Switzerland361
10Slovakia329
11Russia290
12Ireland204
13Poland187
14Norway174
15Portugal170
16Germany162
17Luxembourg155
18Denmark96
19Czech Republic92
20Slovenia79
21United States72
22Costa Rica68
23Canada54
24Belarus40
25Latvia20
26South Africa17
27Estonia16
28Austria12
29New Zealand6
30Kazakhstan6
31Sweden2
32Eritrea2
33Lithuania1