Contador takes over WorldTour standings
No change to team or nation standings with Tinkoff and Spain remaining top
Fifth at Criterium du Dauphine has seen Alberto Contador rise to the top of the UCI WorldTour rankings for the first time in 2016, demoting teammate and world champion Peter Sagan into second place. Tinkoff, the team of Contador and Sagan, retains its place as the top team with Spain continuing to lead the nation standings.
Victory in the Dauphine prologue saw Contador wear the leader's yellow jersey for four days before slipping to third on stage 5. The 33-year-old then dropped to fifth the following day and remained in that position at the conclusion of stage 5 to add 55 points to his tally of WorldTour points in 2016.
With Sagan currently racing at the Tour de Suisse, the Slovakian could move back to top of the standings at the conclusion of the nine-day race in June 19 but for now sits second in 329 points.
BMC's Richie Porte, one of four riders to lead the rankings so far in 2016, moves up from fifth to third after he finished fourth overall as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dropping to fourth and fifth respectively.
With his third career Dauphine win, Chris Froome (Sky) jumps from 73rd to 20th on the rankings with 136 points while third place finisher Dan Martin improves from 20th to tenth on 204 points.
In total, 165 riders have scored points in 2016.
While Tinkoff hold onto first place with 876 points, there was no change to the top four team with Etixx-Quick Step the biggest mover from seventh to fifth. Team Dimension Data remain bottom of the 18 teams with 128 points, just six behind IAM Cycling.
With Contador on top of the standings, Spain's position as the number one ranked nation continues as they continue to lead Colombia by over 100 points having accumulated 874 points so far this season. France jump from third to fifth on 673 points with Australia fourth on 647, and Belgium fifth on 558 points.
Sitting bottom of the 33 nations is Lithuania thanks to Ramūnas Navardauskas' solitary point thus far in 2016.
WorldTour rankings - June 12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|337
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|329
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|290
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|285
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|231
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|219
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|206
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|205
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|204
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|204
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|163
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|152
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|148
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|21
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|110
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|104
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff
|876
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|730
|3
|Team Sky
|713
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|697
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|618
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|517
|7
|Team Katusha
|500
|8
|FDJ
|434
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|361
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|328
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|269
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|253
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|215
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|215
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|189
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|167
|17
|IAM Cycling
|134
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|128
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|874
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|762
|3
|France
|673
|4
|Australia
|647
|5
|Belgium
|558
|6
|Great Britain
|503
|7
|Netherlands
|424
|8
|Italy
|399
|9
|Switzerland
|361
|10
|Slovakia
|329
|11
|Russia
|290
|12
|Ireland
|204
|13
|Poland
|187
|14
|Norway
|174
|15
|Portugal
|170
|16
|Germany
|162
|17
|Luxembourg
|155
|18
|Denmark
|96
|19
|Czech Republic
|92
|20
|Slovenia
|79
|21
|United States
|72
|22
|Costa Rica
|68
|23
|Canada
|54
|24
|Belarus
|40
|25
|Latvia
|20
|26
|South Africa
|17
|27
|Estonia
|16
|28
|Austria
|12
|29
|New Zealand
|6
|30
|Kazakhstan
|6
|31
|Sweden
|2
|32
|Eritrea
|2
|33
|Lithuania
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy