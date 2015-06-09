Dennis back in yellow, but van Garderen remains BMC's Dauphiné leader

Image 1 of 5 Rohan Dennis pulls on the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis on the front of the BMC team time trial squad at Dauphine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis with an Australian flag after his world record feat

Two years ago Rohan Dennis used the Critérium du Dauphiné to announce himself on the main stage with a stint in the yellow jersey after a strong ride in the individual time trial. Fast forward to the 2015 edition of the race and the Australian rider is back in yellow after BMC claimed the team time trial on stage 3.

A lot has changed for Dennis in the intervening years. He has started his first Tour de France, won the Tour Down Under, set a then-UCI Hour Record, moved teams in a rare mid-season transfer, won an Olympic silver and took gold in the World Championships. For a 25-year-old he's accomplished rather a lot.





The last few months of Dennis' season have seen him make the transition from road to track and back again. He began the season in fine form with a win in the Tour Down Under before setting a UCI Hour Record of 51.852 kilometres in April. The move back to road has not been as easy as expected but the Australian is now finding feet as well the necessary results to gain a place in BMC's Tour de France line-up.





The Hour Record





Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel