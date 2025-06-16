Recommended reading

Adieu Critérium du Dauphiné, hello Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes - French stage race undergoes major name change

A surprise new name in break from tradition

Tadej Pogačar won the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné
Tadej Pogačar won the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar will go down in history as the last winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné after race organiser ASO changed the event's name to Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes for 2026 to reflect the region the race now visits and the support from the French region.

ASO also revealed a new logo for the race alongside the new name, which will be held between June 7-14 in 2026 and will still be a vital pre-Tour de France race.

