Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1

By

Ale BTC Ljubljana rider attacks breakaway to win solo and take first leader's jersey

Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser was part of a decisive five-rider breakaway on stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser goes solo from a breakaway on stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a week after she was wearing the leader’s jersey at the Simac Ladies Tour, Swiss national champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) won the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta from a solo break in A Rua. Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the chase-group sprint for second place ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in third, Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) finished fourth.

Reusser was one of four riders remaining from an original group of six when she attacked her breakaway companions with just over 2km to go and used her time trialling skills to stay away until the line. 

The peloton finished 1:50 behind Reusser with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) beating Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma) to the line.

“I'm so tired. I thought I'm so tired of Holland, of Simac Ladies Tour. I was two days in school yesterday, the whole day travel,” said Reusser. “I thought we have a rest day today, it starts tomorrow - I had it wrong in my head. I was like, 'yeah I can do whatever’ so I just thought I go for it and for a breakaway. 

“I just pedalled a lot and we kept away and I felt the others don't have that much so I just tried to go and it worked out. I didn't want to sprint against Coryn Rivera so I tried my luck and it worked out. It's incredible.”

After losing the lead of Simac Ladies Tour to Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) last week, Reusser claimed not to be looking to defend her GC lead at the Challenge by la Vuelta. 

“Now I’m in front but it was not my dream to have the leader's jersey again, it's a lot of work,” said Reusser. “Yeah it's nice but I think I'm not the fastest tomorrow. Let's see. I think I'm really happy with having won a stage, I'm fine, let's see.”

Reusser now leads the overall classification by 26 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and 28 seconds ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) ahead of the stage 2 mountain time trial on Friday.

How it unfolded

The hilly 118.7km first stage of four started with a 15km descent which by the bottom had already stretched out the peloton before a short climb created even more splits. 

On the main climb of the day, with 60km to go, a group of five riders broke away from the peloton. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing), Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Lucy Kennedy (Team BikeExchange), Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit WNT) gained 20 seconds on the peloton and a few kilometres later were joined by Coryn Rivera (Team DSM). 

At the top of the climb, with 50km to go, the gap for the leaders had extended to 1:55. Kennedy and Magnaldi were distanced on the descent leaving Rivera, Chabbey, Reusser, and Rooijakkers at the front. 

SD Worx, who missed the move, were pulling on the front with the world champion, Anna van der Breggen, on the front however the gap stayed around the two minute mark. With 20km to go the gap went out to 2:04 as Rivera, who had the best chance out of the group in a sprint, started to miss turns in an effort to save her legs. 

With 15km to go it was clear that the breakaway would make it to the line with the gap between the front group and the much-reduced peloton still sitting at over two minutes. Movistar were working hard on the front and managed to bring the gap down slightly but with under 10km to go and a gap over just under 2 minutes the breakaway looked certain to make it to the line.  

With 5.4km to go Chabbey attacked her breakaway companions however Rooijakkers quickly closed her down bringing the group back together. 1km later, however, Chabbey attacked again and got a gap but it was Reusser this time who brought her compatriot back to the group. 

With 2.2km to go Reusser put in her own attack which the Swiss national time trial champion managed to hold. Behind, the three remaining riders were looking to each other to chase as Reusser extended her gap. In the peloton behind, Movistar were still chasing but the gap to the four leaders remained at 1:50 with less than 1km to go. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:07:46
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:00:22
3Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:48
6Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
8Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
9Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
11Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
12Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
13Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
15Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
19Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Team SD Worx
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
21Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
22Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
23Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
28Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
29Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
30Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
31Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
33Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
34Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
36Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
37Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
38Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
39Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
40Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
41Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
42Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
43Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
44Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
45Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
46Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
47Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
48Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
49Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
50Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
51Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
52Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:01
53Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:08:08
54Irene Mendez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
55Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
56Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
57Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
58Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
59Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
60Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
61Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
62Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:11
63Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
64Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
65Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
66Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
67Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
68Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:13:21
69Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
70Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
71Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
72Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
73Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
74Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
75Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
76Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
77Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
78Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
79Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
80Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
81Holly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing
82Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
83Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
84Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
85Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
86Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
87Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
88Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
89Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing 0:15:58
90Silvia Zuñiga Garcia (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:16:00
91Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
92Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
93Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
94Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
95Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:35
96Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
97Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
98Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
99Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
100Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
101Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
102Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink

Sprint 1 - Meta. Estación De Montaña De Manzaneda km. 118.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 20
3Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 12
6Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 9
8Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 8
9Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 6
11Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 5
12Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 4
13Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 2
15Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ale' BTC Ljubljana 9:26:54
2Liv Racing 0:00:22
3Team DSM
4Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:48
6FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Jumbo-Visma Women Team
8Team SD Worx
9Movistar Team Women
10Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
11Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
12Massi Tactic Women Team
13Team BikeExchange 0:02:01
14Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:24:54
15BePink 0:28:08
16Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:28:40
17Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:34:28
18Bizkaia-Durango 0:36:27
19Instafund Racing 0:41:43
20Hitec Products 0:42:55

