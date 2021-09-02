Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1
By Amy Jones
Ale BTC Ljubljana rider attacks breakaway to win solo and take first leader's jersey
Less than a week after she was wearing the leader’s jersey at the Simac Ladies Tour, Swiss national champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) won the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta from a solo break in A Rua. Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the chase-group sprint for second place ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in third, Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) finished fourth.
Reusser was one of four riders remaining from an original group of six when she attacked her breakaway companions with just over 2km to go and used her time trialling skills to stay away until the line.
The peloton finished 1:50 behind Reusser with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) beating Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma) to the line.
“I'm so tired. I thought I'm so tired of Holland, of Simac Ladies Tour. I was two days in school yesterday, the whole day travel,” said Reusser. “I thought we have a rest day today, it starts tomorrow - I had it wrong in my head. I was like, 'yeah I can do whatever’ so I just thought I go for it and for a breakaway.
“I just pedalled a lot and we kept away and I felt the others don't have that much so I just tried to go and it worked out. I didn't want to sprint against Coryn Rivera so I tried my luck and it worked out. It's incredible.”
After losing the lead of Simac Ladies Tour to Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) last week, Reusser claimed not to be looking to defend her GC lead at the Challenge by la Vuelta.
“Now I’m in front but it was not my dream to have the leader's jersey again, it's a lot of work,” said Reusser. “Yeah it's nice but I think I'm not the fastest tomorrow. Let's see. I think I'm really happy with having won a stage, I'm fine, let's see.”
Reusser now leads the overall classification by 26 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and 28 seconds ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) ahead of the stage 2 mountain time trial on Friday.
How it unfolded
The hilly 118.7km first stage of four started with a 15km descent which by the bottom had already stretched out the peloton before a short climb created even more splits.
On the main climb of the day, with 60km to go, a group of five riders broke away from the peloton. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing), Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Lucy Kennedy (Team BikeExchange), Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit WNT) gained 20 seconds on the peloton and a few kilometres later were joined by Coryn Rivera (Team DSM).
At the top of the climb, with 50km to go, the gap for the leaders had extended to 1:55. Kennedy and Magnaldi were distanced on the descent leaving Rivera, Chabbey, Reusser, and Rooijakkers at the front.
SD Worx, who missed the move, were pulling on the front with the world champion, Anna van der Breggen, on the front however the gap stayed around the two minute mark. With 20km to go the gap went out to 2:04 as Rivera, who had the best chance out of the group in a sprint, started to miss turns in an effort to save her legs.
With 15km to go it was clear that the breakaway would make it to the line with the gap between the front group and the much-reduced peloton still sitting at over two minutes. Movistar were working hard on the front and managed to bring the gap down slightly but with under 10km to go and a gap over just under 2 minutes the breakaway looked certain to make it to the line.
With 5.4km to go Chabbey attacked her breakaway companions however Rooijakkers quickly closed her down bringing the group back together. 1km later, however, Chabbey attacked again and got a gap but it was Reusser this time who brought her compatriot back to the group.
With 2.2km to go Reusser put in her own attack which the Swiss national time trial champion managed to hold. Behind, the three remaining riders were looking to each other to chase as Reusser extended her gap. In the peloton behind, Movistar were still chasing but the gap to the four leaders remained at 1:50 with less than 1km to go.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3:07:46
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:22
|3
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:48
|6
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|9
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|12
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|19
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Team SD Worx
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|21
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|22
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|28
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|29
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|33
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|36
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|37
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|38
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|40
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|41
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|42
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|44
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|45
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|47
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|49
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|50
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|51
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|52
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:01
|53
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:08:08
|54
|Irene Mendez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|55
|Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
|56
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|57
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|58
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|59
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
|60
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|62
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:08:11
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|64
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|66
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|67
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|68
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:13:21
|69
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|70
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|71
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|72
|Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
|73
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|74
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|75
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|76
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|77
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|78
|Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|79
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|80
|Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|81
|Holly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing
|82
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|83
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|84
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|89
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
|0:15:58
|90
|Silvia Zuñiga Garcia (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:16:00
|91
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|92
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|94
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|95
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:16:35
|96
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|97
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|98
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|99
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|100
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|101
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|102
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|25
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|20
|3
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|14
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|12
|6
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|10
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|9
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|8
|9
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|6
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|5
|12
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|4
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|2
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|9:26:54
|2
|Liv Racing
|0:00:22
|3
|Team DSM
|4
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:48
|6
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|8
|Team SD Worx
|9
|Movistar Team Women
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|11
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Massi Tactic Women Team
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02:01
|14
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|15
|BePink
|0:28:08
|16
|Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:28:40
|17
|Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:34:28
|18
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:36:27
|19
|Instafund Racing
|0:41:43
|20
|Hitec Products
|0:42:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3:07:36
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:26
|3
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:28
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:00:32
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:58
|6
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|9
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|12
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|19
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Team SD Worx
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|21
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|22
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|28
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|29
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|33
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|36
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|37
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|38
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|40
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|41
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|42
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|44
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|45
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|47
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|49
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|50
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|51
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|52
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:11
|53
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:08:18
|54
|Irene Mendez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|55
|Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
|56
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|57
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|58
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|59
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
|60
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|62
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:08:21
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|64
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|66
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|67
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|68
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:13:31
|69
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|70
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|71
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|72
|Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
|73
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|74
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|75
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|76
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|77
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|78
|Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|79
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|80
|Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|81
|Holly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing
|82
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|83
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|84
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|89
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
|0:16:08
|90
|Silvia Zuñiga Garcia (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:16:10
|91
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|92
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|94
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|95
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:16:45
|96
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|97
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|98
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|99
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|100
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|101
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|102
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|25
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|20
|3
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|14
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|12
|6
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|10
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|9
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|8
|9
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|6
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|5
|12
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|4
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|2
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|9:26:54
|2
|Liv Racing
|0:00:22
|3
|Team DSM
|4
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:48
|6
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|8
|Team SD Worx
|9
|Movistar Team Women
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|11
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Massi Tactic Women Team
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02:01
|14
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|15
|BePink
|0:28:08
|16
|Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:28:40
|17
|Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:34:28
|18
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:36:27
|19
|Instafund Racing
|0:41:43
|20
|Hitec Products
|0:42:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Benelux Tour: Tim Merlier wins stage 4More to come!
-
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1Ale BTC Ljubljana rider attacks breakaway to win solo and take first leader's jersey
-
Vuelta a España stage 18 – Live coverageAll the action from the final mountain stage up to Gamoniteiru
-
Ineos Grenadiers sign British talent Ben Tulett'To win the Tour is my big long-term ambition' says 20-year-old
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.