Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1

Image 1 of 4 Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Marlen Reusser was part of a decisive five-rider breakaway on stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Marlen Reusser goes solo from a breakaway on stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 at the Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a week after she was wearing the leader’s jersey at the Simac Ladies Tour, Swiss national champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) won the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta from a solo break in A Rua. Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the chase-group sprint for second place ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in third, Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) finished fourth.

Reusser was one of four riders remaining from an original group of six when she attacked her breakaway companions with just over 2km to go and used her time trialling skills to stay away until the line.

The peloton finished 1:50 behind Reusser with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) beating Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma) to the line.

“I'm so tired. I thought I'm so tired of Holland, of Simac Ladies Tour. I was two days in school yesterday, the whole day travel,” said Reusser. “I thought we have a rest day today, it starts tomorrow - I had it wrong in my head. I was like, 'yeah I can do whatever’ so I just thought I go for it and for a breakaway.

“I just pedalled a lot and we kept away and I felt the others don't have that much so I just tried to go and it worked out. I didn't want to sprint against Coryn Rivera so I tried my luck and it worked out. It's incredible.”

After losing the lead of Simac Ladies Tour to Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) last week, Reusser claimed not to be looking to defend her GC lead at the Challenge by la Vuelta.

“Now I’m in front but it was not my dream to have the leader's jersey again, it's a lot of work,” said Reusser. “Yeah it's nice but I think I'm not the fastest tomorrow. Let's see. I think I'm really happy with having won a stage, I'm fine, let's see.”

Reusser now leads the overall classification by 26 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and 28 seconds ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) ahead of the stage 2 mountain time trial on Friday.

How it unfolded

The hilly 118.7km first stage of four started with a 15km descent which by the bottom had already stretched out the peloton before a short climb created even more splits.

On the main climb of the day, with 60km to go, a group of five riders broke away from the peloton. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing), Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Lucy Kennedy (Team BikeExchange), Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit WNT) gained 20 seconds on the peloton and a few kilometres later were joined by Coryn Rivera (Team DSM).

At the top of the climb, with 50km to go, the gap for the leaders had extended to 1:55. Kennedy and Magnaldi were distanced on the descent leaving Rivera, Chabbey, Reusser, and Rooijakkers at the front.

SD Worx, who missed the move, were pulling on the front with the world champion, Anna van der Breggen, on the front however the gap stayed around the two minute mark. With 20km to go the gap went out to 2:04 as Rivera, who had the best chance out of the group in a sprint, started to miss turns in an effort to save her legs.

With 15km to go it was clear that the breakaway would make it to the line with the gap between the front group and the much-reduced peloton still sitting at over two minutes. Movistar were working hard on the front and managed to bring the gap down slightly but with under 10km to go and a gap over just under 2 minutes the breakaway looked certain to make it to the line.

With 5.4km to go Chabbey attacked her breakaway companions however Rooijakkers quickly closed her down bringing the group back together. 1km later, however, Chabbey attacked again and got a gap but it was Reusser this time who brought her compatriot back to the group.

With 2.2km to go Reusser put in her own attack which the Swiss national time trial champion managed to hold. Behind, the three remaining riders were looking to each other to chase as Reusser extended her gap. In the peloton behind, Movistar were still chasing but the gap to the four leaders remained at 1:50 with less than 1km to go.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:07:46 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:00:22 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 5 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:48 6 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 9 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 11 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 12 Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 18 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 19 Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Team SD Worx 20 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 21 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 22 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 23 Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 28 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 29 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 30 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 31 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 32 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 33 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 36 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 37 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 38 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 39 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 40 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 41 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 42 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 43 Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 44 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 45 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 46 Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 47 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 48 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 49 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 50 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 51 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 52 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:01 53 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:08:08 54 Irene Mendez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 55 Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 56 Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 57 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 58 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 59 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 60 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 61 Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 62 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:11 63 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 64 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 65 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 66 Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange 67 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 68 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:13:21 69 Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 70 Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 71 Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 72 Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango 73 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 74 Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 75 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 76 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 77 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 78 Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 79 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport 80 Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC 81 Holly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing 82 Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink 83 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 84 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 85 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 86 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 87 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 88 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 89 Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing 0:15:58 90 Silvia Zuñiga Garcia (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:16:00 91 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 92 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 93 Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 94 Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 95 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:35 96 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 97 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 98 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 99 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 100 Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 101 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 102 Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink

Sprint 1 - Meta. Estación De Montaña De Manzaneda km. 118.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 20 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14 5 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 12 6 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 9 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 8 9 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 6 11 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 5 12 Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 4 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 2 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ale' BTC Ljubljana 9:26:54 2 Liv Racing 0:00:22 3 Team DSM 4 Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:48 6 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Jumbo-Visma Women Team 8 Team SD Worx 9 Movistar Team Women 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 11 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 Massi Tactic Women Team 13 Team BikeExchange 0:02:01 14 Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:24:54 15 BePink 0:28:08 16 Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:28:40 17 Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:34:28 18 Bizkaia-Durango 0:36:27 19 Instafund Racing 0:41:43 20 Hitec Products 0:42:55

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:07:36 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:00:26 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:28 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:32 5 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:58 6 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 9 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 11 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 12 Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 18 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 19 Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Team SD Worx 20 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 21 Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 22 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 23 Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 28 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 29 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 30 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 31 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 32 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 33 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 36 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 37 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 38 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 39 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 40 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 41 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 42 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 43 Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 44 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 45 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 46 Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 47 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 48 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 49 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 50 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 51 Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 52 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:11 53 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:08:18 54 Irene Mendez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 55 Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team 56 Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 57 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 58 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 59 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 60 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 61 Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 62 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:21 63 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 64 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 65 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 66 Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange 67 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 68 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:13:31 69 Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team 70 Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 71 Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 72 Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango 73 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 74 Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 75 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 76 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 77 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 78 Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 79 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport 80 Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC 81 Holly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing 82 Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink 83 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 84 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 85 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 86 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 87 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 88 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 89 Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing 0:16:08 90 Silvia Zuñiga Garcia (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:16:10 91 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 92 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 93 Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 94 Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing 95 Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:16:45 96 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 97 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 98 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 99 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 100 Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 101 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 102 Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 20 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 4 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 14 5 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 12 6 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 9 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 8 9 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 6 11 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 5 12 Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 4 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 2 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 1