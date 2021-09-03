Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 TT
By Amy Jones
Marlen Reusser defends race lead in mountain time trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|0:19:08
|2
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:19
|3
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:27
|4
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:47
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar
|0:00:58
|6
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:59
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:15
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:20
|9
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:23
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|3:27:03
|2
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:01:36
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|0:01:39
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|0:01:45
|5
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:48
|6
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:06
|7
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:26
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar
|0:02:37
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|0:02:38
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:54
