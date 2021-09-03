Trending

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 TT

Marlen Reusser defends race lead in mountain time trial

Annemiek van Vleuten 2021 Almera TTT Training Circuito de Almera Tabernas 1212021
(Image credit: Movistar)

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar 0:19:08
2Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale BTC Ljubljana 0:00:19
3Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:27
4Kristen Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:47
5Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar 0:00:58
6Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:59
7Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:15
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:20
9Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:01:23
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale BTC Ljubljana 3:27:03
2Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:36
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar 0:01:39
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:01:45
5Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:48
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:06
7Kristen Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:26
8Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar 0:02:37
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:02:38
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:54

