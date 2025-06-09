Recommended reading

Following a wrong turn for the peloton and race neutralisation at Antwerp Port Epic, Timo Kielich takes breakaway win

By published

Rasmus Bøgh Wallin falls short to Dane in bike throw at the line while Tim Merlier best of chasers

Timo Kielich (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Timo Kielich (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)
Jump to:

Timo Kielich (Alpecin-Deceuninck) threw his bike across the line to win Antwerp Port Epic ahead of Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Uno-X Mobility). 

The 25-year-old Belgian took advantage of a solo attack with 30km to go and saved enough in his legs to withstand a challenge from the Dane, who bridged across in the final 7km.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews