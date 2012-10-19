Image 1 of 9 Riders make their way over the Duiwel's Kop Mountains during stage 5 (Image credit: Sportzpics) Image 2 of 9 Yolande De Villers and Yolande Speedy win the woman's category (Image credit: Sportzpics) Image 3 of 9 Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier win the veterans category (Image credit: Sportzpics) Image 4 of 9 Riders skirt the edge of a dam during Stage 5 from Herold to George (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 5 of 9 A rider makes her way through the Saasveld singletrack (Image credit: Sportzpics) Image 6 of 9 Nico Bell and Gavie Combrinck take first place of stage 5 (Image credit: Sportzpics) Image 7 of 9 Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) leads the front group up a steep climb during Stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 8 of 9 Riders enjoy the forest singletrack descent into George (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 9 of 9 Overall leaders, David George (left) and Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) were content with second place on Stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

The battle for the final podium places at the 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek international mountain bike stage race in South Africa's Western Cape Province intensified further on Friday when Gawie Combrinck and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia) and Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo International Ostrich Chicks) raced to victories on stage 5.

Although shortened and rerouted due to rain damage on the original 75km route, the penultimate stage of the seven-day race saw continued high levels of tension among the general classification podium contenders. Bell and Combrinck won the stage overall, just ahead of overall leaders, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life), who confirmed they're riding defensively and cautiously and minimising any need to take risks.

The big losers on the day were Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com), who finished 11 minutes back and lost second place on general classification to Bell and Combrinck.

The women's race was equally dynamic, with stage 4 winners Speedy and De Villiers finishing six minutes ahead of Stopforth and Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) to take the lead for the first time. Stopforth has been ill for two days and was on the brink of withdrawing overnight, but decided to start the stage on Friday, managing to get the finish with a shot a finishing the race and, depending on her recovery, the overall title.

"There was a big climb early on today, so our strategy was to start hard and try and get away from Melt and Matthys," said Bell. "David George actually pushed the pace hard up there and we followed. Matthys was able stay with us, but had to drop back to Melt after a while.

"We really gave it our all today. We wanted second place on GC and we wanted another stage win. We also wanted a big enough cushion for the last day so that we can take fewer risks and hopefully challenge for another stage win. We have a 10-minute margin, but that's not much in mountain biking. We lost more than that on Stage 2 when my derailleur hanger broke," said Bell.

For Speedy and De Villiers, claiming the race lead was a significant motivation while the stage win was a bonus.

"We went into a lead from the first climb and then just focussed on keeping out of trouble while going as hard as we could. Our lead is less than a minute over Ischen and Catherine, which makes the women's race exciting right until the end. It's good for women's racing and for the Cape Pioneer Trek. It's been more of a race than a survival test."

With two stages of mechanical nightmares behind them, the top veteran pairing of Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) were once again racing at the front of the race, finishing the stage third overall and extending the lead in their category.

"On stage 1 we cut a tyre and had to tube it. Then we hit thorns and eventually ran out of spare tubes and inflator bombs. It was soul destroying. Then on stage 3, Robert dented his rim, which again forced us to tube and again we had to deal with punctures. Riding without problems for the last two days has been a huge relief," explained Pfitzenmaier, a German who lives in Cape Town.

"I've done a lot of stage races around the world and this year's Cape Pioneer Trek is by far the best. It sets a new standard. The route has been challenging, but fun and the organisers really care about every single rider. Nothing is left to chance. Everything is just so well executed. Everything," said Pfitzenmaier.

The Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie), put in another impressive performance to finish the stage in eighth place overall, extending their masters category lead further, while mixed category leaders, Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) of Switzerland won a third consecutive stage and tightened their grip on the lead in that division.

Timo Cooper secured another stage win in the solo men's race, while Diana Carolin's stage win saw her move into the lead in the solo women's race after gradually closing the gap each day on previous leader, Desiree Loubser.

Saturday's final stage was originally planned to be an 84km leg from George to Oudtshoorn, but may be shortened and rerouted to avoid areas affected by heavy overnight rain. No matter what the final route, it's unlikely to be regarded as a procession with a number of podium places still up for finalisation.

Full Results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 2:13:22 2 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 0:00:03 3 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:10:59 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:12:54 5 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:15:20 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:22:38 7 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 0:27:57 8 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 0:28:00 9 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 0:31:10 10 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 0:32:24 11 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:34:41 12 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 0:35:23 13 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 0:37:08 14 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 0:38:28 15 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 0:48:52 16 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 0:49:53 17 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 0:52:56 18 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 0:52:57 19 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 0:54:52 20 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:57:29 21 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 0:58:53 22 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:00:24 23 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 24 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 1:02:10 25 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 1:03:24 26 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 1:04:42 27 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 1:11:39 28 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 1:12:11 29 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:15:34 30 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 1:17:49 31 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 1:18:43 32 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 1:22:01 33 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 1:22:11 34 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 1:22:53 35 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 1:27:31 36 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 1:30:05 37 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 1:35:28 38 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 1:41:20 39 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 1:43:24 40 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 1:46:24 41 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 2:03:33 42 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 2:15:25 43 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 2:15:31 44 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 2:35:03 45 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 2:42:41 46 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 2:50:08 47 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 2:52:01 48 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 2:55:44 49 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 0:50:10 NYF Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) NYF Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 2:44:26 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:05:59 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:26:27 4 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 1:02:28 5 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 1:14:09 6 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 1:22:07

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 2:38:11 2 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:03:09 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:08:49 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:13:24 5 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:14:26 6 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:26:06 7 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:30:00 8 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 0:42:32 9 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 1:04:26 10 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 1:51:38 NYF Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)

Veteran men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 2:22:03 2 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:09:53 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:29:48 4 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:42:33 5 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 1:01:13 6 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 1:02:14 7 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 1:09:04 8 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 1:44:19 9 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 1:44:59 10 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 2:23:25 NYF Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) NYF Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) NYF Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)

Masters men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 2:32:00 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:13:38 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:18:26 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:42:07 5 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 0:52:43 6 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 1:08:21 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 1:08:53

Amateur duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 2:37:00 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:26:17 3 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 0:48:00 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 0:48:52

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Carolin 3:09:10 2 Desiree Loubser 0:11:34 3 Heidi Buttiens 0:15:25 4 Dianna Ineman 0:17:17 5 Heidi Venter 0:28:34 6 Elsie Bezuidenhout 0:44:26 7 Siegrid Van Bever 1:11:15 8 Zandile Ndhlovu 1:35:58 NYF Petro Labuschagne

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Cooper 2:21:46 2 Heinz Zoerweg 0:00:17 3 Petrus Malherbe 0:10:12 4 Matt Pieterse 0:25:54 5 Alex Kruger 0:26:58 6 Ivo Nestel 7 Niel Gerryts 0:28:21 8 Rory Mapstone 0:28:42 9 Johan Malan 10 Wayne Mcduling 0:30:06 11 Cobus Louw 0:31:38 12 Jonathan Wallace 0:34:11 13 Chris Van Zyl 14 Ashley Shaw 0:36:39 15 Bredell Roux 0:39:03 16 Graeme Johnstone 0:41:27 17 Richard Edwards 0:49:08 18 Emile Aldum 0:49:51 19 Blaine Robson 0:49:58 20 Guy Van Elsen 0:50:00 21 Robert Vogel 0:55:40 22 Marius Sullwald 1:01:48 23 Pierre Billet 1:02:51 24 Alwyn Steenkamp 1:02:57 25 Peter Ackermann 1:04:41 26 Andries Gous 1:04:43 27 Eben Laubscher 1:11:35 28 Adrian Storie 1:11:44 29 Carl Crous 1:21:45 30 Louis Loubser 1:36:47 31 Viljoen Thom 1:41:56 32 Anton De Waal 1:42:14 33 Francois Ackerman 1:45:16 34 Robert Du Preez 1:59:28 35 Gerhard Cruywagen 2:00:52 36 Evert Waeterloos 2:03:02 37 Sef Queis 2:03:23 38 Peter Varie 2:09:56 39 Glen Grundy 2:47:18 40 Trevor Rupping 2:47:19 41 Hano Coetser 2:48:57 NYF Jan Delport NYF Andrew Lapping NYF Willem Daffue NYF Werner Du Toit

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 17:49:50 2 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:22:58 3 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:33:28 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 1:33:59 5 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 1:56:57 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 2:19:27 7 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 4:04:56 8 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 4:07:03 9 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 4:35:22 10 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 4:38:43 11 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 5:21:07 12 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 5:22:34 13 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 5:37:16 14 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 5:45:58 15 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 6:10:46 16 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 6:16:24 17 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 6:37:51 18 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 6:38:54 19 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 7:01:28 20 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 7:04:15 21 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 7:06:41 22 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 7:15:55 23 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 7:26:53 24 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 7:30:20 25 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 7:40:25 26 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 7:45:35 27 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 8:31:41 28 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 8:52:47 29 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 9:09:07 30 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 9:47:01 31 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 9:49:36 32 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 10:20:28 33 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 10:28:42 34 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 10:45:36 35 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 11:39:18 36 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 11:47:19 37 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 12:13:03 38 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 13:42:44 39 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 14:25:18 40 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 14:40:48 41 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 14:55:30 42 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 15:49:41 43 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 18:46:44 44 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 19:00:35 45 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 19:01:56 46 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 19:53:45 47 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 20:12:35 48 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 20:55:32 49 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 0:43:28 50 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 4:12:03 51 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 15:42:27

Women duo general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 21:46:09 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:00:56 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 2:09:21 4 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 4:46:52 5 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 7:07:33 6 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 8:22:05

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 20:33:12 2 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:13:52 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:53:13 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 1:53:36 5 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 2:18:19 6 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 3:31:39 7 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 3:49:31 8 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 5:59:41 9 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 12:02:06 10 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 13:32:26 11 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 0:08:32

Veteran men duo general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 19:37:51 2 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:29:34 3 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 2:53:02 4 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 3:18:50 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 3:59:40 6 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 5:26:48 7 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 9:47:25 8 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 10:58:06 9 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 13:08:02 10 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 14:22:08 11 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 12 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 13 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)

Master men duo general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 20:09:17 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 1:47:02 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 3:00:36 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 4:35:30 5 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 5:50:01 6 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 6:35:50 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 9:36:30

Amateur duo general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 21:00:17 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 2:45:40 3 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 6:35:38 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 6:49:31

Solo women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Carolin 24:45:46 2 Desiree Loubser 0:08:11 3 Dianna Ineman 1:10:42 4 Heidi Venter 3:45:34 5 Elsie Bezuidenhout 5:03:42 6 Heidi Buttiens 6:03:30 7 Siegrid Van Bever 9:04:05 8 Zandile Ndhlovu 12:29:40 9 Petro Labuschagne 5:12:11