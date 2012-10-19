Trending

Combrinck & Bell and Speedy & Villiers win stage 5

Podium battle intensifies on penultimate day

Riders make their way over the Duiwel's Kop Mountains during stage 5

(Image credit: Sportzpics)
Yolande De Villers and Yolande Speedy win the woman's category

(Image credit: Sportzpics)
Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier win the veterans category

(Image credit: Sportzpics)
Riders skirt the edge of a dam during Stage 5 from Herold to George

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
A rider makes her way through the Saasveld singletrack

(Image credit: Sportzpics)
Nico Bell and Gavie Combrinck take first place of stage 5

(Image credit: Sportzpics)
Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) leads the front group up a steep climb during Stage 5

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Riders enjoy the forest singletrack descent into George

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Overall leaders, David George (left) and Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) were content with second place on Stage 5

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

The battle for the final podium places at the 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek international mountain bike stage race in South Africa's Western Cape Province intensified further on Friday when Gawie Combrinck and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia) and Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo International Ostrich Chicks) raced to victories on stage 5.

Although shortened and rerouted due to rain damage on the original 75km route, the penultimate stage of the seven-day race saw continued high levels of tension among the general classification podium contenders. Bell and Combrinck won the stage overall, just ahead of overall leaders, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life), who confirmed they're riding defensively and cautiously and minimising any need to take risks.

The big losers on the day were Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com), who finished 11 minutes back and lost second place on general classification to Bell and Combrinck.

The women's race was equally dynamic, with stage 4 winners Speedy and De Villiers finishing six minutes ahead of Stopforth and Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) to take the lead for the first time. Stopforth has been ill for two days and was on the brink of withdrawing overnight, but decided to start the stage on Friday, managing to get the finish with a shot a finishing the race and, depending on her recovery, the overall title.

"There was a big climb early on today, so our strategy was to start hard and try and get away from Melt and Matthys," said Bell. "David George actually pushed the pace hard up there and we followed. Matthys was able stay with us, but had to drop back to Melt after a while.

"We really gave it our all today. We wanted second place on GC and we wanted another stage win. We also wanted a big enough cushion for the last day so that we can take fewer risks and hopefully challenge for another stage win. We have a 10-minute margin, but that's not much in mountain biking. We lost more than that on Stage 2 when my derailleur hanger broke," said Bell.

For Speedy and De Villiers, claiming the race lead was a significant motivation while the stage win was a bonus.

"We went into a lead from the first climb and then just focussed on keeping out of trouble while going as hard as we could. Our lead is less than a minute over Ischen and Catherine, which makes the women's race exciting right until the end. It's good for women's racing and for the Cape Pioneer Trek. It's been more of a race than a survival test."

With two stages of mechanical nightmares behind them, the top veteran pairing of Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) were once again racing at the front of the race, finishing the stage third overall and extending the lead in their category.

"On stage 1 we cut a tyre and had to tube it. Then we hit thorns and eventually ran out of spare tubes and inflator bombs. It was soul destroying. Then on stage 3, Robert dented his rim, which again forced us to tube and again we had to deal with punctures. Riding without problems for the last two days has been a huge relief," explained Pfitzenmaier, a German who lives in Cape Town.

"I've done a lot of stage races around the world and this year's Cape Pioneer Trek is by far the best. It sets a new standard. The route has been challenging, but fun and the organisers really care about every single rider. Nothing is left to chance. Everything is just so well executed. Everything," said Pfitzenmaier.

The Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie), put in another impressive performance to finish the stage in eighth place overall, extending their masters category lead further, while mixed category leaders, Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) of Switzerland won a third consecutive stage and tightened their grip on the lead in that division.

Timo Cooper secured another stage win in the solo men's race, while Diana Carolin's stage win saw her move into the lead in the solo women's race after gradually closing the gap each day on previous leader, Desiree Loubser.

Saturday's final stage was originally planned to be an 84km leg from George to Oudtshoorn, but may be shortened and rerouted to avoid areas affected by heavy overnight rain. No matter what the final route, it's unlikely to be regarded as a procession with a number of podium places still up for finalisation.

Full Results

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)2:13:22
2Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)0:00:03
3Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:10:59
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:12:54
5Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)0:15:20
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)0:22:38
7Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)0:27:57
8Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)0:28:00
9David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)0:31:10
10Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)0:32:24
11Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)0:34:41
12Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)0:35:23
13Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)0:37:08
14Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)0:38:28
15Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)0:48:52
16Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)0:49:53
17Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)0:52:56
18Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)0:52:57
19John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)0:54:52
20Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)0:57:29
21Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)0:58:53
22Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:00:24
23Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)
24Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)1:02:10
25Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)1:03:24
26Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)1:04:42
27De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)1:11:39
28Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)1:12:11
29Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:15:34
30Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)1:17:49
31Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)1:18:43
32J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)1:22:01
33Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)1:22:11
34Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)1:22:53
35Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)1:27:31
36Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)1:30:05
37Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)1:35:28
38Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)1:41:20
39Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)1:43:24
40Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)1:46:24
41Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)2:03:33
42Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)2:15:25
43Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)2:15:31
44Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)2:35:03
45Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)2:42:41
46Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)2:50:08
47Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)2:52:01
48Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)2:55:44
49Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)0:50:10
NYFPeter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)
NYFFanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)2:44:26
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)0:05:59
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)0:26:27
4Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)1:02:28
5Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)1:14:09
6Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)1:22:07

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)2:38:11
2Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:03:09
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:08:49
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)0:13:24
5Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)0:14:26
6Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)0:26:06
7Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)0:30:00
8Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)0:42:32
9M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)1:04:26
10Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)1:51:38
NYFJan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)

Veteran men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)2:22:03
2Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)0:09:53
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:29:48
4John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)0:42:33
5Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)1:01:13
6Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)1:02:14
7Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)1:09:04
8David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )1:44:19
9Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)1:44:59
10Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)2:23:25
NYFStephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)
NYFColin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)
NYFUrs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)

Masters men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)2:32:00
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)0:13:38
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)0:18:26
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:42:07
5Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)0:52:43
6Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)1:08:21
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)1:08:53

Amateur duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)2:37:00
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)0:26:17
3Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)0:48:00
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)0:48:52

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolin3:09:10
2Desiree Loubser0:11:34
3Heidi Buttiens0:15:25
4Dianna Ineman0:17:17
5Heidi Venter0:28:34
6Elsie Bezuidenhout0:44:26
7Siegrid Van Bever1:11:15
8Zandile Ndhlovu1:35:58
NYFPetro Labuschagne

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper2:21:46
2Heinz Zoerweg0:00:17
3Petrus Malherbe0:10:12
4Matt Pieterse0:25:54
5Alex Kruger0:26:58
6Ivo Nestel
7Niel Gerryts0:28:21
8Rory Mapstone0:28:42
9Johan Malan
10Wayne Mcduling0:30:06
11Cobus Louw0:31:38
12Jonathan Wallace0:34:11
13Chris Van Zyl
14Ashley Shaw0:36:39
15Bredell Roux0:39:03
16Graeme Johnstone0:41:27
17Richard Edwards0:49:08
18Emile Aldum0:49:51
19Blaine Robson0:49:58
20Guy Van Elsen0:50:00
21Robert Vogel0:55:40
22Marius Sullwald1:01:48
23Pierre Billet1:02:51
24Alwyn Steenkamp1:02:57
25Peter Ackermann1:04:41
26Andries Gous1:04:43
27Eben Laubscher1:11:35
28Adrian Storie1:11:44
29Carl Crous1:21:45
30Louis Loubser1:36:47
31Viljoen Thom1:41:56
32Anton De Waal1:42:14
33Francois Ackerman1:45:16
34Robert Du Preez1:59:28
35Gerhard Cruywagen2:00:52
36Evert Waeterloos2:03:02
37Sef Queis2:03:23
38Peter Varie2:09:56
39Glen Grundy2:47:18
40Trevor Rupping2:47:19
41Hano Coetser2:48:57
NYFJan Delport
NYFAndrew Lapping
NYFWillem Daffue
NYFWerner Du Toit

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)17:49:50
2Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:22:58
3Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:33:28
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)1:33:59
5Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)1:56:57
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)2:19:27
7Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)4:04:56
8David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)4:07:03
9Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)4:35:22
10Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)4:38:43
11Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)5:21:07
12Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)5:22:34
13Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)5:37:16
14Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)5:45:58
15Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)6:10:46
16Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)6:16:24
17Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)6:37:51
18Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)6:38:54
19Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)7:01:28
20John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)7:04:15
21Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)7:06:41
22Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)7:15:55
23Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)7:26:53
24Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)7:30:20
25Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)7:40:25
26Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)7:45:35
27De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)8:31:41
28Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)8:52:47
29Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)9:09:07
30J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)9:47:01
31Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)9:49:36
32Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)10:20:28
33Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)10:28:42
34Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)10:45:36
35Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)11:39:18
36Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)11:47:19
37Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)12:13:03
38Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)13:42:44
39Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)14:25:18
40Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)14:40:48
41Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)14:55:30
42Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)15:49:41
43Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)18:46:44
44Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)19:00:35
45Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)19:01:56
46Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)19:53:45
47Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)20:12:35
48Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)20:55:32
49Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)0:43:28
50Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)4:12:03
51Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)15:42:27

Women duo general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)21:46:09
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)0:00:56
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)2:09:21
4Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)4:46:52
5Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)7:07:33
6Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)8:22:05

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)20:33:12
2Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:13:52
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:53:13
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)1:53:36
5Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)2:18:19
6Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)3:31:39
7Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)3:49:31
8Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)5:59:41
9M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)12:02:06
10Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)13:32:26
11Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)0:08:32

Veteran men duo general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)19:37:51
2Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)0:29:34
3Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)2:53:02
4John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)3:18:50
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)3:59:40
6Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)5:26:48
7Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)9:47:25
8David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )10:58:06
9Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)13:08:02
10Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)14:22:08
11Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)
12Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)
13Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)

Master men duo general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)20:09:17
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)1:47:02
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)3:00:36
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)4:35:30
5Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)5:50:01
6Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)6:35:50
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)9:36:30

Amateur duo general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)21:00:17
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)2:45:40
3Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)6:35:38
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)6:49:31

Solo women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolin24:45:46
2Desiree Loubser0:08:11
3Dianna Ineman1:10:42
4Heidi Venter3:45:34
5Elsie Bezuidenhout5:03:42
6Heidi Buttiens6:03:30
7Siegrid Van Bever9:04:05
8Zandile Ndhlovu12:29:40
9Petro Labuschagne5:12:11

Solo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper19:01:22
2Heinz Zoerweg0:21:20
3Petrus Malherbe0:44:45
4Jonathan Wallace2:11:40
5Rory Mapstone2:51:37
6Niel Gerryts3:22:31
7Wayne Mcduling3:24:08
8Johan Malan3:26:14
9Chris Van Zyl3:40:58
10Bredell Roux3:49:05
11Matt Pieterse3:52:06
12Alex Kruger3:54:20
13Ivo Nestel4:10:28
14Cobus Louw4:13:49
15Ashley Shaw4:51:09
16Guy Van Elsen5:01:00
17Graeme Johnstone5:11:44
18Richard Edwards5:47:46
19Emile Aldum5:47:59
20Blaine Robson6:15:19
21Alwyn Steenkamp6:16:23
22Peter Ackermann7:02:46
23Robert Vogel7:07:02
24Marius Sullwald7:34:43
25Eben Laubscher7:37:13
26Gerhard Cruywagen9:28:19
27Pierre Billet9:33:17
28Adrian Storie9:36:16
29Andries Gous9:50:26
30Anton De Waal12:08:49
31Carl Crous12:27:14
32Sef Queis13:47:03
33Louis Loubser14:27:04
34Robert Du Preez14:34:31
35Francois Ackerman14:45:05
36Viljoen Thom15:44:37
37Peter Varie15:46:55
38Evert Waeterloos16:01:13
39Trevor Rupping18:11:13
40Glen Grundy19:37:26
41Hano Coetser19:47:14
42Werner Du Toit6:54:23
43Andrew Lapping
44Jan Delport
45Willem Daffue

