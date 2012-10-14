Image 1 of 5 Kevin Evans (front) and David George of Nedbank 360Life won the prologue time trial stage through Buffelsdrift Game Reserve at the 2012 Cape Pioneer Trek international mountain bike stage race. (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 2 of 5 A rider negotiates a rocky descent during the prologue time trial stage at the start of the 2012 Cape Pioneer Trek international mountain bike stage race on Sunday. (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 3 of 5 Matthys Beukes gets a rare opportunity to race on the trails he built on his family's land on his way to second place with Cango MTB.com teammate Melt Swanepoel in the prologue time trial (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 4 of 5 Melt Swanepoel of Team Cango MTB.com crosses a wooden section of trail during the opening prologue time trial stage (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 5 of 5 David George (left) and Kevin Evans were a little nervous during their morning route recce when they rode past some of the resident elephants at the Buffelsdrift Game Lodge, venue of the opening prologue time trial (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

Defending champions, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) got their 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race off to the perfect start on Sunday when they won the 15km prologue time trial stage in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape Province, South Africa.

Starting last as defending champions, George and Evans blitzed their way around the 15km course through the Buffelspoort Game Reserve to clock a time of 37 minutes and 8 seconds. It was 24 seconds faster than the 37:32 set earlier by Matthys Beukes and Ben Melt Swanepoel of Team Cango MTB.com. Third place went to Louis Knipe and Craig Boys (Contego 28E) with a time of 38:43.

In the women's race, 2011 winners, South African Ischen Stopforth and her British teammate, Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies), secured first place by just three seconds over the Klein Karoo Chicks pairing of Yolande de Villiers and Yolande Speedy.

The German team of Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) claimed the opening stage win in the mixed category; Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) claimed fifth overall and first place in the Veteran division; and Swiss teammates, Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bixs-Sherpa Tensing Pedelarie) took the early lead in the master category.

The solo men's division was won by Petrus Malherbe in 40:09 with 1 Diana Carolin (50:03) taking the solo women's race lead into stage 1 on Monday.

"It was a challenging, but fun route. Rocky and loose with off-camber stuff, but a well thought out lap that wasn't too hard. Well done to Matthys for his handy work," said George, referring to stage runner-up Matthys Beukes who designed the prologue route, which runs through his family's property.

Starting last, most racers would ask for time splits on their rivals to give them an idea of how they're doing and whether they need to push harder, but George and Evans opted for the alternative.

"We just wanted to ride without taking too many chances, choosing smooth lines and being careful on the tricky stuff and then using as much power as possible to make up the difference where we could. Turns out it was a good tactic," said George.

George and Evans secured a maximum 10 points for the stage win. Points will be accumulated during the event by the top daily finishers. These will be used to award the R100,000 ($US 12,000) prize up for grabs on the event's signature stage 2. This is to discourage teams from only focussing on stage 2 success.

"It's great that the race was so close in the women's category today. Three seconds is a very slim lead and we're not going to get too caught up in defending it tomorrow. Stage racing is best taken one day at a time. Catherine and I will give it our best shot though and we look forward to an interesting race this week," said Stopforth.

Stage 1 on Monday will take the riders from Buffelspoort Game Lodge, Oudtshoorn over a distance of 103km with an elevation gain of 1,720 metres to the Calitzdorp High School in Calitzdorp. It promises to be a challenging route to set the tone for the remainder of the week.

Full Results - Prologue and General classification after prologue

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 0:37:08 2 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:00:24 3 Louis Knipe & Craig Boyes (Contego28E) 0:01:35 4 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:01:46 5 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 0:01:49 6 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:02:43 7 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:04:55 8 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:05:20 9 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 10 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:07:33 11 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 0:07:37 12 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 0:08:22 13 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 0:08:43 14 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 0:09:14 15 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:09:29 16 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 0:09:34 17 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 0:10:17 18 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:10:23 19 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:10:34 20 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 0:11:09 21 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 0:11:19 22 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:11:25 23 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 0:11:57 24 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 0:12:02 25 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 0:12:19 26 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 0:12:50 27 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 0:12:53 28 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 0:13:04 29 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 0:13:08 30 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 31 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:13:16 32 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 0:13:21 33 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:13:37 34 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 0:13:47 35 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 0:13:52 36 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 0:13:53 37 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 0:14:00 38 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 0:14:32 39 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 0:14:43 40 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 0:15:04 41 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 0:15:16 42 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 0:15:23 43 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 0:15:37 44 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 0:15:41 45 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 0:16:09 46 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 0:18:14 47 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 0:18:32 48 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 0:18:52 49 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 0:19:01 50 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 0:19:27 51 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 0:19:34 52 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 0:19:42 53 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 0:21:29 54 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 0:21:43 55 Jacques Terblanche & Lennox Claasen (Bridge ) 0:22:23 56 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 0:23:45 57 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 0:24:04 58 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 0:29:18 59 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 0:30:32 60 Anru De Wet & Giepie Jordaan (Klein Karoo Toyota) 0:30:39 61 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 0:31:48 62 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 0:31:49 63 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 0:32:22 64 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 0:33:15 65 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 0:33:52 66 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 0:35:43 67 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 0:36:23 68 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 0:36:45 69 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 0:40:31 70 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 0:44:34 DNF Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (Microbial Solutions) DNF Charles Keey & James Reid (Blend Property - 360 Life )

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:47:31 2 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 0:00:03 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:01:47 4 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 0:06:24 5 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 0:08:52 6 Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training) 0:09:28 7 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 0:09:52

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:42:27 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 0:00:40 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:03:14 4 Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed) 0:03:27 5 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 0:05:31 6 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:05:45 7 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:07:52 8 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:08:13 9 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:10:08 10 Geoff David & Annie David (Dangerous Davids) 0:11:55 11 Peter Ackermann & Dianna Ineman (Skins-Salvadori Cicli) 0:13:53 12 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 0:17:47 13 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 0:23:04 14 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 0:27:15 DNF Roger Innes & Linda Hodson (Wheel Em In)

Veteran men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:44:48

Master men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:44:30 2 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 0:01:36 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:02:04 4 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 0:06:37

Amateur duos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery) 0:40:29 2 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 0:04:29 3 Lawrence Koff & John Searle (Handles Inc) 0:12:19 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 0:14:57 5 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 0:19:38

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petrus Malherbe 0:40:09 2 Timo Cooper 0:00:28 3 Heinz Zoerweg 0:00:42 4 Carel Bezuidenhoud 0:04:31 5 Ivo Nestel 0:04:58 6 Johan Malan 0:05:21 7 Rory Mapstone 0:05:33 8 Andrew Lapping 0:05:48 9 Bredell Roux & Cor Kraamwinkel (Vortx Racing) 0:06:15 10 Bredell Roux 11 Guy Van Elsen 0:06:29 12 Wayne Mcduling 0:06:46 13 Chris Van Zyl 0:07:08 14 Alex Kruger 0:07:16 15 Matt Pieterse 0:07:22 16 Cobus Louw 0:07:28 17 Niel Gerryts 18 Gerhard Cruywagen 0:08:21 19 Ashley Shaw 0:09:03 20 Blaine Robson 0:09:16 21 Graeme Johnstone 0:09:34 22 Colin Donian 0:09:42 24 Emile Aldum 0:10:24 25 Adrian Storie 0:11:08 26 T14 0:11:46 27 Eben Laubscher 0:11:48 28 Robert Vogel 0:11:57 29 Pierre Billet 0:12:47 30 Alwyn Steenkamp 0:13:00 31 Andries Gous 0:13:53 33 Marius Sullwald 0:14:54 34 Louis Loubser 0:15:05 36 Werner Du Toit 0:16:17 37 Jan Delport 0:16:58 39 Bill Van Den Berg 0:17:39 41 Peter Varie & Heidi Venter (Peter Varie) 0:18:55 43 Francois Ackerman 0:19:26 44 Marc Goddé 0:20:29 45 Evert Waeterloos 0:21:49 46 Carl Crous 0:24:14 47 Anton De Waal 0:24:22 48 Peter Varie 0:24:42 49 Steve Meurrens 0:25:15 52 Trevor Rupping 0:29:27 53 Robert Du Preez 0:30:15 54 Glen Grundy 0:30:55 55 Sef Queis 0:31:55 57 Willem Daffue 0:35:28 58 Hano Coetser 0:35:53 59 Viljoen Thom 2:45:07