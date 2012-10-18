Trending

Bell and Combrinck strike at Cape Pioneer Trek

Battle intensifies among the women

Image 1 of 7

Gawie Combrinck (front) and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia) push up a steep climb through the Kamanassie Mountains on their way to winning stage 4 of the Cape Pioneer Trek

Gawie Combrinck (front) and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia) push up a steep climb through the Kamanassie Mountains on their way to winning stage 4 of the Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: www.oakpics.com)
Image 2 of 7

Stage winners Nico Bell (front) and Gawie Combinck (Westvaal Columbia) tackle a descent on stage 4

Stage winners Nico Bell (front) and Gawie Combinck (Westvaal Columbia) tackle a descent on stage 4
(Image credit: www.oakpics.com)
Image 3 of 7

Yolande Speedy (front) and Yolande de Villiers captured their second successive stage win the women's category on stage 4

Yolande Speedy (front) and Yolande de Villiers captured their second successive stage win the women's category on stage 4
(Image credit: www.oakpics.com)
Image 4 of 7

A group of riders wind its way along a gravel road early on during stage 4

A group of riders wind its way along a gravel road early on during stage 4
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 5 of 7

The leading riders approach the start of the climb over the Kamanassie Mountains during stage 4

The leading riders approach the start of the climb over the Kamanassie Mountains during stage 4
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 6 of 7

One rider pedals while another carries his bike up a stoney climb through the Kamanassie Mountains on stage 4

One rider pedals while another carries his bike up a stoney climb through the Kamanassie Mountains on stage 4
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 7 of 7

A rider negotiates a section of singletrack on stage 4

A rider negotiates a section of singletrack on stage 4
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

Overall leaders Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) safely saw off another stage of the seven-day Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race on Thursday, with another second place finish. Only this time, they were second to Gawie Combrinck and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia), who claimed their first stage win in an international stage race and moved to within striking distance of second place on the general classification.

At 63km, stage 4 was short on distance, but high on difficulty, taking the riders up and down very steep, rocky terrain through the Kamanassie Mountains between the Karoo towns of De Rust and Herold, with a total of 1,894 metres of vertical ascent.

The battle for the women's title intensified as Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo Chicks) claimed their second successive stage victory and narrowed the lead held by Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) from 12 minutes to just over five minutes with two stages remaining.

"Nico and I have wanted to win a stage in a major race for a while now. It's a good feeling to finally get it," said a grinning Combrinck. "We had some mechanical issues earlier in the race and yesterday we had more hassles and really spent a lot of pennies to reduce the time gap from around four minutes to 30 seconds by the finish line."

Stage 3 winners Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes finished third on Thursday, losing time and almost second place overall to Bell and Combrinck, who are now just 29 seconds back. Evans and George still hold a solid 13-minute lead.

"It was a beautiful, but very tough route today. We were spinning out on many of the steep climbs and had to get off and walk. And the downhills were damn steep and scary in places! We came into this race aiming for at least second place overall and now that's looking possible," said Combrinck.

Swiss pair Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) won the stage and extended their lead in the mixed category over early leaders Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) from Germany, while Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) secured a fifth consecutive stage win to increase their grip on the master's division lead.

In the veterans' category, Germany's Nico Pfitzenmaier and his South African teammate Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) capture stage honours and open up their lead from less than a minute to a slightly more comfortable 19 minutes over the Dutch pair of Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1).

Pfitzenmaier and Sim have had to deal with mechanical challenges almost daily, but on Thursday were unhindered and secured an impressive third overall on the stage and moved into fifth in the overall rankings.

In the solo men's race, Austrian Heinz Zoerweb had a storming stage to claim the victory well ahead of category leader, Timo Cooper, who still holds a substantial overall lead, while Diana Carolin captured another stage win and closed the gap to solo women's category leader Desiree Loubser to just over three minutes.

Friday's stage 5 is the penultimate leg of the race and will take the riders from Herold to George over a distance of 75km over the Outeniqua Mountains with a total of 1693 metres of ascent.

Full Results

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)3:07:07
2Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)0:00:14
3Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:11:54
4Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)0:24:36
5Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:25:57
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)0:33:31
7Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)0:42:53
8Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)0:45:40
9Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)0:48:18
10Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)0:49:16
11Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)0:55:00
12Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)0:59:50
13Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)1:01:59
14Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)1:06:00
15Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)1:07:26
16David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)1:12:25
17Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)1:14:54
18Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)1:17:05
19John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)1:26:44
20Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)1:27:41
21Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)1:32:05
22De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)1:35:29
23Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)1:36:00
24Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)1:36:16
25Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)1:38:17
26Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:40:36
27Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:40:58
28Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)1:44:21
29Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)1:52:26
30Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)1:52:31
31Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)2:00:26
32Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)2:03:40
33Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)2:05:51
34Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)2:09:13
35J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)2:11:18
36Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)2:13:48
37Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)2:21:36
38Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)2:39:00
39Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)2:41:42
40Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)2:48:28
41Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)2:53:00
42Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)2:54:19
43Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)3:22:29
44Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)4:09:55
45Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)4:12:11
46Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)4:17:46
47Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)4:19:15
48Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)4:23:56
49Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)4:23:57
50Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)4:34:07
NYFCharles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)3:56:37
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)0:07:22
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)0:24:35
4Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)0:47:00
5Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)1:40:04
6Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)2:06:24
NYFKate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training)

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)3:42:09
2Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:09:36
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:20:04
4Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)0:22:38
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)0:25:31
6Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)0:49:07
7Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)0:49:31
8Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)0:51:43
9M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)2:17:22
10Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)3:20:52
NYFHanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed)
NYFJan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)

Veteran men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)3:17:54
2Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)0:18:32
3Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)0:45:08
4Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:53:11
5John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)0:53:12
6Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)0:56:28
7Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)1:07:23
8Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)1:23:25
9Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)2:03:07
10Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)2:18:48
11David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )2:22:45
12Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)2:49:37
13Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)3:45:16

Master men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)3:51:01
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)0:05:19
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)0:23:37
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:37:28
5Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)1:02:02
6Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)1:22:21
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)1:57:47

Amateur duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)3:49:08
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)0:39:18
3Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)0:57:53
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)2:26:52

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolin4:26:07
2Desiree Loubser0:06:49
3Dianna Ineman0:16:18
4Heidi Venter0:37:59
5Heidi Buttiens0:45:31
6Elsie Bezuidenhout0:54:30
7Siegrid Van Bever1:50:08
8Petro Labuschagne1:58:57
9Zandile Ndhlovu2:17:34

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zoerweg3:17:54
2Timo Cooper0:18:15
3Petrus Malherbe0:24:04
4Jonathan Wallace0:37:14
5Johan Malan0:40:36
6Rory Mapstone0:40:37
7Niel Gerryts0:45:20
8Wayne Mcduling0:45:21
9Ashley Shaw0:45:26
10Ivo Nestel0:51:09
11Matt Pieterse0:51:32
12Alex Kruger0:53:17
13Bredell Roux0:53:36
14Cobus Louw0:54:41
15Guy Van Elsen1:02:21
16Chris Van Zyl1:05:06
17Graeme Johnstone1:13:22
18Emile Aldum1:15:58
19Richard Edwards1:18:36
20Alwyn Steenkamp1:18:38
21Pierre Billet1:24:25
22Peter Ackermann1:24:27
23Blaine Robson1:25:36
24Marius Sullwald1:25:46
25Robert Vogel1:26:21
26Adrian Storie1:34:00
27Eben Laubscher1:45:11
28Werner Du Toit2:02:03
29Andries Gous2:27:49
30Carl Crous2:32:48
31Louis Loubser2:42:02
32Gerhard Cruywagen2:49:38
33Anton De Waal2:59:13
34Peter Varie3:07:12
35Sef Queis3:09:27
36Francois Ackerman3:11:40
37Evert Waeterloos3:14:55
38Robert Du Preez3:19:09
39Viljoen Thom3:36:37
40Glen Grundy4:08:25
41Trevor Rupping4:08:26
42Hano Coetser4:13:38
NYFAndrew Lapping
NYFWillem Daffue
NYFJan Delport

Men duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)15:37:55
2Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:22:32
3Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:23:01
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)1:21:08
5Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)1:41:40
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)1:57:22
7Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)2:56:53
8Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)3:30:48
9David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)3:35:26
10Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)4:01:53
11Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)4:06:25
12Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)4:10:31
13Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)4:22:41
14Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)4:42:39
15Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)4:46:57
16Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)5:04:37
17Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)5:07:23
18Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)5:47:34
19Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)6:00:07
20Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)6:03:04
21Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)6:04:00
22John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)6:07:56
23Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)6:30:30
24Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)6:33:00
25Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)6:39:04
26Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)6:47:01
27Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)6:51:11
28De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)7:18:35
29Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)7:35:46
30Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)8:04:16
31Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)8:18:04
32J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)8:23:33
33Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)9:05:04
34Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)9:07:20
35Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)9:21:16
36Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)10:18:51
37Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)10:20:02
38Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)10:52:53
39Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)12:05:49
40Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)12:42:31
41Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)12:50:30
42Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)12:55:57
43Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)13:32:43
44Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)16:07:07
45Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)16:10:14
46Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)17:21:00
47Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)17:36:53
48Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)17:54:22
49Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)17:58:21
50Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)4:28:33
51Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)8:36:34

Women duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)18:58:10
2Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)0:05:03
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)1:48:27
4Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)3:29:48
5Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)6:10:38
6Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)7:12:59

Mixed duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)17:57:01
2Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:10:43
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:43:54
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)1:40:12
5Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)2:03:23
6Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)3:05:33
7Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)3:19:31
8Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)5:17:09
9M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)10:56:10
10Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)11:39:18
12Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)2:46:43

Veteran men duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)17:17:18
2Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)0:19:41
3Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)1:32:24
4Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)1:51:18
5John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)2:36:47
6Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)3:29:52
7Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)3:58:10
8Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)4:26:05
9Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)7:43:30
10Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)8:37:51
11David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )9:13:47
12Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)11:22:03
13Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)11:57:43

Master men duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)17:39:17
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)1:33:24
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)2:42:10
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)3:53:23
5Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)4:56:18
6Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)5:27:29
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)8:27:37

Amateur duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)18:25:17
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)2:19:23
3Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)5:47:38
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)6:00:39

Solo women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Desiree Loubser21:33:13
2Diana Carolin0:03:23
3Dianna Ineman0:56:48
4Heidi Venter3:20:23
5Elsie Bezuidenhout4:22:39
6Heidi Buttiens5:51:28
7Siegrid Van Bever7:56:13
8Petro Labuschagne8:24:44
9Zandile Ndhlovu10:57:05

Solo men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper16:39:36
2Heinz Zoerweg0:21:03
3Petrus Malherbe0:34:33
4Jonathan Wallace1:37:29
5Rory Mapstone2:22:55
6Wayne Mcduling2:54:02
7Niel Gerryts2:54:10
8Johan Malan2:57:32
9Chris Van Zyl3:06:47
10Bredell Roux3:10:02
11Matt Pieterse3:26:12
12Alex Kruger3:27:22
13Cobus Louw3:42:11
14Ivo Nestel3:43:30
15Guy Van Elsen4:11:00
16Ashley Shaw4:14:30
17Graeme Johnstone4:30:17
18Emile Aldum4:58:08
19Richard Edwards4:58:38
20Alwyn Steenkamp5:13:26
21Blaine Robson5:25:21
22Peter Ackermann5:58:05
23Robert Vogel6:11:22
24Eben Laubscher6:25:38
25Marius Sullwald6:32:55
26Gerhard Cruywagen7:27:27
27Adrian Storie8:24:32
28Pierre Billet8:30:26
29Andries Gous8:45:43
30Werner Du Toit9:16:09
31Anton De Waal10:26:35
32Carl Crous11:05:29
33Sef Queis11:43:40
34Robert Du Preez12:35:03
35Louis Loubser12:50:17
36Francois Ackerman12:59:49
37Peter Varie13:36:59
38Evert Waeterloos13:58:11
39Viljoen Thom14:02:41
40Trevor Rupping15:23:54
41Glen Grundy16:50:08
42Hano Coetser16:58:17
44Jan Delport5:50:12
45Willem Daffue6:26:04

