Image 1 of 7 Gawie Combrinck (front) and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia) push up a steep climb through the Kamanassie Mountains on their way to winning stage 4 of the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: www.oakpics.com) Image 2 of 7 Stage winners Nico Bell (front) and Gawie Combinck (Westvaal Columbia) tackle a descent on stage 4 (Image credit: www.oakpics.com) Image 3 of 7 Yolande Speedy (front) and Yolande de Villiers captured their second successive stage win the women's category on stage 4 (Image credit: www.oakpics.com) Image 4 of 7 A group of riders wind its way along a gravel road early on during stage 4 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 5 of 7 The leading riders approach the start of the climb over the Kamanassie Mountains during stage 4 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 6 of 7 One rider pedals while another carries his bike up a stoney climb through the Kamanassie Mountains on stage 4 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 7 of 7 A rider negotiates a section of singletrack on stage 4 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

Overall leaders Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) safely saw off another stage of the seven-day Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race on Thursday, with another second place finish. Only this time, they were second to Gawie Combrinck and Nico Bell (Westvaal Columbia), who claimed their first stage win in an international stage race and moved to within striking distance of second place on the general classification.

At 63km, stage 4 was short on distance, but high on difficulty, taking the riders up and down very steep, rocky terrain through the Kamanassie Mountains between the Karoo towns of De Rust and Herold, with a total of 1,894 metres of vertical ascent.

The battle for the women's title intensified as Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo Chicks) claimed their second successive stage victory and narrowed the lead held by Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) from 12 minutes to just over five minutes with two stages remaining.

"Nico and I have wanted to win a stage in a major race for a while now. It's a good feeling to finally get it," said a grinning Combrinck. "We had some mechanical issues earlier in the race and yesterday we had more hassles and really spent a lot of pennies to reduce the time gap from around four minutes to 30 seconds by the finish line."

Stage 3 winners Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes finished third on Thursday, losing time and almost second place overall to Bell and Combrinck, who are now just 29 seconds back. Evans and George still hold a solid 13-minute lead.

"It was a beautiful, but very tough route today. We were spinning out on many of the steep climbs and had to get off and walk. And the downhills were damn steep and scary in places! We came into this race aiming for at least second place overall and now that's looking possible," said Combrinck.

Swiss pair Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) won the stage and extended their lead in the mixed category over early leaders Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) from Germany, while Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) secured a fifth consecutive stage win to increase their grip on the master's division lead.

In the veterans' category, Germany's Nico Pfitzenmaier and his South African teammate Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) capture stage honours and open up their lead from less than a minute to a slightly more comfortable 19 minutes over the Dutch pair of Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1).

Pfitzenmaier and Sim have had to deal with mechanical challenges almost daily, but on Thursday were unhindered and secured an impressive third overall on the stage and moved into fifth in the overall rankings.

In the solo men's race, Austrian Heinz Zoerweb had a storming stage to claim the victory well ahead of category leader, Timo Cooper, who still holds a substantial overall lead, while Diana Carolin captured another stage win and closed the gap to solo women's category leader Desiree Loubser to just over three minutes.

Friday's stage 5 is the penultimate leg of the race and will take the riders from Herold to George over a distance of 75km over the Outeniqua Mountains with a total of 1693 metres of ascent.

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 3:07:07 2 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 0:00:14 3 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:11:54 4 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:24:36 5 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:25:57 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:33:31 7 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 0:42:53 8 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 0:45:40 9 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 0:48:18 10 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:49:16 11 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 0:55:00 12 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:59:50 13 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 1:01:59 14 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 1:06:00 15 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 1:07:26 16 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 1:12:25 17 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 1:14:54 18 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 1:17:05 19 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 1:26:44 20 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 1:27:41 21 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 1:32:05 22 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 1:35:29 23 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 1:36:00 24 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 1:36:16 25 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 1:38:17 26 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:40:36 27 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:40:58 28 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 1:44:21 29 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 1:52:26 30 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 1:52:31 31 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 2:00:26 32 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 2:03:40 33 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 2:05:51 34 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 2:09:13 35 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 2:11:18 36 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 2:13:48 37 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 2:21:36 38 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 2:39:00 39 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 2:41:42 40 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 2:48:28 41 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 2:53:00 42 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 2:54:19 43 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 3:22:29 44 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 4:09:55 45 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 4:12:11 46 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 4:17:46 47 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 4:19:15 48 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 4:23:56 49 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 4:23:57 50 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 4:34:07 NYF Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 3:56:37 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:07:22 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:24:35 4 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 0:47:00 5 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 1:40:04 6 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 2:06:24 NYF Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training)

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 3:42:09 2 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:09:36 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:20:04 4 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:22:38 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:25:31 6 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:49:07 7 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:49:31 8 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 0:51:43 9 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 2:17:22 10 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 3:20:52 NYF Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed) NYF Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)

Veteran men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 3:17:54 2 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:18:32 3 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 0:45:08 4 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:53:11 5 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:53:12 6 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:56:28 7 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 1:07:23 8 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 1:23:25 9 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 2:03:07 10 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 2:18:48 11 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 2:22:45 12 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 2:49:37 13 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 3:45:16

Master men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 3:51:01 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:05:19 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:23:37 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:37:28 5 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 1:02:02 6 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 1:22:21 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 1:57:47

Amateur duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 3:49:08 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:39:18 3 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 0:57:53 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 2:26:52

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Carolin 4:26:07 2 Desiree Loubser 0:06:49 3 Dianna Ineman 0:16:18 4 Heidi Venter 0:37:59 5 Heidi Buttiens 0:45:31 6 Elsie Bezuidenhout 0:54:30 7 Siegrid Van Bever 1:50:08 8 Petro Labuschagne 1:58:57 9 Zandile Ndhlovu 2:17:34

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zoerweg 3:17:54 2 Timo Cooper 0:18:15 3 Petrus Malherbe 0:24:04 4 Jonathan Wallace 0:37:14 5 Johan Malan 0:40:36 6 Rory Mapstone 0:40:37 7 Niel Gerryts 0:45:20 8 Wayne Mcduling 0:45:21 9 Ashley Shaw 0:45:26 10 Ivo Nestel 0:51:09 11 Matt Pieterse 0:51:32 12 Alex Kruger 0:53:17 13 Bredell Roux 0:53:36 14 Cobus Louw 0:54:41 15 Guy Van Elsen 1:02:21 16 Chris Van Zyl 1:05:06 17 Graeme Johnstone 1:13:22 18 Emile Aldum 1:15:58 19 Richard Edwards 1:18:36 20 Alwyn Steenkamp 1:18:38 21 Pierre Billet 1:24:25 22 Peter Ackermann 1:24:27 23 Blaine Robson 1:25:36 24 Marius Sullwald 1:25:46 25 Robert Vogel 1:26:21 26 Adrian Storie 1:34:00 27 Eben Laubscher 1:45:11 28 Werner Du Toit 2:02:03 29 Andries Gous 2:27:49 30 Carl Crous 2:32:48 31 Louis Loubser 2:42:02 32 Gerhard Cruywagen 2:49:38 33 Anton De Waal 2:59:13 34 Peter Varie 3:07:12 35 Sef Queis 3:09:27 36 Francois Ackerman 3:11:40 37 Evert Waeterloos 3:14:55 38 Robert Du Preez 3:19:09 39 Viljoen Thom 3:36:37 40 Glen Grundy 4:08:25 41 Trevor Rupping 4:08:26 42 Hano Coetser 4:13:38 NYF Andrew Lapping NYF Willem Daffue NYF Jan Delport

Men duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 15:37:55 2 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:22:32 3 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:23:01 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 1:21:08 5 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 1:41:40 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 1:57:22 7 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 2:56:53 8 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 3:30:48 9 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 3:35:26 10 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 4:01:53 11 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 4:06:25 12 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 4:10:31 13 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 4:22:41 14 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 4:42:39 15 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 4:46:57 16 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 5:04:37 17 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 5:07:23 18 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 5:47:34 19 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 6:00:07 20 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 6:03:04 21 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 6:04:00 22 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 6:07:56 23 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 6:30:30 24 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 6:33:00 25 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 6:39:04 26 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 6:47:01 27 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 6:51:11 28 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 7:18:35 29 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 7:35:46 30 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 8:04:16 31 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 8:18:04 32 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 8:23:33 33 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 9:05:04 34 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 9:07:20 35 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 9:21:16 36 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 10:18:51 37 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 10:20:02 38 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 10:52:53 39 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 12:05:49 40 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 12:42:31 41 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 12:50:30 42 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 12:55:57 43 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 13:32:43 44 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 16:07:07 45 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 16:10:14 46 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 17:21:00 47 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 17:36:53 48 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 17:54:22 49 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 17:58:21 50 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 4:28:33 51 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 8:36:34

Women duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 18:58:10 2 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 0:05:03 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 1:48:27 4 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 3:29:48 5 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 6:10:38 6 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 7:12:59

Mixed duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 17:57:01 2 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:10:43 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:43:54 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 1:40:12 5 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 2:03:23 6 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 3:05:33 7 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 3:19:31 8 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 5:17:09 9 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 10:56:10 10 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 11:39:18 12 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 2:46:43

Veteran men duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 17:17:18 2 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:19:41 3 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 1:32:24 4 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 1:51:18 5 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 2:36:47 6 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 3:29:52 7 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 3:58:10 8 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 4:26:05 9 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 7:43:30 10 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 8:37:51 11 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 9:13:47 12 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 11:22:03 13 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 11:57:43

Master men duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 17:39:17 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 1:33:24 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 2:42:10 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 3:53:23 5 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 4:56:18 6 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 5:27:29 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 8:27:37

Amateur duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 18:25:17 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 2:19:23 3 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 5:47:38 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 6:00:39

Solo women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Desiree Loubser 21:33:13 2 Diana Carolin 0:03:23 3 Dianna Ineman 0:56:48 4 Heidi Venter 3:20:23 5 Elsie Bezuidenhout 4:22:39 6 Heidi Buttiens 5:51:28 7 Siegrid Van Bever 7:56:13 8 Petro Labuschagne 8:24:44 9 Zandile Ndhlovu 10:57:05