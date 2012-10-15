Trending

Evans and George extend lead at Cape Pioneer Trek

Stopforth and Williamson overcome mechanical problems

Image 1 of 6

Despite mechanical difficulties early on, Ischen Stopforth (front) and Catherine Williamson (Bridge biz hub Ladies) won the stage and extended their lead in the women's race.

Despite mechanical difficulties early on, Ischen Stopforth (front) and Catherine Williamson (Bridge biz hub Ladies) won the stage and extended their lead in the women's race.
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 2 of 6

The leading pack tackles stoney jeep track during Stage 1

The leading pack tackles stoney jeep track during Stage 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 3 of 6

David George (front) and Kevin Evans of Nedbank 360Life push the pace up a climb as they break clear of their rivals on their way to winning Stage 1

David George (front) and Kevin Evans of Nedbank 360Life push the pace up a climb as they break clear of their rivals on their way to winning Stage 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 4 of 6

The leading men cross a river during Stage 1

The leading men cross a river during Stage 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 5 of 6

Germans Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) pass the Red Stone formations on their way to winning the Mixed category

Germans Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) pass the Red Stone formations on their way to winning the Mixed category
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 6 of 6

Dutch racer Siegrid van Benver acknowledges the support of local school children

Dutch racer Siegrid van Benver acknowledges the support of local school children
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

The Nedbank 360Life team of Kevin Evans and David George extended their overall lead after winning stage 1 of the Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race over a distance of 103km from Oudtshoorn to Calitzdorp in South Africa's Western Cape province on Monday.

Wearing their yellow jerseys after their victory in Sunday's opening prologue time trial stage, George and Evans were content to let their rivals set the pace for the first 80km before increasing the pressure towards the end, riding the final 15km out front to clock a winning time of three hours, 52 minutes and 27 seconds.

"We rode within ourselves until the steep climb at 80 kilometres in and then pushed the pace hard up there. From there, with a fairly good lead, we kept it steady for the final 15km to the finish. The others must have ridden those last 15 keys hard because the gaps definitely closed to us by the finish," said Evans.

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal Columbia) finished in second place, 36 seconds later with Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com) taking third spot in 3:54:40. In the general classification, Evans and George hold a two minute and seven second lead over Swanepoel and Beukes.

Overnight women's category leaders Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) overcame early mechanical problems to win the stage and extend their lead substantially over Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo Chicks).

"The route for today's stage was really enjoyable, but Catherine experienced problems with her rear derailleur from early on, which put us under pressure. We were lying well down the field in the first 30km, but recovered and caught Yolande and Yolande at 50km. We rode with them for a while before making a break and getting a decent lead to take the win," said Stopforth.

The German team of Max Friedrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) secured victory in the mixed category and extended their overnight lead, while the Dutch Cube Nutswerk 1 pairing of Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt secured the Veteran men's stage win and took the category lead.

The master's division saw a dominant win by the Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie), while Timo Cooper and Deisree Loubser secured stage wins in the solo men and women's categories respectively, all assuming leadership of their respective categories in the process.

Tuesday's stage 2 has become the most talked about stage. The relatively short 85km leg from Calitzdorp to the summit of the Swartberg Pass climbs a formidable 2,760 vertical metres, with 1,100 of those metres coming in the final 12km ascent to the finish line. Sure to ensure an extraordinary battle for the stage win is the R100,000 (US$ 12000) prize for the first team to cross the finish line.

"Apparently the first three climbs are really hard - rough and rocky - which means a long day despite the short distance. The 12km mountain climb at the end though is made for us, so we'll be riding with some caution to avoid any mishaps before the last climb," said Evans.

Evans and George are both noted climbers and only bad luck is likely to foil their ability to win the dramatic stage. For Stopforth and Williamson, the event's queen stage is key in their strategy for overall victory.

"After being hampered by a mechanical today, we really want to build up a solid lead if we can tomorrow. We'll be starting hard and trying to get a lead early on. We really want to be the first women to the top of the Swartberg," said Stopforth.

Full Results

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)3:52:57
2Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:00:36
3Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:01:43
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:11:28
5Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)0:24:31
6Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)0:29:21
7Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)0:29:50
8David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)0:30:35
9Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)0:42:18
10Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)0:45:24
11Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)0:47:26
12Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)0:54:28
13Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)0:56:02
14Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)1:00:35
15Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)1:03:27
16Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)1:03:42
17Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)1:05:19
18Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)1:06:47
19Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)1:06:49
20Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:07:03
21Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)1:07:20
22Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)1:10:49
23Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)1:11:06
24Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)1:11:20
25Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)1:11:23
26Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:15:22
27Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)1:15:36
28John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)1:17:50
29De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)1:21:33
30Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)1:23:17
31Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)1:26:18
32Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)1:28:03
33J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)1:38:17
34Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)2:39:17
35Jacques Terblanche & Lennox Claasen (Bridge )2:42:03
36Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)
37Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)
38Anru De Wet & Giepie Jordaan (Klein Karoo Toyota)
39Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)
40Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)
41Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)2:52:11
42Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)2:53:16
43Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)2:54:49
44Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)2:55:37
45Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)2:56:00
46Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)2:57:04
47Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)2:59:02
48Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)3:01:09
49Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)3:05:43
50Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)3:10:35
51Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)3:12:33
52Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)3:12:34
53Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)3:30:14
54Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)3:30:22
DNFLouis Knipe & Craig Boyes (Contego28E)

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)4:32:09
2Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)0:08:27
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)0:24:59
4Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training)0:42:52
5Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)0:47:09
6Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)1:33:04
7Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)1:50:51

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)4:16:24
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)0:05:08
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:09:40
4Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)0:12:34
5Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed)0:20:17
6Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)0:24:01
7Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)0:40:21
8Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)0:44:18
9Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)1:03:22
10Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)1:47:31
11Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)1:59:35
12Geoff David & Annie David (Dangerous Davids)2:18:36
13M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)2:53:26

Veteran men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)4:11:43
2Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)0:14:52
3Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)0:16:51
4Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)0:20:00
5John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)0:30:27
6Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)0:48:58
7Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)0:52:52
8Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)1:09:16
9Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)1:14:33
10David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )1:46:44
11Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)1:57:16
12Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)2:08:28
13Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)2:45:33

Master men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)4:18:35
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)0:04:35
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)0:41:31
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:49:19
5Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)0:52:30
6Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)2:14:09

Amateur duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery)4:10:59
2George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)0:26:00
3Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)0:37:22
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)0:49:45
5Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)1:43:45
6Lawrence Koff & John Searle (Handles Inc)2:24:31

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Desiree Loubser5:00:07
2Dianna Ineman0:08:51
3Diana Carolin0:17:44
4Heidi Venter1:10:52
5Petro Labuschagne1:28:38
6Claudia Gmuer1:34:53
7Elsie Bezuidenhout1:57:08
8Heidi Buttiens2:19:38
9Siegrid Van Bever
10Zandile Ndhlovu2:22:00

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper4:03:16
2Petrus Malherbe0:08:46
3Jonathan Wallace0:18:02
4Rory Mapstone0:28:11
5Andrew Lapping0:31:51
6Chris Van Zyl0:32:43
7Wayne Mcduling0:32:56
8Bredell Roux0:34:54
9Heinz Zoerweg0:37:10
10Niel Gerryts0:38:59
11Alex Kruger0:42:37
12Richard Edwards0:45:25
13Matt Pieterse0:48:42
14Johan Malan0:51:01
15Guy Van Elsen0:54:16
16Emile Aldum0:55:01
17Blaine Robson0:56:49
18Eben Laubscher1:00:41
19Gerhard Cruywagen
20Alwyn Steenkamp1:00:54
21Cobus Louw1:00:55
22Graeme Johnstone1:07:13
23Ivo Nestel1:07:32
24Peter Ackermann1:09:31
25Ashley Shaw1:11:49
26Robert Vogel1:14:35
27Andries Gous1:14:39
28Marius Sullwald1:43:31
29Anton De Waal1:53:23
30Louis Loubser2:00:56
31Sef Queis2:02:41
32Trevor Rupping2:18:46
33Robert Du Preez2:24:19
34Francois Ackerman2:24:48
35Viljoen Thom2:27:23
36Werner Du Toit2:27:47
37Peter Varie2:29:44
38Colin Donian2:31:44
39Marc Goddé
40Bill Van Den Berg
41Carl Crous2:31:47
42Pierre Billet2:44:45
43Adrian Storie2:44:55
44Jan Delport2:45:10
45Willem Daffue2:56:56
46Steve Meurrens3:16:28
47Evert Waeterloos3:16:29
48Hano Coetser3:17:31
49Glen Grundy3:19:56

Men duo general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)4:30:05
2Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:02:07
3Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:02:22
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:14:11
5Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)0:30:21
6Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)0:36:58
7Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)0:37:23
8David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)0:39:18
9Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)0:54:15
10Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)0:56:17
11Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)0:57:25
12Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)1:05:36
13Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)1:05:37
14Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)1:13:28
15Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)1:15:01
16Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)1:16:01
17Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)1:17:38
18Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)1:18:51
19Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)1:19:20
20Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)1:20:58
21Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:22:05
22Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)1:24:27
23Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)1:25:10
24Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)1:25:11
25Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)1:26:03
26Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)1:28:40
27Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:29:22
28John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)1:30:40
29Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)1:36:25
30Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)1:37:05
31De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)1:37:42
32Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)1:38:58
33J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)1:57:18
34Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)2:58:01
35Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)3:00:35
36Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)3:00:55
37Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)3:01:45
38Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)3:03:32
39Jacques Terblanche & Lennox Claasen (Bridge )3:04:26
40Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)3:06:54
41Anru De Wet & Giepie Jordaan (Klein Karoo Toyota)3:12:42
42Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)3:15:56
43Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)3:25:17
44Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)3:26:32
45Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)3:28:20
46Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)3:28:52
47Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)
48Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)3:31:12
49Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)3:32:58
50Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)3:46:25
51Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)3:49:49
52Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)3:51:06
53Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)3:57:08
54Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)4:05:57

Women duo general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)5:20:10
2Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)0:08:30
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)0:26:46
4Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training)0:52:20
5Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)0:53:33
6Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)1:41:56
7Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)2:00:43

Mixed duo general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)4:59:21
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)0:05:48
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:12:24
4Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)0:17:49
5Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed)0:23:14
6Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)0:31:53
7Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)0:50:29
8Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)0:52:31
9Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)1:08:53
10Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)2:05:18
11Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)2:26:50
12Geoff David & Annie David (Dangerous Davids)2:30:31
13M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)3:16:30

Veteran men duo general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)4:53:46
2Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)0:16:54
3Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)0:19:25
4Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)0:20:06
5John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)0:36:36
6Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)0:58:26
7Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)1:02:26
8Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)1:20:07
9Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)1:21:03
10David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )2:04:02
11Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)2:08:28
12Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)2:36:25
13Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)3:17:53

Master men duo general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)5:01:33
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)0:06:37
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)0:45:37
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:57:36
5Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)1:02:14
6Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)2:32:53

Amateur duo general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery)4:51:58
2George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)0:30:29
3Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)0:47:17
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)1:04:42
5Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)2:03:23
6Lawrence Koff & John Searle (Handles Inc)2:36:50

Solo women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Desiree Loubser5:57:17
2Dianna Ineman0:08:01
3Diana Carolin0:10:37
4Heidi Venter1:12:46
5Claudia Gmuer1:31:47
6Petro Labuschagne1:37:14
7Elsie Bezuidenhout1:55:36
8Heidi Buttiens2:21:59
9Siegrid Van Bever2:28:11
10Zandile Ndhlovu2:38:22

Solo men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper4:43:53
2Petrus Malherbe0:08:18
3Jonathan Wallace0:22:17
4Rory Mapstone0:33:16
5Andrew Lapping0:37:11
6Heinz Zoerweg0:37:24
7Wayne Mcduling0:39:14
8Chris Van Zyl0:39:23
9Bredell Roux0:40:41
10Niel Gerryts0:45:59
11Alex Kruger0:49:25
12Matt Pieterse0:55:36
13Johan Malan0:55:54
14Rider 1420:56:13
15Guy Van Elsen1:00:17
16Emile Aldum1:04:57
17Blaine Robson1:05:37
18Cobus Louw1:07:55
19Gerhard Cruywagen1:08:34
20Eben Laubscher1:12:01
21Ivo Nestel1:12:02
22Alwyn Steenkamp1:13:26
23Graeme Johnstone1:16:19
24Ashley Shaw1:20:24
25Peter Ackermann1:25:14
26Robert Vogel1:26:04
27Andries Gous1:28:04
28Marius Sullwald1:57:57
29Louis Loubser2:15:33
30Anton De Waal2:17:17
31Sef Queis2:34:08
32Colin Donian2:40:58
33Werner Du Toit2:43:36
34Francois Ackerman2:43:46
35Trevor Rupping2:47:45
36Bill Van Den Berg2:48:55
37Marc Goddé2:51:45
38Peter Varie2:53:58
39Robert Du Preez2:54:06
40Carl Crous2:55:33
41Adrian Storie2:55:35
42Pierre Billet2:57:04
43Viljoen Thom2:57:32
44Jan Delport3:01:40
45Willem Daffue3:31:56
46Evert Waeterloos3:37:50
47Steve Meurrens3:41:15
48Glen Grundy3:50:23
49Hano Coetser3:52:56

Latest on Cyclingnews