Image 1 of 6 Despite mechanical difficulties early on, Ischen Stopforth (front) and Catherine Williamson (Bridge biz hub Ladies) won the stage and extended their lead in the women's race. (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 2 of 6 The leading pack tackles stoney jeep track during Stage 1 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 3 of 6 David George (front) and Kevin Evans of Nedbank 360Life push the pace up a climb as they break clear of their rivals on their way to winning Stage 1 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 4 of 6 The leading men cross a river during Stage 1 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 5 of 6 Germans Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) pass the Red Stone formations on their way to winning the Mixed category (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 6 of 6 Dutch racer Siegrid van Benver acknowledges the support of local school children (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

The Nedbank 360Life team of Kevin Evans and David George extended their overall lead after winning stage 1 of the Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race over a distance of 103km from Oudtshoorn to Calitzdorp in South Africa's Western Cape province on Monday.

Wearing their yellow jerseys after their victory in Sunday's opening prologue time trial stage, George and Evans were content to let their rivals set the pace for the first 80km before increasing the pressure towards the end, riding the final 15km out front to clock a winning time of three hours, 52 minutes and 27 seconds.

"We rode within ourselves until the steep climb at 80 kilometres in and then pushed the pace hard up there. From there, with a fairly good lead, we kept it steady for the final 15km to the finish. The others must have ridden those last 15 keys hard because the gaps definitely closed to us by the finish," said Evans.

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal Columbia) finished in second place, 36 seconds later with Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com) taking third spot in 3:54:40. In the general classification, Evans and George hold a two minute and seven second lead over Swanepoel and Beukes.

Overnight women's category leaders Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) overcame early mechanical problems to win the stage and extend their lead substantially over Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo Chicks).

"The route for today's stage was really enjoyable, but Catherine experienced problems with her rear derailleur from early on, which put us under pressure. We were lying well down the field in the first 30km, but recovered and caught Yolande and Yolande at 50km. We rode with them for a while before making a break and getting a decent lead to take the win," said Stopforth.

The German team of Max Friedrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) secured victory in the mixed category and extended their overnight lead, while the Dutch Cube Nutswerk 1 pairing of Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt secured the Veteran men's stage win and took the category lead.

The master's division saw a dominant win by the Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie), while Timo Cooper and Deisree Loubser secured stage wins in the solo men and women's categories respectively, all assuming leadership of their respective categories in the process.

Tuesday's stage 2 has become the most talked about stage. The relatively short 85km leg from Calitzdorp to the summit of the Swartberg Pass climbs a formidable 2,760 vertical metres, with 1,100 of those metres coming in the final 12km ascent to the finish line. Sure to ensure an extraordinary battle for the stage win is the R100,000 (US$ 12000) prize for the first team to cross the finish line.

"Apparently the first three climbs are really hard - rough and rocky - which means a long day despite the short distance. The 12km mountain climb at the end though is made for us, so we'll be riding with some caution to avoid any mishaps before the last climb," said Evans.

Evans and George are both noted climbers and only bad luck is likely to foil their ability to win the dramatic stage. For Stopforth and Williamson, the event's queen stage is key in their strategy for overall victory.

"After being hampered by a mechanical today, we really want to build up a solid lead if we can tomorrow. We'll be starting hard and trying to get a lead early on. We really want to be the first women to the top of the Swartberg," said Stopforth.

Full Results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 3:52:57 2 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:00:36 3 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:01:43 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:11:28 5 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:24:31 6 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 0:29:21 7 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:29:50 8 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 0:30:35 9 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 0:42:18 10 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:45:24 11 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:47:26 12 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 0:54:28 13 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 0:56:02 14 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 1:00:35 15 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 1:03:27 16 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 1:03:42 17 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 1:05:19 18 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 1:06:47 19 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 1:06:49 20 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:07:03 21 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 1:07:20 22 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 1:10:49 23 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 1:11:06 24 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 1:11:20 25 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 1:11:23 26 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:15:22 27 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 1:15:36 28 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 1:17:50 29 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 1:21:33 30 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 1:23:17 31 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 1:26:18 32 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 1:28:03 33 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 1:38:17 34 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 2:39:17 35 Jacques Terblanche & Lennox Claasen (Bridge ) 2:42:03 36 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 37 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 38 Anru De Wet & Giepie Jordaan (Klein Karoo Toyota) 39 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 40 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 41 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 2:52:11 42 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 2:53:16 43 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 2:54:49 44 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 2:55:37 45 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 2:56:00 46 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 2:57:04 47 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 2:59:02 48 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 3:01:09 49 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 3:05:43 50 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 3:10:35 51 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 3:12:33 52 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 3:12:34 53 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 3:30:14 54 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 3:30:22 DNF Louis Knipe & Craig Boyes (Contego28E)

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 4:32:09 2 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 0:08:27 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:24:59 4 Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training) 0:42:52 5 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 0:47:09 6 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 1:33:04 7 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 1:50:51

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 4:16:24 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 0:05:08 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:09:40 4 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:12:34 5 Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed) 0:20:17 6 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:24:01 7 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:40:21 8 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:44:18 9 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 1:03:22 10 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 1:47:31 11 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 1:59:35 12 Geoff David & Annie David (Dangerous Davids) 2:18:36 13 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 2:53:26

Veteran men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 4:11:43 2 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 0:14:52 3 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:16:51 4 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 0:20:00 5 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:30:27 6 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 0:48:58 7 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 0:52:52 8 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 1:09:16 9 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 1:14:33 10 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 1:46:44 11 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 1:57:16 12 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 2:08:28 13 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 2:45:33

Master men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 4:18:35 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:04:35 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:41:31 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:49:19 5 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 0:52:30 6 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 2:14:09

Amateur duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery) 4:10:59 2 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 0:26:00 3 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:37:22 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 0:49:45 5 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 1:43:45 6 Lawrence Koff & John Searle (Handles Inc) 2:24:31

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Desiree Loubser 5:00:07 2 Dianna Ineman 0:08:51 3 Diana Carolin 0:17:44 4 Heidi Venter 1:10:52 5 Petro Labuschagne 1:28:38 6 Claudia Gmuer 1:34:53 7 Elsie Bezuidenhout 1:57:08 8 Heidi Buttiens 2:19:38 9 Siegrid Van Bever 10 Zandile Ndhlovu 2:22:00

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Cooper 4:03:16 2 Petrus Malherbe 0:08:46 3 Jonathan Wallace 0:18:02 4 Rory Mapstone 0:28:11 5 Andrew Lapping 0:31:51 6 Chris Van Zyl 0:32:43 7 Wayne Mcduling 0:32:56 8 Bredell Roux 0:34:54 9 Heinz Zoerweg 0:37:10 10 Niel Gerryts 0:38:59 11 Alex Kruger 0:42:37 12 Richard Edwards 0:45:25 13 Matt Pieterse 0:48:42 14 Johan Malan 0:51:01 15 Guy Van Elsen 0:54:16 16 Emile Aldum 0:55:01 17 Blaine Robson 0:56:49 18 Eben Laubscher 1:00:41 19 Gerhard Cruywagen 20 Alwyn Steenkamp 1:00:54 21 Cobus Louw 1:00:55 22 Graeme Johnstone 1:07:13 23 Ivo Nestel 1:07:32 24 Peter Ackermann 1:09:31 25 Ashley Shaw 1:11:49 26 Robert Vogel 1:14:35 27 Andries Gous 1:14:39 28 Marius Sullwald 1:43:31 29 Anton De Waal 1:53:23 30 Louis Loubser 2:00:56 31 Sef Queis 2:02:41 32 Trevor Rupping 2:18:46 33 Robert Du Preez 2:24:19 34 Francois Ackerman 2:24:48 35 Viljoen Thom 2:27:23 36 Werner Du Toit 2:27:47 37 Peter Varie 2:29:44 38 Colin Donian 2:31:44 39 Marc Goddé 40 Bill Van Den Berg 41 Carl Crous 2:31:47 42 Pierre Billet 2:44:45 43 Adrian Storie 2:44:55 44 Jan Delport 2:45:10 45 Willem Daffue 2:56:56 46 Steve Meurrens 3:16:28 47 Evert Waeterloos 3:16:29 48 Hano Coetser 3:17:31 49 Glen Grundy 3:19:56

Men duo general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 4:30:05 2 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:02:07 3 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:02:22 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:14:11 5 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:30:21 6 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 0:36:58 7 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:37:23 8 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 0:39:18 9 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 0:54:15 10 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:56:17 11 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:57:25 12 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 1:05:36 13 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 1:05:37 14 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 1:13:28 15 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 1:15:01 16 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 1:16:01 17 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 1:17:38 18 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 1:18:51 19 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 1:19:20 20 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 1:20:58 21 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:22:05 22 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 1:24:27 23 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 1:25:10 24 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 1:25:11 25 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 1:26:03 26 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 1:28:40 27 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:29:22 28 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 1:30:40 29 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 1:36:25 30 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 1:37:05 31 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 1:37:42 32 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 1:38:58 33 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 1:57:18 34 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 2:58:01 35 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 3:00:35 36 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 3:00:55 37 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 3:01:45 38 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 3:03:32 39 Jacques Terblanche & Lennox Claasen (Bridge ) 3:04:26 40 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 3:06:54 41 Anru De Wet & Giepie Jordaan (Klein Karoo Toyota) 3:12:42 42 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 3:15:56 43 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 3:25:17 44 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 3:26:32 45 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 3:28:20 46 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 3:28:52 47 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 48 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 3:31:12 49 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 3:32:58 50 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 3:46:25 51 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 3:49:49 52 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 3:51:06 53 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 3:57:08 54 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 4:05:57

Women duo general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 5:20:10 2 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 0:08:30 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:26:46 4 Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training) 0:52:20 5 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 0:53:33 6 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 1:41:56 7 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 2:00:43

Mixed duo general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 4:59:21 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 0:05:48 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:12:24 4 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:17:49 5 Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed) 0:23:14 6 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:31:53 7 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:50:29 8 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:52:31 9 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 1:08:53 10 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 2:05:18 11 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 2:26:50 12 Geoff David & Annie David (Dangerous Davids) 2:30:31 13 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 3:16:30

Veteran men duo general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 4:53:46 2 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 0:16:54 3 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 0:19:25 4 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:20:06 5 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:36:36 6 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 0:58:26 7 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 1:02:26 8 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 1:20:07 9 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 1:21:03 10 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 2:04:02 11 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 2:08:28 12 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 2:36:25 13 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 3:17:53

Master men duo general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 5:01:33 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:06:37 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:45:37 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:57:36 5 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 1:02:14 6 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 2:32:53

Amateur duo general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery) 4:51:58 2 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 0:30:29 3 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:47:17 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 1:04:42 5 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 2:03:23 6 Lawrence Koff & John Searle (Handles Inc) 2:36:50

Solo women general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Desiree Loubser 5:57:17 2 Dianna Ineman 0:08:01 3 Diana Carolin 0:10:37 4 Heidi Venter 1:12:46 5 Claudia Gmuer 1:31:47 6 Petro Labuschagne 1:37:14 7 Elsie Bezuidenhout 1:55:36 8 Heidi Buttiens 2:21:59 9 Siegrid Van Bever 2:28:11 10 Zandile Ndhlovu 2:38:22