Evans and George win Cape Pioneer Trek title in style

Speedy and de Villiers clinch women's victory

David George (left) and Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) roll over the rain-soaked finish line to win the final stage and the overall title at the Cape Pioneer Trek

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
David George (front) and Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) settle into an early lead on their way to winning stage 6

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Nico Bell (front) and Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal Columbia) on their way to second place on the final stage and second on the overall standings

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Catherine Williamson (front) and Ischen Stopforth (Bridge bizhub Ladies) on their way to second place on the final stage and second overall in the women's category

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Yolande Speedy (left) and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo International Ostrich Chicks) smile with relief as they win the final stage and the overall women's title at the Cape Pioneer Trek

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
A rider ascends Montagu Pass in cold, wet conditions on stage 6

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Neville Cragg makes his way across a bridge during stage 6

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Solo men's category rider, Neil Gerryts, negotiates muddy forest singletrack

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

Defending champions Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) battled cold, wet and muddy conditions to claim their fourth stage win and the overall title at the 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike race, which ended on Saturday in Oudtshoorn, in South Africa's Western Cape province.

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal Columbia) and Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com) finished the final stage, an 84-kilometre haul from George to Oudtshoorn in second and fifth places respectively, earning them second and third spots in the final general classification, following a week of exciting racing over challenging, but scenic terrain that covered a total distance of 534km with 11,516 metres of climbing.

Steady rain made conditions difficult from the outset with the temperature at the summit of the Montagu Pass dropping to four degrees Celsius. But George and Evans were determined to complete their tour with a stage win and set a fast pace from the start. Evans soon began to struggle though, leaving George to nurse him through a bad patch before he recovered somewhat for the final 15km. The pair clocked a winning time of three hours, seven minutes and six seconds, with Combrinck and Bell following them home just less than two minutes later.

"I began to feel weak. I think the fatigue from the hectic last two weeks caught up with me. Dave had to do all the work and was on the receiving end of some harsh words from me," said Evans. "He was great though. He even offered to carry my bottle to save me some watts! After he'd worked for 65km, with Nico and Gawie not that far behind, I got angry and decided I had to help. We managed to get here first, but it wasn't easy. Great to end with a stage win though."

Despite his physical condition and the difficult weather conditions throughout the last couple of stages, Evans was quick to pay compliments.

"The Cape Pioneer Trek is really so much more enjoyable this year. It's still challenging for everyone, but more manageable for all the participants. The trails were fun too - technical at times but rewarding. Just incredible riding, organisation, scenery and hospitality," said Evans.

In the women's race, overnight leaders Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo International Ostrich Chicks) were never threatened by defending champions Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) as they charged to victory and extended their overall winning margin from 57 seconds to 15 minutes. Stopforth had become ill on stage 5 and soldiered through the remaining stage bravely. But in the end, she and Williamson had to settle for the runners-up spot after the most exciting contest in the women's category in the race's four-year history.

Dutch teammates Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) raced to the stage win the Veteran men's category, with overall leaders Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) content to finish a safe second and secure the overall victory. It was some compensation following their forced exit from the 2012 Cape Epic, where they were clear leaders before Pfitzenmaier crashed out with an injured knee.

The final stage saw a big turnaround in the mixed category as South African Craig Gerber and his Swedish teammate, Jennie Stenerhag, claimed their first stage win ahead of category leaders, Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) of Switzerland. The Swiss pair claimed the overall victory though with Germans Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) finishing second with Gerber and Stenerhag an overall third.

The Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) completed their absolute dominance of the master's category by capturing their seventh consecutive stage win and finishing the tour in an impressive ninth place overall.

In the solo men's race, overnight leader, Timo Cooper, finished third behind Austrian Heinz Zoerweb and Petrus Malherbe respectively, but won the overall title fairly comfortably in the end. In the solo women's race, there was a spirited fight back from Desiree Loubser who won the stage by a big enough margin to reclaim the overall lead over race-long rival, Diana Carolin.

Full Results

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)3:07:06
2Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:01:47
3Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:12:23
4Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)0:20:15
5Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:20:36
6Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)0:26:36
7David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)0:29:20
8Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)0:42:40
9Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)0:46:55
10Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)0:51:44
11Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)0:54:23
12Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)0:54:41
13Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)0:56:38
14Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)0:56:41
15Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)0:57:33
16Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)0:58:25
17Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)1:08:42
18Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)1:15:58
19Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)1:18:49
20Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)1:18:59
21John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)1:19:26
22Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:20:49
23Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:21:53
24Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)1:26:29
25Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)1:32:19
26Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)1:32:39
27Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)1:37:37
28Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)1:40:30
29De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)1:40:32
30Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)1:42:04
31Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)1:44:46
32J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)1:46:05
33Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)1:51:13
34Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)1:54:52
35Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)2:02:57
36Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)2:03:57
37Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)2:05:53
38Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)2:12:40
39Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)2:14:43
40Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)2:24:11
41Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)2:24:23
42Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)2:36:40
43Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)2:51:49
44Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)3:05:06
45Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)3:16:35
46Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)3:34:21
47Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)3:42:13
48Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)4:18:18
NYFRoger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)3:36:21
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)0:14:26
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)0:37:47
4Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)1:11:33
5Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)1:43:35
NYFClaire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)3:35:54
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)0:01:20
3Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:13:42
4Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)0:28:42
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)0:29:48
6Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)0:38:12
7Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)0:48:32
8Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)0:48:34
9M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)2:10:08
10Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)2:18:26

Veteran men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)3:23:15
2Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)0:00:07
3Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)0:40:10
4John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)0:40:20
5Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)1:17:20
6Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)1:40:29
7David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )1:53:06
8Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)2:16:35
9Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)2:45:25
NYFGus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)

Master men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)3:27:27
2Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)0:23:24
3Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)0:24:59
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:44:03
5Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)0:59:00
6Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)1:16:22
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)1:17:15

Amateur duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)3:31:43
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)0:41:09
3Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)1:00:13
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)2:07:00

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Desiree Loubser4:12:50
2Dianna Ineman0:12:43
3Diana Carolin0:20:34
4Heidi Buttiens0:38:31
5Heidi Venter0:46:10
6Elsie Bezuidenhout1:12:44
7Siegrid Van Bever1:18:43
8Zandile Ndhlovu2:48:17

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zoerweg3:19:29
2Petrus Malherbe0:03:54
3Timo Cooper0:04:01
4Jonathan Wallace0:16:47
5Rory Mapstone0:29:10
6Matt Pieterse0:30:09
7Alex Kruger0:36:46
8Niel Gerryts0:36:49
9Wayne Mcduling0:36:51
10Ashley Shaw0:37:02
11Cobus Louw0:38:35
12Ivo Nestel0:39:57
13Bredell Roux0:42:20
14Chris Van Zyl0:44:13
15Guy Van Elsen0:46:03
16Richard Edwards0:51:04
17Graeme Johnstone0:53:18
18Pierre Billet0:54:08
19Emile Aldum0:59:00
20Blaine Robson1:02:06
21Peter Ackermann1:06:04
22Robert Vogel1:13:48
23Alwyn Steenkamp1:24:56
24Marius Sullwald1:28:27
25Adrian Storie1:38:44
26Andries Gous1:39:21
27Eben Laubscher1:41:42
28Louis Loubser1:59:40
29Sef Queis2:05:23
30Robert Du Preez2:11:35
31Carl Crous2:12:03
32Gerhard Cruywagen2:20:24
33Glen Grundy2:44:01
34Evert Waeterloos2:46:05
35Viljoen Thom2:46:06
36Anton De Waal2:52:41
37Peter Varie3:03:58
38Francois Ackerman3:10:22
39Trevor Rupping3:48:49
40Hano Coetser4:53:14
NYFJohan Malan

Women duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)25:22:30
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)0:15:22
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)2:47:08
4Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)5:58:25
5Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)8:51:08
6Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)

Men duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)21:21:41
3Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)21:51:00
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)22:43:18
5Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)23:20:29
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)23:36:38
7David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)25:33:19
8Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)25:59:25
9Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)26:24:02
10Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)26:32:20
11Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)26:52:25
12Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)27:06:25
13Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)27:12:44
14Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)27:30:50
15Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)27:41:19
16Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)28:17:27
17Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)29:07:06
18Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)29:10:39
19Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)29:19:13
20John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)29:20:37
21Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)29:36:16
22Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)29:39:20
23Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)29:42:38
24Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)29:46:15
25Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)29:58:10
26Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)29:58:29
27De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)31:09:09
28Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)31:11:36
29Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)31:38:22
30Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)32:28:36
31J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)32:30:02
32Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)33:02:10
33Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)33:06:08
34Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)33:33:45
35Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)34:21:52
36Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)34:31:06
37Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)35:24:42
38Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)36:43:37
39Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)37:34:54
40Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)38:02:07
41Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)38:29:06
42Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)39:10:48
43Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)42:48:46
44Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)43:14:06
45Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)43:33:13
46Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)43:42:30
47Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)44:51:44
48Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)46:10:46
49Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)

Mixed duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)24:36:40
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)25:02:19
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)26:32:30
5Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)27:05:37
6Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)28:27:19
7Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)28:29:19
8Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)30:57:19
9M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)38:21:20
10Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)39:59:58

Vetearn men duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)23:01:13
2Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)0:29:27
3Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)3:33:05
4John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)3:59:03
5Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)6:44:01
6Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)11:27:47
7David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )12:51:05
8Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)15:24:30
9Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)17:07:26
10Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:36:18

Master men duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)23:36:44
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)2:12:01
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)3:24:00
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)5:19:33
5Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)6:49:01
6Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)7:52:12
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)10:53:45

Amateur team duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)24:32:00
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)3:26:49
3Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)7:35:51
4Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)8:56:31

Solo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Desiree Loubser29:06:47
2Diana Carolin0:12:23
3Dianna Ineman1:15:14
4Heidi Venter4:23:33
5Elsie Bezuidenhout6:08:15
6Heidi Buttiens6:33:50
7Siegrid Van Bever10:14:37
8Zandile Ndhlovu15:09:46

Solo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper22:24:52
2Heinz Zoerweg0:17:19
3Petrus Malherbe0:44:38
4Jonathan Wallace2:24:26
5Rory Mapstone3:16:46
6Niel Gerryts3:55:19
7Wayne Mcduling3:56:58
8Matt Pieterse4:18:14
9Chris Van Zyl4:21:10
10Alex Kruger4:27:05
11Bredell Roux4:27:24
12Ivo Nestel4:46:24
13Cobus Louw4:48:23
14Ashley Shaw5:24:10
15Guy Van Elsen5:43:02
16Graeme Johnstone6:01:01
17Richard Edwards6:34:49
18Emile Aldum6:42:58
19Blaine Robson7:13:24
20Alwyn Steenkamp7:37:18
21Peter Ackermann8:04:49
22Robert Vogel8:16:49
23Marius Sullwald8:59:09
24Eben Laubscher9:14:54
25Pierre Billet10:23:24
26Adrian Storie11:10:59
27Andries Gous11:25:46
28Gerhard Cruywagen11:44:42
29Carl Crous14:35:16
30Anton De Waal14:57:29
31Sef Queis15:48:25
32Louis Loubser16:22:43
33Robert Du Preez16:42:05
34Francois Ackerman17:51:26
35Viljoen Thom18:26:42
36Evert Waeterloos18:43:17
37Peter Varie18:46:52
38Trevor Rupping21:56:01
39Glen Grundy22:17:26
40Hano Coetser24:36:27
41Johan Malan

