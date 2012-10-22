Image 1 of 8 David George (left) and Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) roll over the rain-soaked finish line to win the final stage and the overall title at the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 2 of 8 David George (front) and Kevin Evans (Nedbank 360Life) settle into an early lead on their way to winning stage 6 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 3 of 8 Nico Bell (front) and Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal Columbia) on their way to second place on the final stage and second on the overall standings (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 4 of 8 Catherine Williamson (front) and Ischen Stopforth (Bridge bizhub Ladies) on their way to second place on the final stage and second overall in the women's category (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 5 of 8 Yolande Speedy (left) and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo International Ostrich Chicks) smile with relief as they win the final stage and the overall women's title at the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 6 of 8 A rider ascends Montagu Pass in cold, wet conditions on stage 6 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 7 of 8 Neville Cragg makes his way across a bridge during stage 6 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 8 of 8 Solo men's category rider, Neil Gerryts, negotiates muddy forest singletrack (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

Defending champions Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) battled cold, wet and muddy conditions to claim their fourth stage win and the overall title at the 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike race, which ended on Saturday in Oudtshoorn, in South Africa's Western Cape province.

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal Columbia) and Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com) finished the final stage, an 84-kilometre haul from George to Oudtshoorn in second and fifth places respectively, earning them second and third spots in the final general classification, following a week of exciting racing over challenging, but scenic terrain that covered a total distance of 534km with 11,516 metres of climbing.

Steady rain made conditions difficult from the outset with the temperature at the summit of the Montagu Pass dropping to four degrees Celsius. But George and Evans were determined to complete their tour with a stage win and set a fast pace from the start. Evans soon began to struggle though, leaving George to nurse him through a bad patch before he recovered somewhat for the final 15km. The pair clocked a winning time of three hours, seven minutes and six seconds, with Combrinck and Bell following them home just less than two minutes later.

"I began to feel weak. I think the fatigue from the hectic last two weeks caught up with me. Dave had to do all the work and was on the receiving end of some harsh words from me," said Evans. "He was great though. He even offered to carry my bottle to save me some watts! After he'd worked for 65km, with Nico and Gawie not that far behind, I got angry and decided I had to help. We managed to get here first, but it wasn't easy. Great to end with a stage win though."

Despite his physical condition and the difficult weather conditions throughout the last couple of stages, Evans was quick to pay compliments.

"The Cape Pioneer Trek is really so much more enjoyable this year. It's still challenging for everyone, but more manageable for all the participants. The trails were fun too - technical at times but rewarding. Just incredible riding, organisation, scenery and hospitality," said Evans.

In the women's race, overnight leaders Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo International Ostrich Chicks) were never threatened by defending champions Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) as they charged to victory and extended their overall winning margin from 57 seconds to 15 minutes. Stopforth had become ill on stage 5 and soldiered through the remaining stage bravely. But in the end, she and Williamson had to settle for the runners-up spot after the most exciting contest in the women's category in the race's four-year history.

Dutch teammates Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) raced to the stage win the Veteran men's category, with overall leaders Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) content to finish a safe second and secure the overall victory. It was some compensation following their forced exit from the 2012 Cape Epic, where they were clear leaders before Pfitzenmaier crashed out with an injured knee.

The final stage saw a big turnaround in the mixed category as South African Craig Gerber and his Swedish teammate, Jennie Stenerhag, claimed their first stage win ahead of category leaders, Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) of Switzerland. The Swiss pair claimed the overall victory though with Germans Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) finishing second with Gerber and Stenerhag an overall third.

The Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) completed their absolute dominance of the master's category by capturing their seventh consecutive stage win and finishing the tour in an impressive ninth place overall.

In the solo men's race, overnight leader, Timo Cooper, finished third behind Austrian Heinz Zoerweb and Petrus Malherbe respectively, but won the overall title fairly comfortably in the end. In the solo women's race, there was a spirited fight back from Desiree Loubser who won the stage by a big enough margin to reclaim the overall lead over race-long rival, Diana Carolin.

Full Results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 3:07:06 2 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:01:47 3 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:12:23 4 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:20:15 5 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:20:36 6 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:26:36 7 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 0:29:20 8 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 0:42:40 9 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 0:46:55 10 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 0:51:44 11 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 0:54:23 12 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:54:41 13 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 0:56:38 14 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 0:56:41 15 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:57:33 16 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 0:58:25 17 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 1:08:42 18 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 1:15:58 19 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 1:18:49 20 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 1:18:59 21 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 1:19:26 22 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:20:49 23 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:21:53 24 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 1:26:29 25 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 1:32:19 26 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 1:32:39 27 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 1:37:37 28 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 1:40:30 29 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 1:40:32 30 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 1:42:04 31 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 1:44:46 32 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 1:46:05 33 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 1:51:13 34 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 1:54:52 35 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 2:02:57 36 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 2:03:57 37 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 2:05:53 38 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 2:12:40 39 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 2:14:43 40 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 2:24:11 41 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 2:24:23 42 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 2:36:40 43 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 2:51:49 44 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 3:05:06 45 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 3:16:35 46 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 3:34:21 47 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 3:42:13 48 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 4:18:18 NYF Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 3:36:21 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:14:26 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:37:47 4 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 1:11:33 5 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 1:43:35 NYF Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 3:35:54 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 0:01:20 3 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:13:42 4 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:28:42 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:29:48 6 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:38:12 7 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 0:48:32 8 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:48:34 9 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 2:10:08 10 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 2:18:26

Veteran men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 3:23:15 2 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 0:00:07 3 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:40:10 4 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:40:20 5 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 1:17:20 6 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 1:40:29 7 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 1:53:06 8 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 2:16:35 9 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 2:45:25 NYF Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)

Master men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 3:27:27 2 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:23:24 3 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:24:59 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:44:03 5 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 0:59:00 6 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 1:16:22 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 1:17:15

Amateur duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 3:31:43 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:41:09 3 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 1:00:13 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 2:07:00

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Desiree Loubser 4:12:50 2 Dianna Ineman 0:12:43 3 Diana Carolin 0:20:34 4 Heidi Buttiens 0:38:31 5 Heidi Venter 0:46:10 6 Elsie Bezuidenhout 1:12:44 7 Siegrid Van Bever 1:18:43 8 Zandile Ndhlovu 2:48:17

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zoerweg 3:19:29 2 Petrus Malherbe 0:03:54 3 Timo Cooper 0:04:01 4 Jonathan Wallace 0:16:47 5 Rory Mapstone 0:29:10 6 Matt Pieterse 0:30:09 7 Alex Kruger 0:36:46 8 Niel Gerryts 0:36:49 9 Wayne Mcduling 0:36:51 10 Ashley Shaw 0:37:02 11 Cobus Louw 0:38:35 12 Ivo Nestel 0:39:57 13 Bredell Roux 0:42:20 14 Chris Van Zyl 0:44:13 15 Guy Van Elsen 0:46:03 16 Richard Edwards 0:51:04 17 Graeme Johnstone 0:53:18 18 Pierre Billet 0:54:08 19 Emile Aldum 0:59:00 20 Blaine Robson 1:02:06 21 Peter Ackermann 1:06:04 22 Robert Vogel 1:13:48 23 Alwyn Steenkamp 1:24:56 24 Marius Sullwald 1:28:27 25 Adrian Storie 1:38:44 26 Andries Gous 1:39:21 27 Eben Laubscher 1:41:42 28 Louis Loubser 1:59:40 29 Sef Queis 2:05:23 30 Robert Du Preez 2:11:35 31 Carl Crous 2:12:03 32 Gerhard Cruywagen 2:20:24 33 Glen Grundy 2:44:01 34 Evert Waeterloos 2:46:05 35 Viljoen Thom 2:46:06 36 Anton De Waal 2:52:41 37 Peter Varie 3:03:58 38 Francois Ackerman 3:10:22 39 Trevor Rupping 3:48:49 40 Hano Coetser 4:53:14 NYF Johan Malan

Women duo final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 25:22:30 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:15:22 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 2:47:08 4 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 5:58:25 5 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 8:51:08 6 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)

Men duo final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 21:21:41 3 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 21:51:00 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 22:43:18 5 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 23:20:29 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 23:36:38 7 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 25:33:19 8 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 25:59:25 9 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 26:24:02 10 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 26:32:20 11 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 26:52:25 12 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 27:06:25 13 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 27:12:44 14 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 27:30:50 15 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 27:41:19 16 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 28:17:27 17 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 29:07:06 18 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 29:10:39 19 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 29:19:13 20 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 29:20:37 21 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 29:36:16 22 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 29:39:20 23 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 29:42:38 24 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 29:46:15 25 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 29:58:10 26 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 29:58:29 27 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 31:09:09 28 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 31:11:36 29 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 31:38:22 30 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 32:28:36 31 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 32:30:02 32 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 33:02:10 33 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 33:06:08 34 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 33:33:45 35 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 34:21:52 36 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 34:31:06 37 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 35:24:42 38 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 36:43:37 39 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 37:34:54 40 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 38:02:07 41 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 38:29:06 42 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 39:10:48 43 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 42:48:46 44 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 43:14:06 45 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 43:33:13 46 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 43:42:30 47 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 44:51:44 48 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 46:10:46 49 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)

Mixed duo final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 24:36:40 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 25:02:19 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 26:32:30 5 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 27:05:37 6 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 28:27:19 7 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 28:29:19 8 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 30:57:19 9 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 38:21:20 10 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 39:59:58

Vetearn men duo final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 23:01:13 2 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:29:27 3 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 3:33:05 4 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 3:59:03 5 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 6:44:01 6 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 11:27:47 7 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 12:51:05 8 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 15:24:30 9 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 17:07:26 10 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:36:18

Master men duo final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 23:36:44 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 2:12:01 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 3:24:00 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 5:19:33 5 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 6:49:01 6 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 7:52:12 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 10:53:45

Amateur team duo final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 24:32:00 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 3:26:49 3 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 7:35:51 4 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 8:56:31

Solo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Desiree Loubser 29:06:47 2 Diana Carolin 0:12:23 3 Dianna Ineman 1:15:14 4 Heidi Venter 4:23:33 5 Elsie Bezuidenhout 6:08:15 6 Heidi Buttiens 6:33:50 7 Siegrid Van Bever 10:14:37 8 Zandile Ndhlovu 15:09:46