Swanepoel and Beukes take the win in De Rust

Evans and George retain overall lead

Image 1 of 8

Overall race leaders David George and Kevin Evans retained their lead at the end of the day

Overall race leaders David George and Kevin Evans retained their lead at the end of the day
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 2 of 8

Stage 3 took riders through some of the more remote, but scenic parts of South Africa's Western Cape Province

Stage 3 took riders through some of the more remote, but scenic parts of South Africa's Western Cape Province
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 3 of 8

Riders negotiate stoney jeep track through the Great Karoo

Riders negotiate stoney jeep track through the Great Karoo
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 4 of 8

Ominous weather awaited the riders from the start of Stage 3 of the Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek

Ominous weather awaited the riders from the start of Stage 3 of the Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 5 of 8

A deep section of sand caused problems for tired riders

A deep section of sand caused problems for tired riders
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 6 of 8

A rider negotiates a trail through a farm during the stage

A rider negotiates a trail through a farm during the stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 7 of 8

Heavy rain fell towards the latter half of stage

Heavy rain fell towards the latter half of stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)
Image 8 of 8

Stage 3 took the riders through some picturesque areas

Stage 3 took the riders through some picturesque areas
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

They’ve been working hard from the very first pedal stroke on Sunday to make their mark on the 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race and on Wednesday, their relentless efforts paid off when Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com) captured the win on stage 3. They weren’t the only new winners though, as a number of new faces graced the top of the podium in various categories following a drama-filled day’s racing.

It was a stage of turnarounds as driving rain during the latter half of the stage made for treacherous conditions as the riders made their way over 109km across the Great Karoo region from Prince Albert to De Rust with the fast, twisty singletrack descent into Meiringspoort a dominant feature.

Swanepoel and Beukes clocked a winning time of 4:06:07 pushing overall leaders, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) into a rare second place, following three consecutive stage wins. Third place went to the Westvaal Columbia team of Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck. Evans and George still have a firm grasp on their race leaders’ yellow jerseys.

"It felt great to win a stage. It’s especially great for Matthys as he’s been the stronger rider most of the time and this is essentially his back yard we are racing in. He pushed the pace hard through Meiringspoort near the end today, and I was just hoping I could have enough left for a sprint to the line. Luckily I did," said Swanepoel.

"Kevin and David are in superb form and have a good lead, but mountain bike racing is so unpredictable. We won’t take any unnecessary risks but will keep the pressure high for the rest of the tour," added Swanepoel.

Between Swanepoel and Beukes, they won five of the six stages at the 2012 Breck Epic, one of the USA's most prestigious mountain bike stage races.

Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo Chicks) upstaged overall women’s leaders Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) to grab their first stage win of the tour. Stopforth and Williamson, the 2011 champions, still hold a 12-minute overall lead, but showed a vulnerability that has inspired their main rivals.

"It was great to win today," said Speedy, a Beijing Olympian and multiple South African women’s marathon champion. "Yolande and I have never raced together before so the first few days we were discovering each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We seem to be getting stronger as the race goes on and are now around 12 minutes behind Ischen and Catherine, which is encouraging. We’re excited for the rest of the race.

"This race is amazing - it’s real mountain biking. The trails are tough at times, but always enjoyable. You’re not just charging through the bush to make up distance like some other races," said Speedy.

The biggest shift of the day was in the Mixed division, where Swiss riders Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) raced to their first stage win. Second placed finishers were South African Craig Gerber and his Swedish teammate Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport), with German overnight leaders, Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) struggling home in third after having to deal with tyre problems. Stirnemann and Soncin now lead the category into stage 4.

And in the Veteran men’s race, Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) fell victim to more mechanical problems, which allowed the Dutch pairing of Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) to win the stage and move to just over a minute behind Pfitzenmaier and Sim in the General Classification.

The Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) continued their domination of the master’s category (50-years plus), winning a fourth stage in succession and extending their overall lead. They finished an impressive sixth overall on the stage and are in sixth overall on the General Classification.

At just 63km, Thursday’s stage 4 is relatively short, but expected to be considerably tough with a total of 1,894 metres of vertical ascent. It takes the riders from De Rust to Herold over the rugged Kamanassie Mountains.

Full Results

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)4:06:07
2Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)0:00:07
3Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:00:34
4Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)0:09:52
5Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:10:08
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)0:13:50
7Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)0:26:48
8Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)0:29:11
9Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)0:36:12
10David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)0:38:51
11Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)0:38:55
12Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)0:39:17
13Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)0:40:20
14Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)0:43:23
15Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)0:47:09
16Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)0:48:12
17Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)0:52:10
18Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)0:55:59
19Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)0:56:00
20Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)1:01:57
21John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)1:09:59
22Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)1:10:12
23Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)1:10:17
24Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)1:14:09
25Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)1:14:31
26Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)1:14:44
27Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)1:25:47
28De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)1:30:56
29Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)1:33:38
30Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)1:34:02
31Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:34:04
32J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)1:44:07
33Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)1:44:09
34Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)1:47:02
35Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)1:56:32
36Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)2:01:29
37Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)2:15:49
38Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)2:18:32
39Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)2:19:01
40Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)2:24:40
41Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)2:27:03
42Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)2:34:11
43Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)2:38:14
44Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)3:02:29
45Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)3:17:17
46Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)3:31:06
47Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)3:40:17
48Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)3:52:05
49Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)3:52:11
50Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)3:52:16
51Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)3:56:19

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)4:35:24
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)0:07:03
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)0:39:52
4Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training)0:45:46
5Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)0:50:51
6Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)1:15:28
7Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)1:33:10

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)4:24:29
2Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:10:56
3Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:14:24
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)0:22:36
5Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed)0:42:30
6Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)0:44:11
7Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)0:56:23
8Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)0:56:26
9Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)0:56:35
10Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)2:07:05
11M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)2:48:19
12Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)2:56:02

Veteran duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)4:17:42
2Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)0:06:00
3Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)0:17:39
4Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)0:27:41
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:34:24
6John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)0:37:09
7Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)0:50:54
8Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)0:59:13
9David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )1:53:29
10Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)2:07:15
11Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)2:09:14
12Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)2:30:21
13Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)2:40:43

Master men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)4:16:46
2Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)0:33:12
3Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)0:37:59
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:50:45
5Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)1:23:56
6Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)1:32:01
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)1:36:54

Amateur duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)4:25:24
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)0:21:37
3Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)1:22:28
4Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)1:43:51
- -Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery)

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolin5:16:21
2Desiree Loubser0:04:05
3Dianna Ineman0:18:28
4Heidi Venter0:48:51
5Elsie Bezuidenhout0:57:33
6Heidi Buttiens1:00:28
7Siegrid Van Bever1:28:06
8Petro Labuschagne2:04:28
9Zandile Ndhlovu2:30:01

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper4:05:36
2Heinz Zoerweg0:00:06
3Petrus Malherbe0:09:34
4Rory Mapstone0:29:07
5Jonathan Wallace0:29:13
6Chris Van Zyl0:36:16
7Alex Kruger0:39:19
8Ivo Nestel0:39:24
9Niel Gerryts0:39:28
10Ashley Shaw0:39:46
11Bredell Roux0:41:00
12Johan Malan0:43:45
13Andrew Lapping0:43:53
14Cobus Louw0:46:01
15Wayne Mcduling0:47:40
16Matt Pieterse0:57:35
17Graeme Johnstone0:57:50
18Guy Van Elsen
19Blaine Robson1:07:12
20Emile Aldum1:07:55
21Alwyn Steenkamp1:14:59
22Peter Ackermann1:29:13
23Marius Sullwald1:31:27
24Andries Gous1:33:38
25Robert Vogel1:34:31
26Adrian Storie1:43:21
27Pierre Billet1:44:07
28Richard Edwards1:47:12
29Gerhard Cruywagen1:48:02
30Eben Laubscher1:57:01
31Carl Crous2:16:23
32Werner Du Toit2:18:18
33Anton De Waal2:19:54
34Willem Daffue2:42:31
35Jan Delport2:45:39
36Francois Ackerman2:59:53
37Sef Queis3:13:57
38Louis Loubser3:25:13
39Evert Waeterloos3:25:17
40Robert Du Preez3:27:15
41Viljoen Thom3:27:47
42Peter Varie3:32:06
43Trevor Rupping3:52:38
44Glen Grundy3:52:48
45Hano Coetser3:57:05

Men duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life)12:30:34
2Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com)0:10:52
3Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia)0:23:15
4Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling)0:55:25
5Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2)1:17:18
6Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express)1:24:05
7Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch)2:14:14
8David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers)2:23:15
9Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J)2:41:46
10Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna)2:55:51
11Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder)3:07:07
12Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi)3:20:59
13Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit)3:23:05
14Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D)3:32:46
15Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent)3:36:53
16Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King)3:45:12
17Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour)3:50:32
18Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet)4:16:00
19Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge)4:20:07
20Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags)4:25:01
21John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering)4:41:26
22Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)4:54:44
23Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling)4:56:48
24Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles)4:56:58
25Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)4:58:42
26Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland)4:58:54
27De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists)5:43:20
28Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)5:55:02
29Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C)5:58:57
30Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium)6:04:04
31Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats)6:04:30
32J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J)6:12:29
33Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros)6:45:58
34Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers)7:12:52
35Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B)7:15:39
36Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne)7:35:54
37Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns)7:37:23
38Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles)8:11:03
39Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9)8:49:27
40Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank)9:13:03
41Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials)10:01:52
42Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni)10:02:16
43Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis)10:03:45
44Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers)10:10:28
45Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies)11:43:55
46Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5)11:55:10
47Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards)12:00:33
48Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration)13:01:59
49Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs)13:19:21
50Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C)13:30:39
51Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers)13:34:39

Women duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies)14:54:11
2Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks)0:12:25
3Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2)1:31:14
4Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training)2:30:12
5Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies)2:50:10
6Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard)4:37:56
7Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu)5:13:57

Mixed duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers)14:14:52
2Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:01:07
3Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport)0:23:50
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport)1:14:41
5Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed)1:40:45
6Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed)1:45:09
7Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys)2:16:26
8Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1)2:30:00
9Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some)4:25:26
10Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga)6:28:52
11Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team)8:18:26
12M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap)8:38:48

Veteran duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen)13:59:24
2Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1)0:01:09
3Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers)0:47:16
4Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N)0:54:50
5John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes)1:43:35
6Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)2:36:41
7Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers)2:50:47
8Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets)3:02:40
9Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom)5:24:42
10Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit)6:34:44
11David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome )6:51:02
12Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos)8:12:27
13Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz)8:32:26

Master men duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie)13:48:16
2Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters)1:28:05
3Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters)2:18:33
4Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners)3:15:55
5Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels)3:33:57
6Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1)4:25:27
7Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T)6:29:50

Amateur duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild)14:36:09
2Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters)1:40:05
3Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga)3:33:47
4Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners)4:49:45

Solo women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Desiree Loubser17:00:17
2Diana Carolin0:10:12
3Dianna Ineman0:47:19
4Heidi Venter2:49:13
5Elsie Bezuidenhout3:34:58
6Heidi Buttiens5:12:46
7Siegrid Van Bever6:12:54
8Petro Labuschagne6:32:36
9Zandile Ndhlovu8:46:20

Solo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Cooper13:03:27
2Petrus Malherbe0:28:44
3Heinz Zoerweg0:39:18
4Jonathan Wallace1:18:30
5Rory Mapstone2:00:33
6Andrew Lapping2:10:21
7Chris Van Zyl2:19:56
8Wayne Mcduling2:26:56
9Niel Gerryts2:27:05
10Bredell Roux2:34:41
11Johan Malan2:35:11
12Alex Kruger2:52:20
13Matt Pieterse2:52:55
14Cobus Louw3:05:45
15Ivo Nestel3:10:36
16Guy Van Elsen3:26:54
17Graeme Johnstone3:35:10
18Ashley Shaw3:47:19
19Richard Edwards3:58:17
20Emile Aldum4:00:25
21Alwyn Steenkamp4:13:03
22Blaine Robson4:18:00
23Peter Ackermann4:51:53
24Gerhard Cruywagen4:56:04
25Eben Laubscher4:58:42
26Robert Vogel5:03:16
27Marius Sullwald5:25:24
28Andries Gous6:36:09
29Adrian Storie7:08:47
30Pierre Billet7:24:16
31Werner Du Toit7:32:21
32Anton De Waal7:45:37
33Carl Crous8:50:56
34Sef Queis8:52:28
35Jan Delport9:26:21
36Robert Du Preez9:34:09
37Willem Daffue10:02:13
38Francois Ackerman10:06:24
39Louis Loubser10:26:30
40Viljoen Thom10:44:19
41Peter Varie10:48:02
42Evert Waeterloos11:01:31
43Trevor Rupping11:33:43
44Glen Grundy12:59:58
45Hano Coetser13:02:54

