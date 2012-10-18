Image 1 of 8 Overall race leaders David George and Kevin Evans retained their lead at the end of the day (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 2 of 8 Stage 3 took riders through some of the more remote, but scenic parts of South Africa's Western Cape Province (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 3 of 8 Riders negotiate stoney jeep track through the Great Karoo (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 4 of 8 Ominous weather awaited the riders from the start of Stage 3 of the Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 5 of 8 A deep section of sand caused problems for tired riders (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 6 of 8 A rider negotiates a trail through a farm during the stage (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 7 of 8 Heavy rain fell towards the latter half of stage (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker) Image 8 of 8 Stage 3 took the riders through some picturesque areas (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

They’ve been working hard from the very first pedal stroke on Sunday to make their mark on the 2012 Bridge Cape Pioneer Trek mountain bike stage race and on Wednesday, their relentless efforts paid off when Ben Melt Swanepoel and Matthys Beukes (Cango MTB.com) captured the win on stage 3. They weren’t the only new winners though, as a number of new faces graced the top of the podium in various categories following a drama-filled day’s racing.

It was a stage of turnarounds as driving rain during the latter half of the stage made for treacherous conditions as the riders made their way over 109km across the Great Karoo region from Prince Albert to De Rust with the fast, twisty singletrack descent into Meiringspoort a dominant feature.

Swanepoel and Beukes clocked a winning time of 4:06:07 pushing overall leaders, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) into a rare second place, following three consecutive stage wins. Third place went to the Westvaal Columbia team of Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck. Evans and George still have a firm grasp on their race leaders’ yellow jerseys.

"It felt great to win a stage. It’s especially great for Matthys as he’s been the stronger rider most of the time and this is essentially his back yard we are racing in. He pushed the pace hard through Meiringspoort near the end today, and I was just hoping I could have enough left for a sprint to the line. Luckily I did," said Swanepoel.

"Kevin and David are in superb form and have a good lead, but mountain bike racing is so unpredictable. We won’t take any unnecessary risks but will keep the pressure high for the rest of the tour," added Swanepoel.

Between Swanepoel and Beukes, they won five of the six stages at the 2012 Breck Epic, one of the USA's most prestigious mountain bike stage races.

Yolande Speedy and Yolande de Villiers (Klein Karoo Chicks) upstaged overall women’s leaders Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bridge bizhub Ladies) to grab their first stage win of the tour. Stopforth and Williamson, the 2011 champions, still hold a 12-minute overall lead, but showed a vulnerability that has inspired their main rivals.

"It was great to win today," said Speedy, a Beijing Olympian and multiple South African women’s marathon champion. "Yolande and I have never raced together before so the first few days we were discovering each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We seem to be getting stronger as the race goes on and are now around 12 minutes behind Ischen and Catherine, which is encouraging. We’re excited for the rest of the race.

"This race is amazing - it’s real mountain biking. The trails are tough at times, but always enjoyable. You’re not just charging through the bush to make up distance like some other races," said Speedy.

The biggest shift of the day was in the Mixed division, where Swiss riders Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH - Halbike - Tigers) raced to their first stage win. Second placed finishers were South African Craig Gerber and his Swedish teammate Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport), with German overnight leaders, Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) struggling home in third after having to deal with tyre problems. Stirnemann and Soncin now lead the category into stage 4.

And in the Veteran men’s race, Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) fell victim to more mechanical problems, which allowed the Dutch pairing of Micha de Vries and Willem van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) to win the stage and move to just over a minute behind Pfitzenmaier and Sim in the General Classification.

The Swiss team of Barti Bucher and Ernst Engeli (Bix-Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) continued their domination of the master’s category (50-years plus), winning a fourth stage in succession and extending their overall lead. They finished an impressive sixth overall on the stage and are in sixth overall on the General Classification.

At just 63km, Thursday’s stage 4 is relatively short, but expected to be considerably tough with a total of 1,894 metres of vertical ascent. It takes the riders from De Rust to Herold over the rugged Kamanassie Mountains.



Full Results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 4:06:07 2 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 0:00:07 3 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:00:34 4 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 0:09:52 5 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:10:08 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 0:13:50 7 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 0:26:48 8 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 0:29:11 9 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 0:36:12 10 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 0:38:51 11 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 0:38:55 12 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 0:39:17 13 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 0:40:20 14 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 0:43:23 15 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 0:47:09 16 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 0:48:12 17 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 0:52:10 18 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 0:55:59 19 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 0:56:00 20 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 1:01:57 21 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 1:09:59 22 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 1:10:12 23 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 1:10:17 24 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 1:14:09 25 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 1:14:31 26 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 1:14:44 27 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 1:25:47 28 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 1:30:56 29 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 1:33:38 30 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 1:34:02 31 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:34:04 32 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 1:44:07 33 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 1:44:09 34 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 1:47:02 35 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 1:56:32 36 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 2:01:29 37 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 2:15:49 38 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 2:18:32 39 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 2:19:01 40 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 2:24:40 41 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 2:27:03 42 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 2:34:11 43 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 2:38:14 44 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 3:02:29 45 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 3:17:17 46 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 3:31:06 47 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 3:40:17 48 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 3:52:05 49 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 3:52:11 50 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 3:52:16 51 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 3:56:19

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 4:35:24 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 0:07:03 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 0:39:52 4 Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training) 0:45:46 5 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 0:50:51 6 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 1:15:28 7 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 1:33:10

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 4:24:29 2 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:10:56 3 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:14:24 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 0:22:36 5 Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed) 0:42:30 6 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 0:44:11 7 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 0:56:23 8 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 0:56:26 9 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 0:56:35 10 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 2:07:05 11 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 2:48:19 12 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 2:56:02

Veteran duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 4:17:42 2 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 0:06:00 3 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 0:17:39 4 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:27:41 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:34:24 6 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 0:37:09 7 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 0:50:54 8 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 0:59:13 9 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 1:53:29 10 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 2:07:15 11 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 2:09:14 12 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 2:30:21 13 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 2:40:43

Master men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 4:16:46 2 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 0:33:12 3 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 0:37:59 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:50:45 5 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 1:23:56 6 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 1:32:01 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 1:36:54

Amateur duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 4:25:24 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 0:21:37 3 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 1:22:28 4 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 1:43:51 - - Sakkie Hanekom & Hannes Hanekom (Welgemeen Boerdery)

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Carolin 5:16:21 2 Desiree Loubser 0:04:05 3 Dianna Ineman 0:18:28 4 Heidi Venter 0:48:51 5 Elsie Bezuidenhout 0:57:33 6 Heidi Buttiens 1:00:28 7 Siegrid Van Bever 1:28:06 8 Petro Labuschagne 2:04:28 9 Zandile Ndhlovu 2:30:01

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Cooper 4:05:36 2 Heinz Zoerweg 0:00:06 3 Petrus Malherbe 0:09:34 4 Rory Mapstone 0:29:07 5 Jonathan Wallace 0:29:13 6 Chris Van Zyl 0:36:16 7 Alex Kruger 0:39:19 8 Ivo Nestel 0:39:24 9 Niel Gerryts 0:39:28 10 Ashley Shaw 0:39:46 11 Bredell Roux 0:41:00 12 Johan Malan 0:43:45 13 Andrew Lapping 0:43:53 14 Cobus Louw 0:46:01 15 Wayne Mcduling 0:47:40 16 Matt Pieterse 0:57:35 17 Graeme Johnstone 0:57:50 18 Guy Van Elsen 19 Blaine Robson 1:07:12 20 Emile Aldum 1:07:55 21 Alwyn Steenkamp 1:14:59 22 Peter Ackermann 1:29:13 23 Marius Sullwald 1:31:27 24 Andries Gous 1:33:38 25 Robert Vogel 1:34:31 26 Adrian Storie 1:43:21 27 Pierre Billet 1:44:07 28 Richard Edwards 1:47:12 29 Gerhard Cruywagen 1:48:02 30 Eben Laubscher 1:57:01 31 Carl Crous 2:16:23 32 Werner Du Toit 2:18:18 33 Anton De Waal 2:19:54 34 Willem Daffue 2:42:31 35 Jan Delport 2:45:39 36 Francois Ackerman 2:59:53 37 Sef Queis 3:13:57 38 Louis Loubser 3:25:13 39 Evert Waeterloos 3:25:17 40 Robert Du Preez 3:27:15 41 Viljoen Thom 3:27:47 42 Peter Varie 3:32:06 43 Trevor Rupping 3:52:38 44 Glen Grundy 3:52:48 45 Hano Coetser 3:57:05

Men duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360Life) 12:30:34 2 Matthys Beukes & Ben Swanepoel (Cango M T B.Com) 0:10:52 3 Nico Bell & Gawie Combrinck (Westvaal - Columbia) 0:23:15 4 Chris Wolhuter & Oliver Munnik (Asrin Cycling) 0:55:25 5 Mattijs Eversdijk & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk 2) 1:17:18 6 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo Express) 1:24:05 7 Peter Basler & Guenter Patrick (Rennshop.Ch) 2:14:14 8 David Labuschagne & Johan Labuschagne (Bridge Lab Brothers) 2:23:15 9 Julien Van Der Pluym & Jeandre Van Schalkwyk (Bridge Riders - J&J) 2:41:46 10 Ico Schutte & Jaco Ferreira (Bridge - Ultimate Cycling Knysna) 2:55:51 11 Craig Whittaker & Neil Hauser (Go Harder) 3:07:07 12 Shaun Neveling & Dan Owens (Buzzdi) 3:20:59 13 Adrian De La Harpe & Ian Grassow (Grit) 3:23:05 14 Bennie De Wet & Charl Johnson (O C D) 3:32:46 15 Theuns Botha & Gerrie Beukes (Bridge First Ascent) 3:36:53 16 Colin Myers & Charl Bleach (We R Still King) 3:45:12 17 Simon Francis & Zane De Decker (Drawfour) 3:50:32 18 Niel Rossouw & Pierre Cloete (Vaalpens En Visvoet) 4:16:00 19 Roger Rusch & Wille Du Plooy (Broken Bridge) 4:20:07 20 Massimo Mancini & Jaco Kamfer (Sweaty Ball Bags) 4:25:01 21 John Parent & Paul Stafford (Pain And Suffering) 4:41:26 22 Alex Van Rensburg & Maartin Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 4:54:44 23 Nizaam Esa & Rene Haselbacher (Asrin Cycling) 4:56:48 24 Shaun Dunbar & Richard Chesterton (Castelli - Bridge Cycles) 4:56:58 25 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 4:58:42 26 Patrick Manini & Brunner Markus (Fidelity Switzerland) 4:58:54 27 De Villiers Groenewald & Max Pelser (M T B Masochists) 5:43:20 28 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 5:55:02 29 Camron Wills & Neville Cragg (R A C) 5:58:57 30 Daniel Evrard & Joseph Kerkhofs (Kick & Biker Belgium) 6:04:04 31 Marcel Bachmann & Christoph Zech (Swissmountain Goats) 6:04:30 32 J P Van Der Merwe & Chris Herbst (C J) 6:12:29 33 Oliver Williams & Roland Williams (Bros) 6:45:58 34 Peter Liebenberg & J L Van Der Westhuizen (Klein Karoo Chain Breakers) 7:12:52 35 Henk Meyer & Johann Le Roux (Bridge S F B) 7:15:39 36 Charles Steyn & Naude De Kock (Klein Karoo Melkmanne) 7:35:54 37 Marius Claassens & Jonathan Van Den Berg (Two River Young Guns) 7:37:23 38 Jacobus Steyn & Werner Du Preez (Bridge Milkshake Eagles) 8:11:03 39 Sivuyile Kepelele & Elton Pommer (9 3 9) 8:49:27 40 Andries Potgieter & Frank Hattingh (Andries & Frank) 9:13:03 41 Marico Vercuiel & Alex Van Dyk (West Coast Socials) 10:01:52 42 Andre Collins & Roelof Van Riet (Lijeni) 10:02:16 43 Willem Boshoff & Ian Coetsee (Baardman & Snorvis) 10:03:45 44 Hannes Dreeckmeier & Louis Swanepoel (Garsfontein Struggers) 10:10:28 45 Sven Mahieu & Peter Pretorius (Bridge Buddies) 11:43:55 46 Brendon Humphreys & Nick Alton (Bridge 5) 11:55:10 47 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (Wizards) 12:00:33 48 Craig Gibson & Hennie Ferreira (Inspiration) 13:01:59 49 Brett Cummings & Brett C Mate (2 Rs) 13:19:21 50 Fanie Coetzee & Johan Coetzee (B M C) 13:30:39 51 Jamie Andrew & Chas Andrew (B M G Bombers) 13:34:39

Women duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bridge - Bizhub Ladies) 14:54:11 2 Yolande De Villiers & Yolande Speedy (Klein Karoo Chicks) 0:12:25 3 Sarah Van Heerden & Jackie Church (Wilde 2) 1:31:14 4 Kate Slegrova & Caren Henschel (Cycle Training) 2:30:12 5 Theresa Horn & Miriam Stronkhorst (First Ascent Ladies) 2:50:10 6 Hilary Johnstone & Sandra Winter (Kingswood Jelly & Custard) 4:37:56 7 Claire Dowdle & Charlize Wiederkehr (Cycle Mashatu) 5:13:57

Mixed duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Haibike - Tigers) 14:14:52 2 Max Friedrich & Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) 0:01:07 3 Craig Gerber & Jennie Stenerhag (Newlinesport) 0:23:50 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Peptosport) 1:14:41 5 Dirk Oerlemans & Yolandi Du Toit (Bridge - Bizhub Mixed) 1:40:45 6 Hanlie Booyens & Cornelius Muller (Momentum Mixed) 1:45:09 7 Derek Morgan & Emily Clarke (Eleven Wise Monkeys) 2:16:26 8 Marco Birrer & Nathalie Müller (Bikeline 1) 2:30:00 9 Carolyn Smith & James Thompson (Oar-Some) 4:25:26 10 Jan Havenga & Alta Havenga (Havenga) 6:28:52 11 Andre Schempers & Franci Joubert (The Sludge Team) 8:18:26 12 M C Wessels & Elsabe Brink (Knersus & Poplap) 8:38:48

Veteran duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) 13:59:24 2 Micha De Vries & Willem Van Heerdt (Cube Nutswerk 1) 0:01:09 3 Stephan Kühnel & Marcel Frei (Fahrrad-Schmidt Bike-Tigers) 0:47:16 4 Rex Benson & Mark Langman (Bridge - U S N) 0:54:50 5 John Hayes & Robert Hayes (Hayes) 1:43:35 6 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 2:36:41 7 Urs Guentensperger & René Stehr (Biketigers) 2:50:47 8 Carl Mare & Frans Hansen (Kimberly - Clark Vets) 3:02:40 9 Colin Bouwer & Paul Hattingh (Biocom) 5:24:42 10 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (Cycle Lab Nelspruit) 6:34:44 11 David Wright & Garth Allardyce (Flavourome ) 6:51:02 12 Altus Muller & Carey Bloch (Birdhaven Buffalos) 8:12:27 13 Tinus Venter & Gert Marx (Mad Dogz) 8:32:26

Master men duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher & Ernst Engeli (Bixs -Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie) 13:48:16 2 Neville Ackermann & Charles Nienaber (Bridge Masters) 1:28:05 3 Tony Conlon & Peter Stopforth (Marsilio Projects Masters) 2:18:33 4 Henry Fagan & Henry Swart (Henry Fagan & Partners) 3:15:55 5 Andreas Wittmann & Klaus Rübensaal (Mr. Bike - Lichtenfels) 3:33:57 6 Kabous Marra & Robert King (Wilde 1) 4:25:27 7 Arnold Steyn & Gottlieb Venter (2 R T) 6:29:50

Amateur duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Nel & Franso Steyn (Klein Karoo Wild) 14:36:09 2 Willem Bezuidenhout & Pieter Van Deventer (Bridge Maisters) 1:40:05 3 Rick De Villiers & Paul Winter (Bazinga) 3:33:47 4 Johan Stumpf & Charl Du Plessis (Klein Karoo Stofpadslaners) 4:49:45

Solo women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Desiree Loubser 17:00:17 2 Diana Carolin 0:10:12 3 Dianna Ineman 0:47:19 4 Heidi Venter 2:49:13 5 Elsie Bezuidenhout 3:34:58 6 Heidi Buttiens 5:12:46 7 Siegrid Van Bever 6:12:54 8 Petro Labuschagne 6:32:36 9 Zandile Ndhlovu 8:46:20