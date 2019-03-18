Trending

Schurter/Forster pull away on stage 1

Langvad and Van der Breggen carve out a huge lead

Brief results

Stage 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized5:09:11
2Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:03:08
3Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:05:20
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:12:25
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:15:05
6Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies0:16:27
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk0:29:13
8Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT0:45:31
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars1:37:55
10Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T2:17:07
11Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails2:27:26
12Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine2:32:05
13Carien Visser (RSA) / Aryna Edwards (RSA) visseredwards2:42:46
14Hanja Oosthuizen (RSA) / Janine Moore (RSA) Cansa2:47:56
15Magdalena Mihura (Arg) / Elisa Gali (Bra) Meninas Rodadas3:07:22
16Izelle Deyzel (RSA) / Christi Pienaar (RSA) Smoove Advendurance3:35:06
17Mariana Benitez (Arg) / Ana Carolina Reppetto (Arg) Cyclotrener/CR.Ciclismo4:05:36
18Melissa Wonders (USA) / Meghan Skidmore (USA) Wonderskids4:40:43

Stage 1 GC Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized6:00:56
2Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:05:43
3Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:08:09
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:16:26
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:18:31
6Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies0:22:05
7Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT0:55:09
8Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk1:04:18
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars1:55:07
10Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T2:44:07
11Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails2:55:34
12Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine3:00:03
13Carien Visser (RSA) / Aryna Edwards (RSA) visseredwards3:15:54
14Hanja Oosthuizen (RSA) / Janine Moore (RSA) Cansa3:21:41
15Magdalena Mihura (Arg) / Elisa Gali (Bra) Meninas Rodadas3:47:22
16Izelle Deyzel (RSA) / Christi Pienaar (RSA) Smoove Advendurance4:11:00
17Mariana Benitez (Arg) / Ana Carolina Reppetto (Arg) Cyclotrener/CR.Ciclismo4:47:04
18Melissa Wonders (USA) / Meghan Skidmore (USA) Wonderskids5:27:44

Stage 1 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing4:24:05
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:52
3Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends0:04:09
4Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:04:11
5Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:04:13
6Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Sam Gaze (NZl) InvestecsongoSpecialized0:04:24
7Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:08:32
8Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon0:08:32
9Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:08:56
10Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters0:10:35
11Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Silverback SBC0:10:35
12Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 20:10:39
13Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB0:10:40
14Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka0:11:47
15Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd0:12:58
16Brendan Johnston (Aus) / Cameron Ivory (Aus) Shimano Aus0:14:41
17Gert Heyns (RSA) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) DSV-SCOTT-SRAM0:15:05
18Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER0:15:09
19Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN0:15:16
20Marco Joubert (RSA) / Nicol Carstens (RSA) IMBUKO GIANT0:15:30

Stage 1 Men GC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing5:07:46
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:33
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Sam Gaze (NZl) InvestecsongoSpecialized0:06:15
4Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:06:26
5Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:06:30
6Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends0:07:29
7Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon0:10:17
8Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:10:19
9Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:10:41
10Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Silverback SBC0:13:15
11Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters0:13:17
12Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB0:13:39
13Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 20:13:48
14Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka0:14:29
15Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd0:15:03
16Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER0:16:16
17Gert Heyns (RSA) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) DSV-SCOTT-SRAM0:17:18
18Brendan Johnston (Aus) / Cameron Ivory (Aus) Shimano Aus0:18:37
19Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN0:18:42
20Marco Joubert (RSA) / Nicol Carstens (RSA) IMBUKO GIANT0:20:20

