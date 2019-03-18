Schurter/Forster pull away on stage 1
Langvad and Van der Breggen carve out a huge lead
Stage 1: Hermanus -
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized
|5:09:11
|2
|Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing
|0:03:08
|3
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin
|0:05:20
|4
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree
|0:12:25
|5
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild
|0:15:05
|6
|Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies
|0:16:27
|7
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:29:13
|8
|Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT
|0:45:31
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars
|1:37:55
|10
|Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T
|2:17:07
|11
|Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails
|2:27:26
|12
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine
|2:32:05
|13
|Carien Visser (RSA) / Aryna Edwards (RSA) visseredwards
|2:42:46
|14
|Hanja Oosthuizen (RSA) / Janine Moore (RSA) Cansa
|2:47:56
|15
|Magdalena Mihura (Arg) / Elisa Gali (Bra) Meninas Rodadas
|3:07:22
|16
|Izelle Deyzel (RSA) / Christi Pienaar (RSA) Smoove Advendurance
|3:35:06
|17
|Mariana Benitez (Arg) / Ana Carolina Reppetto (Arg) Cyclotrener/CR.Ciclismo
|4:05:36
|18
|Melissa Wonders (USA) / Meghan Skidmore (USA) Wonderskids
|4:40:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized
|6:00:56
|2
|Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing
|0:05:43
|3
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin
|0:08:09
|4
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree
|0:16:26
|5
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild
|0:18:31
|6
|Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies
|0:22:05
|7
|Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT
|0:55:09
|8
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk
|1:04:18
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars
|1:55:07
|10
|Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T
|2:44:07
|11
|Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails
|2:55:34
|12
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine
|3:00:03
|13
|Carien Visser (RSA) / Aryna Edwards (RSA) visseredwards
|3:15:54
|14
|Hanja Oosthuizen (RSA) / Janine Moore (RSA) Cansa
|3:21:41
|15
|Magdalena Mihura (Arg) / Elisa Gali (Bra) Meninas Rodadas
|3:47:22
|16
|Izelle Deyzel (RSA) / Christi Pienaar (RSA) Smoove Advendurance
|4:11:00
|17
|Mariana Benitez (Arg) / Ana Carolina Reppetto (Arg) Cyclotrener/CR.Ciclismo
|4:47:04
|18
|Melissa Wonders (USA) / Meghan Skidmore (USA) Wonderskids
|5:27:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing
|4:24:05
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:52
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends
|0:04:09
|4
|Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes
|0:04:11
|5
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco
|0:04:13
|6
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Sam Gaze (NZl) InvestecsongoSpecialized
|0:04:24
|7
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude
|0:08:32
|8
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon
|0:08:32
|9
|Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD
|0:08:56
|10
|Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters
|0:10:35
|11
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Silverback SBC
|0:10:35
|12
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2
|0:10:39
|13
|Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB
|0:10:40
|14
|Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|15
|Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd
|0:12:58
|16
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) / Cameron Ivory (Aus) Shimano Aus
|0:14:41
|17
|Gert Heyns (RSA) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) DSV-SCOTT-SRAM
|0:15:05
|18
|Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER
|0:15:09
|19
|Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN
|0:15:16
|20
|Marco Joubert (RSA) / Nicol Carstens (RSA) IMBUKO GIANT
|0:15:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing
|5:07:46
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:33
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Sam Gaze (NZl) InvestecsongoSpecialized
|0:06:15
|4
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco
|0:06:26
|5
|Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes
|0:06:30
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends
|0:07:29
|7
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon
|0:10:17
|8
|Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD
|0:10:19
|9
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude
|0:10:41
|10
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Silverback SBC
|0:13:15
|11
|Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters
|0:13:17
|12
|Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB
|0:13:39
|13
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2
|0:13:48
|14
|Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka
|0:14:29
|15
|Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd
|0:15:03
|16
|Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER
|0:16:16
|17
|Gert Heyns (RSA) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) DSV-SCOTT-SRAM
|0:17:18
|18
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) / Cameron Ivory (Aus) Shimano Aus
|0:18:37
|19
|Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN
|0:18:42
|20
|Marco Joubert (RSA) / Nicol Carstens (RSA) IMBUKO GIANT
|0:20:20
