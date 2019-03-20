Image 1 of 17 Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 2 of 17 Nino Schurter and Lars Forster of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing Credit suffer a puncture during stage 3 at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 3 of 17 Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 4 of 17 Absa Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 5 of 17 Stage 3 starts at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 6 of 17 Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 7 of 17 Nino Schurter and Lars Forster of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 8 of 17 The stage 3 women's podium at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 9 of 17 Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen win stage 3 at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 10 of 17 Absa Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 11 of 17 Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 12 of 17 Anna van der Breggen at Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 13 of 17 Absa Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 14 of 17 Absa Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 15 of 17 Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing win stage 3 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 16 of 17 Absa Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 17 of 17 Absa Cape Epic stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic)

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini grabbed the stage 3 win at the Absa Cape Epic mountain bike race Wednesday and overtook previous race leaders Nino Schurter and Lars Forster in the general classification after the pair suffered a puncture and ended up in fourth place. In the women’s race, favorites Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen took their fourth consecutive win in front of Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath. Jennie Stenerhag and Mariske Strauss were third.

Stage 3 featured with 107km and 2,800 meters of climbing, one of the most challenging of this year’s race. The day started with the ascent of the Nuweberg, followed by the Groenlandberg - the highest point of the route at 1,100 meters above sea level.

A white-knuckle descent followed, then it was upwards again on the stage’s Technical Terrain climb to Die Nek. In the Elgin Valley, far below, a mix of rocky singletrack, concentration-demanding dual track and two more infamous climbs awaited.

Nevertheless, there were riding rewards on offer too, following the last significant climb of the day, on the initially rocky but always thrilling Lebanon trails. Then the trail home followed the easiest possible route and included flowing singletrack through cattle filled pastures, to end the day with the second largest accumulated altitude gain in the 2019 Cape Epic.

Brief Results

Men Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing 4:30:00 2 Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes 0:02:24 3 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 0:03:44 4 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing 0:06:45 5 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:06:46 6 Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB 0:08:11 7 Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD 0:08:33 8 Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon 0:08:36 9 Tony Longo (Ita) / Gregory Brenes (CRc) 7C CBZ WILIER 2 0:09:28 10 Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends 0:10:22

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing 13:19:31 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing 0:02:42 3 Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes 0:07:46 4 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 0:07:57 5 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:17:14 6 Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon 0:17:42 7 Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD 0:18:24 8 Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB 0:24:36 9 Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends 0:26:26 10 Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER 0:32:14

Women Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized 5:23:43 2 Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin 0:05:52 3 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree 0:19:54 4 Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing 0:21:57 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild 0:30:23 6 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk 0:31:32 7 Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT 0:47:10 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars 1:36:15 9 Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T 2:27:13 10 Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails 2:27:14