Langvad and Van der Breggen dominate Cape Epic opener

Schurter, Forster claim men's prologue

(Image credit: Cape Epic)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Jaroslav Kulhavy adjusts his cleats during stage 1 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Jaroslav Kulhavy adjusts his cleats during stage 1 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
The Cape Epic women's podium

The Cape Epic women's podium
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen lead Cape Epic after stage 1

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen lead Cape Epic after stage 1
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate second place on stage 1 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate second place on stage 1 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing celebrate winning stage 1 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing celebrate winning stage 1 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Cape Epic)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized0:51:45
2Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:02:35
3Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:02:49
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:03:27
5Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:04:01
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk0:05:05
7Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies0:05:38
8Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT0:09:38
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars0:17:11
10Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T0:27:00
11Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine0:27:58
12Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails0:28:08
13Carien Visser (RSA) / Aryna Edwards (RSA) visseredwards0:33:08
14Hanja Oosthuizen (RSA) / Janine Moore (RSA) Cansa0:33:44
15Izelle Deyzel (RSA) / Christi Pienaar (RSA) Smoove Advendurance0:35:54
16Magdalena Mihura (Arg) / Elisa Gali (Bra) Meninas Rodadas0:40:00
17Mariana Benitez (Arg) / Ana Carolina Reppetto (Arg) Cyclotrener/CR.Ciclismo0:41:28
18Melissa Wonders (USA) / Meghan Skidmore (USA) Wonderskids0:47:02

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing0:43:42
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:41
3Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) / Ondrej Cink (Cze) KROSS-SPUR0:00:53
4Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER0:01:07
5Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:01:23
6Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon0:01:44
7Tony Longo (Ita) / Gregory Brenes (CRc) 7C CBZ WILIER 20:01:48
8Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Sam Gaze (NZl) InvestecsongoSpecialized0:01:51
9Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd0:02:05
10Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:02:10
11David Valero Serrano (Spa) / Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR FACTORY RACING0:02:11
12Gert Heyns (RSA) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) DSV-SCOTT-SRAM0:02:13
13Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:02:13
14Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:02:19
15Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Silverback SBC0:02:40
16Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka0:02:42
17Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters0:02:43
18Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel0:02:43
19Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB0:02:59
20Tomas Visnovsky (Svk) / Matouš Ulman (Cze) Ceska sporitelna-Accolade0:02:59
21Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 20:03:09
22Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Simon Andreassen (Den) InvestecsongoSpecialized 20:03:17
23Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends0:03:20
24Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN0:03:27
25Erwin Bakker (Ned) / David Nordemann (Ned) CST Wilier Sandd Racing0:03:46

