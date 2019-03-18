Langvad and Van der Breggen dominate Cape Epic opener
Schurter, Forster claim men's prologue
Prologue: Cape Town -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized
|0:51:45
|2
|Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing
|0:02:35
|3
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin
|0:02:49
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild
|0:03:27
|5
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree
|0:04:01
|6
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:05:05
|7
|Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies
|0:05:38
|8
|Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT
|0:09:38
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars
|0:17:11
|10
|Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T
|0:27:00
|11
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine
|0:27:58
|12
|Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails
|0:28:08
|13
|Carien Visser (RSA) / Aryna Edwards (RSA) visseredwards
|0:33:08
|14
|Hanja Oosthuizen (RSA) / Janine Moore (RSA) Cansa
|0:33:44
|15
|Izelle Deyzel (RSA) / Christi Pienaar (RSA) Smoove Advendurance
|0:35:54
|16
|Magdalena Mihura (Arg) / Elisa Gali (Bra) Meninas Rodadas
|0:40:00
|17
|Mariana Benitez (Arg) / Ana Carolina Reppetto (Arg) Cyclotrener/CR.Ciclismo
|0:41:28
|18
|Melissa Wonders (USA) / Meghan Skidmore (USA) Wonderskids
|0:47:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing
|0:43:42
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:41
|3
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) / Ondrej Cink (Cze) KROSS-SPUR
|0:00:53
|4
|Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER
|0:01:07
|5
|Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD
|0:01:23
|6
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon
|0:01:44
|7
|Tony Longo (Ita) / Gregory Brenes (CRc) 7C CBZ WILIER 2
|0:01:48
|8
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) / Sam Gaze (NZl) InvestecsongoSpecialized
|0:01:51
|9
|Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd
|0:02:05
|10
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude
|0:02:10
|11
|David Valero Serrano (Spa) / Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR FACTORY RACING
|0:02:11
|12
|Gert Heyns (RSA) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) DSV-SCOTT-SRAM
|0:02:13
|13
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco
|0:02:13
|14
|Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes
|0:02:19
|15
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Silverback SBC
|0:02:40
|16
|Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka
|0:02:42
|17
|Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters
|0:02:43
|18
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel
|0:02:43
|19
|Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB
|0:02:59
|20
|Tomas Visnovsky (Svk) / Matouš Ulman (Cze) Ceska sporitelna-Accolade
|0:02:59
|21
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2
|0:03:09
|22
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Simon Andreassen (Den) InvestecsongoSpecialized 2
|0:03:17
|23
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends
|0:03:20
|24
|Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN
|0:03:27
|25
|Erwin Bakker (Ned) / David Nordemann (Ned) CST Wilier Sandd Racing
|0:03:46
