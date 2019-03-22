Trending

Cape Epic: Win streak ends for Van der Breggen and Langvad

Schurter and Forster regain elite men's overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath of Summit Fin celebrate winning stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath of Summit Fin celebrate winning stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 2 of 19

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 3 of 19

Cape Epic stage 5

Cape Epic stage 5
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 4 of 19

Women Overall Race Leaders Anna van der Breggen & Annika Langvad of Investec-Songo-Specialized during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Women Overall Race Leaders Anna van der Breggen & Annika Langvad of Investec-Songo-Specialized during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 5 of 19

Cape Epic stage 5

Cape Epic stage 5
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 6 of 19

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 7 of 19

Michele CASAGRANDE (ITA) and Fabian RABENSTEINER (ITA) of team Trek-Selle San Marco 2 crash at the finish line during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Michele CASAGRANDE (ITA) and Fabian RABENSTEINER (ITA) of team Trek-Selle San Marco 2 crash at the finish line during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 8 of 19

Cape Epic stage 5

Cape Epic stage 5
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 9 of 19

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 10 of 19

Matthys Beukes of Pyga Eurosteel crosses the line first to win the stage during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Matthys Beukes of Pyga Eurosteel crosses the line first to win the stage during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 11 of 19

The Cape Epic stage 5 women's podium

The Cape Epic stage 5 women's podium
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 12 of 19

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 13 of 19

Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM

Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 14 of 19

Henrique Avancini and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing move through the portage at the Gantouw Pass during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Henrique Avancini and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing move through the portage at the Gantouw Pass during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 15 of 19

Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath of Summit Fin at the portage down the Gantouw Pass during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath of Summit Fin at the portage down the Gantouw Pass during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 16 of 19

Matthys Beukes of PYGA Euro Steel celebrates as he and partner Philip Buys win stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Matthys Beukes of PYGA Euro Steel celebrates as he and partner Philip Buys win stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 17 of 19

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM regain the Cape Epic lead

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM regain the Cape Epic lead
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 18 of 19

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 19 of 19

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen (Investec-songo-Specialized), winners over the first five days of racing at the Absa Cape Epic, suffered their first defeat on Friday when they finished four minutes behind Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath (Summit Fin).

The win for Lill and Morath, who are second overall, closes the general classification gap to 21 minutes but leaves the Investec-songo-Specialized pair still firmly in control in the race for overall honours that await at Val de Vie Estate on Sunday.

In the men's race, Nino Schurter and Lars Foster of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing grabbed back the yellow leaders’ jersey by claiming second place behind local boys Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of PYGA Euro Steel on Friday's Queen Stage, which finished at the century-old Stellenbosch University.

These two teams broke away early and rode a six-minute lead into overnight leaders Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing), who ended fourth on the stage behind Damiano Ferraro and Samuele Porro (Trek Selle San Marco).

Schurter and Forster now take a 5:13 lead over Cannondale into the final two days of racing.

Brief Results

Women's stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin5:20:42
2Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized0:04:00
3Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:12:00
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:16:00
5Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:22:00
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk0:31:00
7Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT0:36:00
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars1:30:00
9Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails2:18:00
10Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T2:23:00

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized23:09:42
2Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:22:00
3Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:52:00
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree1:00:00
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild1:20:00
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk2:32:00
7Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT3:13:00
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars6:37:00
9Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T10:05:00
10Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails10:23:00

Men's stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel4:19:29
2Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing
3Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:06:00
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
5Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN0:09:00
6Tony Longo (Ita) / Gregory Brenes (CRc) 7C CBZ WILIER 2
7Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 20:10:00
8Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd
9Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB
10Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:13:00

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing19:20:25
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:00
3Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:15:00
4Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:21:00
5Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:34:00
6Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB0:37:00
7Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon0:44:00
8Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends0:45:00
9Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER
10Tony Longo (Ita) / Gregory Brenes (CRc) 7C CBZ WILIER 20:47:00

