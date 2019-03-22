Image 1 of 19 Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath of Summit Fin celebrate winning stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 2 of 19 Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 3 of 19 Cape Epic stage 5 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 4 of 19 Women Overall Race Leaders Anna van der Breggen & Annika Langvad of Investec-Songo-Specialized during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 5 of 19 Cape Epic stage 5 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 6 of 19 Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 7 of 19 Michele CASAGRANDE (ITA) and Fabian RABENSTEINER (ITA) of team Trek-Selle San Marco 2 crash at the finish line during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 8 of 19 Cape Epic stage 5 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 9 of 19 Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 10 of 19 Matthys Beukes of Pyga Eurosteel crosses the line first to win the stage during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 11 of 19 The Cape Epic stage 5 women's podium (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 12 of 19 Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 13 of 19 Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 14 of 19 Henrique Avancini and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing move through the portage at the Gantouw Pass during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 15 of 19 Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath of Summit Fin at the portage down the Gantouw Pass during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 16 of 19 Matthys Beukes of PYGA Euro Steel celebrates as he and partner Philip Buys win stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 17 of 19 Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM regain the Cape Epic lead (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 18 of 19 Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of SCOTT SRAM (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 19 of 19 Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen during stage 5 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Cape Epic)

Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen (Investec-songo-Specialized), winners over the first five days of racing at the Absa Cape Epic, suffered their first defeat on Friday when they finished four minutes behind Candice Lill and Adelheid Morath (Summit Fin).

The win for Lill and Morath, who are second overall, closes the general classification gap to 21 minutes but leaves the Investec-songo-Specialized pair still firmly in control in the race for overall honours that await at Val de Vie Estate on Sunday.

In the men's race, Nino Schurter and Lars Foster of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing grabbed back the yellow leaders’ jersey by claiming second place behind local boys Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of PYGA Euro Steel on Friday's Queen Stage, which finished at the century-old Stellenbosch University.

These two teams broke away early and rode a six-minute lead into overnight leaders Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing), who ended fourth on the stage behind Damiano Ferraro and Samuele Porro (Trek Selle San Marco).

Schurter and Forster now take a 5:13 lead over Cannondale into the final two days of racing.

Brief Results

Women's stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin 5:20:42 2 Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized 0:04:00 3 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree 0:12:00 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild 0:16:00 5 Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing 0:22:00 6 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk 0:31:00 7 Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT 0:36:00 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars 1:30:00 9 Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails 2:18:00 10 Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T 2:23:00

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized 23:09:42 2 Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin 0:22:00 3 Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing 0:52:00 4 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree 1:00:00 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild 1:20:00 6 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk 2:32:00 7 Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT 3:13:00 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars 6:37:00 9 Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T 10:05:00 10 Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails 10:23:00

Men's stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 4:19:29 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing 3 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 0:06:00 4 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing 5 Roberto Bou Martin (Spa) / Alberto Losada (Spa) Tbelles - ProtourBCN 0:09:00 6 Tony Longo (Ita) / Gregory Brenes (CRc) 7C CBZ WILIER 2 7 Michele Casagrande (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2 0:10:00 8 Sebastian Fini (Den) / Martins Blums (Lat) CST Sandd 9 Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB 10 Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes 0:13:00